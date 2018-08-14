Brexit: Big Deal Or No Deal For The EU?

The United Kingdom is to leave the European Union on March 29, 2019, but a final deal has yet to be agreed between Westminster and Brussels.
In the event of a "no-deal Brexit", the UK leaving the EU single market and customs union without a free trade deal, Britain would have to adopt rules set by the World Trade Organization (WTO). This scenario, as Statista's Raynor de Best notes, could mean that airline licenses, medicine certifications and certain citizen rights end overnight along with an increase in bureaucratic checks on goods and people passing in and out of the country.
According to estimates from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a hard Brexit would also lead to significant long-term economic damage across the European continent.
The Washington-based fund said the economic output of the EU-27 could be reduced by 1.5 percent of GDP by 2030.
Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark and Belgium, all countries with close trading links to the UK, would be hit hardest. Germany would lose 0.5 percent of its GDP due to industrial supply chains.
Nations with financial ties to the City of London, such as Malta, Cyprus and Luxembourg, would also be negatively affected by a "no deal".
The IMF estimated, for example, that two-way bank claims between Luxembourg's financial sector and the UK were about 220 percent of Luxembourg's GDP.
Comments
It's got nothing to do with GDP,
it's about the Germans that don't have Kontrol over the destiny of 66 Million Brits.
A hard Brexit is the best solution for the UK in the medium-longterm.
NO DEAL!! NO DEAL!! NO DEAL!!
In reply to It's got nothing to do with… by JailBanksters
It all depends how the no-deal Brexit is managed. If the clowns in Brussels are determined to sabotage any sensible arrangements for continuing free trade between the UK and the EU-27, then the German and French car makers will take a massive hit. The City of London will also be affected but no doubt the Jewish Banker networks will find ways to keep operating with their EU-27 counterparts.
Pseudo statistics from Statista do not help since they do not know any more than anyone else how the situation will unfold.
"We've had enough of experts"
especially as the way GDP is now measured provides very little accuracy as a measure of prosperity, and everybody knows it, e.g.
https://www.economist.com/briefing/2016/04/30/the-trouble-with-gdp
Garbage In, Garbage Out.
Britain is one of nine EU members that are net contributors to the European Union's budget (meaning they put in more money than they take out.) - http://uk.businessinsider.com/brexit-eu-members-net-contributions-and-n…
... a recent House of Commons briefing paper on the UK's funding from the EU shows that Britain does, in fact, put more into the EU budget than it takes out. The UK has averaged around €12 billion in EU funding each year between 2011-15 but over that same period made an average net contribution of €15 billion.
The UK is the second largest nett contributor to the EU, compromised of 28 entities, yet they have but one vote.
I would agree, a hard Brexit is the best solution for the UK