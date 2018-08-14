Antifa, Democratic Socialists, & New World Order All Want Same Thing: "No Borders, No Wall, No USA At All"

Authored by Michael Snyder via The American Dream blog,
No matter how globalism is repackaged, it always smells the same way in the end.
For decades, the globalists have subtly (or sometimes not so subtly) been moving us toward a world in which national borders have essentially been made meaningless. The ultimate goal, of course, is to merge all the nations of the world into a “one world socialist utopia” with a global government, a global economic system and even a global religion. The European Union is a model for what the elite hope to achieve eventually on a global scale. The individual nations still exist, but once inside the European Union you can travel wherever you want, economic rules have been standardized across the Union, and European institutions now have far more power than the national governments. Liberty and freedom have been greatly restricted for the “common good”, and a giant horde of nameless, faceless bureaucrats constantly micromanages the details of daily life down to the finest details. With each passing day the EU becomes more Orwellian in nature, and that is why so many in Europe are completely fed up with it.
Unfortunately, this is precisely what Antifa, the Democratic Socialists and others on the radical left want to bring to America.
Our high schools and colleges have become hotbeds for “progressive” beliefs, and they are producing millions of young people that have completely and utterly bought into the globalist program. A lot of older Americans simply do not understand that many of these young people want to do away with the United States entirely. To many of us, such a notion is unthinkable, but the idea that the U.S. Constitution and the U.S. government should be done away with is really starting to catch fire among certain circles.
For example, on Sunday Antifa activists were boldly chanting “no border, no wall, no USA at all”…
Open borders protesters and members of the left-wing anarchist group Antifa chanted death to America during a counter-protest in Washington, DC, on Sunday.
In a video by Breitbart News’ Ian Mason, Antifa members and open borders activists can be heard and seen marching down streets throughout Washington, DC, demanding an end to the United States.
“No border, no wall, no USA at all!” Antifa and open borders activists chanted.
This is what they actually want.
They want a world without national borders, and they want a world in which the United States has been absorbed into a global socialist entity.
And as far as Antifa is concerned, they would be happy to achieve this goal by peaceful means, but they have also publicly embraced violence if that is what is necessary.
On Sunday, Antifa demonstrators in D.C. were also openly advocating the “overthrow of the United States government”…
Antifa and other left-wing groups gathered at Freedom Plaza in downtown Washington, DC, on Sunday carrying signs that reveal one message loud and clear: Remove racist President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence from office and overthrow the United States government.
People passed out “Trump Pence Must Go” stickers and carried signs and banners displaying anti-Trump slogans, including, “Drive Out Trump Pence Fascist Regime.”
You can see some of the protest signs that demonstrators were displaying right here.
Of course Antifa represents a relatively small (but growing) portion of the overall population.
But a movement that represents a whole lot more people is the Democratic Socialists. Thanks to her recent stunning victory in New York, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has become their new standard-bearer, and she is publicly calling for the abolition of ICE…
Democratic New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explained her belief that abolishing the Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency is “common sense” during an interview on CNN with John Berman on Thursday morning.
“I think now, we’re starting to realize that ICE — part of that suite of legislation has a structure that allows for civil rights and human rights abuses,” Ocasio-Cortez stated. “And, you know, it may seem like a radical position, but I actually think it is very, very common sense. You know, we should not be separating children from their families.”
But if we don’t have anyone enforcing or protecting our borders, then it would essentially mean that we don’t have any borders at all, and that is precisely what they want.
For Democratic socialists like Ocasio-Cortez, a lack of money is never a concern. They believe that we can completely open up our borders and allow millions upon millions of new immigrants to come pouring in, and that we can also afford to provide free healthcare, free college education, free basic housing and a whole host of other social benefits to them and to everyone else that is already living here.
And even though we are already 21 trillion dollars in debt, somehow we supposedly have the resources necessary to pay for all of this.
I know all of this sounds crazy, but this is what they want, and they are passionate about getting it.
Today, the radical left completely dominates our system of public education, and that is why so many of our young people have become radical leftists. And many of these “true believers” openly talk about a “revolution” in the United States.
Even big stars such as Michael Moore are speaking about “a real insurgency”these days. In his new film, Moore claims that Donald Trump will be “the last president of the United States”, but he doesn’t give any specific details.
So what exactly did Moore mean by that?
Somebody needs to ask him that question.
Sadly, these leftists ultimately don’t want more liberty and freedom.
Instead, they want a world that they can “transform” into their own image. They want a world where free speech is highly censored on the Internet, where your money is taken and “redistributed” to someone else, and where even the smallest details of your daily life are micromanaged “for the good of humanity”.
Ultimately, what they crave is tyranny.
They better be careful what they wish for, because someday they might end up getting it.
Comments
Crazy! As evidenced by Ocrazia Cortex.
"No USA at all" an open call to over throw the Gov't. The wealthy of this country could end this in a minute simply by changing the type of TV programs and movies that are made. (well not a minute but over a few years) They don't though. They are insane because if ANTIFA were to get what they want how long do you think it would take for the system to get so bad that "rich" people become common targets for basically anything. A Strong free middle class is the gateway to better living standards for everyone, including the rich. They seem hell bent on erasing that from existence. Short sighted fools.
In reply to Crazy! by Oldguy05
What currency, what…….oh so many questions. What am I missing? Do they have some manifesto or plan?
In reply to "No USA at all" an open call… by JimmyJones
Huey Long
In reply to What currency, what…….oh so… by two hoots
The US blows all this money on external Defense when the real threat to this country, Liberals/MSM/Deep State and Antifa, lies within.
I've always been a supporter of our Military, and still am. But honestly, its time to start cutting it.
The US has no business being the world's policeman when we can't even get our own house in order.
In reply to Sure we'll have Fascism here… by cankles' server
Hello Antfi comrades...come stop by my house with your crazy
In reply to The US blows all this money… by The First Rule
Send them back to Israel where they belong.
In reply to Hello Antfi comrades...come… by Shitonya Serfs
Send them to the other side of the border, which they want open. A couple days (if they lasted that long) in a cartel run city, ought to change their [looney] tunes
In reply to Send them back to Israel… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
A nignog holding a "America was never great" sign. Perhaps not for that nignog nor his ancestors who have continuously destroyed every neighbourhood they've moved into. Fucking priceless moment.
In reply to Send them back to Israel… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
In '87, Huey released this; Fore!, their most accomplished album. I think his undisputed masterpiece is "Hip To Be Square". A song so catchy, most people probably don't listen to the lyrics. But they should, because it's not just about the pleasures of conformity and the importance of trends. It's also a personal statement about the band itself.
In reply to Sure we'll have Fascism here… by cankles' server
Antifa is nothing but a Domestic Terrorist Organization.
The US needs to treat it the same way we do ISIS and Al-Queda.
In reply to What currency, what…….oh so… by two hoots
"And even though we are already 21 trillion dollars in debt, somehow we supposedly have the resources necessary to pay for all of this.(Social-Democrat free-shit)
I know all of this sounds crazy, but this is what they want, and they are passionate about getting it."
Delusional is far too weak a description for these childish fools.
In reply to The US blows all this money… by The First Rule
I bet the ANTIFA People dont realize that the Federal Reserve is privately owned, our so called Money, isn't our money and has'nt been since the Federal Reserve Note was created.
In reply to What currency, what…….oh so… by two hoots
There are a huge amount of trolls from foreign countries. One Troll says he's Australian, I doubt it, with the constant hate for the West and his lectures in detail about the West. He pumps Russia over America, but not like Oliver the anti-American Australian.
So we have professional Russians on here.
I noticed one of the Bot messages which was actually stated as a reason for Russian interference with the US, and I remembered it was used on zerohedge.
RationalLuddite is most definitely a Russian Troll, go look at his post. It is Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia. But he is using the cover of being an Australian, why? because we have a hand full of anti-American nuts from Australia. The Troll always brings it to Russia and his hate of the West.
I know the Russian troll is running an operation from the exchange I had after I posted hydrogen can be produced with microbes, he ran me down because he stated use of hydrogen was an energy loss, and accused me, carbon copy of what he writes about the West.
The Russians are on the board to disrupt the US. period.
How many believe a simple statement, the US used microbes to product hydrogen dirt cheap should have brought the insane hate rant, which I've now read is the exact same as his rant on the West. This is NOT an Australian.
In reply to "No USA at all" an open call… by JimmyJones
If a kid was in the 7th grade when 0 became president, we have a mental midget with 8 years of indoctrinated idiocy. Think of that......think of a generation being so fucked up they can't wipe their ass without their fucking cell phone in the room. being taught what they want should be taken not earned.
In reply to "No USA at all" an open call… by JimmyJones
I can’t believe there are enough guilty ridden people with a suicidal death wish of self hatred to elect Democrats this November
In reply to Crazy! by Oldguy05
White guilt, Stockholm Syndrome, Black plantation mentality, Gimmedats, Communists....there's a LOT of them!
In reply to I can’t believe there are… by thinkmoretalkless
The (((Money Changers))) have always been Humanity's greatest threat!
You could say that again you sexy hunk.
In reply to The (((Money Changers)))… by Rich Monk
U TRUMP PEOPLE SUCK YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THE UN TO TAKE OVER FOR 50 YEARS
Put on a blue helmet. Or a white helmet. Same thing. In the US you'd see the same outcome.
In reply to U TRUMP PEOPLE SUCK YOU HAVE… by martygraw
I bet she gives great helmet.
In reply to Put on a blue helmet or a… by Oldguy05
Probably can't fit one over her fat globalist head:)
In reply to I bet she gives great helmet. by BigFatUglyBubble
Such a relevant comment!
I'd like to meet the English / Grammar teacher you had so I can knee them squarely in the balls for producing an illiterate dolt named martygraw. Go report back to the wapo.
In reply to U TRUMP PEOPLE SUCK YOU HAVE… by martygraw
5.56, .223, .308, .50 cal.
Just thought I would name some calibers. Not relevant ;)
I'm down for shooting these people. A brief civil war that exterminates these types would make this country a better place.
What about walmart motorized scooter blobs?
In reply to I'm down for shooting these… by canisdirus
You should let us live. After all, we raised you.
In reply to What about walmart motorized… by BigFatUglyBubble
After botched cervical surgery my gal sometimes uses a scooter in the store. She also shoots very accurately. Better than most men.
In reply to What about walmart motorized… by BigFatUglyBubble
No matter - he/she/it is just jealous that he/she/it doesn't have a valid excuse for using one too!
In reply to After botched cervical… by Oldguy05
I would support TERM LIMITS on Congress and Senate...
But the rulers, they do not.
In reply to I would support TERM… by taketheredpill
it will be a fine day when Pelosi donates her fossilized body to the Smithsonian.
In reply to I would support TERM… by taketheredpill
"Daddy, Daddy whats that?" "Well son, that is a democratichagardsaurus."
In reply to it will be a fine day when… by 847328_3527
Ewww No way... they already have a Hobbit on display
In reply to it will be a fine day when… by 847328_3527
I heard they’re planning to stuff her and motorize her, swinging a giant gavel and saying “You’ll have to pass it to find out what’s in it”.
In reply to it will be a fine day when… by 847328_3527
So, hyperinflation and chaos...
...with 8 BILLION people and growing, all competing for the remaining resources, this is probably inevitable. Might as well get it over with. My tribe and I are prepared.
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
I figure I can survive off the adipose fatty tissue on my buttocks for 12-18 months, so I am also ready.
In reply to So, hyperinflation and chaos… by LawsofPhysics
This is not your parents McCarthyism. They have gone into full blown attack mode on the USA.
They won't like our response.
Show Up. Dive In. Stay At It. Drone. Drone. Drone Some More
Guy could get rich selling that as a bumper sticker in Los Angeles.
DEAD ANTIFA!, DEAD BLM!, DEAD PROGRESSIVES! ALL SHOT IN THE HEAD!!!
Thinking the masks are just to muffle the voice enough so if somebody asks "why"" they won't be able to tell you haven't got a fucking clue...
"Even big stars such as Michael Moore"
"Big" as in a fat, putrid, morbidly obese, blubbery waste of skin?
Yes I can go along with that.
antifa sucks billionaire schlong. repeatedly, religiously, always slurping. when i see them going after the maggots then i will believe they stand for something other than bullshit.
Theres always a minority of malcontents bent on world destruction.....
But, I have bad news for them.....
Before they could even start on their distopia, the financial system will collapse, and they will have to compete with ten thousand other armed gangs just to remain relevant......
USAIPAC
In reply to Theres always a minority of… by surf@jm
Cut all govt entitlements and reinstate the draft.
All of these things are good...for Murica. But for Israel, not so much.
Build the damn security border wall!
