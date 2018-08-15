International Currency Exchange Runs Out Of Turkish Lira

There is a silver lining to the recent collapse in the Turkish Lira: it makes the country's crashing lira-denominated prices especially attractive to tourists as the International Currency Exchange (ICE) found out today, when it said that it had run out of Turkish lira on Tuesday, after a surge in demand as an unprecedented number of Britons travel to Turkey to make the most of the weak Lira.
ICE says that orders for Turkish Lira to its UK website www.iceplc.com jumped by 24,000% compared to the average last month. And while most of the ICE's UK stores have sold out of lira, it still had some left over at London Luton Airport and Doncaster Airport.
Louis Bridger, general manager at ICE, says there has been "unprecented demand" for the lira.
We are working closely with our suppliers and the Turkish Central Bank to increase our stock however the demand is so high that it’s unlikely we will be able to sell Turkish Lira online until tomorrow morning. We apologise if any customers are experiencing delays when purchasing their currency.
For people travelling to Turkey who are unable to get their hands on Lira, they can take alternative major currencies such as US dollars and Euros which are easily exchangeable when they are out there.”
Separately, the Standard reported that The Post Office and Thomas Cook today revealed they have also been running low on the Turkish lira. Post Office Travel Money apologized to UK holidaymakers who have struggled to get hold of lira from some of its branches. In the past week it has seen demand almost triple compared with the same period in 2017.
A spokesman for the firm said: “A small number of branches may be running low on stock due to the unprecedented demand.
“We expect to replenish stocks over the next 24-36 hours to those branches with limited stock and apologise if any customers have experienced delays when purchasing currency.”
Thomas Cook Money - which is supplied by Travelex - has also been running low on lira. Managing director Anth Mooney said: “We’re advising customers to put money on a pre-paid card which locks in the unprecedented rates now to spend on holiday later.”
As the Guardian notes, this surge in demand indicates that many British tourists have decided to take a last-minute holiday to Turkey, which are much cheaper thanks to the currency crisis.
One pound is currently worth 7.7 lira on the international currency exchanges, up from 6 lira at the start of July.
As for the ICE, it expects to have Lira back in stock by Thursday evening.
Comments
Who the fuck wants to go to Turkey?
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2014/11/12/us-sailors-attacke…
https://www.rt.com/usa/337673-pentagon-turkey-evacuating-families/
https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/traveladvis…
Brits who can't get enough of Turkroach apery.
In reply to Who the fuck wants to go to… by sheikurbootie
Local Turks buy Lira on the cheap. Because it will go up again and they will make at least 20% profit next time they travel to the old country.
That tells volumes about the number of Turks living in that shithole country (UK, that is).
In reply to Brits who can't get enough… by tmosley
Britons? Do you mean Turkmen visiting family at home?
In reply to Local Titus buy Lira on the… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Even the Turks go and live in Germany and the Netherlands.
Shithole country, dictator regime, goat fuckers.
In reply to Who the fuck wants to go to… by sheikurbootie
If .gov is saying not to go there it's probably a great place to visit.
In reply to Who the fuck wants to go to… by sheikurbootie
Lots of tourists. Brits and Russians for a start. The Turks are fantastic cooks.
In reply to Who the fuck wants to go to… by sheikurbootie
Can they do a Maduro flamingo burger?
In reply to Lots of tourists. Brits and… by keep the basta…
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
◕✾ http://www.bosscyber.com
In reply to Can they do a Maduro… by shovelhead
Lira dip
Turkish delight :)
Now why would I want to go to Turkey?
my bowling team went to istanbul to get our balls drilled.
In reply to Now why would I want to go… by Buster Cherry
Turkey has beautiful scenery but I would NOT go there now. Might never come back.
Same with Egypt.
In reply to my bowling team went to… by Automatic Choke
This tourism explosion doesn't pass the sniff test.
Right, turks in Britain buying on the cheap to keep it in a shoebox for the next trip back home.
In reply to This tourism explosion doesn… by woody188
...an unprecedented number of Britons travel to Turkey...
Now, if there are any native Brits still at home they should lock the door now that their newly passported citizens have gone home for the holidays.
jmo.
"Asylum" seekers go on their annual holiday to the country they fled.
In reply to ...an unprecedented number… by Boxed Merlot
compared to the average last month
Which was?
Any chance that nobody in Turkey wants to (or is afraid to) take US$? So the run on TRY is more like a symptom of the current dispute...??
When i was there everyone not only took $$USD$$ they begged for it. They also took ALL credit cards.
In reply to Any chance that nobody in… by taketheredpill
A serious run on Turkish banks just came into play.
If this continues will Turkey try some type of cryptocurrency alternative after they've exhausted the currency controls they're now rolling out?
That's one hell of a Boston Red Sox team this year. 86-35. That is not normal. Not even close. But much like life, you have to play the games. No one would have thought Milwaukee would have rocked Chicago at Wrigley yesterday but they did.
I don't have any Turk gold...WTF?
Question...Other than having some quick cash in your pockets for tips and small purchases (Lira in Turkey), wouldn't you still be getting the best exchange rate when you use a credit card like American Express??
Using a credit card is risky overseas. I hated carrying too much cash so I see your point. It all depends on the credit card and your terms.
In reply to Question...Other than having… by Flubber
I don't have any Turk silver...WTF?
Lira shortage - sounds like a bank run.
Print some moar!
In reply to Lira shortage - sounds like… by Bunga Bunga
UK tourists are total idiots, they could buy whatever they want in Turkey with Euros, US dollars and even £ notes.
But no, the tourists need "local currency" even as its going down the toilet.
$1,000,000.00 BITCOIN COMING SOON.
646 DAYS.
Bitcoin Block Reward Halving Countdown. Google it.
Just a friendly reminder for the NEWBS.
When you sell your bitcoin, you are selling it to a whale, or even worse, A BANKSTER.
Never before in the world of finance has a predetermined event of this magnitude happened. It could be the GREATEST FINANCIAL EVENT EVER TO TAKE PLACE.
A Known/Known event.
The WHALES know this and are getting coin cheap right now. Organized theft from weak hands.
Don't sell your bitcoin cheap.
HODL MOON LAMBO
JC