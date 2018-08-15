Hong Kong Intervenes To Defend USDollar-Peg As Yuan Crashes

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/15/2018 - 12:08

Back in March, the head of the Hong Kong Monetary AuthorityNorman Chan urged citizens to "stay calm on the currency weakening," as the Hong Kong Dollar plunged to its weakest in 33 years.

The Hong Kong Dollar has been in free-fall for the last year (interrupted briefly in the middle of last year) but as its drop accelerated early in the year, HKMA wrote the blog post to reassure the people that their paper-money is safe.

Since then HKMA has puked billions of USDollars to defend the Hong Kong Dollar and has intervened numerous times today, selling US dollars to support the local currency (buying HK$9.608 billion so far)...

Really 'mean' reversion...

While the dollar-carry unwind (LIBOR-HIBOR) is putting less pressure on HKD, it seems like the SHIBOR spread is hurting...

 

As Offshore Yuan plunges...

 

 

JibjeResearch Wed, 08/15/2018 - 12:13 Permalink

The US Trump and the Fed can not stop the Yuan devaluation!

This is done on purpose!

This Yuan devaluation creates more export of Chinese's goods to others countries.

China exports more to the world excluding the USA.

 

NihilistZerO___ Canislupus0x00 Wed, 08/15/2018 - 13:02 Permalink

China is in a bind as the Fed continues balance sheet normalization.  Just like Japan got burned in the 80's, all the US assets they've gobbled up with cheap dollars will deflate.  How much of a hit to the Chicoms balance sheet will they take? How much can they afford to deflate the yuan? The market for treasuries will be tighter as the Fed rolls off the Bernanke debt. What will the Chicoms safe store of value be? Part of the immigration reform is keeping them from buying citizenship.  China's advantages have long been overstated. They need the West. We don't need them.  The incoming Unified Korea / Japan / USA trading nexus scares the shit out of them.