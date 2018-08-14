Does The Politically Correct Western Media Keep Covering Up Violent Attacks By Extremists?

Authored by Daisy Luther via The Organic Prepper blog,
All over the world, specifically motivated arson attacks, shootings, knifings, and gang violence eruptions are occurring. But mainstream media outlets in Europe, Australia, Canada, and the US are reluctant to report the stories without a pro-immigration bias, quietly glossing over the common thread in the attacks. Extremists with ties to Northern Africa seem to be waging a war, but you won’t hear this from the media or the respective governments.
Before someone starts calling me a racist, please understand that in my following report, I am certainly not trying to paint every person who has migrated with the same brush. I’m talking about extremists, and as I’ve written many times, extremists are usually the ones who get all the press. The other thing that is rarely reported on is the families who relocate to another country and embrace the new way of life, becoming valuable members of society. It seems to me that if there weren’t a large number of these people who quietly integrate, we’d be hearing about it.
This is a different story, however. It’s a story about how numerous attacks that have happened in just the past few weeks are being glossed over by the media and the governments of the countries where they happened.
Canada
Havoc was unleashed in Toronto’s Greektown neighborhood on July 23rd when a gunman opened fire on diners in restaurants and cafes, killing two people and injuring thirteen more. The victims were 18-year-old and 10-year-old girls.
A video from one witness shows a man dressed in black clothes and a black hat walking quickly and firing three shots from the sidewalk into at least one shop or restaurant in Toronto’s Greektown, a lively residential area with crowded Greek restaurants and cafes…
…Witnesses heard many shots and described the suspect walking past restaurants and cafes and patios on both sides of the street and firing into them. (source)
The gunman was identified as Faisal Hussain. Hussain’s parents were Canadian citizens from Pakistan, so he himself was not actually a migrant. He was born in Canada. There are some clues that he was, however, an extremist., but we’ll never know for sure since he was reported to have killed himself during an exchange of gunfire with the police.
ISIS quickly took credit for the attack. (It’s important to note that ISIS often takes credit for attacks in which they are not necessarily involved.) But in this case, the initial evidence leaned toward Hussain actually being a terrorist, despite a statement to the contrary from the public safety minister.
“At this stage, based on the state of the investigation, which is led by the Toronto police service, there is no connection between that individual and national security,” Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said.
But a law enforcement source told CBS News that Faisal Hussain visited Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) websites and may have expressed support for the terrorist group. They were looking into whether Hussain may have lived at one time in Afghanistan and possibly Pakistan,the source said. There is no indication that Hussain was directed by ISIS to carry out the attack. (source)
There were other ties, too. His brother Fahad overdosed last year while awaiting a trial for dealing crack. The brothers were friends with Maisum Ansari, who was charged with the possession of 53 kilograms of carfentanil, a synthetic drug that is 100 times stronger than fentanyl. This was the largest seizure of carfentanil in Canadian history.
During the investigation into Ansari’s drug operations, police discovered a weapons cache in the basement of his rented-out house. This is possibly an example of the intersection of the drug trade and terrorism. Furthermore, carfentanil, specifically, has been of concern to the US government as a drug that also could be used as a chemical weapon. (source)
The story quickly changed as soon as there was a whiff of ties to Islamic terror. A statement was released, ostensibly by the Hussain family, that talked of serious mental health issues. The media jumped on this immediately as the truth. But as it turns out, that statement was not written by Hussain’s mom and dad.
It emerged, however, that the so-called Hussain “family statement” had not been written by the murderer’s parents at all, but rather by Mohammed Hashim, a professional activist who served as chairman of the “Stronger Together” program of the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM, formerly the Council of American Islamic Relations Canada or CAIR CAN). Its American parent organization, as stated in its own documents, is CAIR, designated as a terrorist entity by the United Arab Emirates. (source)
An investigation by the National Post also shed some doubt on the claims of mental health issues.
The National Post has learned that Toronto Police files show little evidence of the typical history of a person with a florid mental illness such as “psychosis,” as his family said.
A senior police source, while cautioning that this doesn’t mean Hussain wasn’t mentally ill, said that often with such people, there are frequent encounters with police — calls from the family for help, suicide attempts or committals to hospital under the Mental Health Act.
With Hussain, the source said, “we have very little of that.”
The third party, who had distributed the family’s statement, didn’t reply to a Post email Tuesday, asking if he had any light to shed on the apparent contradiction between the statement and police files. (source)
This is only the most recent in a series of extremist attacks in Canada, according to the Gatestone Institute:
-
The attempted 2013 bombing plot on a Via Rail train
-
The 2014 car-ramming attack that killed a Canadian soldier
-
The 2014 gun attack on the National War Memorial and Parliament
-
The 2016 botched suicide bombing that ended with only the terrorist dying
-
The 2016 knife attack on a Canadian Forces recruiting center
-
The 2016 knife attack in a Canadian Tire store by a woman claiming to work for ISIS
-
-
The 2018 restaurant bombing in Mississauga which left 15 people wounded
Australia
Police in the city of Melbourne made no arrests during a rampage that left residents of the Taylors Lake neighborhood terrified in their homes.
“Dozens” of Sudanese-Australian young people descended on the neighborhood. Police told residents to “stay inside and lock their doors” during the fray. They also stated that there was “no risk to public safety.” The residents, however, had a different story.
Local media heard police had said the youths had gathered “for war” as they told people to stay inside their homes, with one resident telling reporters: “They told me to stay inside, lock the doors and yeah, it’s scary, I’ve got a nine-year-old and an 11-year-old and they’re scared.”
Another Taylors Hill local described youths threatening his family, asking “what are you looking at, you white trash” before warning him not to be shocked if they decided to “raid” his home, and he added that the group seemed completely unafraid of police in the area.
A recurring theme in locals’ testimony was the desire to feel safe in their own homes amidst rising African violence in Melbourne. “I thought this isn’t right. I should be able to come out here and feel safe,” said one resident, who told 9NEWS she was branded a “racist” by female troublemakers on her property she tried to confront during the chaos.
“They were everywhere, I don’t know if I’m over exaggerating but it looked like hundreds,” resident Maree Delaney said, recalling she was “scared they were going to start smashing cars, breaking doors down, everything.” (source)
Some Melbourne residents say they’ve added security doors and roller shutters. Others have begun stockpiling weapons, no easy feat in a country with strict gun control.
The frightening incident was glossed over in a report by ABC:
Achol Marial, the secretary of youth affairs for the South Sudanese Community Association in Victoria, said the incident was disappointing but was not gang-related.
“It was just immature young people having a misunderstanding and it led to a fight,” she said. “It’s been spread around, which has caused others that were not involved in the fight to come and witness it.
“We are disappointed … about what happened. We will do the best that we can to get those particular young girls on board and just advise them a little bit on how to behave.
“We will speak to their parents to keep an eye on them. I think parents need to be more aware of what their children may be up to.” (source)
You know. Just kids being kids. Boys fighting over girls.
Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton told ABC Radio Melbourne the dispute revolved around “a couple of girlfriends”.
“[They were] having a bit of a clash there. I think it was over a couple of girlfriends or somethinglike that,” he said. “It’s just the case of two groups coming together to want to fight about it.”
Local resident Jeb said police told them to go inside and stay there. “[There was] a whole bunch of African youths running around,” he said. “I’d say they were being a bit abusive in terms of … they were sledging the coppers and the police were clearly outnumbered. That was pretty clear.
“There were a lot of females and they were being most vocal just swearing, and carrying on. (source)
No arrests were made, but Commander Hansen said there “could” be some later for “anything from an affray, through to criminal damage through to riotous behavior would be the sort of type of offenses we’d be considering.”
Back in January, Australia’s Prime Minister caused outrage when he warned of “gang violence” by African migrants. He was immediately accused of “willfully stoking anxieties about migration, assimilation and sentencing for political purposes.”
Victoria crime statistics show that Sudanese immigrants are overrepresented in criminal arrests. About 1.5 percent of offenders in Victoria are Sudanese, though Sudanese and South Sudanese immigrants make up about half a percent of the state’s population, according to a parliamentary inquiry last year. (source)
Sweden
And again, we’re back to Sweden. I’ve written before about the no-go zones, the strained welfare system, and the increased violence against women. Police officers who talk about the migrant extremist issues are disciplined for “inciting racial hatred.”
This week, the inundated country has seen a rash of firebombs in what looks like a coordinated attack in different cities. On Monday night, more than 80 cars were set on fire in the cities of Gothenburg and in Trollhättan. A translated article states that this is a huge increase.
“We’ve had periods of many fires but …”
“It’s closer to some 60 cars that have burned or vandalized in several places, and we have found several rocks and bangs,” said police inspector Claes Dahlström in place at Frölunda square at 23 pm.
Later it was reported that the figure has risen to 80 vehicles that have been burned or damaged in other ways.
“We have had periods of many fires but on one and the same evening and in such a short space of time, in so many different places, I do not know if we have had before,” said Ulla Brehm, President of the Police in the West West…
“Young people have thrown stones against the police who came to ensure the scheme. They have been masked with hoodies and with cap over the face so that one can not easily identify someone, he says.
Eyewitnesses describe how dark-colored people turned fire on the cars. Pictures from Frölunda show how many people turn on fire by car after car in the parking lot. (source)
Here’s a photo from SVT, a Swedish news source.
Some Swedish politicians expressed outrage.
“I get pissed off for real,” Prime Minister Stefan Löfven hit out in an interview with Swedish radio ahead of the September 9th election, adding he wanted to ask the perpetrators “what the hell are you doing?”
“Society will come back hard on this,” said the Social Democrat leader, who also raised questions about the scope and timing of the attacks, which police suspect were coordinated via social media.
“It looks very coordinated, almost like a military operation,” Löfven said, adding that the police probe would show if the car fires were down to vandalism, organized crime or something else.
Justice and Interior Minister Morgan Johansson called the attacks “despicable”…
…Ulf Kristersson, leader of the centre-right opposition party the Moderates, wrote on Facebook that “dreadful scenes are being played out in Gothenburg”. “These are no ‘protests’, this is sabotage. Sweden has tolerated this far too long. It has to end,” he added. (source)
USA Today described the arson attacks as “gang violence.”
Police did not say what might have motivated the “organized and prepared” attacks, only confirming that gangs of youths were involved without specifying numbers.
Witnesses told police the alleged offenders were dressed in dark clothing and hoodies.
“It seems very organized, almost like a military operation,” Lofven said in an interview on Swedish radio but did not say who might have been behind the attacks. (source)
Really, migrant extremists are waging all-out war in parts of the country. But as far as local reporting goes, my source in Sweden said, “Nothing to see here.”
Here’s an example:
The police killing of a 69-year-old man who wielded a machete in a suburb of Stockholm, prompted accusations of police brutality in 2013 and saw rioting by hundreds of youths in the capital. (source)
What do you think?
Meanwhile, in America, we have our own extremists, whose threats to shoot political adversaries have been largely ignored by our mainstream media. It’s pretty blatant that we’re watching a massive cover-up happening all over the western world.
There’s one very important lesson in all this: If you want to know what’s really going on in the event of something politically incorrect, you can’t depend on the mainstream media or the government to tell you. And when things like this are happening? You really need to know in order to keep your family safe.
How far will political correctness stretch before these things can no longer be covered up?
yes
Press needs to be totally disbanded and restructured.
In reply to yes by hooligan2009
Anyone notice how muslim men became dark bearded male? In Australia we just had a 'dark bearded male' run over and kill a 27 year old cyclist (don't worry, the cyclist was white) and he ran off instantly. Rather than supply us with an apt description of the perp so that he may be identified and caught, the media went out of their way to not label him muslim, which would help him be found.
In reply to Press needs to be totally… by IridiumRebel
"No arrests were made," tells you everything.
I drive and cross a lane with no blinker on and I'm stopped by two constables and a State Trooper.
I try to explain to the cop[s I self identify as a black muzlim but they don;t buy it and I get the ticket or warning.
it sucks to be a white dog. Whites are the 21st Century punching bags.
In reply to . by QueeroHedge
The Western media want to report on these things, but they just don't have enough time because more important news, such as the availability of dodecagender bathrooms at public facilities, keeps crowding everything else out.
Oh, and because Russia!
In reply to "No arrests were made,"… by Never One Roach
Well at some point they're going to have to like...when that cuck "King Gustav" packs his shit and flees to France...lol...I mean, what is the point of "commonors" having to pay for "royalty" if they can't even make an appearance on the palace balcony and say something regal like...
"I threw that bastard prime minister in irons only an hour ago that you dumbass people elected. We are taking back our country starting now!"
...or sumpin ;-)
In reply to The Western media want to… by Shemp 4 Victory
^ Dark skinned people
v Safe neighborhoods
Pick one
In reply to Well at some point they're… by nmewn
But but but...they have Faaarrreee! healthcare! ;-)
In reply to 1. Dark skinned people 2… by Gen. Ripper
And now facefuck is meddling in Brazilian elections.
https://twitter.com/firstcitizensam/status/1029509935904768000
In reply to But but but...they have… by nmewn
H. H. BEAMISH, in a New York address, October 30 - November 1, 1937:
"In 1848 the word "anti-Semitic" was invented by the Jews to prevent the use of the word "Jew." The right word for them is "Jew" ... "I implore all of you to be accurate - call them Jews. There is no need to be delicate on this Jewish question. You must face them in this country. The Jew should be satisfied here. I was here forty-seven years ago; your doors were thrown open to the Jews and they were free. No he has got you absolutely by the throat - that is your reward."
Nothing has changed, the enemies of the entire world are the jew supremacists. They are the creators of the alien invasions of every western country and always have been.
In reply to And now facefuck is meddling… by ACP
and a phone
In reply to But but but...they have… by nmewn
Evahbody up in heah got Obamafawones!...lol.
In reply to and a phone by shankster
It's going to be interesting when conservatives finally get fed up and those that swore to do their job and upholld the constitution take out a leftist judge or sumthin:) .....just sayin. not much security there.
In reply to Well at some point they're… by nmewn
Candace Owens has offered Ocasio-Cortez $100,000 to debate her. Several other conservatives have offered similar, but lesser, amounts but Cortez ran away....went into hiding.
Why doesn't she want to share her dystopian Dem Socialist ideas with the world?
In reply to It's going to be interesting… by Oldguy05
Oh, boy.
Daisy "what do you think" Luther is at it again.
What's next? Tips on cat litter box hygiene?
In reply to Candace Owens has offered… by Son of Loki
I think she's afraid she might be asked some mundane economics or geo-political questions like, ya know, cuz she's running for Congressional House seat where these small things might become a topic of conversation or debate and it simply isn't enough to say...
"I SWEAR TO MY GOD KARL MARX...I WILL GIVE YOU FREE SHIT! REALLY I WILL!!!" ;-)
In reply to Candace Owens has offered… by Son of Loki
Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of power-NOW!
In reply to Well at some point they're… by nmewn
the plan is working..
hide the facts, hide the story..keep the ave western citizen asleep and confused
if they can suppress the real results of decades long gutting of our economy and invasion of peoples with no historic bond with the ave american citizen..
just look at sweden and england..the pattern of MSM mis direction is policy of the NWO.
Treason
In reply to The Western media want to… by Shemp 4 Victory
When fags, fag marriages, trainies and pussy hats make sense to you and you want to build them up in every article you write you won't be understanding or promoting any of the old verities.
In reply to The Western media want to… by Shemp 4 Victory
We just need to stop and try to understand the press' needs better. What do they want? This can all be worked out by an open dialogue, goodwill, followed by a good old fashioned garroting ;-)
In reply to Press needs to be totally… by IridiumRebel
Hand held supposed saws from Coughlans for about a buck tree eighty would be moar than needed.
In reply to We just need to stop and try… by nmewn
The US MSM is a joke. I still watch FOX business and Bloomberg for the Asian market opening. Everything MSM is propaganda, now.
In reply to Press needs to be totally… by IridiumRebel
I've been reading your posts and responding to you for years. (Lewiston)....I usually agree. MSM IS propaganda. (I forget my initial reason to respond) Firttttttttt! sorry!
In reply to The US MSM is a joke. I… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
and just in time for thishttps://www.armstrongeconomics.com/markets-by-sector/foreign-exchange/o…
In reply to Press needs to be totally… by IridiumRebel
Get over it, Sven. They just havin' a 'lil fun
In reply to yes by hooligan2009
In reply to Get over it, Sven. They… by pc_babe
The press is the enemy of the people, always has been.
In reply to yes by hooligan2009
Hooligan2009, you for got the slap you upside the head you idiot, after the "yes" part.
In reply to yes by hooligan2009
Eventually, one event will ignite a spark in which thousands will die. You think they would learn manners in the countries which accepted them.
In reply to yes by hooligan2009
When Christians are attacked, it is not a newsworthy event for the World Communist Press.
Total Recall Becomes Real in Los Angeles as the City Prepares to Install Subway Body Scanners
Excellent find.
Heard about this on the radio, this afternoon.
Fools cheering it...
In reply to Total Recall Becomes Real in… by davatankool
So what? The law will still be applied unevenly.
For example, the BART CCTV has photos of all the black teens who terrorized and beat up people on the BART, both blacks and whites. Can you guess how many arrests have been made?
If you said zero you would be correct.
In reply to Excellent find. Heard about… by Lost in translation
Nor have any of the videos been released. Why? Because that would be unfair as most of the perps are colored youths running amok and not being held accountable.
In reply to So what? The law will still… by Never One Roach
They're just youths! Crazy kids! Whack a Whitey!
In reply to Nor have any of the videos… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
The MSM have an interest in maintaining an impression of BAU. They run ads for products and services and thrive on consumerism, so making sure people look at ads and go out and buy things is their real reason to exist. When people get upset over things, they will be less likely to consume in the usual patterns, if at all.
There is a lot more (and much worse) going on besides gangs and violence. You don't get to hear about any of it.
Ingrid Carlqvist - Scandal in Sweden When Ingrid Questions the Unquestionable
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHvfBtwspPM&feature=youtu.be
First, make sure only police have guns. Then watch them stand at a distance while innocent civilians get attacked and their property vandalized. This is what they have planned for us.
Welcome to the multi billion dollar program (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-14/internet-just-crowdfunded-rel…) over 3 decades that made the likes of Al Qaeda, ISIS, ISIL, Jabat Al Nusra, NEXT x__________ possible in our post 9/11 Apocalypse!
Nah ... they're the friends of the people. Right?
The navy is like Uber for marines :)
In reply to Nah ... they're the friends… by navy62802
Western media pumps out fake news for stupid people.
There is a misguided notion in the press that identifying the Islam extremist attacks for what they are will create hostility toward innocent Muslims. Maybe...but on the other hand maybe it will force the Muslim community to get their shit together to shut down the extremists so they don't screw it up for everyone.
By refusing to do their job the press is implying that all the power is with the extremists to the Muslim community and emboldening them.
I've known a few of the folks in western media and the truth is, they're just not that smart.
In reply to There is a misguided notion… by NumberNone
But they’re obedient. And that’s all that matters.
In reply to I've known a few of the… by shankster
Definitely inside-the-box, group-think types for sure.
In reply to But they’re obedient. And… by rockstone
There is no "freedom of press or expression" at these MSM outlets. people follow editorial direction from above or they are put and as they are all the same more or less the direction is form the directors of the Security Services.
If this were not the case there would be SOME diversity of opinion but it is essentially seamless. Channel 1.0 or Channel 1.1.
You have a choice.
THEY LIVE...obey..YOU are starring in the movie, like it or not.
Yes. Yes, they do. Which makes them co-conspirators in terrorism.
And let's stop using the term "politically correct". It's a euphemism for "Maoist Communist".
"Before someone starts calling me a racist,....."
Not to worry Miss Daisy. Your a female. Only White males can be / are racists.