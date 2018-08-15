Hyperinflation Has Destroyed Venezuela

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/16/2018 - 19:25

Authored by Alex Deluce via GoldTelegraph.com,

Has coffee become an unattainable luxury? It is if you live in Venezuela’s capital of Caracas.

In July, the price of a cup of coffee was 2 million bolivars. In a country where the minimum wage has been raised to 3 million bolivars, coffee has become as unaffordable as food, housing, clothing, and medicine.

Venezuela is in crisis mode. Ninety percent of citizens live in poverty conditions. Most of them have lost up to 25 pounds due to lack of food. Call it the Maduro Quick Weight-Loss Plan. President Maduro, who has blamed everything but his own socialist policies for the economic disaster, points out that he has raised the minimum wage to 3 million bolivars. For Venezuelans, this is utterly meaningless when prices are doubling every 18 days. Economists predict that hyperinflation will hit an unprecedented 1,000,000 percent by the end of the year. The Bolivar can be officially considered without value.

It is easy to forget that just a few decades ago, Venezuela was one of the richest countries in South America. It had the world’s largest oil reserves and plenty of gold.

Along came President Chavez and his populist policies and schemes to redistribute the wealth. Following years of overspending and inflation, his successor, President Maduro, has continued those policies, except there is no more wealth left to distribute. In a recent election many consider rife with fraud, Maduro’s win has ensured six more years of hellish disaster for Venezuela. He has announced that he intends to fight hyperinflation by removing five zeroes from the bolivar. His announcement did not include an explanation of how devaluaing the valueless Bolivar, even more, will help the country.

Venezuela has gone beyond an economic disaster and is now in a humanitarian crisis. Without food or medicine, the country won’t be able to survive. At this time, it is being propped up by Russian and Chinese aid.

Venezuela has sold off most of its gold reserves to pay off debts. The country barely has any gold left in reserve. Its massive oil supplies were once its largest export. Now, the country has announced that it will export only one million barrels of oil a day next year, down from three million barrels a day in 2011. Where has all the wealth gone? Between government mismanagement and corruption, no one can say. Of course, President Maduro and his massive army, hired to protect him, aren’t starving. They may be the only ones.

Millions of Venezuelans are fleeing the misery, crossing the borders to any country with jobs and food. Families fortunate enough to have family jewelry is selling them. Other are mining for gold illegally. Illegal gold mining, mostly gold dust, constitutes 90 percent of Venezuela’s current gold production. This illegal gold can be sold at a fraction of the going price.

Selling gold, whether legal or illegal, is the only hope any Venezuelans have to obtain food, medicine, or for an escape across the borders. When a currency loses its value, gold can make the difference between life and death. While it is difficult to imagine a scenario more horrendous than present-day Venezuela, it is good to remember that all global fiat currency is losing in value. The price of gold may fluctuate, or sell on the black market of half its price, but gold will never lose its actual value. For many in Venezuela, gold is the last chance for survival.

Comments

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Stu Elsample Thu, 08/16/2018 - 19:39 Permalink

You have to love this: "President Maduro, who has blamed everything but his own socialist policies for the economic disaster, points out that he has raised the minimum wage to 3 million bolivars."

This is exactly the perspective of the left. Raise the minimum wage (damn the unintended consequences). Make it fair. Sen. Warren was pitching the "make it fair" BS line today and hawking more government control of corporations. Make it fair is code for we will take it. Nothing is ever enough for these assholes. Nothing!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
NoPension Thu, 08/16/2018 - 19:34 Permalink

The Bus Driver and his slick sales pitch destroyed Venezuela. 

Who lets Ralph fucking Kramden run a country?

” To the moon!!” It has a new meaning now.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 4
GoldmanSax Thu, 08/16/2018 - 19:37 Permalink

(((They))) are lying. This is about regime change to control OPEC. Venezuela is a tiny country with the fattest "starving" protesters you ever did see. Mossad kingpin was just in Colombia the day before the drone incident. Venezuela has been doing great for 50 years. The attack on oil was arranged by bilderberg group to advance their global agenda. 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
NoPension GoldmanSax Thu, 08/16/2018 - 19:45 Permalink

Bullshit. 

They nationalized the wealth production of the country. And like any well run government enterprise.....it failed. 

End of sad story. Sort of. In the process, they ( the elected) stripped wealth and offshores it for themselves. Funny how everyone starves...while they accumulate billions. The Venezuela population needs to start chopping heads. Of course, the first ( and only) to be paid and fed are the army. 

Any assholes out there still don’t understand the 2nd Amendment??

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
An Shrubbery Thu, 08/16/2018 - 19:40 Permalink

CAPITALIST PROPAGANDA! THE DOWNFALL OF VENEZUELA IS THEY WEREN'T (AREN'T) SOCIALIST ENOUGH! 

DOUBLE DOWN MADURO!

TOO MUCH STUPIDITY IS NEVER ENOUGH! 

LET'S GET THIS PARTY STARTED!

WHO LET THE DOGS OUT?

MORGAN FREEMAN LET THE DOGS OUT!

MATT DAMON LET THE DOGS OUT!

SEAN PENN LET THE DOGS OUT!

MAYBE YOU COULD HIT HOLLYWOOD UP FOR A LOAN??? THEY LOVE YOU!!!

I'M SURE THERE ARE HUNDREDS (MAYBE THOUSANDS) OF HOLLYWOOD MILLIONAIRES WHO WOULD LOVE LOVE LOVE TO INVEST THEIR MILLIONS IN VENEZUELA!!!

AFTER ALL, SOCIALISM HAS ALWAYS THRIVED, EVERYWHERE IT'S BEEN TRIED, DOWN THROUGH THE AGES. IT'S A NO-BRAINER!!!

THIS TIME IT WILL WORK!

WHOOPIE GOLDBERG THINKS YOU'RE AWESOME!!!

THE MADURO DIET IS SAVING MILLIONS FROM HEART DISEASE! (YOU SHOULD TRY IT!, JUST SAYIN, YOU FAT FUCK!)

 

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Normal Thu, 08/16/2018 - 19:46 Permalink

It is curious that Venezuela has the most continuous lightning of any place on Earth. What is the relationship of lightning to inflation? Perhaps, poof and it's gone.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
juggalo1 Thu, 08/16/2018 - 19:55 Permalink

Having gold doesn't really solve this problem, because the underlying problem is not high or hyperinflation.  The problem is economic suppression and economic collapse.  I doubt there are many goods to buy, even if you have money or gold.  This is the real problem with goldbug fantasies.  Hyperinflation is usually preceded by economic collapse.  In economic collapse, there isn't much to be done about it except to flee, revolt or go off the grid.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
fbazzrea Thu, 08/16/2018 - 20:43 Permalink

Along came President Chavez and his populist policies and schemes to redistribute the wealth.

i caught this... nice try, though. 

you're trying to associate America's populist/nationalist movement to the "populist policies" of Chavez's failed wealth redistribution policy.

not going to work. America's populist movement are conservative capitalists, not pinko commies. you have them confused with the leftist Nazis presently hijacking the Democratic Party.

they want to redistribute wealth... in fact, would fit right in down south way, Venezuela, Argentina, maybe Paraguay? maybe we could float a boat for 'em if they'd like to go be amongst their comrades.