America's "Prosperity" Is Now Dependent On Predatory Globalization

Nowadays, trade and "prosperity" are dependent on currencies that are created out of thin air via borrowing or printing.
So here's the story explaining why "free" trade and globalization create so much wonderful prosperity for all of us: I find a nation with cheap labor and no environmental laws anxious to give me cheap land and tax credits, so I move my factory from my high-cost, highly regulated nation to the low-cost nation, and keep all the profits I reap from the move for myself. Yea for free trade, I'm now far wealthier than I was before.
That's the story. Feel better about "free" trade and globalization now? Oh wait a minute, there's something missing--the part about "prosperity for all of us." Here's labor's share of U.S. GDP, which includes imports and exports, i.e. trade:
Notice how labor's share of the economy tanked once globalization / offshoring kicked into high gear? Now let's see what happened to corporate profits at that same point in time:
Imagine that--corporate profits skyrocketed once globalization / offshoring kicked into high gear. Explain that part about "makes us all prosperous" again, because there's no data to support that narrative.
What's interesting about all this is the way that politicians are openly threatening voters with recession if they vote against globalization. In other words, whatever "prosperity" is still being distributed to the bottom 80% is now dependent on a predatory version of globalization.
Let's rewind to the era of truly free trade, from the late Bronze Age up to the Roman Era. In the late Bronze Age (circa 1800 to 1200 B.C.), vigorous trade tied together the ancient empires and states of the Mideast and the Mediterranean. In the Roman Era, trade in silk and other luxuries tied China, India, Africa, the Mideast and the Roman Mediterranean together in a vast trading network.
In the good old days, merchants paid for goods in gold or silver, as the value of the precious metals were known to all and relatively easy to transport and verify.
Nowadays, trade and "prosperity" are dependent on currencies that are created out of thin air via borrowing or printing. The problem with gold, in the view of predatory globalization, is that it can't be printed or conjured out of thin air. That won't do, because predatory globalization's primary export is newly printed currencies: dollars, euros, yen and yuan.
This puts every nation that can't print a global reserve currency at an extreme disadvantage. While the U.S. can conjure "money" out of thin air and trade it for goods, other nations must cough up resources and goods in exchange for the "money," and borrow it at hefty rates of interest if they want to use the global "money" for development or investment.
That leaves them highly vulnerable to foreign exchange fluctuations which can raise the cost of their interest due in dollars, etc. to punishing heights while devaluing whatever they built with the dollars, etc. they borrowed.
Then there's a financial crisis of loan defaults and those who created and loaned out their global reserve currency demand the debtor nation sell all its assets and resources at bargain prices. Being a member of the European Union didn't save Greece from this fate; no peripheral nation can protect itself from the predatory powers who can create currency at zero cost and send the value higher by restricting its issuance after other nations have loaded up on loans denominated in the reserve currency.
This is how "free" trade works in predatory globalization: The only thing that's free is the cost of issuing trillions in global reserve currency. Everything else will cost you dearly.
CHS's articles are so much more informative than the bored-with-the-economy MSM reporting. FRED graphs are, likewise, educational. Since I was in business at the peak of the globalizing trend, or right after it anyway, I kind of saw it from the other end, especially since my clientele base went from upper-middle class to flat-out rich in that business. My affluent customers were on the upside of the FRED graph, although not much trickled down to my shop. They were nice customers, though—far, far, far nicer than most of the cutthroat maneuverers among the underpaid workers in the churn jobs that I later worked. Globalization's losers can be mean, but not just the losers in work settings where people compete against each other in underhanded ways for the most part.
As capitalism increasingly moved to globalization 40 years ago, with US capitalism exporting our better-paying jobs to slave-waged locations around the world, labor didn't move to globalization. Clearly, the union leadership could have begun the move to unite the world's working class. Instead, they partnered with capitalist America in the drive to suppress workers and help corporate America drive down workers wages here at home forcing workers into constantly accepting concessions. But why?
There is an old union battlecry that goes, "an injury to one is an injury to all." That quote dates back many decades. The union leadership obviously knew that global capital screwing workers in slave-labor locations around the world required a global labor movement as a response or American workers were going to get a royal f**king up the ass. However, the labor unions are liberal entities and liberalism is first and foremost capitalist. The labor hierarchy pay themselves very nice 6 figure salaries that exceed $200,000 per year. Those nice paychecks are derived from the capitalist system. The union hierarchy is quite keenly aware that a global labor movement is the very foundation of socialism, and, themselves being full-blooded capitalists, couldn't respond to the global capital movement with a global labor movement.
"Workers of the world, unite!" -- Karl Marx
The UAW corruption scandal: The case for workers’ committees
26 January 2018
Excerpt:
United Auto Workers (UAW) officials accepted more than $1.5 million in payments from Fiat Chrysler (FCA) in exchange for incorporating pro-company provisions into union contracts, according to a plea deal filed in federal court on Monday.
The plea agreement from FCA chief negotiator Alphons Iacobelli for the first time makes explicit that his payments to UAW officials, including the former UAW vice president in charge of negotiations with the company, General Holiefield, were made “to obtain benefits, concessions, and advantages for FCA in the negotiation, implementation, and administration” of contracts between 2009 and 2015.
Autoworkers should consider these contracts—not only at FCA, but also at Ford and GM—null and void. They are the product of fraud and have no legal legitimacy.
The scandal is implicating a growing number of top UAW officials and associates, including Holiefield (who died in 2015); his wife, Monica Morgan, who is expected to plead guilty; and UAW Assistant Director Virdell King, who pleaded guilty last August. Three other officials are listed in Iacobelli’s plea agreement only as “UAW Official-2, UAW Official-3 and UAW Official-4.” The document also states that “other UAW officials” were involved. It is known that former UAW Vice President for FCA Norwood Jewell received gifts from money stolen from UAW-run training funds.
Among the new revelations included in Iacobelli’s plea agreement is the fact that in February 2015, prior to the 2015 contract negotiations, he arranged with “UAW Official-4” to make $50,000 payments to selected UAW officials in such a manner as to conceal them from the autoworkers.
The scandal provides indisputable proof that the UAW is a corporate syndicate, not a workers’ organization. It serves to enforce labor discipline, push through concessions and isolate workers’ struggles. For this, the individuals who control the organization are lavishly compensated beyond their inflated union salaries and expense accounts, in the form of bribes, positions on corporate-UAW boards, and control of health care and retirement funds.
It's not that the masses of people who live in those countries want no environmental laws and slave wages. They don't want to be raped, looted, and pillaged by foreign capital. But capitalism demands that their capitalist leaders accept that role of subservience within the global capitalist system or suffer the immense consequences. Iran is the perfect example. US capitalism loved Iran when the Shaw was in power, helping foreign capital rape his own country's people and loot away their wealth. It's only when Iran's leaders broke free of the yoke of foreign capital that they became the target of sanctions and war.
