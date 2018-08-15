Trump Slams NY Gov Cuomo's "Total Meltdown" After "America Was Never That Great" Comment

Update: President Trump has been made aware of Cuomo's "total meltdown"...
“WE’RE NOT GONG TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, IT WAS NEVER THAT GREAT.” Can you believe this is the Governor of the Highest Taxed State in the U.S., Andrew Cuomo, having a total meltdown!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018
Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,
In an enormous political gaffe, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told an audience "America was never that great."
Kiss the 2020 Democratic presidential campaign of NY governor Andrew Cuomo goodbye.
His comment America 'Was Never That Great' drew laughs and gasps from the crowd today.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ratchets up verbal feud with Pres. Trump: "We're not going to make America great again – it was never that great." https://t.co/dflLtKVOWt pic.twitter.com/8wfgDEKFVn— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 15, 2018
Cuomo, a potential Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, was speaking at a bill-signing event in New York City, when he turned his attention to Trump's "Make America Great Again" mantra.
"We not going to Make America Great Again. It was never that great," Cuomo said, prompting some in the audience to laugh and others to gasp.
"We have not reached greatness. We will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged," he said.
"We will reach greatness when discrimination and stereotyping against women, 51 percent of the population, is gone, and every woman's full potential is realized and unleashed."
Following the blowback, Cuomo's office defended his original remarks and criticized Trump's slogan.
Politically Stupid
Cuomo could have said he made an error, misspoke, or something similar. It may have blown over. Instead, like Hillary with Iraq, he could not admit a mistake.
I firmly believe that Hillary, not Obama would have been the Presidential nominee in 2008 if she had only admitted she made a mistake on Iraq.
Flash forward to today: How anyone can be so politically stupid is a mystery.
On second thought, we are talking about Democratic politicians.
Cuomo is certainly not great, so he should be an expert on the topic "absence of greatness."
For the first time in my adult life, I am proud of my country!!!
In reply to Cuomo was never that great,… by JungleCat
Good for you, Michael!
In reply to For the first time in my… by NotTiredOfWinning
Amazing how small of a circle he and other libs live in to actually believe that resonates.....
Cuomo the bubble boy....
In reply to Good for you, Michael! by JungleCat
Cuomo is the fucktard who said conservatives are not welcome in New York State. Get him, anal cancer. Slowly and painfully.
In reply to Amazing how small of a… by Stan522
This guy brings shame to the Italian Americans. Fucker!
In reply to Cuomo is the fucktard who… by Government nee…
Mental disease is so unbecoming in a politician.
On the bright side, left wing nutters like Cuomo, Cortez, maxine, etc are gifts to the RNC.
Is Cuomo's son the other slimebag Cuomo who is on CNN?
Slimebag Jr?
In reply to Cuomo is the fucktard who… by Government nee…
What do you expect from a DelBlasio bro
In reply to For the first time in my… by NotTiredOfWinning
I expect greatness, but am always disappointed.
In reply to What do you expect from a… by COSMOS
At least he is finally telling the truth about how he really feels. These commie losers are in full panic mode. Lock n load. You never know which terrorist group Soros will be funding next.
In reply to What do you expect from a… by COSMOS
Against every bribed Dim, a bullet is cheaper.
In reply to At least he is finally… by brockhardman
Cuomo and every other Marxist,commie cocksucking bastard should be Mozambiqued. Two in the chest, one in the head.
In reply to Against every bribed Dim, a… by Government nee…
I thought it was just a meme. But these people really do hate this country. Why?
In reply to Cuomo and every other… by I am Groot
Luckily, their psychologists can bill for their mental disease under several ICD codes. For example, 2018 ICD-10-CM Diagnosis Code F29 -- Unspecified psychosis not due to a substance or known physiological condition.
They are still working on the specific sub-category for TDS, Trump Derangment Syndrome. But for now, you can be reimbursed under the above F29 category.
Treatment is a whole other different matter.
In reply to I thought it was just a meme… by finametrics
"Pardo'n, we are serving Coumos on a half shell tonight. Would you care to sample our fresh offerings?" If you are American, we say 'go ahead and pig out on Coumos'.
/S sarc, Monty Pythonesques Governor
In reply to What do you expect from a… by COSMOS
Democrats - the party of higher taxes, open borders, war with Russia and men showering in girl's bathrooms.
And they will never see the DJT landslide in 2020.
In reply to For the first time in my… by NotTiredOfWinning
Cuomo is Italian for crusty ass berries as in "I got a gnarly case of Cuomo's, I was in a hurry today and forgot to wipe my ass"
Cuomo is Italian for crusty ass berries ...his mouth looks like a giant asshole that only spews shit.
In reply to Cuomo is Italian for crusty… by booboo
If he would have said "America has never been more controlled by the jews than it is now" he would have been right
In reply to If he would have said … by Juggernaut x2
I'll pay you $3 to get lost and take your network marketing scam with you.....
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by julianna.abby
Well that is why America is not great, because it is being choked by the AIPAC stranglehold.
In reply to If he would have said … by Juggernaut x2
3 lefts make a right. He's still a major shithead. Joos or no joos.
In reply to If he would have said … by Juggernaut x2
I watched a preview for Spike Lee's new movie about the Black Klansman. Actually looked really good until the last bit, where the white Klan members are chanting "America First." Because that's racist, apparently.
This is the new paradigm, where the Blue Team is going to tell us that anyone who believes that America is something to be cherished is a racist and just generally a bad person.
They took the "White guy in a Spike Lee" Family Guy clip off of Youtube.
Kinda summed it up.
In reply to I watched a preview for… by LetThemEatRand
People who annoy you . . .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uxLWctyLj8Y
In reply to They took the "White guy in… by tmosley
Plus 1, but you didn't really make sense. I got it anyway. U R rational actor.
In reply to I watched a preview for… by LetThemEatRand
Who needs an assault-rifle to kill a deeeeer?! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvKXJ6VTlAM
"Who needs an assault-rifle to kill a deeeeer?"
I think you miss the point.
It's for Dear Mr Deepstate and all his members, enablers and enforcers.
In reply to Who needs an assault-rifle… by P-51 Stiletto
cuomo the homo can fuck himself
RedWave and 2020 is in the bag.
Trump grabbed him by the pussy.
just like Trump did with you
In reply to Trump grabbed him by the… by tmosley
Did that feel like thinking?
In reply to just like Trump did with you by Juggernaut x2
Say what you want about Trump, but he really is living rent-free 100% of the time in every libtards brain cavity.
These folks are increasingly gettin caught up in histrionics, desperation .. forced errors, going off script .. shooting for the hail mary that never quite pans out ,,
Poor dumb bastards ..
The trick is keeping your head, when everyone else around you is losing theirs ..
In reply to Say what you want about… by SDShack
Yep, they just can't help themselves, like a cat chasing a laser pointer. Reminds me of that scene in Sicario, when Josh Brolin explains that the objective is to "dramatically over react". Dumb fucks don't realize they are being played time after time to be triggered to make mistakes.
In reply to These folks are increasingly… by Giant Meteor
Cumo the Clown should take his bitch ass to Venezuela then.
He and Bernie could fix it tomorrow.
In reply to Cumo the Clown should take… by VladLenin
Winning
If that scumbag Peter Strzok can have a go-fund-me page, then why can't I? Please check out my page: https://www.gofundme.com/retire-in-china Thanks to all, and God bless.
Go back to Shitholio Cuomo.
"inspector Cuomo, if you don't mind. Like my father, please."
In reply to Go back to Shitholio Cuomo. by williambanzai7
From the Negative, to Promoting the Negative, to Believing the Negative to BEING THE NEGATIVE! Democrats Unite!
Cuomo's "Irredeemable Deplorable" moment.
In reply to From the Negative, to… by motoXdude
I am ashamed to call him my state's governor. He and his father have set NY state back decades and driven out a lot of businesses.
I feel your pain. I live in a state with a total and complete asshat for a governor too.
In reply to I am ashamed to call him my… by Bryan
Never that great assclown? Time to get these un-Americans out of positions of power ..... pandering to keep themselves employed with no real marketable skills ....hold these disgusting zeroes accountable for their divisive words and actions.
Perhaps the 3rd generation of Cuomo politicians will be better?
He is right. The good ole USA was never that great. Ask the American Indians. trail of tears. The Whiskey rebellion. Its the God damn human race. Too many sociopaths in positions of power. Too many useful idiots blindly following orders. Add in the nearly unlimited power of taxation and the vast majority of good people end up supporting the insane sociopaths in power. All at the barrel of the gun. Thats the system. Thats the USA. And as history shows. Its all going to end badly.