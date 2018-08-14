Cooperate Or Die: In Private Meeting, Top Facebook Exec Threatened News Outlets

Authored by Jake Johnson via Common Dreams,
During a closed-door and off-the-record meeting last week, top Facebook executive Campbell Brown reportedly warned news publishers that refusal to cooperate with the tech behemoth's efforts to "revitalize journalism" will leave media outlets dying "like in a hospice."
Reported first by The Australian under a headline which read "Work With Facebook or Die: Zuckerberg," the social media giant has insisted the comments were taken out of context, even as five individuals who attended the four-hour meeting corroborated what Brown had stated.
"Mark doesn't care about publishers but is giving me a lot of leeway and concessions to make these changes," Brown reportedly said, referring to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. "We will help you revitalize journalism... in a few years the reverse looks like I'll be holding hands with your dying business like in a hospice."
As The Guardian reported on Monday, Facebook is "vehemently" denying the veracity of the comments as reported by The Australian, referring to its own transcript of the meeting. However, Facebook is refusing to release its transcript and tape of the gathering.
Brown's warning about the dire prospects for news outlets that don't get on board with a future in which corporate giants like Facebook are the arbiters of what is and isn't trustworthy news comes as progressives are raising alarm that Facebook's entrance into the world of journalism poses a major threat to non-corporate and left-wing news outlets.
As Common Dreams reported in July, progressives' fears were partly confirmed after Facebook unveiled its first slate of news "segments" as part of its Facebook Watch initiative.
While Facebook claims its initiative is part of an effort to combat "misinformation," its first series of segments were dominated by such corporate outlets as Fox News and CNN.
Reacting to Brown's reported assertion that Zuckerberg "doesn't care about publishers," Judd Legum, who writes the Popular Information newsletter, argued, "Anyone who does care about news needs to understand Facebook as a fundamental threat."
"In addition to disputed quote, there are also Facebook's actions, which are fully consistent with the quote," Legum added.
"We desperately need to develop alternative delivery mechanisms to Facebook."
Comments
The sooner both die, the better off the world will be.
To promote mis(dis)information...
In reply to THEY"RE BOTH DYING. FUCK EM by EcoJoker
It's the beginning of the end.
For them.
In reply to To promote misinformation.. by TahoeBilly2012
Joominati is large and in charge.
In reply to Beginning of the end. by Adolfsteinbergovitch
I'm Jack's complete lack of surprise.
See, check out my Facebook page if you don't believe me.
/s
In reply to Joominati is large and in… by WTFRLY
Never forget about this little FB study:
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2014/jul/02/facebook-apologises-…
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/facebooks-psychological-study-ends-te…
secret psychological tests on nearly 700,000 users in 2012
The company's researchers decided after tweaking the content of peoples' "news feeds" that there was "emotional contagion" across the social network, by which people who saw one emotion being expressed would themselves express similar emotions.
In reply to I'm Jack's shocked Facebook… by Cognitive Dissonance
When conditioned for several decades (centuries?) to be sheep, why are we surprised when we act like sheep?
Baaaa
In reply to Never forget about this… by Shitonya Serfs
Up arrows for everyone!
In reply to When conditioned for several… by Cognitive Dissonance
Time to use anti-trust laws...
In reply to Up arrows for everyone! by Joe Davola
So Facefuck and MSM must cooperate to survive. A bit like two lame dogs tied together by their good legs? Um, shoot the both...
In reply to Time to use anti-trust laws… by MasterPo
So, Facebook = Pravda, they want it to be, hmmm...
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
In reply to So Facefuck and MSM must… by philipat
Yes
It's so astounding that when these johnny-come-lately smart asses open their mouths nothing but garbage comes out.
If they think FB (or any of that ilk) will revitalize journalism they're sadly mistaken.
In reply to Time to use anti-trust laws… by MasterPo
The Deep State is being exposed. Its infiltration of antisocial media / mainstream media is plain for all to see, to those who have open eyes. They are using the liberal agenda as a platform to push for tyranny.
More sheeple need to wake up from the stupor of 'convenience' and laziness and get the fuck off these tools.
In reply to Yes It's so astounding that… by glenlloyd
The entire sphere is based upon the common human desire for affirmation. In retrospect, it was like being handed the keys to the kingdom of a perpetual cash-generating machine.
The spooks (along with little Trotsky), must have been in quite a state when they observed just how this invention of theirs attracted the masses like fruit flies to rotten apples...
In reply to Never forget about this… by Shitonya Serfs
I feel sad for the one-time-pilot, Rich, but I think FaceFuck Headquarters would have been a far better, final parking place for that plane.
In reply to The entire sphere is based… by Consuelo
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
◕✾◕✾ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to The entire sphere is based… by Consuelo
I wonder how much do the kids earn in that Grand scheme of yours...
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by lisaroy728
And if we look closely we can observe a desperate, even urgent, need to be affirmed by external sources. It is especially pronounced in younger adults, those who parents never taught their children to build self esteem and self confidence because they never had it in the first place.
When an entire generation has been wired into the Facebook/Instagram whatever app, their only source of guidance and direction is others seeking the same thing. This sets up a positive feedback loop down into the abyss.
This is the result of children raising children raising children. No emotionally and mentally secure adult parents need apply.
In reply to The entire sphere is based… by Consuelo
For some posters, it was the illusion of writing an old-school Letter to the Editor and getting it published each and every time you sent one in, rather than never—or hardly ever—being selected as one of the few published in a widely circulated newspaper.
For other posters, it was the illusion of gathering a group of friends around them, as they unleashed their latest crop of baby, cat or vacation photos, with a captive audience with strong social pressure to upvote.
Since the algorithms and the users’ actions control the circulation of the content, it is nothing like the old system of written-information flow, where newspapers—staffed with as many editors & researchers as writers—reached broader audiences.
It is also nothing like the old days, when I was a young child, when there was one nightly newscast. At least, reporters had some social pressure to squeeze in all of the relevant news, rather than avoiding many crucial subjects altogether, while going on and on and on and on and on about whatever subjects their corporate owners deem as good for bid’ness, like the current broadcast news.
In reply to The entire sphere is based… by Consuelo
Great until they shadow banned people, at that point the big newspapers still gave you possible odds for being published whereas the shadow banning hid your content for ever.
I have no idea who people would remain with a service that shadow bans, it negates the whole platform and insults the user.
In reply to For some posters, it was the… by Endgame Napoleon
Propaganda industry.
In reply to To promote misinformation.. by TahoeBilly2012
Is someone complaining Facebook is too conservative?
In reply to THEY"RE BOTH DYING. FUCK EM by EcoJoker
What's facebook? Something that old people use?
In reply to THEY"RE BOTH DYING. FUCK EM by EcoJoker
Peak Facebook
In reply to THEY"RE BOTH DYING. FUCK EM by EcoJoker
Facebook is Harvey Weinstein in social media.
In reply to THEY"RE BOTH DYING. FUCK EM by EcoJoker
Justice for the children can't be delivered soon enough.
In reply to THEY"RE BOTH DYING. FUCK EM by EcoJoker
Suckerberg should just fuck off back to Israel.
You are a class A fuckin' moron.
Zuckerberg was Born in White Plains, New York USA not Israel.
In reply to Suckerberg should just fuck… by oddjob
I never said he was born there, he just loves Israel so much and hates Americans so badly I thought he would be happier there. So next time he travels there to hone his persecution complex, he ought to just stay.
In reply to You are a class A fuckin'… by Ink Pusher
Lol.
Close enough.
In reply to You are a class A fuckin'… by Ink Pusher
Where you there when he was born ?
In reply to You are a class A fuckin'… by Ink Pusher
FB is finished. They are no longer "cool" with the kids which means no more growth. And now all their misdeeds are being exposed and people are starting to understand FB cannot be trusted so existing users will start leaving, then the advertisers and investors will follow. Just a matter of time.
Zuck knows this which explains why he is dumping lots of shares.
In reply to Suckerberg should just fuck… by oddjob
Which is why FB bought Instagram, the kids are still there, big time.
In reply to FB is finished. They are no… by bowie28
"During a closed-door and off-the-record meeting...."
"Campbell Brown reportedly....."
sorry, even though it likely happened the above is still not worth the paper its made up on......no matter which side you're rooting for.
You could make a different argument, that what was said in an "off-the-record" meeting is probably closer to the truth than the official "on-the-record" statements of the participants.
You know, like that public and private position thing Hillary mentioned...
And there's this: "Facebook is "vehemently" denying the veracity of the comments as reported by The Australian, referring to its own transcript of the meeting. However, Facebook is refusing to release its transcript and tape of the gathering. "
FB denial sounds a lot like everything else we are told by MSM. like "The Russians hacked our election. We have proof but we can't show it to you because national security."
In reply to "During a closed-door and… by spastic_colon
MSM and Facebook deserve each other. They both are fuckers.
Pride (although the little boy does not possess any of the real stuff) goeth before the fall, dear Trotsky-ite.
An offer the legacy media can't refuse.
"...Facebook combatting misinformation..."
BAHAHAHAHahahaha...
Did he take off his shoe and pound it on the podium?
Is this the same Facebook cooperating with China to revive their censorship business?
Never "too big to flail", just like the dying US empire.
Was there ever any doubt that the censorship and control movements of late were to make sure that Trump never happens again?
Fuck Google, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Twitter, etc. They are extensions of the surveillance state.
Use Brave Browser instead of Chrome.
Use BitChute instead of YouTube.
Use DuckDuckGo instead of Google search.
Delete Facebook and Twitter.
Use a dumb phone instead of a "smart" phone.
Don't buy anything on Amazon.
Justice for the children can't be delivered soon enough!
I remember the broadband folks at Enron made a similar hubris-filled 'play ball or die' threat to Yahoo (and presumably others) back in the day.
Zuck is 100% correct. TV News is on its death bed.
FUCKzuck&theHORSE(CIA)heRODEinON.
Jooz will still be running the show whichever side comes out on top.
Pretty damn uppity for a company that barely produces any of its own material, and thus completely relies on outside sources to power its platform. Though, in all honesty, the traditional media isn't doing itself any favors by being greedy dicks and putting everything behind paywalls. I'm good with subtle ads, but this paywall all the things is just bullshit, especially for reprinted stories distributed by other outlets.
"We desperately need to develop alternative delivery mechanisms to Facebook."
Facebook will die all on it's own. Their arrogance, unethical principles, and greed will be their undoing. MySpace disappeared overnight, same will happen to Facebook.
The campaign to remove Facebook sign-ins from the comments sections of Internet publications is long overdue.