Dozens Reported Dead After Raised Motorway Collapses In Italy

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/14/2018 - 07:42

Italian firefighters said a number of cars may have fallen after a raised section of the A10 motorway fell in Genoa and Italy's ambulance service is reported as saying 'dozens' may have been killed. A fire service spokesperson told AFP that the bridge had mostly fallen on rail tracks 100m below and that "cars and trucks" had fallen with the rubble.

About 10 vehicles were involved when the structure, known as the Morandi bridge collapsed, Italian news agencies reported. Private broadcaster Sky TG24 said a 656-feet section went down over an industrial zone.

Images posted by state police and witnesses showed a huge section of the bridge missing. Parts of the structure also landed on the rooftops of nearby buildings. The bridge was built in the 1960s and stands about 328 feet tall.

The Italian fire service said that the viaduct, located in an industrial area in the west of the city, collapsed at around 10am Irish time.

Television images showed the viaduct in the mist with a huge chunk missing, with Italian media reporting that 200 metres of the Morandi bridge had fallen away.

A witness recorded the following video from his office moments after the collapse of the roadway.

A rescue mission was underway for survivors. Authorities suspected structural weakness was the cause of the collapse, ANSA reported. A witness told Sky Italia television he saw "eight or nine" vehicles on the bridge when it collapsed in what he said was an "apocalyptic scene". 

Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said in a tweet that he was "following with great apprehension what seems like an immense tragedy".

Shares of Atlantia, the Italian infrastructure and construction company that manages highways, slumped as much as 6.2% on the news, most intraday in more than 2 years and was the biggest decliner on FTSE MIB. According to Bloomberg, Atlantia lists A10 Genoa-Serravalle as one of the highways its Autostrade per l’Italia unit operates.

Comments

new game eforce Tue, 08/14/2018 - 08:02

da crumble officialy started in mpls, mn. 35W.

it continues whilst we ramp the mic weapons killing budgets.

never mind the stuff that maters, it's all good(til it suddenly collapse)

carry on - nothing to do cept up the life insurance policy for your loved ones...

this analogy could apply to money/fiat ponzi scheme of faith til no faith...

Peterus eforce Tue, 08/14/2018 - 08:07

City is already rotten when it is inviting barbarians through the gates. If this civilization had any assertiveness left it would never be threatened by a bunch of unarmed vagrants, even if that "bunch" numbers in the millions. To have this analogy straight in time, it should be that concrete from that broken Italian bridge will be later used for a foundation of a mosque in Genua.

Clock Crasher chubbar Tue, 08/14/2018 - 07:55

Ten bucks says this was built unnecessarily tall and exposed to wind to facilitate the transfer of tax payer dollars to the construction companies who are in bed with or captured the municipality. 

Now they will come to rescue to clean up the mess overtime and over budget of course. The good ol double dip. 

There are beast among us.  They look like us and talk like us and act like us but they are nothing like us. 

look at the "width" of those "rivers" and look at the ground floor of the buildings on the banks.. you telling me it was necessary to build that ugly monstrosity over three hundred feet above the ground?  They stole your money and killed your family and left you with a fucking disaster to manage. 

Omen IV Clock Crasher Tue, 08/14/2018 - 08:56

seems highly likely - take a look at the Bayonne Bridge - spans across the Kill Van Kull waterway for Container Ships docking in NJ - the new ships stacked with containers couldn't navigate the low bridge with wide channel so they raised the roadway - almost completed -

there was no reason to have that high a roadway in the 30's when it was built

 

this Italian span had no such issues to navigate to be built so high

Kan Clock Crasher Tue, 08/14/2018 - 08:09

You understand the vast majority of olive oil in the US like 80+% is all fake right.. Italy has been cheating on the oil since ceaser...

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/italy/11988947/Italia…

 

There use to be a record trail/stamping of all olive oil shipped back in caesars time.  Why do you think that is?  Cheating in olive oil is multi-billion business in italy.   If you want olive oil, find a farm in CA and ship direct..

OverTheHedge Bill of Rights Tue, 08/14/2018 - 08:17

Well, to be fair, it is raining quite a lot in the photos. Must be global warming: Italy is hot - Mediterranean climate - and it's summer. Supposed to be blazing sunshine and loveliness. Genoa is almost in France, and they've had some mad flooding the last few days. Perhaps this collapse could be caused by excessive rain? If you substitute cardboard for the rebar that you were supposed to put in the cement, dampness is eventually going to be a problem.

 