"Furious" Swedish PM Rages At Violent Gang Rampage: "What The Hell Are You Doing?"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/14/2018 - 19:05

After  last night's violent, coordinated rampage by masked gangs of youths across five Swedish cities, Swedish politicians were quick to react with far-right, anti-immigrant party 'Sweden Democrats' seeing a surge in the polls ahead of September 9th's election.

"I get pissed off for real," Prime Minister Stefan Löfven hit out in an interview with Swedish radio, adding he wanted to ask the perpetrators "what the hell are you doing?"

"Society will come back hard on this," said the Social Democrat leader, who also raised questions about the scope and timing of the attacks, which police suspect were coordinated via social media.

"It looks very coordinated, almost like a military operation," Löfven said, adding that the police probe would show if the car fires were down to vandalism, organized crime or something else.

And one look at the times of the events confirms it...

As The Local reports, Lofven was not alone in his outrage.

Justice and Interior Minister Morgan Johansson called the attacks "despicable".

"Last year the government tightened the punishment for aggravated vandalism, which can now give up to six years in jail," he tweeted.

"Hope the thugs get arrested so that they get the punishment they deserved."

Ulf Kristersson, leader of the centre-right opposition party the Moderates, wrote on Facebook that "dreadful scenes are being played out in Gothenburg".

"These are no 'protests', this is sabotage. Sweden has tolerated this far too long. It has to end," he added.

Roger Haddad, justice spokesperson for the Liberals, called the attacks "unacceptable".

"Parents also have to be involved, they have to be woken up and informed of what their sons are doing," he wrote in a comment.

As Sweden's SVT reports, the police have identified several of the young people who were in place at the fires in Trollhättan and confirmed that there is suspicion that the action has been coordinated.

"We have already started talking to parents with the parents in the morning, who were in place. We chose not to seize someone but have identified them and talked with them, "said Ulla Brehm.

Based on testimonies and the fact that the fires started about at the same time, the police suspect that the actions may have been coordinated through social media.

Sweden, you have a choice to make:

  1. Start building jails.
  2. Start "deporting some folks".
  3. Solve the problem by "increasing education and welfare spending".
  4. Install more/better signage; be sure the migrants are aware that "burning cars is frowned upon in Sweden"

#3 has been tried the world over; I wouldn't recommend it.

#4 yes, crikey! That's the ticket Barney!

√√√√√√√√√√√√

"Immigrants" always bring their culture with them; did you think "it will be different this time"

√√√√√√√√√√√√

Conspiracy time:

The government organized this and will blame it on Rightwingers trying to gain power in September.

√√√√√√√√√√√

The Swedish police spokeswoman Ulla Brehm says that they have DECIDED to NOT arrest anyone...

OMG watching Sweden burn in the coming years is going to be quite the show...will be interesting to see at what point they feel they should arrest someone...car bomb kills 500?...or do you just have a talk with the parents about it afterwards?

It doesn't make any sense, the official response to this incident. If Trump were on that side, the army would have rolled in by now.

"What the hell are you doing?" says the politician.

"What the hell are you doing?" says the citizen, but there is no one to listen to him.

The Vikings need to embrace their history and start raping and pillaging right back. To Valhalla, mvthrfvckers!

(see the Bathory song I posted below)

If these attacks were coordinated, and they certainly appear to be (like the thug-for-hire antifa types), that speaks to the hand-behind-the-scenes who planned this attack and would indicate a far more organized outfit than just some disenfranchized Islamist thugs (even though they were exploited by forces that put this plan in motion).

Somebody posted this very interesting interview with investigate journalist and resident Swede Ingrid Carlqvist that describes the state of affairs in Sweden:

https://youtu.be/rHvfBtwspPM

Sorry, Mr. Swedish Prime Minister, but according to the Experts® (USAID, NED, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, Reporters Without Borders, the various Soros schemes operating under the umbrella of Open Society Foundations, et alia), what happened was a spontaneous expression of democracy-in-action by disenfranchised and oppressed victims at the margins of society, yearning for the dignity, empowerment, and basic human rights which have been denied to them by the cruel Swedish government.

I made a post yesterday about how only educated and productive immigration results in peaceful co-existence among different races, cultures, and what have you. If you have low-IQ fuckwads, you will always have conflict. How did we get low-IQ fuckwads here at home? Look no further than the destruction of the black family and the dumbing down of education.

I agree authorities have the duty to maintain order. But in the US, the military may not be deployed against citizens.

This was one of the complaints against King George in the Declaration of Independence. It was the reason many Democrats turned against President Drone Murderer. (That is always how I refer to President Obama when talking to the leftists and Democrats in my life.)

But in the US, the military may not be deployed against citizens.

Made me laugh.

This was one of the complaints against King George in the Declaration of Independence.

And what? That was 242 years ago. No longer relevant.

It was the reason many Democrats turned against President Drone Murderer.

Would that be President Drone Murderer Bush, President Drone Murderer Obama, or President Drone Murderer Trump?

Black integration is a complete failure in the USA. Get Africans off of the European Continent now.

As for the USA, what the USA needs are African "Zionists" that wish to return to their promised land.

It is not fair to African Americans... to expect them to be as smart as European Americans.

Racial differences are real. These differences express themselves culturally too. European and African cultures are different and not compatible on the same continents. It is in everyone's best interest for Africans to live in Africa. There is plenty of space on that continent. It is 25 percent larger than Canada, USA, and Mexico put together.

Remember who brought them to the US in the first place:

The Rothschilds and the Crown.

Reparations? Absolutely. How much? All of it. Every penny of The Crown's assets (hellooooo Canada, New Zealand, and Australia!). Every penny of the Rothschild's assets, and all of their holdings. Don't leave them a pot to piss in. Expunge their DNA, and send them to a nice little minimum-security gig. In Antarctica. Anything less is a half-measure.

You do understand that revenge is not a one sided street.  It works both ways. These Muslims live off the largess of their white patrons who pay the taxes that provide the social services that sustains them. When you start playing with matches you run the risk of burning the whole house down with you in it. 

These weak fucking tits can't even bring themselves to name the enemy. It's rampaging immigrant muslims, sack the fuck up and call them out for it. Then they won't even arrest them? It's because they are scared of them. What a bunch of fucking pussies. They all deserve what is coming.

This is being discussed in Austria for dual-citizens, namely, Turks. Apparently 100K are going to be told to choose one passport and one country: or go home.

https://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/08/14/100000-turkish-immigrants-c…

"Up to 100,000 Austrians with dual Turkish citizenship could be stripped of their Austrian passports as courts in the country investigate violations of the country’s dual nationality laws.
The Turks, who have become naturalised Austrian citizens, are accused of resuming citizenship in Turkey in order to vote in Turkish elections by the anti-mass migration Freedom Party (FPÖ).
In Austria, it is illegal for citizens to hold another foreign citizenship with another other nation without express permission — which is rare. A list of 100,000 individuals it is claimed have broken the country’s dual citizen laws and should have their Austrian citizenship revoked has now been circulated, Sveriges Radio reports."

Good. This will set a precedent for other EU countries to get rid of the Muslim hordes. I would also say, once they are stripped of their citizenship they, and their family, get a one-way ticket home. Fraud is the easiest charge, and cheapest. One, it will get the leaches off the welfare roles. Two, a good way to get them to self deport. No free money, no vote, no reason to stay unless you really, really, really love the country and the people.