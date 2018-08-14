Lira Briefly Erases Monday Losses As Turkey Halts Mark-To-Market Accounting

Update: It's not working...
Endless headlines from Erdogan and his son-in-law this morning did nothing to shift the Lira but the beleaguered currency is bouncing back to unchanged from Friday after reports that lenders will be allowed to restructure loans with no mark-to-market impact to their balance sheets... Just like America did in 2009.
And the Lira is 'fixed'...
Specifically, as Bloomberg reports that Turkish banking regulator BDDK has approved new rules on loan restructurings. Banks can extend maturities, refinance, lend new loans, seek new collateral and sell debtors’ assets against receivables under the new regulation which will allow lenders to temporarily (there's that word again) suspend reflecting the negative impact of mark-to-market security losses on their capital adequacy ratio calculations.
Comments
has bernanke been making the rounds again??
Mark to Market Accounting? What was that, I don't remember. Was that something like GAAP earnings reporting? How quaint!!
Update: It's not working...
Just love the update.
Couldn't happen to nicer group of people. hah
This will not end well. Suppose I will have to do some homework and learn how to Short all things Turkey.
Edit:
TUR : iShares MSCI Turkey ETF. Can Trade Options.
Wait for the Dead Cat (Muzzie?) Bounce and then load the wagon with Puts.
I cant wait to see a headless erdogan.
No one loves Erdogan moar than the CFBIIA (FBI being a Subdivision of the CIA) and the Trillion $$$ 'Heroin Traffic' that moves seamlessly (via the Laundrobanks of America's TBTFs) through US Incirlik Air Base---... why do you think all the BS today in Afghanistan is flaring up.
+/+ One Trillion $$$ folks....and Erdogan ain't got no leverage[?] as he shutters the Spice Trade!?!
They seem to think they're the US Treasury, and they're going to discover they're not.
I'll do in you in the ass for $90 an hour!
For 90 an hour you can also ask for the donkey to participate.
Turkey out of nato
US banking cartel should be proud that Turkey is following their lead into the abyss...
And no they will not kick Turkey out of NATO... Amerika needs Incirlik Air Base to supply their top ally ISIS
Dead cat bounce lasted about few hours
...you mean, like our dead cat bounce, caused by the same type of financial engineering that was put in place 10 years ago?
Awesome!
...more economic "growth" and financial stabilization (read: kick the can down the road) through financial engineering and smoke and mirrors.
It's time to go long TUR. There's nothing but rainbows and candy-crapping unicorns in Turkey's future.
Perfect response Turkey kicks the needle tooth jew in the face by knocking down mark to mark. No emerging market currency should subject themselves to the moneychangers. There are over 20 smaller currencies at multi-year lows under attack by the moneychangers and the Orange mezuza's market manipulation, and all should stop the mark to mark and stuff the zionist and the orange lardass.
When things become desperate, you halt mark to market accounting ..
Dumb answer. Part of the USA ZIONIST currency manipulation scam is that all minor currencies which have low liquidity should be subjected to monetary speculation. That is unreasonable. The first time this happened was in 1945 when the US Dollar bullied its way into to Reserve status at Bretton Woods and through the abysmal Anglo Ameican loan. The US demanded that the Pound Sterling be traded on open market. The speculators came in and destroyed the Pound and in a month the Pound had lost half its value. Britain went from being decimated by war to being decimated by the United States. Britain halted trading of the pound to save their people from total economic ruin at the hands of the Merian moneychangers. It is a history that shows the true ugly intent of America after WWII advantaging everyone in sight.
All problems are solved.......:)
We can go on happily spending.
They learn fast.
When the entire economy is smoke and mirrors, you MUST go full retard.
mark to market, yeah, like the fed does with all that crap mbs on their balance sheet. /SARCASM
You don't like AAA+ toxic sludge ?
Whats sauce for the goose, is sauce for the turkey.
Mark to Market, the scam that keeps everything running.
Ground Turkey.
Tomorrow will be another day!
Good news!
You can put lipstick on a pig,but... Risk is back. The cost of borrowing just went up dramatically for Turkey. The only way I see for Turkey to become a sound credit risk is for a political change. Erdogan has to go.Current CDS costs to insure Turkish debt:
"Turkish five-year credit default swaps fell 40 basis points from Monday’s close to 540 bps, according to IHS Markit data".
This is not emerging market. This is toxic stuff about to go ballistic.
When the tide goes out you can see who has been swimming naked.
Global Daily Wideners (five-year CDS)
1 Day1 Week1 Month
NameSpread
(in basis points)Perceived
Risk% ChgBasis Pts
ChangeBasis Pts
ChangeBasis Pts
Change
All CDS are denominated in U.S. Dollars except U.S sovereigns, which are in Euros.
Republic of Turkey
451.2319.42%73.38115.63164.53
Argentine Republic
559.2515.33%74.33133.45141.50
Republic of South Africa
206.228.21%15.6521.610.12
Russian Federation
169.617.99%12.5534.2334.01
Federative Republic of Brazil
239.455.19%11.8227.10-12.72
Like when Select Comfort was sitting on a nine figure loss in Q1 2009 but after the suspension of Mark to Market they had swung to an eight figure gain in less than two months?
It does wonders for the bottom line when you no longer have to mark any loss or liabilities.
Oh Bullshit Erdogan.
Erdogan can make $90 from home with two kids while looking like a 19 year old woman who has never had any kids, so he has that going for him.
Ah yes, change the accounting rules and that will make everything better.
Mark to imagination always works- until reality shuts the doors, padlocks them and arrests anyone who can take the blame.
If you use the Las Vegas (poker table) comparison, it is possible to trade your way out of a losing hand (or position). But often it requires fresh capital (new loans) to invest, and stay in the game. As we have seen repeatedly with Greece (and others) the money from the ECB is not getting to the Greek people, but merely to service the loans. This keeps the Greek gov't from defaulting, but so hampers future economic development that they have lost an entire generation. Also, economic dislocation can lead to wars erupting. The Turkish people still own their own currency and are not locked into the Euro. That said, someone (the Fed?) started around the year 2000 to loan Europe $Trillions of printed paper,which filtered thru Italian banks, thru Spanish banks, and finally thru Turkish banks. No doubt this was partly a bribe to get Turkey thinking about joining NATO and helping out with the ISIS operations in Syria to overthrow their elected government.The problem here (one of many) is that the US dollar is not a strong currency, which is what the loans are denominated in. Also, since the start of the year 2018, Turkey has sold half of her gold reserves. 250 tons is a lot of gold to fly under the radar. Where has it gone? Where is the Libyan gold? Where is the Ukrainian gold? Countries keep getting toppled and the gold reserves spirited out in the dead of night...
A long time ago some writer referred to Prussia as "an army which owns a country". Should we now refer to Turkey as "a NATO airbase (Incirlik) which owns a country"?