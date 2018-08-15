Trump Slams NY Gov Cuomo's "Total Meltdown" After "America Was Never That Great" Comment

Wed, 08/15/2018 - 22:00

Update: President Trump has been made aware of Cuomo's "total meltdown"...

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,

In an enormous political gaffe, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told an audience "America was never that great."

Kiss the 2020 Democratic presidential campaign of NY governor Andrew Cuomo goodbye.

His comment America 'Was Never That Great' drew laughs and gasps from the crowd today.

Cuomo, a potential Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, was speaking at a bill-signing event in New York City, when he turned his attention to Trump's "Make America Great Again" mantra.

"We not going to Make America Great Again. It was never that great," Cuomo said, prompting some in the audience to laugh and others to gasp.

"We have not reached greatness. We will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged," he said.

"We will reach greatness when discrimination and stereotyping against women, 51 percent of the population, is gone, and every woman's full potential is realized and unleashed."

Following the blowback, Cuomo's office defended his original remarks and criticized Trump's slogan.

Politically Stupid

Cuomo could have said he made an error, misspoke, or something similar. It may have blown over. Instead, like Hillary with Iraq, he could not admit a mistake.

I firmly believe that Hillary, not Obama would have been the Presidential nominee in 2008 if she had only admitted she made a mistake on Iraq.

Flash forward to today: How anyone can be so politically stupid is a mystery.

On second thought, we are talking about Democratic politicians.

Politics

Never One Roach finametrics Wed, 08/15/2018 - 22:36 Permalink

Luckily, their psychologists can bill for their mental disease under several ICD codes. For example, 2018 ICD-10-CM Diagnosis Code F29 -- Unspecified psychosis not due to a substance or known physiological condition.

They are still working on the specific sub-category for TDS, Trump Derangment Syndrome. But for now, you can be reimbursed under the above F29 category.

Treatment is a whole other different matter.

 

 

booboo Wed, 08/15/2018 - 22:03 Permalink

Cuomo is Italian for crusty ass berries as in "I got a gnarly case of Cuomo's, I was in a hurry today and forgot to wipe my ass"

LetThemEatRand Wed, 08/15/2018 - 22:03 Permalink

I watched a preview for Spike Lee's new movie about the Black Klansman.  Actually looked really good until the last bit, where the white Klan members are chanting "America First."  Because that's racist, apparently.

This is the new paradigm, where the Blue Team is going to tell us that anyone who believes that America is something to be cherished is a racist and just generally a bad person.  

Bryan Wed, 08/15/2018 - 22:14 Permalink

I am ashamed to call him my state's governor.  He and his father have set NY state back decades and driven out a lot of businesses.

NSDQTRDR67 Wed, 08/15/2018 - 22:14 Permalink

Never that great assclown? Time to get these un-Americans out of positions of power ..... pandering to keep themselves employed with no real marketable skills ....hold these disgusting zeroes accountable for their divisive words and actions.

F em all but 6 Wed, 08/15/2018 - 22:16 Permalink

He is right. The good ole USA was never that great. Ask the American Indians. trail of tears. The Whiskey rebellion. Its the God damn human race. Too many sociopaths in positions of power. Too many useful idiots blindly following orders. Add in the nearly unlimited power of taxation and the vast majority of good people end up supporting the insane sociopaths in power. All at the barrel of the gun. Thats the system. Thats the USA. And as history shows. Its all going to end badly.