Mapping The World's Most (And Least) Livable Cities

If you want to move to the world's most liveable city, pack your bags and book a flight to Vienna.
The Economist assessed 140 major cities worldwide on stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure, declaring the Austrian capital the most liveable city for the first time. Australia's second most populous city, Melbourne, scored 98.4 out of 100. Osaka, Japan, came third with Calgary and Sydney rounding off the top five.
In total, three Canadian and three Australian cities made the top-10 list.
Interestingly, U.S. cities are notably absent from the top of The Economist's ranking with Copenhagen the only other European city this year besides Vienna.
However, as Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, even though people living in Damascus are daring to hope that their country's long and bloody civil war might be drawing to a close, the Syrian capital is at the opposite end of the ranking. It scored just 30.7 out of 100 where 100 is ideal.
Dhaka, Bangladesh and Lagos, Nigeria, rounded off the bottom three with scores of 38.0 and 38.5 respectively.
While most of the bottom-10 are scattered across Africa and the Middle East, Karachi in Pakistan and Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea were among the bottom-ranked cities.
I hate cities.
