$125,000: The Pension-Debt Each Chicagoan Is Really On The Hook For

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/15/2018 - 19:40

Authored by Ted Dabrowski and John Klingner via WirePoints.com,

Chicagoans have no idea how much pension debt Illinois politicians have saddled them with. Officially, Windy City residents are on the hook for $70 billion in total pension shortfalls from the city and its sister governments plus a share of Cook County and state pensions.

But listen to Moody’s Investors Service, the rating agency that’s been most critical of Chicago’s finances, and you’ll get a different picture. Moody’s pegs the total pension debt burden for Chicagoans at $130 billion, nearly double the official numbers. (Yes, by chance the number is eerily similar to the official shortfall of $129 billion facing the five state-run pension funds. But don’t confuse the two.)

That’s scary news for Windy City residents. Barring real reforms, concessions from the unions or bankruptcy, Chicagoans can expect to be hit with whatever series of tax hikes politicians will try to enact to reduce that debt.

That $130 billion is the total Moody’s calculates when adding up the direct pension debt owed by the city government, Chicago Public Schools, the park district and Chicago’s share of various Cook County governments and the five state pension funds. Moody’s takes a more realistic approach to investment assumptions than the city and county governments take.

Officially, the four city-run funds have $28 billion in unfunded pension debts.

Then there’s another $11 billion in official CPS teacher pension debt. Add another $4 billion from the Chicago Park District and the city’s pro-rata share of Cook County-related pension debt. Finally, add Chicagoans’ $27 billion share of the state’s pension debt ($129 billion). In total, the official debt Chicagoans are stuck with adds up to $70 billion.

That’s over $67,000 in pension debt for each household in Chicago.

But the burden is so much higher than that. That $70 billion is based on the rosy actuarial assumptions used by the pension funds.

Other financial institutions, including Moody’s, use far more realistic assumptions to figure out the size of Chicago and the state’s pension debt. Under Moody’s calculations – what they call the Adjusted Net Pension Liability (ANPL) – Chicagoans’ pension debt burden is far bigger.

The unfunded liability of Chicago’s four city-run funds alone under Moody’s calculation swells to $42 billion. Chicago Teachers Pension Fund debt more than doubles to $25 billion. And Chicagoans’ share of the state’s $250 billion ANPL becomes $53 billion.

In all, Chicagoans are on the hook for $130 billion in unfunded overlapping Chicago-area and state ANPL, according to Moody’s.

That translates to nearly $125,000 in pension debt for every household in Chicago.

But with so many Chicagoans in or near poverty (27 percent), that burden won’t be distributed evenly. Expect Chicago’s middle class to be stuck with an even bigger burden that makes up for those that can’t pay.

*  *  *

Chicagoans are stuck watching their elected officials do all the wrong things when it comes to pensions.

Politicians have passed record property tax hikes. They’ve covered up the city’s financial problems with gimmicks. They’re looking at a $10 billion pension bond to paper over the crisis.

And they won’t even tell the truth about the massive amount of unfunded liabilities residents are facing.

Fixing the pension crises in Illinois starts with telling the truth. Because acknowledging the real numbers shows just how important real reform is.

WAKE UP YE NAIVE SHEEPLE OF THE UNITED STATES!

Don't feel even the slightest bit sorry for these fools, they get exactly what they voted for. Of course the payments will all be distributed equally amongst us once Socialists rule Washington DC again.

I love these kinds of articles dividing a liability among a populace generating panic. They're asleep. Chicago voters have been asleep since 1931 and Prince Charming has moved to Houston. He's not coming back. There will be no happy ending. They will never wake up. Too late, so sad, too bad.

The only way out is complete collapse. 

Start over with a clean slate. 

Just like starting a new game of Monopoly. 

If ANYBODY has any better idea...let us all know.

oh, the whining, moaning and crying will be epic. But soon...it will be forgotten. 

Edit....HRH, the whole country, if not the planet...is on the same track. Some places are simply farther down the road.

 An you cant count on it actually being a much higher number too. 125 k per year might be closer to the truth.

 We aint seen a correct number out of anyone in government in living memory is my guess.

I would observe NO taxpayers are not on the hook for unrealistic public employee pensions - the corrupt politicians and union management are on the hook and should be getting the noose for their crimes...

All the School money is siphoned off into TIFFS, then begins the shell game until it disappears,

there is plenty taken in taxes in Chicago, it isn't a tax shortfall, it's a disappearing money problem, hundreds of millions.

Question is. are they heavy enough for you to do something about it?

Enjoy your chains. Question is. are they heavy enough for you to do something about it? 