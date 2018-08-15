Japan, US Authorities Investigate Apple Under Anti-Monopoly Act

Japanese and US authorities are investigating allegations that Apple pressured Yahoo Japan to pull back from a game platform which competes with the App store, according to Nikkei.
The move is the latest effort by regulators to address suspected anti-competitive behavior by American tech titans.
The Fair Trade Commission and the industry ministry began receiving reports from Yahoo last fall about issues surrounding its Game Plus platform. The web-based service, launched in July 2017, lets users play games without needing to download apps. For developers, the service features much looser restrictions surrounding sales, fees and software updates than Apple's App Store.
Yahoo told multiple business partners that it was forced to cut back because of pressure behind the scenes from Apple. The Japanese company relies on the U.S. tech giant for part of its profits in the form of sales through the App Store. -Nikkei
A total of 52 companies agreed to participate in Yahoo's platform, including role-playing game maker Square Enix Holdings, while Yahoo would offer the companies value-added data from its more than 60 million monthly active users - "such as search history, ads and payment information" which could help game makers sell merchandise and create new titles. Yahoo sought to expand the platform into non-gaming applications, such as business software.
Last fall, however, Yahoo abruptly slashed its budget for Game Plus, and has virtually ceased all promotion of the service. Square Enix, meanwhile, pulled a title developed exclusively for the platform, "Antique Carnevale," from Game Plus.
In 2017, Japan's app market reached $13 billion, according to American research firm App Annie. Apple's app store is a large part of that, and a cash cow for the Silicon Valley behemoth. Yahoo's model posed a direct threat.
The FTC has been gathering information on the situation, which it believes may constitute interference in Yahoo's business prohibited by the Anti-Monopoly Act. But its investigation seems to be getting bogged down.
In many cases like this, businesses often hesitate to work with authorities, prioritizing their own interests instead. "If the parties involved don't cooperate, it's hard to prove" wrongdoing, said an attorney with experience at the FTC. -Nikkei
SoftBank, meanwhile, has stepped in to mediate according to a Nikkei source. As Yahoo's largest shareholder, the investment powerhouse collects payments made by its cellular subscribers to the App store for Apple while keeping a portion of the revenue as an intermediary.
Antitrust authorities around the world have taken aim at the "big four" tech titans; Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon - however progress has been slow.
AAPL shares are still outperforming the broad market for now (helped by filings that showed Buffett continuing to pile in) and holding above the magic trillion dollar market cap level...
Comments
How about the anti-espionage act?
laws are for the slaves, not the royal elite ruling class
Anti Monopoly Act?
What about the Federal Reserve Bank?
What about online retail? Health-care insurers? Pharma? Petro-chemical? Cable/Int Providers?
Each of these has around 2 companies that own over 90% of the market share.
And seriously, Apple over Amazon? For Anti-Monopoly? That is insane.
Or Dow-Dupont? What about Comcast/Time Warner?
my kid's public school has a giant billboard with twitter logo and their twitter address on it
my police and fire departments use twitter for emergency announcements
my county, city, and state representatives use twitter to make public announcements
my president uses twitter to make public statements
yet twitter can ban whoever it wants based on whatever rules it decides to have because it's a private company and can do whatever it wants? and if i don't like it i should just start my own twitter?
give me a fucking break. this is banana republic
I like to eat, eat apples and bananas...
O lote to oat...
"Laugh Track Deafening !!!!!"
"1913, end of republic."
"Actually, it was a bit earlier Robbyo"
Two alt left companies fighting.
Nice. I like it when they eat their own.
anti-Monopoly? Long Parcheesi!
"laws are for the slaves, not the Chinese Communist Party ruling class"
the beauty of this is that aapl has deep pockets. shake that money tree you jap bitchez!
Anti-Trust Laws need to now be brought against the big banks, media and tech companies. Break up the monopolies and the deep state.
The bigger the corporation, the bigger the government, the bigger the crimes.
I guess Tim Cook asked Yahoo to bend over....So whats wrong with that...he is outwardly Gay after all and its allowed...everyone in Congress does it!
Are you sure he doesn't catch rather than pitch?
US Blowback will be a bitch. The US does not hold all the cards.
Actually Android(google) devices are dominate overseas by numbers of sales. Apple is king in cash in America though... This is all very vague and looks like something to drive stock somewhere..
How again did the apple founder catch cancer?
I never had an Apple product. Stuff is junk as far as I know. Haven't had any Microsoft stuff for the last 18 years either. That stuff is junk too when compared to Linux. People are retarded the way they buy junk that is not needed. Whole world if filled with junk because of the elite. Don't buy the elite's bull crap that's what I say. Breaking up the monopolies is coming but who cares they are dying anyhow. Just another excuse to make people think there is a reason for government and that there is a government. People are retarded in that way too. I'm not feeling normal today.
Buffet:”We had an agreement! And this meeting was to be merely, a formality, that’s all it was”
FTC: “Please sit down”
Buffet:” I’d rather stand. Can someone give me an answer?”
Fuck Forrest Gump's fruit company ... overpriced, shit products for virtue signaling fanboys. What a fucking joke. Sure, buy MOAR!
This happens every day to small businesses across America, and the big boys are getting away with murder because Federal regulators won;t pursue complaints, and no small time lawyer can afford to take on a corporate law department, win an iron clad case and then wait years as the corporate bastards to appeal and drag out a guilty verdict. Let's hope that that the first APPLE that falls from the tree leads to more bad apples being prosecuted.
WTF Apple i just put money in stock on you. Do business right you cuck
Apple must have wandered too off the reservation for Washington's liking. Apple refused to play ball and now they're under investigation.
About time.
What are the tech cos doing with it's users' data?