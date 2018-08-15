"The Enemy Of My Enemy": Snubbed By Trump, Erdogan Turns To Merkel

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/15/2018 - 09:53

Before Turkey's president got caught into a growing feud with Donald Trump, Erdogan's arch-nemesis was Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel following a spat of the treatment of Europe-headed migrants which culminated with Germany pulling its troops from NATO bases in Turkey, while Erdogan urged Germans not to vote for Merkel.

Well, may not anymore, because in a clear example of why the "enemy of my enemy is my friend", Bloomberg reports that the two leaders broke the diplomatic ice and during a phone call today, Merkel said that the "Turkish economy's strength is important for Germany." They also discussed the current situation and agreed on a meeting between Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and the German ministers of economy and finance.

The leaders asserted their commitment to strengthen Turkish-German cooperation with more high-level talks and visits, and also discussed bilateral relations and the situation in Syria, Daily Sabah reported. Erdoğan will travel to Germany on Sept. 28 for a two-day state visit, where he is expected to hold talks with Merkel.

And it's not just Merkel: tomorrow, Erdogan is set to speak with France’s President, Emmanuel Macron.

So will Germany come in and rescue the struggling Turkish economy, even as Trump does everything in his power to torpedo it? While many hurdles remain, the Turkish Lira is clearly buying it, with the USDTRY trading near session lows, just below 6.10, far below the 7.23 level it hit late on Sunday.

FireBrander DinduNuffin Wed, 08/15/2018 - 10:10 Permalink

Last I heard, upwards of 2 million refugees were being held back from the EU in Turkey;  with the EU footing the bill to the tune of billions.

Maybe Erdo is reminding Markle that he could release the hounds if she's late with the money... maybe the cost of housing the refugees has exceeded the last blackmail payment and he's looking for a little more dough?

farflungstar Wed, 08/15/2018 - 09:55 Permalink

Merkel will save him only if he promises to send more Turks who will then be encouraged to have more kids than the native Germans as she desperately hates them. 

DarkPurpleHaze Wed, 08/15/2018 - 10:02 Permalink

And to think that the EU/Turkey were at serious odds about potential Turkish membership.

Now look at them...they're both toast and don't even realize it yet. They have no chance.

If the EU snubs Trump's Iran sanctions it'll be a monumental mistake and the EU becomes a relatively short historical footnote. 

Azannoth Wed, 08/15/2018 - 10:04 Permalink

Merkel's offer to Erdogan was following "you send me another 1 million Muslims and I will send you some more of German taxpayers money, do we have a deal?"

Al Huxley Wed, 08/15/2018 - 10:04 Permalink

Dammit Trump, you know Germany's one of our biggest foes!  Get your nose out of Merkel's ass and fire up the B1s.  Jesus, can we grow a pair and quit fucking around with these people?

Moribundus Wed, 08/15/2018 - 10:18 Permalink

Revenge for S-400. 

People, governments and economies of all nations must serve the needs of western multinational banks and corporations.

Zbigniew Brzezinski

 

Turkey ain't behive as american oligarchs 

expecting from serfs so Empire strikes