Colorado School District Cancels Monday Classes In Effort To Boost Teacher Morale

Authored by Andrew Kerr via The Daily Caller,
A Colorado school district announced Monday it will move to a four-day school week for the upcoming calendar year.
Colorado School District 27J, which serves 18,000 students in the Denver metropolitan area, hopes that nixing Monday classes will save the district around $1 million in transportation, utilities and substitute teacher costs, as well as providing a boost to student and teacher morale.
“We’re confident it’s going to attract teachers and keep them,” District Superintendent Chris Fielder told KUSA.
“I haven’t had teachers say that this is a horrible idea.”
The schedule change means that students will only be in class for 149 days, according to the district’s calendar, far fewer than the 180-day school year typically required by public schools in most states.
Fielder told parents in February the district will accommodate for lost classroom time by extending school hours on the days class is in session.
The school district saw a surge of applicants wanting to teach at its schools in April by teachers enticed by the prospect of a four-day work week. Summer vacation for all of June and July for teachers and students appears to be untouched by the change, according to the district calendar.
“Who doesn’t want that?” one applicant told KUSA in April. “I really think what 27J is doing is going to be so helpful. It’s going to be great and I just think the kids are going to love it.”
Fielder said teachers will only have to work one Monday a month, for only half a day.
“We really feel like Monday is the day to prepare and to be better for kids,” he said. “This will give people a chance to have a weekend and then come in on Monday — whether they’re paid to or not because they’re doing that work anyway to be prepared for kids and to be better for kids.”
While teachers are reportedly thrilled about the change, many parents are concerned about finding and paying for child care on Mondays.
The district’s chief academic officer, Will Pierce, acknowledged in February that the transition to a four-day school week will disproportionately affect low-income families.
“I’m curious about what that off day causes,” Pierce told The Denver Post. “What if … you have two people who have to work to pay the bills? What do those kids do on Mondays?”
Comments
Teachers ha ha ha ya sure.
Best news ever! The less time students are in the indoctrination camp (school) the better.
Read a book! hahahah
In reply to Teachers ha ha ha ya sure. by Bill of Rights
Change is the only thing that is constant.
Now the "teachers" can spend more time going to government funded seminars to learn better ways to teach their students to conform and to hate white people and get paid extra for it.
In reply to Best news ever! The less… by Hefalonicle
Bong hit Mondays.
In reply to X by macholatte
Teachers want more days off in the calendar year?
Holy jump-the-shark Batman....
In reply to Bong by DocMims
They'll be hating those long days soon enough, but I like how this district is thinking. Mine, the only solution they ever come up with, is "Let's raise taxes, again".
Meanwhile, the quality of the "product" produced there continues to decline.
In reply to Teachers want more days off… by Ecclesia Militans
The kids will actually be better off. That's one less day a week of leftist indoctrination. But, my God... what will the parents do now?! They might actually have to arrange for one of them to be home to watch and raise the kiddies. 😫
Nah. That's what TV and video games are for. 📺👶🏻🕹
In reply to T by Croesus
You’re right.
I teach.
Typical of these fuckface leftists who teach. Do as little as possible and collect a check.
Why do I teach? Cuz destroying leftists in their natural environment is important.
In reply to The kids will actually be… by J S Bach
parents are pissed. it's good for the students and the teachers.
at above poster -- there are many more working from the inside too. wish you much success
In reply to You’re right. I teach. … by IridiumRebel
This is great! Completely upend the lives, schedules and arrangements of the hard working tax payers !!! Perfect !!!
This is what happens when the LEFT invades a state. They take more and provide less services.
Colorado was red until the mid 90's.
But now the "teachers" have an extra day each week to don their rubber suits and go down to the LoDo transgender watering holes to screech and drink (instead of working on lesson plans)
In reply to parents are pissed. it's… by cheka
Yeah I could see all that budget shortfall with that 30% tax on weed going all to schools how are they supposed to survive.
In reply to You’re right. I teach. … by IridiumRebel
Is this real life?
In reply to Yeah I could see all that… by Couchtycoon
Actually they are doing just that this general election in Colorado (where this particular district is located). Asking the tax payers to raise taxes for 'additional' education funding. I think to the tune of another billion or so dollars, this despite losing a similar ballot initiative last general. And this fall, stuffed in my mailbox, I'll get on average, three a day, of those oversized, "Your schools are NOT funded" mailings. All replete with the same stock image of some kid, with big sad brown eyes looking forlornly at me. All sent by out of state concerns that couldn't locate the Garden of the Gods (the horror a garden and of the Gods!) in the state.
In reply to T by Croesus
You don't need 5 days a week to teach the new politically correct math:
https://www.youtube.com/embed/ Zh3Yz3PiXZw
In reply to Teachers want more days off… by Ecclesia Militans
Cancel the pubic school system to "boost" everyone's morale...
In reply to You don't need 5 days a week… by truthseeker47
You mean maff?
D'De'La'DiAndre Nigaviusatrix has 200 grams of cocaine. He adds 200 grams of baking soda, and 500 grams of water, heating it until the water is completely boiled off. What is the mass of the resulting crack cocaine?
In reply to You don't need 5 days a week… by truthseeker47
I forget.
[But I forget a LOT faster...]
In reply to You mean maff? D'De'La… by jin187
Wait. What! I know this is a trick question. How many grams were there in that 500 grams of water again?
In reply to You mean maff? D'De'La… by jin187
One for you, Fourteen for us.
In reply to You don't need 5 days a week… by truthseeker47
They claim teachers aren't paid enough? They work less than half the year!
In reply to Teachers want more days off… by Ecclesia Militans
Lazy teachers are trying to imitate the most useless fuckers on the planet: Congress !
In reply to They claim teachers aren't… by Syrin
Cant they just sleep in the classroom I mean it works with other govt employees on the job. Most of the students are tired anyways from playing video games all night so they usually like to sleep also undisturbed.
In reply to Lazy teachers are trying to… by I am Groot
Does that include a pay cut?
In reply to Teachers want more days off… by Ecclesia Militans
A good start.
In reply to Bong by DocMims
No doubt the working parents will love that also.
/s
In reply to X by macholatte
The major problem with education is it has become daycare for 2 working parent homes and that is its main value to parents, corporations, and government.
Children need parents, not daycare or indoctrination camps. Women in the workforce is one of the most destructive elements of contemporary culture. Fathers working 50+ hours a week is also problematic for families.
In reply to No doubt the working parents… by truthseeker47
I don't like Mondays
Tell me why
I don't like Mondays
I want to shoot
The whole day down
In reply to X by macholatte
Well, if they're teaching the little phartlings to conform they're at least teaching them something.
In reply to X by macholatte
The deep state better step in. We can't have any of those kids hearing about anything other than how great communism is. Everyone gets a trophy.
In reply to Best news ever! The less… by Hefalonicle
2 days a week would be mo' better for everyone. 16 hour days.
In reply to Teachers ha ha ha ya sure. by Bill of Rights
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
◕✾◕✾ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to 2 days a week would be mo'… by Edward Morbius
You could go back to school without impacting too much your revenues. You would only have to suck dicks only 3 days per week, the rest to learn how to read and write. Wouldn't that open new perspectives for you?
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by lisaroy728
Heck, take the kids from the parents and place them in centralized communal corporate child development care facilities.
Free the parents to work more hours and days for America, Inc.
EduBusiness. Large factory schools.
Unless you are Amish-like, corporate America is raising your child anyway.
In reply to 2 days a week would be mo'… by Edward Morbius
The cure for low morale when you already have 150 paid days off a year? 151 of course.
In reply to Teachers ha ha ha ya sure. by Bill of Rights
Wait, doing it to improve Teacher Morale? I thought Libtards only extorted Education "for the children!"
In reply to The cure for low morale when… by jin187
Monday's will be easy pickings for the pedo-dems on the hunt. Better check the human trafficking stats in Colorado after this goes into effect.
In reply to Teachers ha ha ha ya sure. by Bill of Rights
Thank the War Criminal George Bush for no stupid kid, or teacher now left behind. We will have generations of stupid kids and teachers now from everything being dumbed down to the absolute lowest level. Idiocrasy ! Just give those kids some Brawndo. It's what plants crave.
In reply to Teachers ha ha ha ya sure. by Bill of Rights
More directly, blame the Rockefeller Foundation.
Same org that birthed AgriBusiness in conjunction with Harvard Business School.
All POTUS have been members of the few families that own America, Inc.
Even Obammie. Ozero's momma was a Stanley and a Dunham. Old names going back in British nobility.
In reply to Thank the War Criminal… by I am Groot
Well, are the cutting the fucking pay of the teachers? If not, why not? This is just absurd. If the motherfuckers don't want to teach then fire their ass. God, WTF is wrong with the people running these schools and colleges???? What happened with "it's for the kids" excuse? I imagine the parents will have the last say about what this asshat is planning.
In reply to Teachers ha ha ha ya sure. by Bill of Rights
An extra day to smoke.
My exact thought - more marijuana time!:)
In reply to An extra day to smoke. by Banana Republican
Daycare lobby got ahold of em?
How do you boost the private sector taxpayers' morale by not paying the teachers for Monday?
Cancel Friday classes also....Another $1 million in savings!! But why stop there?
If we canceled public education entirely that would be perfect. Our kids might have a fighting chance again.
In reply to Cancel Friday classes also… by Dead Indiana Sky
Take away the state day care on Mondays and the little bastards will be roaming the streets, looking for something to do. School has become nothing more than a storage locker for live meat.
In reply to If we canceled public… by konadog
take away child labour laws, and welfare as well. Most of these kids would get more education working a job, than sitting in a classroom.
In reply to Take away the state day care… by Meat Bunny
Good for those teachers!
How cute, a Union cunt.
In reply to Good for those teachers! by Snowflake69
X