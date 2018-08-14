Cooperate Or Die: In Private Meeting, Top Facebook Exec Threatened News Outlets

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/14/2018 - 10:05

Authored by Jake Johnson via Common Dreams,

During a closed-door and off-the-record meeting last week, top Facebook executive Campbell Brown reportedly warned news publishers that refusal to cooperate with the tech behemoth's efforts to "revitalize journalism" will leave media outlets dying "like in a hospice."

Reported first by The Australian under a headline which read "Work With Facebook or Die: Zuckerberg," the social media giant has insisted the comments were taken out of context, even as five individuals who attended the four-hour meeting corroborated what Brown had stated.

"Mark doesn't care about publishers but is giving me a lot of leeway and concessions to make these changes," Brown reportedly said, referring to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. "We will help you revitalize journalism... in a few years the reverse looks like I'll be holding hands with your dying business like in a hospice."

As The Guardian reported on Monday, Facebook is "vehemently" denying the veracity of the comments as reported by The Australian, referring to its own transcript of the meeting. However, Facebook is refusing to release its transcript and tape of the gathering.

Brown's warning about the dire prospects for news outlets that don't get on board with a future in which corporate giants like Facebook are the arbiters of what is and isn't trustworthy news comes as progressives are raising alarm that Facebook's entrance into the world of journalism poses a major threat to non-corporate and left-wing news outlets.

As Common Dreams reported in July, progressives' fears were partly confirmed after Facebook unveiled its first slate of news "segments" as part of its Facebook Watch initiative.

While Facebook claims its initiative is part of an effort to combat "misinformation," its first series of segments were dominated by such corporate outlets as Fox News and CNN.

Reacting to Brown's reported assertion that Zuckerberg "doesn't care about publishers," Judd Legum, who writes the Popular Information newsletter,  argued, "Anyone who does care about news needs to understand Facebook as a fundamental threat."

"In addition to disputed quote, there are also Facebook's actions, which are fully consistent with the quote," Legum added.

"We desperately need to develop alternative delivery mechanisms to Facebook."

Shitonya Serfs Cognitive Dissonance Tue, 08/14/2018 - 10:12 Permalink

Never forget about this little FB study:
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2014/jul/02/facebook-apologises-…
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/facebooks-psychological-study-ends-te…

 secret psychological tests on nearly 700,000 users in 2012
 
 The company's researchers decided after tweaking the content of peoples' "news feeds" that there was "emotional contagion" across the social network, by which people who saw one emotion being expressed would themselves express similar emotions.
 

Cognitive Dissonance Shitonya Serfs Tue, 08/14/2018 - 10:14 Permalink

The company's researchers decided after tweaking the content of peoples' "news feeds" that there was "emotional contagion" across the social network, by which people who saw one emotion being expressed would themselves express similar emotions.

When conditioned for several decades (centuries?) to be sheep, why are we surprised when we act like sheep?

Baaaa

Consuelo Shitonya Serfs Tue, 08/14/2018 - 10:16 Permalink

The entire sphere is based upon the common human desire for affirmation.   In retrospect, it was like being handed the keys to the kingdom of a perpetual cash-generating machine.

The spooks (along with little Trotsky), must have been in quite a state when they observed just how this invention of theirs attracted the masses like fruit flies to rotten apples...

Cognitive Dissonance Consuelo Tue, 08/14/2018 - 10:25 Permalink

The entire sphere is based upon the common human desire for affirmation. 

And if we look closely we can observe a desperate, even urgent, need to be affirmed by external sources. It is especially pronounced in younger adults, those who parents never taught their children to build self esteem and self confidence because they never had it in the first place.

When an entire generation has been wired into the Facebook/Instagram whatever app, their only source of guidance and direction is others seeking the same thing. This sets up a positive feedback loop down into the abyss.

This is the result of children raising children raising children. No emotionally and mentally secure adult parents need apply.

Endgame Napoleon Consuelo Tue, 08/14/2018 - 10:31 Permalink

For some posters, it was the illusion of writing an old-school Letter to the Editor and getting it published each and every time you sent one in, rather than never—or hardly ever—being selected as one of the few published in a widely circulated newspaper. 

For other posters, it was the illusion of gathering a group of friends around them, as they unleashed their latest crop of baby, cat or vacation photos, with a captive audience with strong social pressure to upvote. 

Since the algorithms and the users’ actions control the circulation of the content, it is nothing like the old system of written-information flow, where newspapers—staffed with as many editors & researchers as writers—reached broader audiences. 

It is also nothing like the old days, when I was a young child, when there was one nightly newscast. At least, reporters had some social pressure to squeeze in all of the relevant news, rather than avoiding many crucial subjects altogether, while going on and on and on and on and on about whatever subjects their corporate owners deem as good for bid’ness, like the current broadcast news. 

PrivetHedge Endgame Napoleon Tue, 08/14/2018 - 10:57 Permalink

the illusion of writing an old-school Letter to the Editor and getting it published each and every time you sent one in

Great until they shadow banned people, at that point the big newspapers still gave you possible odds for being published whereas the shadow banning hid your content for ever.

I have no idea who people would remain with a service that shadow bans, it negates the whole platform and insults the user.

bowie28 oddjob Tue, 08/14/2018 - 10:17 Permalink

FB is finished.  They are no longer "cool" with the kids which means no more growth.  And now all their misdeeds are being exposed and people are starting to understand FB cannot be trusted so existing users will start leaving, then the advertisers and investors will follow.  Just a matter of time.

Zuck knows this which explains why he is dumping lots of shares. 

spastic_colon Tue, 08/14/2018 - 10:10 Permalink

"During a closed-door and off-the-record meeting...."

"Campbell Brown reportedly....."

sorry, even though it likely happened the above is still not worth the paper its made up on......no matter which side you're rooting for.

bowie28 spastic_colon Tue, 08/14/2018 - 10:24 Permalink

You could make a different argument, that what was said in an "off-the-record" meeting is probably closer to the truth than the official "on-the-record" statements of the participants.

You know, like that public and private position thing Hillary mentioned...

And there's this:  "Facebook is "vehemently" denying the veracity of the comments as reported by The Australian, referring to its own transcript of the meeting. However, Facebook is refusing to release its transcript and tape of the gathering. "

FB denial sounds a lot like everything else we are told by MSM.  like "The Russians hacked our election.  We have proof but we can't show it to you because national security."

 

opport.knocks Tue, 08/14/2018 - 10:18 Permalink

Never "too big to flail", just like the dying US empire.

Was there ever any doubt that the censorship and control movements of late were to make sure that Trump never happens again?

Fiat Burner Tue, 08/14/2018 - 10:22 Permalink

Fuck Google, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Twitter, etc. They are extensions of the surveillance state.

Use Brave Browser instead of Chrome.

Use BitChute instead of YouTube.

Use DuckDuckGo instead of Google search.

Delete Facebook and Twitter.

Use a dumb phone instead of a "smart" phone. 

Don't buy anything on Amazon. 

mrvco Tue, 08/14/2018 - 10:28 Permalink

I remember the broadband folks at Enron made a similar hubris-filled 'play ball or die' threat to Yahoo (and presumably others) back in the day.

BillyBass Tue, 08/14/2018 - 10:39 Permalink

Pretty damn uppity for a company that barely produces any of its own material, and thus completely relies on outside sources to power its platform.  Though, in all honesty, the traditional media isn't doing itself any favors by being greedy dicks and putting everything behind paywalls. I'm good with subtle ads, but this paywall all the things is just bullshit, especially for reprinted stories distributed by other outlets. 

kudocast Tue, 08/14/2018 - 10:43 Permalink

"We desperately need to develop alternative delivery mechanisms to Facebook."

Facebook will die all on it's own. Their arrogance, unethical principles, and greed will be their undoing. MySpace disappeared overnight, same will happen to Facebook.