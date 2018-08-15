Here Are The Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs In America

Glassdoor is out with its annual report on the 25 highest-paying jobs in America, over half of which, 13, are in the technology sector.
Taking the top three spots, however, are physicians, pharmacy managers and pharmacists - with average salaries of $195,842, $146,412 and $127,120 respectively.
In tech, enterprise architects, software development managers, software engineering managers and software architects were the highest paid professions, with the lowest average salary at over $100,000.
The report gathered salary data from millions of employees, examined job titles that received a minimum of 100 salary reports over the past year, and used algorithms to estimate the median annual base pay. C-suite-level jobs were excluded from the report. -Bloomberg
“Technology and health care are the two industries that are making the greatest impact on the economy,” said Glassdoor community expert Sarah Stoddard. “There’s a high demand but short supply for those roles, driving up salaries.”
Top Ten:
Meanwhile, about 70% of those surveyed said salary is a key factor in determining a career, while 27% of Americans say they "don't have a good sense of their career path" and 25% say they feel like they're "on a treadmill going nowhere," according to a Wednesday LinkedIn survey of 2,000 professionals.
And despite men dominating the country's highest paying jobs, tech companies employ nearly twice as many males as females vs. health care, according to a 2017 report by Linkedin.
Interestingly, over half of employed Americans are looking to leave their current jobs, according to a July Gallup survey, while the average American remains in the same job for approximately a decade.
Comments
Hehhh I don't see Dick Surgeon...
Would have thought that made the list with present state of liberals crying like pussies....
I earned over $300k per year when I worked in the US (now I'm in Australia, much better country). The horrible thing about living in the US, which I regard as a "shithole" country, is the medical insurance, or lack of it. Even if you have the insurance, they mostly try not to pay when required. What a dreadful place.... how do you all put up with it?
The little people, who voted Trump in hoping he'd change things, were completely misled. Trump is an agent of the oligarchs, and has no real concern for the hoi-polloi.
"But to say to US voters, 'I am going to protect your jobs, I'm going to protect social security, I'm going to protect your healthcare, I'm going to stand up for the little guy, I'm going to drain the swamp - and then bring in half your cabinet from Goldman Sachs? And pass – or try to pass – the most aggressive pro-corporate legislation that the US has ever seen? I'm comfortable calling that a corporate coup."
— Naomi Klein
"The beauty of me is that I’m very rich. ... The point is, you can never be too greedy." (actual Trump quote)
In reply to Hehhh I don't see Dick… by ProstoDoZiemi
who gives a fuck.
In reply to Hehhh I don't see Dick… by ProstoDoZiemi
How about Georgie Soros' puppet? How much does that pay? You only work a few hours a month spreading the love and joy of Socialism. You then can spend the rest of your time in Mom's basement smoking dope and playing video games.
Wow, according to GD, nurses make soooo much less than pharmacists, yet nurses have to take frequent antibiotic shots as a protective measure. Their job has many dangers, like lifting people. They work 12-hour shifts, with all sorts of nauseating duties, like drawing body fluids, ugh.
Be sure to be the six-figure pharmacist, kids, not the pharmacy techs who make much, much, much less, like $10 per hour. You could make the bigly $14 per hour if you are one of the few to get a job at the VA after taking test after test after test to get certified. I know people in all of these fields, and I am not too sure the GD salaries are correct.
In reply to How about Georgie Soros'… by Mr. Universe
They left Special Council Lawyer off that list. And US A.G. Apparently you don't need any qualifications except for being a fucking crook, or being absent from work for months. Two very well paying jobs.
Surprised to see Pharmacist up so high - human powered drug dispensers.
It's consistently ranked towards the top as one of the jobs that will be going the way of the dodo in the near future.
Where is the government jobs list? This list is BS. The big money is in government.
Self Employment is the only way to go. I work when I feel like it and bc I am paid yearly by clients, I have no need to retire...A phone call here and there is all it takes. I dont work for google at 90 an hour, but I make a great living working 7 weeks a year.
You want to get on this list you have to suck Satan's cock..... And swallow.