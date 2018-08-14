TSA Breaks Silence, Defends Secretive Domestic Surveillance Program

The TSA has broken its silence to defend its alarming domestic surveillance program called "Quiet Skies" which allows the agency to use teams of armed Air Marshals to follow, track and surveil virtually anyone. TSA administrator David Pekoske told CBS news in a recent interview that the program "...makes an awful lot of sense, to be able to look at some risks that we think exist on certain flights and put air marshals on those flights."
We were one of the first to report on the "Quiet Skies" program at the end of July after the Boston Globe uncovered it in a lengthy and revealing expose. The secret program was set up to monitor US citizens with no prior record and who don't result in red flags being raised at the airport. The people surveilled by this program are, according to a TSA memo cited by the Globe's original article, "not under investigation by any agency and are not in the Terrorist Screening Data Base", setting of numerous privacy red flags.
Now, two weeks after the Globe's report, the TSA is finally speaking out about the program to CBS News:
"Our job overall as an agency, and the air marshals in particular, in flight, are working to make sure that we mitigate any risks that could occur in aircraft at 10,000, 20,000, 30,000 feet," Pekoske told CBS News in his first TV interview since the "Quiet Skies" program was disclosed to the public. "If an agency responsible for security has some information that might indicate that there may be -- emphasis on may be -- more risk with a particular passenger, providing some mitigation or some risk management on the flight is a very important and very reassuring thing to me."
In a slippery slope that could lead the TSA to just about any air traveler, Pekoske said that "different passengers present different levels of risk" and that the TSA wanted to be able to "have a presence" with passengers who fall below the threshold that would prevent them from flying:
"Throughout the entire system … different passengers present different levels of risk," Pekoske said. "Passengers have a right to fly and if we ever thought the risk reached the point where the passenger shouldn't fly, then we have the authority to deny flight for that particular passenger."
"But as you can appreciate, there are some passengers that fall below that threshold but still create a level of concern that we need -- we felt we needed to have a presence on the flights that they were flying on," he said.
According to the TSA, travelers who may present a risk should be allowed to fly regardless. These comments, of course, all come after the TSA wouldn’t definitively confirm that the program existed (or if it has resulted in any arrests or thwarted crimes) back in late July. The Boston Globe had to use documents like this one provided to it to verify the existence of the program.
Since the Globe's report, the program has also seen backlash from members of congress like Senator Ed Markey, who has called it "the very definition of 'Big Brother'" and who also stated that "innocent Americans should not be subject to this kind of violations of their rights". Markey outlined other concerns, including what criteria was being used to select individuals for surveillance, in a letter he penned to the TSA, according to the CBS news report.
Further, as we reported in our original piece, concerns have been raised by legal experts, like Jonathan Turley, a George Washington University law professor, who said that "if this was about foreign citizens, the government would have considerable power. But if it’s US citizens — US citizens don’t lose their rights simply because they are in an airplane at 30,000 feet."
What exactly do armed Air Marshals look for when a "small team of them" watches you as you fly home to visit relatives or for the holidays? Amazingly, the red flag "triggers" for in depth surveillance involve behaviors that essentially all passengers are susceptible to, such as:
- whether or not passengers fidget
- whether or not they are using a computer on the flight
- whether or not they stare off into space
- face touching
- exaggerated emotions
- whether or not a subject has lost or gained weight from the information provided to authorities
- whether or not the subject has facial hair, tattoos, piercings,
- whether not they slept during the flight
- whether not they use the bathroom on the flight
- how they were picked up when they arrive.
Just like Edward Snowden and the NSA, the Globe pointed out that pushback against this kind of indiscriminate profiling is rising as "dozens of air marshals have raised concerns about the Quiet Skies program with senior officials and colleagues, sought legal counsel, and expressed misgivings about the surveillance program, according to interviews and documents reviewed by the Globe."
The biggest irony, as several Air Marshals observed, is that the potentially illegal program which infringes on the privacy and constitutional rights of US citizens, is also being paid for by those very same US citizens - just like with the NSA.
Even the president of the Air Marshal Association has spoken out against the program:
John Casaretti, president of the Air Marshal Association, said in a statement: “The Air Marshal Association believes that missions based on recognized intelligence, or in support of ongoing federal investigations, is the proper criteria for flight scheduling. Currently the Quiet Skies program does not meet the criteria we find acceptable.
“The American public would be better served if these [air marshals] were instead assigned to airport screening and check in areas so that active shooter events can be swiftly ended, and violations of federal crimes can be properly and consistently addressed.”
However, the objections of the Air Marshals being utilized by the TSA for such surveillance doesn't seem to matter much to Pekoske, who continues to back the party line given to CBS by the TSA last month when it stated that the program was simply to "ensure passengers and flight crew are protected during air travel", individual privacy rights be damned.
OK...what is their angle by releasing this secret program to us? They always have something in play.
TSA OPERATION KIDDIE DIDDLER.
The TSA is trained by Catholic priests.
Omg, Johnny Bureaucrat believes in maintaining bureaucracy?!?!? Shocking.
the debt is way more of a threat and this hunky gentleman is part of the problem.
...because unrestricted license to fondle the groinocopia of anyone coming through their line just wasn't enough.
https://i2.wp.com/www.boingboing.net/filesroot/201011111141.jpg
We need to weed out the bad people.
*brings in terrorists illegally*
He's probably a Catholic.
David as a first name ,more than likely jewish.
From his confirmation for the TSA post.
I have held positions with the following organizations: InfraGard National Members Alliance, Chairman of the Board and Board Member Jewish Institute for the National Security of America, Board of Advisors Heroes Linked: Military Veterans Appreciation Trust Foundation, Board of Advisors National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, Naval Studies Board, Member National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, Member--Committee on Polar Icebreaker Cost Assessment U. S. Global Leadership Coalition, Member, National Security Advisory Council Coast Guard Academy Board of Trustees Member Association for Rescue at Sea, Board Member Country Place Citizens Association, Chair, Covenants Committee Pacific Architects and Engineers (PAE), Vice President A-T Solutions, Group President Frontier Security Strategies, Expert
They don't let Catholics become chairman of the Board,do they?
Jewish Institute for the National Security of America,
Taking care of your goy security, now spread your legs.
OK...what is their angle by releasing this secret program to us?
Alphabet agency = "authority" = "experts"....
Sheeple = vapid zombies who "follow" all "authority"...
this paranoia program acts as a "guide' for the average zombie to use against his neighbor or anyone...thereby continuing the zombie fuckfest of eating each other's brains, instead of attacking the 5 ruling families and their fiat, Central banking construct of financial control.
Distraction, my good man, distraction.
If I scratch my balls and smell my fingers...red flag?
Yup
Fuck them and their surveillance.
Air marshall up a bunch of flights, and shoot to kill.
Bad guys get the point if you threaten to kill them.
TSA - The Secret Assholes.
Another bullshit excuse - fuck over the rights and freedoms of 99.999999999 percent of the population to combat a manufactured threat by robbing the tax payer.
That is a twisted perversion of government authority - even the Mafia was less mercenary.
It has been a few years but I remember when this shit was getting ramped up and there was a company that was providing behavioral training for some TSA workers. It was five days at a conference and this outfit was charging something like $60K for each TSA agent! I didn't save the links. It was insane. These idiots make for-profit colleges look like idiots! Imagine for every fucking TSA agent that you get to sit in a classroom, for five days, and you ring the cash register? They had to be laughing all the way to the bank.
From The Intercept in 2015. Look at the list in the article. See any similarities? Supposedly this was shut down due to a lack of scientific evidence. Well, apparently is was resurrected and born again. https://theintercept.com/2015/03/27/revealed-tsas-closely-held-behavior…
In case you thought I was exaggerating about how much money this school was getting, from the above article: "The inspector general of the Department of Homeland Security found in 2013 that TSA had failed to evaluate SPOT, and “cannot ensure that passengers at United States airports are screened objectively, show that the program is cost-effective, or reasonably justify the program’s expansion.”
Despite those concerns, TSA has trained and deployed thousands of Behavior Detection Officers, and the program has cost more than $900 million since it began in 2007, according to the GAO."
Nearly one billion fucking dollars of US Taxpayer mule$ money, wasted. Let me guess, they are up to two or three billion now on a program what was shown by the IG to not be scientific!
Let's not forget the genesis of this program, 9/11. So we have a fake war on terror generated by a fake attack by terrorists that now require all americans to get practically strip searched in order to travel on aircraft and now we have these asshats following us around randomly. What kind of assholes came up with this bullshit?
The US government has alot to fear. But the Zionists and Saudis always seem to get away.
The thought of truthful governance strikes fear into those up to No good, so yes indeed.
"Let's not forget the genesis of this program, 9/11."
Mazel Tov!
"What kind of assholes came up with this bullshit? "
Dick Cheney et al Neocons, shock and awe and all that jazz
Gee I don’t remember voting on giving up our fourth amendment. Did the dnc/Chinese overlords say this is how you do it?
This is how it goes in deeply socialist and totalitarian countries as sooner or later you can’t trust anyone including your own people.
To flat out tell you to your face that there is not a fucking you can do about it.
Psychological training. Learned helplessness. Bernays 101
The revolution will target several well known deep state orgs. The TSA is one of my top 10.
blah blah blah, so many gubermint agencies and FANGs compete for my porn browsing history, I lost track.
TSA fails over 90% of the tests to get contraband on airplanes. The TSA is a government fraud to steal.
Investigate this
Start with this clue
They are good when it comes to bottles of water.,
Yeah. And feeling up parents in front of their children. A chiropractor was felt up in front of his 8-year old daughter and is suing the TSA perv. Good. https://www.ctpost.com/news/article/Report-Westchester-man-suing-TSA-fo…
I have considered the TSA useless from the beginning. It is a jobs program for idiots and pervs.
Obviously too many Air Marshalls with nothing better to do.
A friend's 64-year old wife has been practically strip-searched both ways on her two most recent flights to visit grandchildren. The lady couldn't hurt a fly. So whatever the selection criteria is, it is a huge fail.
Meanwhile, persons who might - might - be female in full burkhas zip through TSA Security without being touched.
What Bankrupted the UNITED STATES was the Federal Reserve of 1913 & subsequent National Security Act of 1947.
Here’s a tidbit of fact from Jim Marrs.
Prior to the singing of the original National Security of of 1947. The UNITED STATES was involved in only three conflicts. The Spanish American War, WWI & WWII.
Since 1947, the conflicts whether provoked or unprovoked... IE USS Liberty, Gulf of Tonkin, Vietnam since the signing of the National Security Act of 1947 have been countless.
As a result, putting generations of American People in indebted servitude.
QFT
Tossing The Constitution For These United States of America in 1861 & 1871 set that all up. Which was itself set up by the War of 1812. Lawfuckery was the name of the early-mid 1800s, then came Constitution-fuckery, then came property-fuckery, then came currency fuckery in 1913. After which, we can get on to deeper fruits of labor fuckery, before getting on to freedom-fuckery. Now that all of this has taken place, we are experiencing privacy fuckery, all the whilst being subjected to repeated bouts of market fuckery.
"
Prior to the singing of the original National Security of of 1947. The UNITED STATES was involved in only three conflicts. The Spanish American War, WWI & WWII."
That is patently false. The list is too long to bother with here.
But that is irrelevant to the fact that the ACT was a coup against the American People.
That's true and Nixon closing the gold window didn't help either or when FDR stole tax slaves gold in the 30's.
Dude......I would never defend Nixon but let’s call what it is. The Fed closed the window. Along with the usual suspects from all corners of banking and finance. He was the water boy in chief at the time. Humphrey would have, LBJ would have. RFK actually may not have. Which could be the reason why (among others) he wasn’t given the chance. It was not an overnight thing.
"He was the water boy in chief at the time."
Well, said.
So in your opinion why don't you think RFK wouldn't have acted the same as Nixon did? The whole system the FED the government all of it is just a state mafia run by gangsters in suits. RFK knew the system is just a scam run by gangsters so what would make him defy the orders of the FED at that time?
Good point. After all, his dad helped build it. Probably wishful thinking on my part that someone might have actually done something.
So I guess if you take that position, which you just did, you certainly can’t blame Nixon anymore, can you?
Nixon still could've said no at great risk of losing his life but since the whole system is just a scam and politicians only concern is their power and money he closed the gold window sealing the fate of the dollar and keeping us in bondage.
Why?
Globalist’s Rockefeller, Kissinger, Brezeinski & the CFR.
The state is never satisfied with the level of control it has over it's tax slaves. So you want to fly eh well then you're going to be groped and fondeled by a high school dropout on a power trip getting his rocks off every day at "work".
-
. The secret program was set up to monitor US citizens with no prior record and who don't result in red flags being raised at the airport. The theatre of the absurd continues at airports all across AmeriKa! The illusion of security must continue and sexually assaulting passangers is a blast for TSA degenerates.
I already told you my story of being followed by one after another incident of being harassed and humiliated in security many years ago. Spotted the fucker immediately and also flipped him off while I was reading my book. I threatened to sue immediately. Not sure if that's why I never was tageted or followed by them again or not. This was all the way back to the run-up to Iraq. This shit isn't new. They are lying again.
Edit, actually scratch that. The war was already going on. I was publicly against it and active still though.
If everyone stopped flying for one day (or a week better yet), the TSA would be kicked to the curb. I thank the Gods that I never have to fly again!
I dont think so. Remember when this same crowd killed 30 million in Russia? Those 30 million didn't spend anymore and they didnt care. They use profit motive to move chess pieces but when that stage is over its over.
Yeah right. Especially with those with names like Smith, Jones, Johnson.........
My level of concern is heightened every time some POS politician opens his useless criminal mouth.
Thats a damn good policy.
Check this out, body scanners at the LA subway.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/la-become-first-us-install-161917486.html
ausgezeichnet!
Hopefully they start locking people up without arrest or trial. It's time we quit fucking around with the traitors in our midst.
...and we should start having to show our papers if the authorities demand to see them. Put these illegal cocksuckers on the run.
In reply to Hopefully they start locking… by Al Huxley