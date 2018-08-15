Hong Kong Intervenes To Defend USDollar-Peg As Yuan Crashes

Back in March, the head of the Hong Kong Monetary AuthorityNorman Chan urged citizens to "stay calm on the currency weakening," as the Hong Kong Dollar plunged to its weakest in 33 years.
The Hong Kong Dollar has been in free-fall for the last year (interrupted briefly in the middle of last year) but as its drop accelerated early in the year, HKMA wrote the blog post to reassure the people that their paper-money is safe.
Since then HKMA has puked billions of USDollars to defend the Hong Kong Dollar and has intervened numerous times today, selling US dollars to support the local currency (buying HK$9.608 billion so far)...
Really 'mean' reversion...
While the dollar-carry unwind (LIBOR-HIBOR) is putting less pressure on HKD, it seems like the SHIBOR spread is hurting...
As Offshore Yuan plunges...
Well this is shaping up into a fine mess, commodities being destroyed, currencies jumping all over the map, and yet of course as CNBC says this is just another buying op.
Don't Panic
https://youtu.be/sVReXN2sFck?t=21
All a part of the Currency Wars that have been going on since 2008.
Now though, the process is accelerating, and the blowup is right on schedule for this fall.
c u at the bottom
Gotta love those green monster boxes ---
In Canada they're yellow, lol. But one is as good as the other and what's happening today is one of the greatest gifts we could ask for.
Like banks were a "generational buy" in 2007? 😂
All those FX swaps the FED set up in 2007 during the "crisis" are coming back to haunt everyone! I blame Obama for it all.
Yuan will devalue soon enough to match exactly the effective amount of US tariffs.
The US Trump and the Fed can not stop the Yuan devaluation!
This is done on purpose!
This Yuan devaluation creates more export of Chinese's goods to others countries.
China exports more to the world excluding the USA.
A strengthening dollar will not MAGA as the US cannot compete unless Trumptards are willing to work for $2/hr. That is why the Orange Dotard wants the Fed to keep rates in the toilet. Not Good!
Exhibits a total misunderstanding of economics.
If strong currencies made the people poor, then why aren't the Swiss the poorest country in the world rather than one of the richest?
$2 an hour is great if a dollar buys ten times as much as it does today.
Not true- a lot of the rest of the world now produces the same products as the US- if the US products are more expensive people will buy the other, cheaper products. Not Good!
The US does not need to sell cheap products to the rest of the world, their cash is increasing in value by the minute.
China is in a bind as the Fed continues balance sheet normalization. Just like Japan got burned in the 80's, all the US assets they've gobbled up with cheap dollars will deflate. How much of a hit to the Chicoms balance sheet will they take? How much can they afford to deflate the yuan? The market for treasuries will be tighter as the Fed rolls off the Bernanke debt. What will the Chicoms safe store of value be? Part of the immigration reform is keeping them from buying citizenship. China's advantages have long been overstated. They need the West. We don't need them. The incoming Unified Korea / Japan / USA trading nexus scares the shit out of them.
LMAO! is this the same clown that called the President a draft Dodger ha ha ha 1960's called asshole and they want this Gold standard back ha ha ha
Yeah, that's happening. Not! I just love when the idealogues start waving their ignorance flags, rallying the MAGA zombies.
https://www.usinflationcalculator.com/
Next up a posting by Jackass Willy right ha ha ha its you morons who still believe an ounce of gold is worth $50K
FACT!, Not to sure why the mental minions are down voting this IT's FUCKING TRUE!.
The shit truck is backing up.
Get out of equities, go short, buy gold, lock your doors, buy a gun and plan on doing some gardening.
Been doing that for decades.
Those $45 dollar silver hodlers are swimming in the Marina Trench ....
You used to be one. And your glee in it’s daily hammering is disgraceful
The Danse Macabre of the currencies has begun (again).
+1 on the most exquisite description ---
Curious if the numbers in the following article stack up:
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/136797/New-world-currency-to-topple-dollar
Anybody?