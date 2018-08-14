It's Official: "Britain's Democracy Now At Risk"

Authored by Jessica Garland via TruePublica.org.uk,
Electoral Reform Society: It’s not just campaigners saying it any more: democracy is officially at risk, according to parliament’s own digital, culture, media and sport committee.
Britain’s main campaign rules were drawn up in the late 1990s, before social media and online campaigning really existed. This has left the door wide open to disinformation, dodgy donations and foreign interference in elections.
There is a real need to close the loopholes when it comes to the online Wild West.
Yet in this year’s elections, it was legitimate voters who were asked to identify themselves, not those funnelling millions into political campaigns through trusts, or those spreading fake news.
The government trialled mandatory voter ID in five council areas in May. In these five pilot areas alone about 350 people were turned away from polling stations for not having their papers with them - and they didn’t return.
In other words, they were denied their vote.
Yet last year, out of more than 45 million votes cast across the country, there were just 28 allegations of personation (pretending to be someone else at the polling station), the type of fraud voter ID is meant to tackle.
Despite the loss of 350 votes, the pilots were branded a success by the government.
Yet the 28 allegations of fraud (and just one conviction) are considered such a dire threat that the government is willing to risk disenfranchising many more legitimate voters to try to address it.
The numbers simply don’t add up.
Indeed, the fact-checking website FullFact noted that in the Gosport pilot, 0.4 per cent of voters did not vote because of ID issues. That’s a greater percentage than the winning margin in at least 14 constituencies in the last election. Putting up barriers to democratic engagement can have a big impact. In fact, it can swing an election.
In the run-up to the pilots, the Electoral Reform Society and other campaigners warned that the policy risked disenfranchising the most marginalised groups in society.
The Windrush scandal highlights exactly the sort of problems that introducing stricter forms of identity could cause: millions of people lack the required documentation. It’s one of the reasons why organisations such as the Runnymede Trust are concerned about these plans.
The Electoral Commission has now published a report on the ID trials, which concludes that “there is not yet enough evidence to fully address concerns” on this front.
The small number of pilots, and a lack of diversity, meant that sample sizes were too small to conclude anything about how the scheme would affect various demographic groups. Nor can the pilots tell us about the likely impact of voter ID in a general election, where the strain on polling staff would be far greater and a much broader cross-section of electors turns out to vote.
The Electoral Reform Society, alongside 22 organisations, campaigners and academics, has now called on the constitution minister to halt moves to impose this policy. The signatories span a huge cross-section of society, including representatives of groups that could be disproportionately impacted by voter ID, from Age UK to Liberty and from the British Youth Council to the Salvation Army and the LGBT Foundation.
Voters know what our democratic priorities should be: ensuring that elections are free from the influence of big donors. Having a secure electoral register. Providing balanced media coverage. Transparency online.
We may be little wiser as a result of the government’s voter ID trials. Yet we do know where the real dangers lie in our politics.
Comments
Brittain does not have a democracy, sir. May I be excused Please?
ID papers?
Your Tax return.
Only tax payers should be able to vote.
In reply to Brittain does not have a… by Golden Showers
Merkel has a solution.
The German police (not mil) are buying light tanks with Swiss machine gun turrets.
Democracy guaranteed!!!
Ms. May should follow this lead to victory FOR THE PEOPLE!
In reply to ID papers? Your Tax return… by css1971
US police have been getting military equipment for years. The factories produce and it would be difficult to arrange for the number of wars that are needed to use this stuff up. Merkel, being Federal level, could buy military equipment for their specialised federal units, but generally, police is a matter for the States.
Deomcracy hasn't performed for a number of years now. It does not deliver justice or prosperity. That's how populism developed.
In reply to Merkel has a solution. by A Sentinel
V for Vendetta in 3, 2, 1....
In reply to US police have been getting… by uhland62
To be fair I've always found it strange that I can go and vote without ID in the UK. It's trivial to commit voter fraud in the UK, and the scale of it can't be detected.
The same goes for the UK's national health service. The world and his wife travels to the UK for free healthcare at the UK taxpayer's expense, but we don't have an ID card so can't prevent it. Medical staff 'on principle' refuse to investigate whether recipients of healthcare are nationals.
An ID card would address this farcical situation that will end up bankrupting us.
In reply to V for Vendetta in 3, 2, 1.... by Captain Chlamydia
Translation: the Jewish vice-like grip on the media is no longer sufficient to ensure favourable outcomes.
I'll remind everyone that the Runnymeade Trust mentioned in this article, founded by jewish gentlemen Jim Rose and Anthony Lester, is a major Jewish lobby that opened Britain to non-white immigration in the 1960s and 1970s.
Yes, they are scared that their control of the media and their pets from the 3rd world may not be enough for them to decide "democratically" what happens in a nation where they are a mere 2%.
Ergo, 6 million jews are once again in mortal peril of gassing, burning, starvation, or name your poison. As usual when these control freaks go apeshit at not having the first and last word.
In reply to ID papers? Your Tax return… by css1971
fd
In reply to Translation: the Jewish vice… by Dindu Nuffins
You've been doing to much womyn studies. Wake up and she'll the coffee...
In reply to I get paid over $90 per hour… by lisaroy728
It is not "fake news" or "dodgy donations" which are killing British democracy. It is the utter disregard by British ministers, lawmakers and judges to the fundamental liberties of the citizens which is doing that.
The arrest of Tommy Robinson in front of the Leeds crown court earlier this year is proof that free speech no longer exists in the UK and that criticism of the government may land a person in jail. How do we call countries in which political dissidents are put behind bars? These are called dictatorships.
And as for the silly voter ID debate - in any sane country, voters have to identify themselves in order to prevent fraud. If not, the integrity of the elections is suspect, and they are considered null and void. It amazes me that we even have to explain such basic things.
In reply to You've been doing to much… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
When you're not focused on exterminating Palestinians i reckon you're quite articulate and logical. Is this a Jewish idiosyncrasy to lose one's logic when the discussion is centered around your belly button?
In reply to It is not "fake news" or … by Mementoil
A bit late. Britain, like the US, has never had democracy, which requires an educated, informed public with free access to true information. The UK and US are oligarchies that feed the electorate propaganda to vote for similar candidates espousing similar programs based on oligarchic agendas. You are free to do what you're told, or bugger off.
In reply to Brittain does not have a… by Golden Showers
In reply to A bit late. Britain, like… by ChaoKrungThep
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by lisaroy728
All democratic nations are ruled by central bankers. WTF are you kidding me? As if people don't know that capital flows control all nations. It is difficult to claim I'm freakin normal if this is what it means to be human.
Democracy? that's the system in which retards keep voting for free shit & migrant invasions yeah?
I thought Great Britain was a constitutional monarchy?
And? The sky is blue, too, in democracies and constitutional monarchies. Do you know the difference between constitutional and absolute monarchies?
In reply to I thought Great Britain was… by Manipuflation
No, I don't. It's just beyond my comprehension. Surely, you are an expert so please inform me.
In reply to And? The sky is blue, too,… by ChaoKrungThep
I thought it was a province of Pakistan
In reply to I thought Great Britain was… by Manipuflation
That's what they say, but we're still waiting for them to present the constitution. It's been about 800 years so far.
In reply to I thought Great Britain was… by Manipuflation
More Leftist propaganda. They want the illegals to have a chance at voting. 350 people turned away out of millions is not a failure, this is ridiculous.
Democracy is at risk in the UK and USA, but NOT because of demands that people prove that they are citizens before voting.
And you vote count?
Bwah ahha ah ahaaha ahhahahaha lolz...
If you are too stupid to figure out how to get an ID you can't vote. I don't see that as a problem.
See, now that’s just racist!
Anyone and everyone should vote. And the guardians of freedom (Google, Facebook, Twitter) could set it up overnight!
In reply to If you are too stupid to… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Yes. No ID? I say go home, find that ID and return in half an hour after the unreasonable demand to check your wallet or sift through a drawer in the dining room.. do that or else your democracy is dead.
In reply to If you are too stupid to… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I thought British democracy was already gone. Ask Tommy Robinson, what does he think?
Translation we want "refugees" to be able to vote (labour of course) right now. Labour will let in many, many more "refugees" if it controls parliament. The tories might, but labour would. the "refugees" will soon start to vote for religious Islamic parties that will within two decades time be serious minority parties in parliament. After that... voting in britain will end altogether eventually. the imam, the emir, the caliph dont need to know what the people want to know what Allah's will for the community is. They never have
You mean you can't win if you only spend $2? I was crushed yesterday in the primary but I knew that was coming. I was surprised that I still received over 1200 votes. That's all I needed to know. I would have been happy with about 30 votes. There are at least some people who believe in what we believe in and more than a few.
Requiring voters to present identification will not prevent big donors from making big donations, nor will it prevent the MSM from spreading fake news, nor will it prevent foreign interference in campaigns..
Why did the 350 persons who were turned away from the ballot box not return? Why did they not go and get their IDS and come back? Well perhaps it was because they did not have IDs, and perhaps they did not have IDs because they were not legitimate voters in the first place. They were not denied their vote, they failed to use their vote. Furthermore concerns that demanding a voter ID will impact marginalized groups is ridiculous. If a person is too stupid to get their ID information together and to present it when required then they are too stupid to vote.
The UK has had a huge influx of migrants in recent years. It would seem to me that requiring voters to present identification is a very sensible thing to do. We have illegals, we have temporary residents, we have EU workers and we have migrants who have not yet become British Citizens. None of these people ought to be voting in British elections.
Britain needs to know who is voting and that they have a legitimate right to vote. Proper voter IDs are necessary.
The most commonly used form of ID in the UK is the passport. But many people don't have one.
These will be mainly poor or old people.
The 350 people turned away may be part of that group or as you suggest may have been fraudsters trying to use someone else's vote.
In reply to Requiring voters to present… by waspwench
The voter ID problem would go away if people had ID cards. And that is what .govs of all parties really want.
Cameron cancelled HRH Tony Blair's plan to intro ID cards but only because he had made it an election manifesto promise in 2010.
Theresa May has no such commitment to personal freedom. Ditto Corbyn.
I'm not sure how many folks caught on to what I was doing. I am experienced with campaigns and fundraising and all of that and I have watched that all go for naught in most cases. Just a tremendous waste of money. I figured their must be a base level to start with as far as campaigns go and I chose not to spend any money just to see what I would get. I did a newspaper interview which was free and it came off well but that was back in June. People forget. I could have done a radio ad but no. I could have done robo-calls but I hate those. I could have made yard signs but no.
My intention was not to win save per the law of averages which does not work all of the time. Think baseball. What I was doing was the equivalent of laying down a bunt. How will they react to that? It's also experience and it was the first time that I even ran for any position/office. Now I have a much better idea of what needs to be done and what does not need to be done.
I fully intend to become crafty at this campaign stuff. I learned. My campaign committee consisted of only myself. That's tough but you will never know the truth unless you do it at least once with your name on the ballot.
The real question is this: How much money do you need to spend to win an office?
How sanctimonious is that comment?
The United Kingdom is at risk, and rightfully so.
They need another Gordon Brown Exchequer to announce the sale of massive amounts of gold bullion BEFORE they sell it. If I were a Brit I would still be pissed off about that. I think I have a Sovereign or two somewhere. I was so young at the time and didn't have the cash to buy moar.
In reply to How sanctimonious is that… by Yen Cross
Gordon Brown- lol
Thank God Pierce Brosnan was around to protect the Royal Crown.
In reply to They need another Gordon… by Manipuflation
Oh yeah, the new voter ID shit in MN is pretty lame. When I went to vote, I coughed up the driver's license. An old woman came in behind me and just gave her address and she got her ballot right away. Me, I was standing there waiting for the computer. MY FUCKING NAME IS ON THE BALLOT FOR FUCK SAKES! Finally, it went through and I could get my ballot and the election judge handed me two ballots. No, I'm not doing that. What is going on here? I was not inspired with confidence.
UK voting / constituency system is a farce, based around a relatively few "swing" constituencies. As for Social Media, who takes any notice of that. People experience real life, (poverty or wealth) which is where their perceptions are formed.
Yeah let's have a California type "democracy" where anyone and everyone can vote even if you're dead, a pet dog or been bussed in from elsewhere.
Britain is a democracy???
Roll over, Oswald Mosley, tell Margaret Thatcher the news...
Democracy = Unelected upper house with over 800 well paid parasites, many of whom only turn up to "vote" (they get one) when their personal finances are threatened, like with EU farm subsidies or who avoid death taxes for generations on the vast tracks of land they own because, well, their Lords.
A democratically elected upper (or abolished) house would be a good start after 800 years of robber baron rule.
Things havn't changed much, and fuck the royal family.
A little known fact about voting in the UK is that despite claims that voting is secret and nobody knows who we vote for, it is a fact that every single voter docket contains a unique serial number and when a voter turns up to vote they are given a docket and the serial number is entered into the register alongside their name.
After it's all over, the voting dockets are then taken away and stored for years in a safe place.
Nobody admits it, but the police and MI5 only need to ask a court for access to the dockets and they immediately know who you voted for.
Britain's democracy - ain't.
Its an insult to the very word.
In reply to A little known fact about… by smacker
It's not a democracy. It's a caliphate.
Youvvve got a lot of learning to do?
Millennial nomenclatures do NOT a definition make.
In reply to It's not a democracy. It's a… by Pernicious Gol…
Just for fun, a Russian in the primary for US Senate from Minnesota. Nikolay Nikolayevish Bey. He didn't do well either but I think I want to meet this guy. I have never heard of him before. That TRULY would be Russians influencing elections. He has balls.
Pity the Electoral Reformers were not more interested in Fair voting in Britain.
Proportional Representation as have 21 other European states and democracies across the globe.
Britain's first 'past the post' is a stitch up for the two parties to maintain control.
Same in the US.