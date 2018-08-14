Does The Politically Correct Western Media Keep Covering Up Violent Attacks By Extremists?

Authored by Daisy Luther via The Organic Prepper blog,

All over the world, specifically motivated arson attacks, shootings, knifings, and gang violence eruptions are occurring. But mainstream media outlets in Europe, Australia, Canada, and the US are reluctant to report the stories without a pro-immigration bias, quietly glossing over the common thread in the attacks. Extremists with ties to Northern Africa seem to be waging a war, but you won’t hear this from the media or the respective governments.

Before someone starts calling me a racist, please understand that in my following report, I am certainly not trying to paint every person who has migrated with the same brush. I’m talking about extremists, and as I’ve written many times, extremists are usually the ones who get all the press. The other thing that is rarely reported on is the families who relocate to another country and embrace the new way of life, becoming valuable members of society. It seems to me that if there weren’t a large number of these people who quietly integrate, we’d be hearing about it.

This is a different story, however. It’s a story about how numerous attacks that have happened in just the past few weeks are being glossed over by the media and the governments of the countries where they happened.

Canada

Havoc was unleashed in Toronto’s Greektown neighborhood on July 23rd when a gunman opened fire on diners in restaurants and cafes, killing two people and injuring thirteen more. The victims were 18-year-old and 10-year-old girls.

A video from one witness shows a man dressed in black clothes and a black hat walking quickly and firing three shots from the sidewalk into at least one shop or restaurant in Toronto’s Greektown, a lively residential area with crowded Greek restaurants and cafes… …Witnesses heard many shots and described the suspect walking past restaurants and cafes and patios on both sides of the street and firing into them. (source)

The gunman was identified as Faisal Hussain. Hussain’s parents were Canadian citizens from Pakistan, so he himself was not actually a migrant. He was born in Canada. There are some clues that he was, however, an extremist., but we’ll never know for sure since he was reported to have killed himself during an exchange of gunfire with the police.

ISIS quickly took credit for the attack. (It’s important to note that ISIS often takes credit for attacks in which they are not necessarily involved.) But in this case, the initial evidence leaned toward Hussain actually being a terrorist, despite a statement to the contrary from the public safety minister.

“At this stage, based on the state of the investigation, which is led by the Toronto police service, there is no connection between that individual and national security,” Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said. But a law enforcement source told CBS News that Faisal Hussain visited Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) websites and may have expressed support for the terrorist group. They were looking into whether Hussain may have lived at one time in Afghanistan and possibly Pakistan,the source said. There is no indication that Hussain was directed by ISIS to carry out the attack. (source)

There were other ties, too. His brother Fahad overdosed last year while awaiting a trial for dealing crack. The brothers were friends with Maisum Ansari, who was charged with the possession of 53 kilograms of carfentanil, a synthetic drug that is 100 times stronger than fentanyl. This was the largest seizure of carfentanil in Canadian history.

During the investigation into Ansari’s drug operations, police discovered a weapons cache in the basement of his rented-out house. This is possibly an example of the intersection of the drug trade and terrorism. Furthermore, carfentanil, specifically, has been of concern to the US government as a drug that also could be used as a chemical weapon. (source)

The story quickly changed as soon as there was a whiff of ties to Islamic terror. A statement was released, ostensibly by the Hussain family, that talked of serious mental health issues. The media jumped on this immediately as the truth. But as it turns out, that statement was not written by Hussain’s mom and dad.

It emerged, however, that the so-called Hussain “family statement” had not been written by the murderer’s parents at all, but rather by Mohammed Hashim, a professional activist who served as chairman of the “Stronger Together” program of the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM, formerly the Council of American Islamic Relations Canada or CAIR CAN). Its American parent organization, as stated in its own documents, is CAIR, designated as a terrorist entity by the United Arab Emirates. (source)

An investigation by the National Post also shed some doubt on the claims of mental health issues.

The National Post has learned that Toronto Police files show little evidence of the typical history of a person with a florid mental illness such as “psychosis,” as his family said. A senior police source, while cautioning that this doesn’t mean Hussain wasn’t mentally ill, said that often with such people, there are frequent encounters with police — calls from the family for help, suicide attempts or committals to hospital under the Mental Health Act. With Hussain, the source said, “we have very little of that.” The third party, who had distributed the family’s statement, didn’t reply to a Post email Tuesday, asking if he had any light to shed on the apparent contradiction between the statement and police files. (source)

This is only the most recent in a series of extremist attacks in Canada, according to the Gatestone Institute:

Australia

Police in the city of Melbourne made no arrests during a rampage that left residents of the Taylors Lake neighborhood terrified in their homes.

“Dozens” of Sudanese-Australian young people descended on the neighborhood. Police told residents to “stay inside and lock their doors” during the fray. They also stated that there was “no risk to public safety.” The residents, however, had a different story.

Local media heard police had said the youths had gathered “for war” as they told people to stay inside their homes, with one resident telling reporters: “They told me to stay inside, lock the doors and yeah, it’s scary, I’ve got a nine-year-old and an 11-year-old and they’re scared.” Another Taylors Hill local described youths threatening his family, asking “what are you looking at, you white trash” before warning him not to be shocked if they decided to “raid” his home, and he added that the group seemed completely unafraid of police in the area. A recurring theme in locals’ testimony was the desire to feel safe in their own homes amidst rising African violence in Melbourne. “I thought this isn’t right. I should be able to come out here and feel safe,” said one resident, who told 9NEWS she was branded a “racist” by female troublemakers on her property she tried to confront during the chaos. “They were everywhere, I don’t know if I’m over exaggerating but it looked like hundreds,” resident Maree Delaney said, recalling she was “scared they were going to start smashing cars, breaking doors down, everything.” (source)

Some Melbourne residents say they’ve added security doors and roller shutters. Others have begun stockpiling weapons, no easy feat in a country with strict gun control.

The frightening incident was glossed over in a report by ABC:

Achol Marial, the secretary of youth affairs for the South Sudanese Community Association in Victoria, said the incident was disappointing but was not gang-related. “It was just immature young people having a misunderstanding and it led to a fight,” she said. “It’s been spread around, which has caused others that were not involved in the fight to come and witness it. “We are disappointed … about what happened. We will do the best that we can to get those particular young girls on board and just advise them a little bit on how to behave. “We will speak to their parents to keep an eye on them. I think parents need to be more aware of what their children may be up to.” (source)

You know. Just kids being kids. Boys fighting over girls.

Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton told ABC Radio Melbourne the dispute revolved around “a couple of girlfriends”. “[They were] having a bit of a clash there. I think it was over a couple of girlfriends or somethinglike that,” he said. “It’s just the case of two groups coming together to want to fight about it.” Local resident Jeb said police told them to go inside and stay there. “[There was] a whole bunch of African youths running around,” he said. “I’d say they were being a bit abusive in terms of … they were sledging the coppers and the police were clearly outnumbered. That was pretty clear. “There were a lot of females and they were being most vocal just swearing, and carrying on. (source)

No arrests were made, but Commander Hansen said there “could” be some later for “anything from an affray, through to criminal damage through to riotous behavior would be the sort of type of offenses we’d be considering.”

Back in January, Australia’s Prime Minister caused outrage when he warned of “gang violence” by African migrants. He was immediately accused of “willfully stoking anxieties about migration, assimilation and sentencing for political purposes.”

Victoria crime statistics show that Sudanese immigrants are overrepresented in criminal arrests. About 1.5 percent of offenders in Victoria are Sudanese, though Sudanese and South Sudanese immigrants make up about half a percent of the state’s population, according to a parliamentary inquiry last year. (source)

Sweden

And again, we’re back to Sweden. I’ve written before about the no-go zones, the strained welfare system, and the increased violence against women. Police officers who talk about the migrant extremist issues are disciplined for “inciting racial hatred.”

This week, the inundated country has seen a rash of firebombs in what looks like a coordinated attack in different cities. On Monday night, more than 80 cars were set on fire in the cities of Gothenburg and in Trollhättan. A translated article states that this is a huge increase.

“We’ve had periods of many fires but …” “It’s closer to some 60 cars that have burned or vandalized in several places, and we have found several rocks and bangs,” said police inspector Claes Dahlström in place at Frölunda square at 23 pm. Later it was reported that the figure has risen to 80 vehicles that have been burned or damaged in other ways. “We have had periods of many fires but on one and the same evening and in such a short space of time, in so many different places, I do not know if we have had before,” said Ulla Brehm, President of the Police in the West West… “Young people have thrown stones against the police who came to ensure the scheme. They have been masked with hoodies and with cap over the face so that one can not easily identify someone, he says. Eyewitnesses describe how dark-colored people turned fire on the cars. Pictures from Frölunda show how many people turn on fire by car after car in the parking lot. (source)

Here’s a photo from SVT, a Swedish news source.

Some Swedish politicians expressed outrage.

“I get pissed off for real,” Prime Minister Stefan Löfven hit out in an interview with Swedish radio ahead of the September 9th election, adding he wanted to ask the perpetrators “what the hell are you doing?” “Society will come back hard on this,” said the Social Democrat leader, who also raised questions about the scope and timing of the attacks, which police suspect were coordinated via social media. “It looks very coordinated, almost like a military operation,” Löfven said, adding that the police probe would show if the car fires were down to vandalism, organized crime or something else. Justice and Interior Minister Morgan Johansson called the attacks “despicable”… …Ulf Kristersson, leader of the centre-right opposition party the Moderates, wrote on Facebook that “dreadful scenes are being played out in Gothenburg”. “These are no ‘protests’, this is sabotage. Sweden has tolerated this far too long. It has to end,” he added. (source)

USA Today described the arson attacks as “gang violence.”

Police did not say what might have motivated the “organized and prepared” attacks, only confirming that gangs of youths were involved without specifying numbers. Witnesses told police the alleged offenders were dressed in dark clothing and hoodies. “It seems very organized, almost like a military operation,” Lofven said in an interview on Swedish radio but did not say who might have been behind the attacks. (source)

Really, migrant extremists are waging all-out war in parts of the country. But as far as local reporting goes, my source in Sweden said, “Nothing to see here.”

Here’s an example:

The police killing of a 69-year-old man who wielded a machete in a suburb of Stockholm, prompted accusations of police brutality in 2013 and saw rioting by hundreds of youths in the capital. (source)

What do you think?

Meanwhile, in America, we have our own extremists, whose threats to shoot political adversaries have been largely ignored by our mainstream media. It’s pretty blatant that we’re watching a massive cover-up happening all over the western world.

There’s one very important lesson in all this: If you want to know what’s really going on in the event of something politically incorrect, you can’t depend on the mainstream media or the government to tell you. And when things like this are happening? You really need to know in order to keep your family safe.

How far will political correctness stretch before these things can no longer be covered up?