Australian MP Under Fire After Suggesting ‘Final Solution’ To Muslim Immigration

An Australian MP is already under fire just after giving his maiden speech in parliament on Tuesday where he used the words "final solution" in reference to Muslim immigration.
Senator Fraser Anning of the right-wing Katter's Australian Party (KAP) raised a firestorm of controversy with the speech that attempted to give voice to Australia's rising anti-immigration sentiment, telling lawmakers that Muslim Australians do not integrate well while bringing the threat of terrorism and further that they "do not work and live on welfare".
Multiple fellow MPs as well as national television pundits have focused on what could be Anning's either unintended poor word choice or, as his accusers suggest, an purposeful attempt to evoke holocaust imagery.
Egyptian-born Anne Aly (above) is the first Muslim woman to be a member of the Australian House of Representatives. She reacted to MP Anning's speech by tearfully saying she was tired of having to fight bigots and racists. (screengrab)
After claiming Muslim communities foster "sympathizing with Islamic State," the key offending line came in Anning's speech with the following:
The final solution to the immigration problem is, of course, a popular vote. We don't need a plebiscite to cut immigration numbers; we just need a government that is willing to institute a sustainable population policy.
The speech was immediately condemned as anti-semitic and Islamophobic, with One Nation party MP Pauline Hanson, slamming it as reminiscent of Nazi propaganda, among other lawmakers.
Hanson said, “The speech was written by a Richard Howard, straight from [Joseph] Goebbels’ handbook from Nazi Germany.”
"The Senator's use of the term 'final solution'...is a phrase torn from the darkest pages of human history."— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) August 15, 2018
Australian Senator, Fraser Anning, is heavily criticised after calling for an end to Muslim immigration in his maiden speech. pic.twitter.com/YQgPswD9n0
Later in the day Tuesday, WA Labor MP Anne Aly got emotional during her response to Anning's immigration comments, telling parliament, “I’m tired of fighting. I’m tired of having to stand up against hate, against vilification, time and time again," while wiping tears from her eyes.
Aly, herself Egyptian-born and the first Muslim woman to be a member of the Australian House of Representatives, has in the past been targeted by Anning's political speeches.
During his Tuesday maiden speech Sen. Anning specifically called for a complete ban on Muslim immigration, and outlined a plan for Australians to hold a popular vote on which nationalities and immigrant demographics should be allowed into the country.
MP Aly charged Senator Anning with deliberately using “neo-Nazi, white supremacist terminology,” to advance racial segregationist policies and explained, “That was a deliberate use of a heinous, heinous word that brings back so many painful memories and sets a precedent for the future of our country that we need to stand up and stop it.”
Australia's first female Muslim MP Anne Aly is moved to tears as both sides of politics join to condemn Fraser Anning's maiden speech. https://t.co/hcUffs4yyj pic.twitter.com/zbjzDMP0i1— SBS News (@SBSNews) August 15, 2018
Australian media praised Aly's speech, saying a united parliament stood behind her, while generally casting Anning's speech as a throwback to the 'White Australia policy' — a set of historical laws that effectively barred people of non-European descent from settling in the country — which ended through a bi-partisan law passed in the early 1970s.
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull also reacted, stating on Twitter, “Australia is the most successful multicultural society in the world built on a foundation of mutual respect. We reject and condemn racism in any form.”
Other government officials issued formal statements before parliament. Senator Hanson told lawmakers on Wednesday: "I am appalled by Fraser Anning's speech. We are a multiracial society and I've always advocated you do not have to be white to be Australian."
Anning for his part, denied that his phrasing was a reference to the Holocaust and refused to apology even amidst an avalanche of criticism. “I don't regret anything. I am not going to apologize or regret anything that I say,” he said. His office denied that "final solution" had any deeper sinister meaning, saying the senator could as easily have said "last" or "ultimate".
Here's the footage of all the Senators who shook hands / hugged / kissed Fraser Anning after his "final solution" speech. pic.twitter.com/rAF2xToimz— Alice Workman (@workmanalice) August 15, 2018
Katter's Australian Party's leadership has stood behind Anning: "Absolutely, 1000 per cent I support everything he said," party boss Bob Katter told reporters in a contentious press conference on Wednesday.
The explosive press conference where Bob Katter defends Fraser Anning's 'Final Solution' speech. https://t.co/LOgjyqt51q pic.twitter.com/4GGGz3yhC0— SBS News (@SBSNews) August 15, 2018
The issue is sure to grow even more explosive both nationally and internationally after party leader Katter's press conference, where he in a fiery and confident tone further said of Anning's "magnificent speech, solid gold" speech that "90 per cent of Australia have been waiting for someone to say it and believe it."
According to official government statistics, Muslims represent a small minority in Australia at just 2.6% of the population.
Comments
Remove Kebab, or look forward to Cronulla 2.0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7cNq8lLsoDM
Ovens?
In reply to Remove Kebab. by vulcanraven
"Final solution" is a Zionist phrase coined by that movement's founder.
Theodor Herzl (1860-1904), the founder of modern Zionism, recognized that anti-Semitism would further his cause, the creation of a separate state for Jews. To solve the Jewish Question, he maintained “we must, above all, make it an international political issue.”
Herzl wrote that Zionism offered the world a welcome “final solution of the Jewish question.”
http://www.truetorahjews.org/antisemitism
In reply to Ovens? by I hate cunton
I love it when somebody challenges political correctness.
In reply to Theodor Herzl (1860-1904),… by Billy the Poet
Yes.
Anning needs to stay strong against the pc onslaught.
In reply to I love it when somebody… by philipat
It takes courage because the Globalists MSM propaganda arm is programmed to go full frontal on any pc breach (How can we control the peasants if they won't control themselves?) As Corbyn has dicovered in the UK by refusing to accept the new "Internationally recognized" definition of anti-semitism. Which is of course actually designed to prevent ANY criticism of Revisionist Zionism as a political movement or the Israeli land grab and genocide in Palestine. I hope Corbyn stands firm also.
In reply to Yes. Anning needs to stay… by Bigly
Australia was part of Bushes' Coalition of the Willing to introduce Democracy to Iraq because they had WMD and They Hated Us for Our Freedom. The beginning of mass exodus of Muslims started then. I guess now they are not so willing to bear the responsibility for the ME destruction too. When the people let their government/military/leaders run amok in another country, the people tend to bear the consequences while the elites enriched.
In reply to It takes courage because the… by philipat
Their first mistake was allowing Islamists in.
Their second was letting women vote.
In reply to Australia was part of Bushes… by beemasters
"Political Correctness" is just another phrase that the Jews have bludgeoned you with, you Gentile animals. Poor dumb 911'd cows in America and the world. You're getting the shit kicked out of you, as Satanic Judaic assholes shit on you on top of it. Who do you think is sending the immigrants there, having you screwed along with them in the process? Both Arabs and non-Jew whites are the enemy of the Satanic Jews. So they are working to destroy and bring you both down. OBVIOUSLY.
It is right in your faces you, their Satanic Judaic feces. "Conspiracy theory". "Anti-Semitic". "Hate speech".
Even crows can count to three. These dumb Black Magic Black Hat Bullies of the World can only count to two when they create their bully phrases to herd the 911'd shitted on non-Jew cows.
In reply to I love it when somebody… by philipat
Its truly amazing how far left the Overton window has moved in regards to immigration in recent years. A decade ago, nearly all democrats favored securing the border, a wall, deporting illegals, all that shit. Hell, Killery's position leading up to the 2008 election would put her in the Nazi camp these days.
In reply to "Political Correctness" is… by SocratesSolutions
If you play the video many many politicians should his hand and the women kissed him after his speech. Lots of clapping.
This is an exploitive article. Politicians representing their voters applauded him. We don’t want any more migrants.
In reply to I love it when somebody… by philipat
I'm just surprised it wasn't published through (((Gatestone)))....
In reply to If you play the video many… by keep the basta…
Judaica is in open war with you humanity. The devil cult it always was—is right out in the open now. Send all immigrants to the source.
Send them all to the Rothschild abomination false nation of Israel.
The time has come for all good men to come to the aid of their countries and remove the Supra-Nation Satanic Judaic Government. It is no joking matter. It is a matter of life or death. NOW.
In reply to Theodor Herzl (1860-1904),… by Billy the Poet
The day will come when all nations amidst which the Jews are dwelling will have to raise the question of their wholesale expulsion, a question which will be one of life or death, good health or chronic disease, peaceful existence or perpetual social fever.
Franz Liszt
In reply to Judaica is in open war with… by SocratesSolutions
Fuck off imbecile, and stop upvoting your own jibber jabber.
In reply to The day will come when all… by SocratesSolutions
EZ Bake
In reply to Ovens? by I hate cunton
Still here cupcakes
Still wearing my sailing shoes. You mad?
In reply to EZ Bake by Ward of the Squid
Merkel would be in a real pickle trying to decide weather to let Siemens and Bayer make a good profit, making gas chambers again or save her new muzzie friends.
In reply to Ovens? by I hate cunton
Just stop all immigration. All.
No sneaky work visas no prolonging Asian students stay in the country. Eject the families Turnbull encouraged in from China to bring in their 5 year olds to school and stay here for the next 20 years in houses so the politicians profit.
We are full up. full up and overflowing. Running out of water, the population is past the sustainable level.
This performance and weeping is just manipulation.
chinese in bulk don’t really integrate either, plagiarism, cheating, paying others to sit their exams or write essays, not paying car fines, not paying school fees, tricking and manipulating. Mass lobbying.
When there were not many they integrated, were liked and behaved like Australians.
In reply to Ovens? by I hate cunton
Yup. Spare me your tears woman, I have no use for them
In reply to Remove Kebab. by vulcanraven
Anti-Semitic AND Islamaphobic. A twofer!!!! Well played
New rule: Any politician that advocates for open borders or welcoming migrants must take 10 adult male migrants into their home until they find jobs and are able to support themselves. Problem would be solved overnight.
In reply to Yup. Spare me your tears… by Takemine2go
It would be simpler and more effective to just throw them in ovens. It is amazing it is not an actual felony in any country, as it is literally sedition and/or treason.
In reply to Anti-Semitic AND… by bowie28
BRAVO! If there are any left after you send them to Israel.
The musicians have it right about the Jews. They knew this day was coming:
The Jew continues to monopolize money, and he loosens or strangles the throat of the state with the loosening or strengthening of his purse strings...He has empowered himself with the engines of the press, which he uses to batter at the foundations of society. He is at the bottom of...every enterprise that will demolish first of all thrones, afterwards the altar, afterwards civil law.
Franz Liszt
In reply to Anti-Semitic AND… by bowie28
"Tears of unfathomable sadness", yummy. Let me guess, I bet this poor triggered mooslim has never once confronted a radical from her own tribe. Never once spoken out against the radicals that are smearing any secular muslims. Never once called for the Rule of Law to be applied against any radical mooslim. Never once led a march against radical mooslims. On the other hand, I bet she is just fine with Sharia law and any other "special" laws to safeguard radical mooslims. How do I know all this, because if she did anything like this at all, the "oppressed" radical mooslims would have killed her, and she knows it.
In reply to Yup. Spare me your tears… by Takemine2go
The Holocaust didn't happen, but it should have.
The Final Solution was quite different from what it is portrayed as. It merely meant deportation out of Europe, hence why Hitler was so popular among Zionists, who worked with his government to further their own ends.
Hitler wanted to send the jews to Madagascar. Might be a fitting destination for the Muds too.
In reply to Remove Kebab. by vulcanraven
You’re the Kebab though
In reply to Remove Kebab. by vulcanraven
Hue hue hue hue hue.
When you’re so Chad that you’re Aussie.
You don’t know Aussies if you think that’s offensive.
Too bad for the feelings of the muzzie invasion force. Don't like what he said? Go back to your shithole country.
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
►++++► http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Too bad for the feelings of… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
You're on here full time. Are you saying you get $90 per hour for spamming ZH?
In reply to I get paid over $90 per hour… by julianna.abby
The Jews are making a shithole out of every country—they've destroyed the middle east in case you have any eyes to see. Where are you going to go is the question? Or rather, where are they going to go once you clean up your own shit at home? They've already made a hell out of your home so you really can't wish them to go to hell because that hell is your shithole they made. So if you can't wish them to go to hell, how are you going to get rid of the Satanic Judaic Parasite that has shit all over you?
That is what remains to be seen...
In reply to Too bad for the feelings of… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Ya thats what I've always found amusing. You say the west is terrible and racist, white people are evil, white countries are oppressive. You say your home countries aren't shitholes, and shouldn't be labeled as such. Ok, fine. If what you say is true, the west sucks and your home countries are so great, why don't you just go back there?
In reply to Too bad for the feelings of… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Get a girl to cry an yell racist as we co-opt your culture and society.
Paul Joseph Watson
https://youtu.be/Lct8ql2zoLo
Seriously lads - the Elephant in the room. I keep screaming it. The Gynocentrism will take us to chaos.
In reply to Get a girl to cry an yell… by joego1
I have in every city I have stepped foot in so far.
Everyone needs time to rest. Even GI Joe.
In reply to Get a girl to cry an yell… by joego1
I suggest stringing up all politicians and senior civil servants on lamp poles. Common law in Australia was just eliminated. Massive debt and thus child abuse.
"Final Solution"
"Massive debt" boomerang will be biggest issue, look a squirrel!
For a time, there was some doubt about whether the long-time supporter of Senator Hanson would be eligible for Parliament, as he was facing bankruptcy legal action.
Mr Anning and his wife owed more than $212,000 to Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, but the case was withdrawn last month.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-11-07/one-nation-fraser-anning-replaces…
Place your bets!
In reply to I suggest stringing up all… by Stuto
You're on to it. You will find Satanic Jewish usury banking power behind this travesty. Take that down all over the world first. The rest will follow.
In reply to I suggest stringing up all… by Stuto
Invoking the JQ to remove kebab... wow!
Great speech
"with One Nation party MP Pauline Hanson, slamming it as reminiscent of Nazi propaganda, among other lawmakers."
Wow... just wow! This is the same Pauline Hanson who wanted to halt immigration altogether and was slammed by the media as being every slur under the sun.
"Condemning multiculturalism, One Nation has rallied against government immigration and multicultural policies."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pauline_Hanson#Racism_allegations
The term "final solution" has far too much power.
It took on a life of its own and now his speech will be reduced to those two words.
All of a sudden the Nazis are under the bed and it's 1944 again.
There is an entire addictive neurosis attached to that era.
The whole multi culti issue is not being addressed as it should and the result is social chaos and imaginary Nazis climbing over the walls.
It has been 75 years and this has to stop.
We have critical issues facing us all at present and for the near future, and being chained to a mid-20th century war will not allow us to resolve anything.
That phrase would be better avoided altogether since it only makes a complicated issue worse and turns office holders into neurotics.
In reply to "with One Nation party MP… by Curiously_Crazy
Except the Nazis never used that phrase. It was invented by the kikes who invented the holohoax mythology.
In reply to The term "final solution"… by fleur de lis
Doesn't matter.
It triggers a Pavlovian response, then it becomes the focus and we're back to the future in the middle of 1944 again.
Or something.
It only serves to obstruct thought and speech, so better to avoid it.
In reply to Except the Nazis never used… by Blue Steel 309
A storm of protest? By whom? The usual satanist anti white anti civilization gang of thugs and useful idiots?
IGNORE THEM and IMMEDIATELY IMPLEMENT THE FINAL SOLUTION.
Australian PM should be more concerned with the precipitous fall in $aud,
AND corrupt Australian banking cartel.
It takes someone like yen cross to point out the "risk exposure" that he RBAresrve bank of asholes is facing!
All Muslims are terrorists.
The majority of muslim migrants to Oz were initially Palestinian. They were allegedly "moderate secular" muslims and it was thought they would flawlessly integrate. 30 years on, as with every single muslim migrant scheme, all assumptions have proven false.
Muslim immigrants seem intent on doubling-down on stupid. They retrench into camel-culture and reject integration completely. Then the 2d and 3rd generation start radicalizing.
It all needs to stop.
All Muslims are terrorists.
If they don't get that, they will be Sweden 2.0
Most Americans don't realize the USA is far closer to collapse than Sweden is, for the same reasons.
In reply to All Muslims are terrorists… by Oath_Keeper