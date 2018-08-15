Here Are The Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs In America

Glassdoor is out with its annual report on the 25 highest-paying jobs in America, over half of which, 13, are in the technology sector.

Taking the top three spots, however, are physicians, pharmacy managers and pharmacists - with average salaries of $195,842, $146,412 and $127,120 respectively.

In tech, enterprise architects, software development managers, software engineering managers and software architects were the highest paid professions, with the lowest average salary at over $100,000.

The report gathered salary data from millions of employees, examined job titles that received a minimum of 100 salary reports over the past year, and used algorithms to estimate the median annual base pay. C-suite-level jobs were excluded from the report. -Bloomberg

“Technology and health care are the two industries that are making the greatest impact on the economy,” said Glassdoor community expert Sarah Stoddard. “There’s a high demand but short supply for those roles, driving up salaries.”

Top Ten:

Meanwhile, about 70% of those surveyed said salary is a key factor in determining a career, while 27% of Americans say they "don't have a good sense of their career path" and 25% say they feel like they're "on a treadmill going nowhere," according to a Wednesday LinkedIn survey of 2,000 professionals.

And despite men dominating the country's highest paying jobs, tech companies employ nearly twice as many males as females vs. health care, according to a 2017 report by Linkedin.

Interestingly, over half of employed Americans are looking to leave their current jobs, according to a July Gallup survey, while the average American remains in the same job for approximately a decade.