$125,000: The Pension-Debt Each Chicagoan Is Really On The Hook For

Authored by Ted Dabrowski and John Klingner via WirePoints.com,
Chicagoans have no idea how much pension debt Illinois politicians have saddled them with. Officially, Windy City residents are on the hook for $70 billion in total pension shortfalls from the city and its sister governments plus a share of Cook County and state pensions.
But listen to Moody’s Investors Service, the rating agency that’s been most critical of Chicago’s finances, and you’ll get a different picture. Moody’s pegs the total pension debt burden for Chicagoans at $130 billion, nearly double the official numbers. (Yes, by chance the number is eerily similar to the official shortfall of $129 billion facing the five state-run pension funds. But don’t confuse the two.)
That’s scary news for Windy City residents. Barring real reforms, concessions from the unions or bankruptcy, Chicagoans can expect to be hit with whatever series of tax hikes politicians will try to enact to reduce that debt.
That $130 billion is the total Moody’s calculates when adding up the direct pension debt owed by the city government, Chicago Public Schools, the park district and Chicago’s share of various Cook County governments and the five state pension funds. Moody’s takes a more realistic approach to investment assumptions than the city and county governments take.
Officially, the four city-run funds have $28 billion in unfunded pension debts.
Then there’s another $11 billion in official CPS teacher pension debt. Add another $4 billion from the Chicago Park District and the city’s pro-rata share of Cook County-related pension debt. Finally, add Chicagoans’ $27 billion share of the state’s pension debt ($129 billion). In total, the official debt Chicagoans are stuck with adds up to $70 billion.
That’s over $67,000 in pension debt for each household in Chicago.
But the burden is so much higher than that. That $70 billion is based on the rosy actuarial assumptions used by the pension funds.
Other financial institutions, including Moody’s, use far more realistic assumptions to figure out the size of Chicago and the state’s pension debt. Under Moody’s calculations – what they call the Adjusted Net Pension Liability (ANPL) – Chicagoans’ pension debt burden is far bigger.
The unfunded liability of Chicago’s four city-run funds alone under Moody’s calculation swells to $42 billion. Chicago Teachers Pension Fund debt more than doubles to $25 billion. And Chicagoans’ share of the state’s $250 billion ANPL becomes $53 billion.
In all, Chicagoans are on the hook for $130 billion in unfunded overlapping Chicago-area and state ANPL, according to Moody’s.
That translates to nearly $125,000 in pension debt for every household in Chicago.
But with so many Chicagoans in or near poverty (27 percent), that burden won’t be distributed evenly. Expect Chicago’s middle class to be stuck with an even bigger burden that makes up for those that can’t pay.
* * *
Chicagoans are stuck watching their elected officials do all the wrong things when it comes to pensions.
Politicians have passed record property tax hikes. They’ve covered up the city’s financial problems with gimmicks. They’re looking at a $10 billion pension bond to paper over the crisis.
And they won’t even tell the truth about the massive amount of unfunded liabilities residents are facing.
Fixing the pension crises in Illinois starts with telling the truth. Because acknowledging the real numbers shows just how important real reform is.
Comments
That (((mayor))) isn't human. Just LOOK at it! It's an alien personage... alien in race... alien in kind... alien in culture... alien in ALL things goyim. It is a creature totally committed to anticoagulating the white denizens under its tenuous authority to letting down their guards to the predations of third-world immigration and egalitarian dogma. It is... first-and-foremost... an agent of Israhell - a soldier in that blasphemous "country's" service. And now it lords over a major U.S. city. WAKE UP YE NAIVE SHEEPLE OF THE UNITED STATES! This one's obvious. Behind this semitic wretch lurks the uncountable dual-citizen traitors who continue to steer our ship of state. WTF!!!!!!!!! 🤬😡😠😤
Neither are the voters. They can't be human to be that stupid.
In reply to That mayor isn't human. by J S Bach
Don’t feel even the slightest bit sorry for these fools, they get exactly what they voted for. Of course the payments will all be distributed equally amongst us once Socialists rule Washington DC again. The pain will be felt by all, but hopefully most by the over paid and under worked self important and entitled government class. Eat shit Johnny Bureaucrat.
In reply to Neither are the voters. … by silverer
They got a bailout so why can't I??
In reply to Don’t feel even slightly by PrintCash
Better import more Mexicans to improve the economy.
In reply to They got a bailout so why… by Cryptopithicus Homme
Chicago has been desperate for cash for quite a while now and is sinking deeper and deeper into the hole every year.
One example:
https://chicago.suntimes.com/politics/parking-meter-deal-keeps-getting-…
In reply to Better import more Mexicans… by Fiat Pirate
I'm thinking about living in a van.
In reply to https://chicago.suntimes.com… by Dutti
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
►++++► http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to I'm thinking about living in… by I hate cunton
Bend over Shitcago, here it comes, with no lube or reacharound.
In reply to They got a bailout so why… by Cryptopithicus Homme
Last one out turn the lights off (if the power is still on).
Isn't Illinois the number one exodus state?
In reply to Bend over Shitcago, here it… by I am Groot
The pension obligations debt does not include current and future government employee obligations.
In reply to They got a bailout so why… by Cryptopithicus Homme
Let be understanding. It is expensive to hire good zoo keepers.
In reply to They got a bailout so why… by Cryptopithicus Homme
Enjoy the snake that keep eating it's tail.
Continuous budget cuts and tax hikes to pay for fat pensions and their 3% COLAs.
In reply to It is by are we there yet
It’s not about feeling sorry. When the shit hits the fan...bet your sweet ass, everyone everywhere will be on the hook. At least they’ll try. That will surely be pitchfork time.
In reply to Don’t feel even slightly by PrintCash
The collapse can't come soon enough.
Flush the government toilet.
In reply to Neither are the voters. … by silverer
Stop, it's "for the children"
(sarc)
In reply to The collapse can't come soon… by ZENDOG
When axt, most Chicago voters said 2+2 b 5.
In reply to Neither are the voters. … by silverer
well whitey what are you gonna do about it?
In reply to That mayor isn't human. by J S Bach
A lot of them have grabbed their pensions and moved to Florida.
In reply to well whitey what are you… by newboy
I love these kinds of articles dividing a liability among a populace generating panic. They're asleep. Chicago voters have been asleep since 1931 and Prince Charming has moved to Houston. He's not coming back. There will be no happy ending. They will never wake up. Too late, so sad, too bad.
When they go to sell their house to move (finally), the realtor will inform them that they don't own it. Whaaaaaa???
In reply to I love these kinds of… by hanekhw
They will have to pay out of pocket to the person buying it.
In reply to When they go to sell their… by silverer
On the bright side, the great Chicago gifted the US with Obama. /s
In reply to They will have to pay out of… by RozKo
Chicago payback.You come at them with a knife, they send you Obunghole to ruin your country.
In reply to On the bright side by are we there yet
On that thought, my bowels became active.....💩
In reply to On the bright side by are we there yet
The truth? You can't handle it!
Well, at the rate their shooting each other at the debt-per-person keeps getting higher...
much higher
In reply to Well, at the rate their… by RozKo
dual citizen zionist! the gift that keeps on giving
Most Chicagoans probably dont get a Pension
Real Estate is a Liability not an Asset in Chicago - long term the tax liability "present value" will equal the capital cost of the property in most areas of the city and state
its over
In reply to Most Chicagoans probably… by hotrod
If that scumbag Peter Strzok can have a go-fund-me page, then why can't I? Please check out my page: https://www.gofundme.com/retire-in-china Thanks to all, and God bless.
Pack up and leave that sh*t hole. Maybe they can buy a printing press.
Fuck they are going to need to build a wall around that shithole, eventually. Or just nuke it.
In reply to Pack up and leave that sh*t… by Pumpkin
A wall needs to be built around the shithole, keep the idiots in who voted for these financial geniuses. If not, the Libtards will do just like the Kakifornianians have done to Oregon and Washington's West Side Larger cities, infest and repeat.
That's the LIBTARD way, other peoples shit, no pun intended San Fran MAXicisco.
In reply to Fuck they are going to need… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
The only way out is complete collapse.
Start over with a clean slate.
Just like starting a new game of Monopoly.
If ANYBODY has any better idea...let us all know.
oh, the whining, moaning and crying will be epic. But soon...it will be forgotten.
Edit....HRH, the whole country, if not the planet...is on the same track. Some places are simply farther down the road.
In reply to Pack up and leave that sh*t… by Pumpkin
An you cant count on it actually being a much higher number too. 125 k per year might be closer to the truth.
We aint seen a correct number out of anyone in government in living memory is my guess.
How many here know someone collecting a private pension?
Okay...Now how many here know someone ( at least one..I know about 10 personally) collecting a .gov pension?
And this is right, why?
In reply to An you cant count on it… by VWAndy
That problem CAN'T be fixed - it's beyond repair. So...fuck it I guess. Kick back and see how it plays out.
Oh, we know how it plays out.
They put a gun to our heads, and will strip us of everything we own...to make these .gov fucks whole.
Muh pension.
fuck youuuu...
I’m on my own. Most of you are on your own. This includes sociable security. Math don’t give a shit.
In reply to That problem CAN'T be fixed … by CHoward
LMAO why would anyone live in that Shithole city and state?
Chicago is turning into an out of control trash fire.
I left Illinois in 2012. Try and find me! Maybe the Cubs can help?
This is not going to scare the vast majority of Chicagoans who are nothing more than welfare niggers they don't care.
The psychopathetic elite have already calculated the number to murder and have that alleged problem go away. it is no different globally.
I would observe NO taxpayers are not on the hook for unrealistic public employee pensions - the corrupt politicians and union management are on the hook and should be getting the noose for their crimes...
All the School money is siphoned off into TIFFS, then begins the shell game until it disappears,
there is plenty taken in taxes in Chicago, it isn't a tax shortfall, it's a disappearing money problem, hundreds of millions.
That Pic should tell you all you need to know about (((Those))) that rule over you.
Enjoy your chains. Question is. are they heavy enough for you to do something about it?
Fake news!!!
TTGL