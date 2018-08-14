Dozens Reported Dead After Raised Motorway Collapses In Italy

Italian firefighters said a number of cars may have fallen after a raised section of the A10 motorway fell in Genoa and Italy's ambulance service is reported as saying 'dozens' may have been killed. A fire service spokesperson told AFP that the bridge had mostly fallen on rail tracks 100m below and that "cars and trucks" had fallen with the rubble.
About 10 vehicles were involved when the structure, known as the Morandi bridge collapsed, Italian news agencies reported. Private broadcaster Sky TG24 said a 656-feet section went down over an industrial zone.
Images posted by state police and witnesses showed a huge section of the bridge missing. Parts of the structure also landed on the rooftops of nearby buildings. The bridge was built in the 1960s and stands about 328 feet tall.
#14ago #Genova 12:00, crolla parte del ponte Morandi sulla #A10. Le squadre #vigilidelfuoco stanno operando in massa, attivatinteam usar e cinofili pic.twitter.com/gjSJLvjw1K— Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) August 14, 2018
The Italian fire service said that the viaduct, located in an industrial area in the west of the city, collapsed at around 10am Irish time.
Television images showed the viaduct in the mist with a huge chunk missing, with Italian media reporting that 200 metres of the Morandi bridge had fallen away.
A witness recorded the following video from his office moments after the collapse of the roadway.
#14agosto il video del crollo di #PonteMorandi a #Genova Polcevera Morandi@VAIstradeanas @DPCgov @emergenzavvf @Viminale @ComunediGenova @StradeAnas pic.twitter.com/9viaWCfAcu— Polizia di Stato (@poliziadistato) August 14, 2018
A rescue mission was underway for survivors. Authorities suspected structural weakness was the cause of the collapse, ANSA reported. A witness told Sky Italia television he saw "eight or nine" vehicles on the bridge when it collapsed in what he said was an "apocalyptic scene".
BREAKING: Video from Genoa, Italy shows that several cars have been destroyed by the bridge collapse. Local reports say 20 cars involved. A part of the bridge collapsed on apartment buildings underneath it. Italian gov. talking about an ‘immense tragedy’ pic.twitter.com/4AWptSNkA4— BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) August 14, 2018
Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said in a tweet that he was "following with great apprehension what seems like an immense tragedy".
Shares of Atlantia, the Italian infrastructure and construction company that manages highways, slumped as much as 6.2% on the news, most intraday in more than 2 years and was the biggest decliner on FTSE MIB. According to Bloomberg, Atlantia lists A10 Genoa-Serravalle as one of the highways its Autostrade per l’Italia unit operates.
Comments
Collapse of the West
no ascension 4u.
Exactly.
A Symptom.
Bit by bit.
In reply to Collapse of the West no… by Clock Crasher
Migrants stole the support beams?
In reply to Exactly. A Symptom. by css1971
da crumble officialy started in mpls, mn. 35W.
it continues whilst we ramp the mic weapons killing budgets.
never mind the stuff that maters, it's all good(til it suddenly collapse)
carry on - nothing to do cept up the life insurance policy for your loved ones...
this analogy could apply to money/fiat ponzi scheme of faith til no faith...
In reply to Migrants stole the support… by eforce
You're an idiot, aren't you?
In reply to da crumble officialy started… by new game
Too busy caretaking niggers and fighting other peoples' wars to keep basic infrastructure from collapsing.
It describes all of the West.
In reply to You're an idiot, aren't you? by GiantDesertRat
Old infrastructure collapsing... lot's of stuff built in the 1950-60's - all infrastructure has a 'life expectancy' - most was meant to be replaced after 50 years... same as Amerika...
In reply to da crumble officialy started… by new game
Not as far out as it might sound. There are ways of chemically attacking metal that could lead to just such a collapse. Cheap and easy.
In reply to Migrants stole the support… by eforce
Everything in the West is built fragile, just to the point of failure.
Any additional strain and it will collapse.
Just like Western Civilization.
In reply to Not as far out as it might… by tmosley
Ok, now I know you guys are not engineers.
In reply to Everything in the West is… by bismillah
Damn. The only guy that has the know-how to fix it high tailed it to Galt's Gulch...
In reply to Everything in the West is… by bismillah
Chinese rebar, salt in the cement...there are a number of ways to make sure something doesn't last. JFK Airport comes to mind.
In reply to Not as far out as it might… by tmosley
City is already rotten when it is inviting barbarians through the gates. If this civilization had any assertiveness left it would never be threatened by a bunch of unarmed vagrants, even if that "bunch" numbers in the millions. To have this analogy straight in time, it should be that concrete from that broken Italian bridge will be later used for a foundation of a mosque in Genua.
In reply to Migrants stole the support… by eforce
So "Structural weakness" was the suspected reason for the collapse. Damn, those Italians don't miss a thing, do they?
In reply to Collapse of the West no… by Clock Crasher
lol. Did the report also mention gravity? Someone should look into this as well.
In reply to So "Structural weakness" was… by chubbar
Coming soon to a bridge near you. But we have plenty of money for bombs just not infrastructure.
In reply to lol. Did the report also… by bowie28
It's the Muzzie's fault......
In reply to Coming soon to a bridge near… by NemesisteM
Muslims and Russians.
They get the blame for everything.
But all they want is peace.
(and Europe)
In reply to It's the Muzzie's fault...... by Stan522
I think we should send the WT7 boys. They are good at collapsing structures.
In reply to lol. Did the report also… by bowie28
Ten bucks says this was built unnecessarily tall and exposed to wind to facilitate the transfer of tax payer dollars to the construction companies who are in bed with or captured the municipality.
Now they will come to rescue to clean up the mess overtime and over budget of course. The good ol double dip.
There are beast among us. They look like us and talk like us and act like us but they are nothing like us.
look at the "width" of those "rivers" and look at the ground floor of the buildings on the banks.. you telling me it was necessary to build that ugly monstrosity over three hundred feet above the ground? They stole your money and killed your family and left you with a fucking disaster to manage.
In reply to So "Structural weakness" was… by chubbar
the new broken window theory...
if war won't do it, bridges will...
In reply to Ten bucks says this was… by Clock Crasher
seems highly likely - take a look at the Bayonne Bridge - spans across the Kill Van Kull waterway for Container Ships docking in NJ - the new ships stacked with containers couldn't navigate the low bridge with wide channel so they raised the roadway - almost completed -
there was no reason to have that high a roadway in the 30's when it was built
this Italian span had no such issues to navigate to be built so high
In reply to Ten bucks says this was… by Clock Crasher
They should stick to what they know. Failed banking and olive oil. You want something built right in Italy, trade your olive oil for Japanese know how.
Oh and Satanic child raping over there in Gold-platted Vatican city.
In reply to So "Structural weakness" was… by chubbar
You understand the vast majority of olive oil in the US like 80+% is all fake right.. Italy has been cheating on the oil since ceaser...
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/italy/11988947/Italia…
There use to be a record trail/stamping of all olive oil shipped back in caesars time. Why do you think that is? Cheating in olive oil is multi-billion business in italy. If you want olive oil, find a farm in CA and ship direct..
In reply to They should stick to what… by Clock Crasher
Or a false flag, a message sent to Italy from the globalists. For stopping the migration flow.
In reply to So "Structural weakness" was… by chubbar
False flags require triple digit body count at minimum.
In reply to Or a false flag, a message… by Anasteus
Crashing down a large motorway bridge is impressive too.
In reply to False flags require triple… by Clock Crasher
made in chna
In reply to Collapse of the West no… by Clock Crasher
The weight of corruption was never taken into account when the structure strength was calculated...
In reply to Collapse of the West no… by Clock Crasher
What we are witnessing now is an all out assault on the planet !
The death of the Zio/US ‘empire’ !
In reply to Collapse of the West no… by Clock Crasher
The Roman Empire is falling apart.
This was obviously caused by climate change. How many warnings do you people need?
In reply to The Roman Empire is falling… by ludwigvmises
" Obviously " IE with certainty...Amazing how you can figure all that out from your recliner and keyboard.
In reply to This was obviously caused by… by bowie28
Bill of Rights, you obviously missed the "sarc" button.
In reply to " Obviously " IE with… by Bill of Rights
Well, to be fair, it is raining quite a lot in the photos. Must be global warming: Italy is hot - Mediterranean climate - and it's summer. Supposed to be blazing sunshine and loveliness. Genoa is almost in France, and they've had some mad flooding the last few days. Perhaps this collapse could be caused by excessive rain? If you substitute cardboard for the rebar that you were supposed to put in the cement, dampness is eventually going to be a problem.
In reply to " Obviously " IE with… by Bill of Rights
Shirley he was joking.
I hope.
In reply to " Obviously " IE with… by Bill of Rights
Of course I was joking. We all know climate change was only one of the factors that contributed to this tragedy. Other obvious contributing factors are: Brexit, Italy turning away migrants, Russian meddling and of course RACISM!!!
In reply to Shirley he was joking. I… by CorporateCongress
the Correct response.. Of course I was joking. And don't call me Shirley
In reply to Of course I was joking. We… by bowie28
Yes, I realized I missed that after I posted my response. I stand corrected.
In reply to the Correct response.. Of… by 1stepcloser
Climate change is a bitch in the upper Midwest with the almost daily freeze thaw cycle for several months. Not so much in Genoa Italy.
Looks like some inspections and maintenance were missed over the years.
Condolences to the departed.
In reply to This was obviously caused by… by bowie28
Puuuuuuuuuuuutinnnnnnnnnnn!!!
In reply to This was obviously caused by… by bowie28
Sad stuff.
Very sad. Sending deepest condolences and wishing all concerned comfort in the midst of such sorrow.
In reply to Sad stuff. by Handful of Dust
Porco dio!!! Looks just likea Libya!!!
In reply to Sad stuff. by Handful of Dust
Maybe the migrants will volunteer their time and energy to help those in need whom have opened their doors to them?
...Naaaaaaaaaaah
Coming to a US city near you!
That's ok, we don't need up to date maintained bridges, we are going to have the bestest space force in the galaxy.
In reply to Coming to a US city near you! by petaloka
That's horrible... pray for them.
60 lawyers rushed to the scene.
No, no!
It's good news.
Those 60 lawyers were on a bus ON the bridge when it collapsed ;)
In reply to 60 lawyers rushed to the… by RubberJohnny