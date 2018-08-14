Ryan Zinke Shifts Wildfire Debate From 'Global Warming' To Anti-Logging 'Environmental Terrorists'

Authored by Michael Bastasch via The Daily Caller,
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke lambasted “environmental terrorists groups that have not allowed public access, that refuse to allow harvest of timber.”
Environmentalists use litigation to keep federal agencies from thinning forests, clearing debris or allowing logging.
Activists want to blame global warming for wildfires, but experts say the relationship between climate and fires is complicated.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke spent the last week targeting environmental groups that have for years opposed activities, like logging and thinning, to reduce the risks of catastrophic wildfires on federal lands.
The former Montana congressman blamed “litigation from radical environmentalists who would rather see forests and communities burn than see a logger in the woods,” in a USA Today op-ed published Wednesday.
Zinke also called out “extreme environmentalists” in an interview with KCRA that aired Sunday. The day before that, Zinke lambasted “environmental terrorists groups that have not allowed public access, that refuse to allow harvest of timber” in an interview with Breitbart Radio.
Deadly wildfires have consumed over 1 million acres in West Coast states, damaging structures and forcing thousands to flee their homes. The recent death of a firefighter battling the nearly 350,000-acre Mendocino Complex Fire brings the death toll to six for this season.
So what’s the point of attacking environmentalists? Zinke is taking the conversation away from global warming and bringing it back to land management, including the litigation and environmental laws that keep officials from actively managing the forests.
Instead, activists focus on global warming, arguing human-caused warming has expanded wildfire season due to longer hotter, drier conditions in the western states. At the same time, these groups often oppose efforts to clear forests of debris and dead wood that fuel fires when hot, dry weather sets in every year.
“I’ve heard the climate change argument back and forth,” Zinke told the Sacramento-based KCRA. “This has nothing to do with climate change. This has to do with active forest management.”
Wildfire experts tend to see land management and urban growth as prime drivers of wildfires.
Many experts also see global warming as a factor in the rise of fires, but admit the relationship is more complicated than the media lets on.
“The story can’t be a simply that warming is increasing the numbers of wildfires in California because the number of fires is declining. And area burned has not been increasing either,” University of Washington climate scientist Cliff Mass wrote in a recent blog post.
In fact, the recent National Climate Assessment special report gave “low to medium confidence for a detectable human climate change contribution in the western United States based on existing studies.”
Most wildfires are caused by humans, mostly unintentionally. Sparks from vehicles or equipment, power lines, arson and cigarettes are some of the ways humans cause massive blazes. Lightning is the cause of wildfires humans don’t spark.
In California, for example, humans caused 95 percent of all wildfires, with power lines and utility equipment becoming a growing problem. Research also shows that wildfire season has primarily grown from population growth in fire-prone areas, increasing the chances of a fire-causing spark.
Environmentalists have obviously not taken kindly to Zinke’s remarks, but are particularly incensed by his dismissal of global warming as a driver of catastrophic wildfires.
“Climate change creates drought, high wind conditions, low humidity. Fire creates its own weather,” Randi Spivak, the public lands director at the Center for Biological Diversity, told The Hill.
“You can thin all you want till the cows come home but fire will overtake that,” Spivak said, adding “what is misleading is people like Zinke and other people who refuse to talk about climate change and how we need to tackle that.”
“Name calling and finger pointing won’t change the truth that climate change is exacerbating wildfires,” echoed the Sierra Club’s Athan Manuel. “The long-term safety of our communities relies on reducing carbon pollution.”
Zinke actually did say fire season had gotten longer and temperatures had warmed, but added that “doesn’t relieve you of the responsibility to remove the dead and dying timber and manage our forests so you don’t have these catastrophic burns.”
But Zinke is correct that environmental litigation has kept federal agencies, including the Interior Department and U.S. Forest Service, from thinning, clearing debris and conducting prescribed burns to keep forest growth in check.
A 2014 study published in the Journal of Forestry found “[v]egetative management, or logging projects continued to be the dominant type of management activity involved in Forest Service land management litigation, representing nearly three times more cases than any other type of management activity.”
The Forest Service was found more likely to lose cases “where plaintiffs advocated for less resource use,” particularly in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals where the agency won less than half its cases.
In fact, the 9th Circuit on Monday overturned a Forest Service plan for part of Idaho’s Payette National Forest. The judge sided with environmental groups and ruled “renders the Project inconsistent with the desired vegetative conditions set forth in the Payette Forest Plan” from 2003.
The service’s plan that got overturned included getting “fire conditions toward historical range of variability to reduce wildland fire risk, improve wildlife habitat” through “mechanical thinning, harvest and prescribed burning.”
MSM= crickets chirping.
It don't matter.
Climate change advocates have blamed humans for decades but now they can blame one deplorable man ... Trump.
In reply to MSM= crickets chirping. by Dixie Rect
With a name like yours you best be careful
In reply to It don't matter. Climate… by Oldwood
Life is a tinderbox.
In reply to With a name like yours you… by Enceladus
Zinke is partially correct. Intentional mismanagement of the state and national forests is a big part of the reason for the fires. The other gigantic contributor is weather manipulation. The historic drought in the western United States is a direct result of NASA, DARPA, and Pentagon programs that at this time manipulating the weather. Just like the Glyphosate nightmare for those of us that are aware, the Weather Manipulation started in earnest during the Viet Nam war. Famous aviator and meteorologist, Dr. Ben Livingston headed the weather modification during that period. Within a 24 hour period they could take a clear sky and have it rain 100 inches in a localized area. Wars are used by government scientists who are without conscience as "laboratories." The active ingredient in Agent Orange is Glyphosate. Once it was tested on foreign populations and US troops (many of whom developed serious cancers years later) it was ready to be packaged up and marketed as"RoundUp" and have the public pay to poison their land, their families, their neighbors,their pets and themselves. The historic forest fires along with the Glyphosate poisoning, the tapwater poisoned with 'Fluoride,' the vaccines laced with aluminum and mercury, the pesticides specifically formulated to brain damage, sexually confuse and sterilize you, and the play to control all fresh water are all part of the same human management and extermination program instituted by the Ruling Oligarchy.
Refer to Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, And see the Globalist manual -Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars -The eugenicist Julian Huxley
In reply to Life is a tinderbox. by Oldwood
Another administration member that speaks straightforwardly, calling it how he sees it, instead of catering his response to both sides of the argument (i.e. talking out of both sides of his mouth). What are these people doing in government?
In reply to MSM= crickets chirping. by Dixie Rect
And, he is correct...we need to clear the forest and its floor of so much fucking fuel. I can't believe we do not force the insurance companies to pay for this stuff as they are the most worried about insurance claims on the select few homes technically being burned.
You want a job? You can get paid to pick up trash, fix trails, clear fuel from forests etc.
Go to any forest in America and you will see it's floor covered with dead trees, most beetle kill, but virtually none cleared. If we won't do it, nature will....plus a little....like homes and lives.
In reply to And, he is correct...we need… by warpigs
"The Forest Service was found more likely to lose cases “where plaintiffs advocated for less resource use,” particularly in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals where the agency won less than half its cases.
In fact, the 9th Circuit on Monday overturned a Forest Service plan for part of Idaho’s Payette National Forest. The judge sided with environmental groups and ruled “renders the Project inconsistent with the desired vegetative conditions set forth in the Payette Forest Plan” from 2003."
Time to impeach, or shut down, the 9th circuit. Ruling over Idaho? Terrible decision.
In reply to And, he is correct...we need… by warpigs
More like hang those useless fucking judges.
In reply to "The Forest Service was… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Yeah. That sounds good too. (As a thought experiment, of course).
In reply to More like hang those useless… by Bay of Pigs
What a bastard!
In reply to What a bastard! by PitBullsRule
Govt is a front man for corporate looting...same old story. Steal the assets and leave sad sad John Q Public to pick up the tab.
Yes, they've made a killing watching forests burn.
In reply to Govt is a front man for… by Crawdaddy
not getting the connection...Lets see...if the forest burns the govt gets x dollars for something the govt does not own. The "govt" loses some amount of money, fiat money that was originally conjured out of thin air by a govt granted monopoly bankster. Where is the actual loss and who suffered the loss?
In reply to Yes, they've made a killing… by Oldwood
Environmentalists are a bunch of morons with no idea how to manage forests.
Three downvotes from Greenpeace and Sierra Club trolls. You’re right over target. They don’t know shit about logging and forest management.
In reply to Environmentalists are a… by Mendax
Yeah right environmentalists no nothing about the environment. Who needs experts when you've got loggers like Ryan Zinke about.
In reply to Environmentalists are a… by Mendax
Terminator glasses to boot!
All Navy SEAL jerkoffs wear them
In reply to Terminator glasses to boot! by shankster
He's eyeballing you with his peripheral vision.
In reply to All Navy SEAL jerkoffs wear… by Juggernaut x2
They wear Oakleys. More like this.
In reply to All Navy SEAL jerkoffs wear… by Juggernaut x2
how about DEW's?
He is correct. Good to know this ecofreak crap is being called out for what it is! Bullshit and non-science.
Antifa, environmental terrorists are the same people funded by the same billionaires https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/former-russian-president-…
Jho Low also funded some environmental groups for +$200,000,000.00
Another Trump moron- just like Omarosa
Are you saying that you disagree that piles and piles of dead, dried out trees and underbrush lead to huge fires?
In reply to Another Trump moron- just… by Juggernaut x2
No, he's reinforcing what I said above. Everything is Trump's fault. The absolute limit of their analysis. Trump derangement.
In reply to Are you saying that you… by tmosley
Good for him.
You also have severe solar cycles taking place. I found an actuary report from a conference in Australia that is outadated as far as where we are in cycle but breaks it down pretty good and has charts and visuals. They seem to think southern hemisphere will be less affected (also Alaska and Greenland are likely to moderate which they will blame on global warming). They also bring up volcanoes and earthquakes and "magnetic portals" between the sun and earth. These are the things that insurance companies know but you don't.
https://www.actuaries.asn.au/Library/Events/SUM/2013/Sum2013PaperBrentW…
Uh, how about chemtrails and the geo-engineered drought? Over 100 million trees have died in the Sierras in the last 10 years. Removal of the dead and dying trees would go a long way in mitigating uncontrolled burns.
What does Zinke say about chemtrails? Spraying the fire accelarant aluminum oxide over the forest for what must be getying close to 20 years now?
Crickets.
Amerika is so fawked up.
In reply to Uh, how about chemtrails and… by NachoLiebor
Key point is the judges just have to be ignored going forward in more important cases and the above is one. There are many reasons why vegetation must be managed to limit catastrophes in the forests that should be done regardless of what you might imagine climate is doing. Wet or dry, wind or not, vegetation should be managed to limit damage to forests from fires regardless of who starts them. Just ignore the judges.
Judges in San Francisco, and ecofreaks that think they can restore Earth to some former version of the Garden of Eden are idiots. Many of the forests, around the US, are not original or native. How did this happen? Due to human management.
This is all about the ecofreaks controlling you and how you live. They want everyone to live in a coffin apartment and use public transit. No fucking way.
In reply to Key point is the judges just… by Balance-Sheet
They want everyone to live in a coffin apartment
Not everybody.
Just us peons. Pissed-ons.
Their game is to convince US that our higher purpose is in sacrifice and suicide if necessary. They, like jihadist leaders, don't strap on the vest, their job is to "inspire" others to do so.
Note too that an added bonus is these CA fires have a tendency to destroy areas of conservatives. If this was burning cities, their tune would change....unless of course it was advancing the cause of bringing down wife privilege.
In reply to Judges in San Francisco, and… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Who is they? In Tibet, where the road passes the mouth of a valley, it is the government that builds the cement, multi-story cells for rural Tibetans to live in after they've been cleared from the highlands above.
It's the government spraying the chemtrails, not the enviros.
In reply to They want everyone to live… by Oldwood
We need to take our property ownership back from the hands of the govt otherwise we will forever be in poverty. Judges represent the govt not the people. Which is why most people are in poverty. Lawful != legal != moral.
In reply to Key point is the judges just… by Balance-Sheet
find out who owns the appraisal district in your county/parish....who do the "your house is worth this much this year" people ultimately report to? Good luck!
In reply to We need to take our property… by Crawdaddy
Give Al Gore an axe and send him to the front lines.
Judging from his girth I would suggest he's more of a shovel man. I know his mouth is big enough.
In reply to Give Al Gore an ax and… by Yen Cross
In days before Smoky Bear forest fires were a lot smaller and tended to just clear out the dead brush as they were fairly frequent. When Smoky came along it was the thing to extinguish every little fire. At the same time the ecofreaks wanted nature to be left untouched (except for fire suppression) with the result of massive build up of brush and dead and damaged and diseased trees in the national parks, national and state forests. So along comes a dry spell drying out the brush even more, some high winds, and a spark and.....boom, what California is experiencing now. I think you could clear a lot of brush for the cost of the 747s dropping fire retardant. Nevah happen.
The "Fire Service" is a racket. All local county level jobs that make 6 figures. Most are nice guys, dumb, but nice.
In reply to In days before Smoky Bear… by Lostinfortwalton
Finally somebody in power calls a spade a spade!!!!
I was a logger for 25 years and yes the Forest Service quit cutting timber in the late 1980's.
It took about 20 years and then the fires exploded....
The air was never this smoky when we had active land management.
Now it is terrible and such a waste!
County schools used to get part of the timber payments and now we have to pay it.
The environmentalists should have to pay the money that they force the country to forfeit and send the the rainforest.
Saving the planet, synonymous with punishing humans.
The longer this goes on the more I can accept that space aliens have invaded and taken over.
The PODS!! Fucking body snatchers.
In reply to Finally somebody in power… by luckylogger
Where are all the snowflakes taking care of all the forest's problems? Sounds like we need to round up a few tens of thousand and bus them to the job site! (Oh the HORROR!)
Zinke is just another capitalist rapist and looter who has zero credibility. It's like listening to Charles Manson tell us all why murder is the right thing to do.
Zinke donors include oil and gas firms using public land
Brittany Patterson, E&E News reporter
Friday, January 13, 2017
Excerpts:
Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.) took thousands of dollars in campaign donations from companies that drill for oil and gas on the vast public lands that he would oversee as Interior secretary.
Watchdog groups say the contributions, totaling $345,000 since 2013, raise questions about whether the fossil fuel industry could influence a Cabinet secretary who controls drilling, mining and conservation policies across more than 500 million acres of public land.
"If the companies that funded your political career up to this point have interests before you in a new capacity, I think it's reasonable to infer that past financial support is going to present a current conflict," he said. "The public is right to question whether decisions he makes as Interior secretary will be in the public's best interest or in the best interests of his past donors."
Spokespeople for Zinke and the Trump transition team did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
"The fact is he has taken these donations from companies, and we've seen what he's done in Congress to advance their agenda," Spivak said.
Coal giants Arch Coal Inc., Alpha Natural Resources Inc., Cloud Peak Energy Inc. and Peabody Energy Corp. have all given to Zinke. BNSF Railway Co., a large player in transporting coal from the Powder River Basin, has given the congressman $14,000 since 2013.
"This is a bright red flag for Zinke," Spivak said. "Fossil fuel and coal interests loom large."
Ho!y fuck!!
Industry actually supporting politicians who promote their causes! Who'd a thunk it?
No, the best plan is for politicians to only be legitimately supported by far left commies and illegal aliens.
I love how so many now seem to think we can have a country that rejects business interests in the pretense we can simply have a utopian life living on Obama bucks.
Get a fucking JOB.
In reply to Zinke is just another… by Condor_0000
So you enjoy your prison and recommend it to others?
In reply to Ho!y fuck!! Industry… by Oldwood
Used to be a man could make an honest living with a chain saw and the sweat he was willing to put in.
Now, he'd be harming some woodpecker or owl that they can never really find, and of course, trees produce oxygen, so we can't cut them down.
But hey, leave the wood there so that you get a real nice bonfire, or we will sue. Fucking pathetic.
I have a shitload of brush I was going to clear around my property this summer,,, But where I live (Broome County, NY) , it is so wet you couldn't light it with a gas can and a torch,,,