Bitcoin Tumbles Below $6,000 Support As Xapo President Fears Altcoin "Extinction Event"

Update: Bloomberg reports that the total market capitalization of virtual currencies dropped to $193 billion.
“The big story in the market today is the huge weakness in Ethereum,” Timothy Tam, chief executive officer of CoinFi, a cryptocurrency data analysis company, said in a phone interview. “Bitcoin has held up relatively well versus Ethereum. It’s still quite weak versus the U.S. dollar.”
At the height of Ether’s rally last year, the digital coin comprised 32 percent of cryptocurrency market capitalization, coming within striking distance of Bitcoin’s 39 percent. Ether now makes up about 14 percent, while Bitcoin accounts for 54 percent after falling less quickly than its smaller peers, according to Coinmarketcap.com.
“ICOs that have raised a lot of money are really feeling a lot of pain” as their crypto holdings lose value, Tam said.
Ether has tumbled about 40 percent this month, while Bitcoin has dropped about 26 percent.
“Most cryptocurrencies have been overvalued for a very long time,” said Samson Mow, chief strategy officer at blockchain developer Blockstream Corp.
“It’s hard to pin this move on any particular factor, but it feels like the opposite of last year when money piled in as people felt FOMO. Now it’s piling out as they sense panic.”
* * *
Bitcoin (BTC) prices fell back below $6,000 overnight for the first time since the end of June Tuesday, August 14, as the cryptocurrency community remains resilient, but has just faded back below that level after a morning bounce.
Data from Cointelegraph’s price tracker and Coin360 depict a gloomy environment for traders Tuesday, with all major assets in the red as Bitcoin falls almost 5 percent in 24 hours. Top ten coins are seeing as much as 17 percent losses on the day, with top fifteen coins are down as much 20 percent over the same period.
At press time, BTC/USD traded just above the significant barrier around $6,100, capping weekly losses of 14 percent.
The pair has come full circle since mid-July, when a sudden bull market took over to bring prices to a peak around $8,450 across major exchanges.
Progress then reversed as August began, meaning investors have seen monthly gains to date of just 3 percent.
The figures nonetheless set Bitcoin apart from altcoins, and specifically Ethereum (ETH), losses of which extend to 16 percent on the day and almost 35 percent on the week.
Over the past 30 days, ETH/USD has slipped almost 40 percent.
On social media, commentators were eyeing the knock-on effect Bitcoin prices volatility traditionally has on altcoin markets, producing higher moves both up and down in those assets.
As Bitcoin dominance –– or the percentage of total crypto market cap that is Bitcoin’s –– hits highs not seen since December 2017, Twitter analysts are similarly calling for a repeat of the altcoin bull market which began in the latter half of that month.
Higher Bitcoin market dominance, they claim, is apt to produce a U-turn in altcoins’ downtrend.
Since Friday's close, Ether is down 25%, Bitcoin down just 3%...
Others were altogether less sure. In comments Monday, Xapo president Ted Rogers considered current conditions conducive to producing an “extinction-level event” for cryptocurrencies en masse.
“90%+ of CoinMarketCap list will disappear eventually - might as well happen now,” he warnedMonday.
We could be in the midst of the extinction-level event for “cryptoassets” that many maximalists have predicted. 90%+ of @CoinMarketCap list will disappear eventually - might as well happen now. Meantime, lower BTC price means incredible opportunity to buy more #bitcoin— Ted Rogers (@tedmrogers) August 14, 2018
Elsewhere, other major assets have shed 10 to 15 percent of their value, these including Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), EOS (EOS), and Cardano (ADA).
But as Bloomberg notes, there remains some hope, as Cboe Global Markets wants to be the first to list a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, though there’s still a lot of work needed to win approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
“As we chip away at their issues to make them less concerned, at some point they’ll be comfortable with an ETF,” Chris Concannon, the Chicago-based exchange operator’s president and chief operating officer, said in an interview.
The SEC has been wary of bringing crypto to the masses with an ETF despite speculation one would be endorsed as early as this month. It postponed a decision last week on a proposal that would allow the fund from VanEck Associates Corp. and SolidX Partners Inc. to list on Cboe. The SEC earlier rejected an ETF proposal by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, who run the Gemini Trust Co. cryptocurrency exchange. The regulator is concerned about manipulation in the mostly unregulated digital currency markets.
“The SEC is likely to delay until February of 2019 and the chances of a Bitcoin ETF approval in 2018 have always been low,” Hany Rashwan, chief executive officer of crypto startup Amun Technologies Ltd., said last week.
All the digital coins will fail. People want something more secure and backed like the US dollar. /sarc
There is NO tumbling. FAKE NEWS! This is just more of the same from the jealous, loser, anti-science, no-coiners who missed out on the YUGE gains from this incredibly stable and valuable MONEY.
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
bwahaha cryptoheads tried to get rich quick, and LOST. Trade your magic beans for something tangible while you still can.
Sell all of your Bitcoin now while there are still other suckers out there,
... and buy GOLD you digital money buying morons.
You really thought the fiat currency "operators" would allow any competition?
all that electricity to mine worthless coins is wasted
what would be a good store of value? thats the trillion dollar/pound/franc question
food is the best store of value, but its perishable.
So much for Puerto Rico the future Crypto Capitol of the world
News like this is a contrarian indicator...
Looking for a huge short squeeze - as the shorts are piling in...
Crypto WAS the Volksmoney... but not anymore... sold to the banks and whales...
I wouldn't want to be John McAfee's penis right now.
Bwa ha ha!
Nobody who has Satoshi Consciousness even cares about these moves. Have Satoshi in your life and nothing can move you.
And BTC is an altcoin, product of a fork which deviates from the white paper. BCH is Bitcoin.
Retail money is out of crypto. Its left to the whales and hardcore hodlers.
Trading bear markets can be a bitch. Even I have my limits to what I can stomach.
Always hodl a portion, but don't be dumb.
Lots of alts are dying at the altar this year.
The crypto bubble will collapse in reverse order of how it developed:
First there was Bitcoin, then Etherium and Litecoin and all the other altcoins.
So now the altcoins will die first, Etherium and litecoin will follow suit, and then Bitcoin itself will collapse back into the nothingness from which it has emerged...
Hmmm....what's backing up the value of this stuff again?
CONfidence!
Penexit!!
Act fast before you miss out on being punched repeatedly in the sack!
I have been hearing about this impending "short squeeze" since the beginning of the year, and though it has taken place several times, it has been produced weaker and weaker results each time, while the following collapse always takes the price of BTC back to the same support level. At some point support will not hold anymore, and then look out below...
Hey, glass's half full fellas. All the cryptos are holding up well against the Turkish Lira.
Some simple advice. Live day to day with FRN, save for the future with gold and silver. Who knows when, but some day you'll look like a genius.
Twinkies wont perish. Neither will McDonald's fries.
There's an ice cream sandwich at Walmart that wont melt too!
This isn't about getting rich quick. That kind of shit happen in every market. This is about technology, development, and deployment. No offense, but the individuals that are not HODLing are going to be in for a rude awakening. The herd is coming. That herd is institutional money.
The owner of the New York Stock Exchange is launching a company known as Bakktthat will offer a federally regulated market for digital assets like cryptocurrencies. Microsoft is to create a platform that allows the crypto assets to be bought, sold, stored and spent.
The CBOE has an ETF in for approval. It will be approved. They have the name, the reputation, the insurance, the custodianship, and the required price data feeds to make it happen. The SEC will approve it.
Funds are being established to trade and track multiple cryptos...kind of like a DJ-30. Other funds are ready to invest in these funds, opening the door to pension fund investments in these fund of funds.
There has been no let up in hedge fund and venture capital investments in crypto infrastructure. The smart money knows whats coming.
This will eventually be a 40 trillion dollar market cap. At the current 190 billion market cap, thats a 210 fold increase.
So what are you gonna do. Put a liitle money down to potentially make huge gains?
Or are you going to continue attending the church of Lester the Molester.
Here's some Medical Interest: These real practicioners are NOT skeptical about the use of blockchain in clinical research, which is converging around three main trends, said Michelle Longmire, CEO of Medable, a clinical research and technology company. The first application is preventing data tampering and improving research reproducibility. Second is using blockchain to promote data sharing among institutions that otherwise have little incentive to share. And the third is giving patients direct control over data that's collected on them in a clinical trial. Paradigms are shifting, because of Blockchain.
Have a look at it here re: Web Support without in-your-face advertising:
https://platform.jsecoin.com/?lander=3&utm_source=referral&utm_campaign…
Apparently you haven't been around Wall Street much or the Federal Reserve, they will control it all and clean your clocks on a moments notice.
Bubble blind, no asset is exempt...there will always be herds of Coinistas. We wouldn't have an economy without them.
Has anyone noticed what happened once the Banksters started to get their slimy paws on cryptos? What do you think will continue to happen? Do you think Fiat will remain the Manchurian King of Currency Land?
Getting interesting. BTC seems to be holding up well considering almost everything else is getting the Goodfellas treatment and holders (count me in) are getting burned like a ginger in the sun.
Oh well. Shit happens. Cryptos crash all the time. Just have to avoid jumping out at the bottoms. I am surprised that ETH has gotten clubbed so hard.
Weak hands who FOMO'd in after last Oct have been shaken out. ICO’s are panic selling ETH to preserve capital for their projects, and taking the rest of the alt coin market down with it. They sold over 100K ETH in just the last month. https://www.trustnodes.com/2018/08/11/icos-sold-nearly-100000-eth-past-… This is why Bitcoin dominance has gone up over 53% for the first time this year. https://coinmarketcap.com/charts/. Will probably continue up to 58-60% dominance before alts hit bottom. Last time that happened was in early December, when BTC dominance hit 62%, and we all know what happened to alt coins right after that in Dec-Jan. When alts start moving up again, probably after the VanEck Solid X Bitcoin ETF, based on actual BTC, not futures, gets approved in September, the obscenely over leveraged shorts on Bitmex, et al, will get rekt in a big way and the next FOMO move up in alts will begin
Did you buy at the top?
Beanie Babies. Sell now while you still can.
Losers heh? Like a typical libbie, you project much??
The shine is off your MDB, Coinista...
Relax and wait for the next scam.
You sound a little desperate to find a willing dick to pay for your expenses. Must be related to your physique or maybe your wrestling abilities...
does your employer offer any sort of training? i'd worry about health and safety issues, you know, like torn sphincter muscles for example.
USD is at least usable for something.
Parking tickets. You can pay your parking tickets and other sources of revenue for the criminals with USD
6k are not sustainable currently. You'll have to drop below, possibly between 1k and 3k...
But but but... it's supposed to be the new wave of "money"!!!
KEEP STACKIN...but I still can't find Platinum any where near spot.
I can't find anything anywhere near spot.
These "paper" COMEX/LBMA prices are a total fraud. Surprise, surprise.
$342.86 Bitcoin 01 Jan 2015
I wish everything of mine would crash like that.
And did you sell and cash out yet??
If not then you have gained nothing!
Exactly, nor have you lost anything.
Yep. Burn the COMEX/LBMA to the ground and lock up the paper-handlers. Let the PMs rise without banksters always ready with a hammer.
Get off your ass and go to a bullion store
I am not yellow, nor am I a hooker or prostitute.
And Tether hasn't even had its doors kicked in yet.
Tether is the engine behind the ponzi.
Quite right, and I suspect that it is at least a large part of the reason BTC hasn't fallen like the alts.
Tether-- the eternal bogeyman. Can someone please take this broken record off the turntable? TIA.
