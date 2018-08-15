"I'm Not A Racist, But I'm A Nationalist": Why Sweden Faces A Historic Election Upset

“Trains and hospitals don’t work, but immigration continues,” Roger Mathson, a retired vegetable oil factory worker in Sweden, told Bloomberg on the same day as the violent, coordinated rampage by masked gangs of youths across five Swedish cities.
We noted earlier that Swedish politicians were quick to react with anti-immigrant party 'Sweden Democrats' seeing a surge in the polls ahead of the September 9th election.
“I’m not a racist, but I’m a nationalist,” Mathson said. “I don’t like seeing the town square full of Niqab-clad ladies and people fighting with each other.”
Is Sweden set to have its own political earthquake in September, where general elections could end a century of Social Democratic dominance and bring to power a little known (on the world stage), but the now hugely popular nationalist party often dubbed far-right and right-wing populist, called Sweden Democrats?
Sweden, a historically largely homogeneous population of 10 million, took in an astounding 600,000 refugees over the past five years, and after Swedes across various cities looked out their windows Tuesday to see cars exploding, smoke filling the skies, and possibly armed masked men hurling explosives around busy parking lots, it appears they've had enough.
Riots in #Sweden. 6 or 7 black dressed masked youths , Around 60 cars have been put on fire several places in #Gothenburg on Monday night. Vehicle fires are also reported in Helsingborg, Trollhättan and Malmö. #EU #Trump pic.twitter.com/JxuBfuoxxe— Alexander Hansen (@AlexanderXV) August 13, 2018
Over the past years of their rise as a political force in Swedish politics, the country's media have routinely labelled the Sweden Democrats as "racists" and "Nazis" due to their seemingly single issue focus of anti-immigration and strong Euroscepticism.
A poll at the start of this week indicated the Sweden Democrats slid back to third place after topping three previous polls as the September election nears; however, Tuesday's national crisis and what could legitimately be dubbed a serious domestic terror threat is likely to boost their popularity.
Dozens of vehicles have been set on fire in western Sweden in what appears to be a series of coordinated arson attacks; people dressed in all black fled the scenes pic.twitter.com/jkpB0Otzd7— BNO News (@BNONews) August 13, 2018
Bloomberg's profile of their leader, Jimmie Akesson, echoes the tone of establishment Swedish media in the way they commonly cast the movement, beginning as follows:
Viking rock music and whole pigs roasting on spits drew thousands of Swedes to a festival hosted by nationalists poised to deliver their country’s biggest political upheaval in a century.
The Sweden Democrats have been led since 2005 by a clean-cut and bespectacled man, Jimmie Akesson. He’s gentrified a party that traces its roots back to the country’s neo-Nazi, white supremacist fringe. Some polls now show the group may become the biggest in Sweden’s parliament after general elections on Sept. 9. Such an outcome would end 100 years of Social Democratic dominance.
The group's popularity began surging after the 2015 immigration crisis began, which first hit Europe's southern Mediterranean shores and quickly moved northward as shocking wave after wave of migrants came.
Akesson emphasizes something akin to a "Sweden-first" platform which European media often compares to Trump's "America First"; and the party has long been accused of preaching forced assimilation into Swedish culture to be become a citizen.
Bloomberg's report surveys opinions at a large political rally held in Akkeson's hometown of Solvesborg, and some of the statements are sure to be increasingly common sentiment after this week's coordinated multi-city attack:
At his party’s festival, Akesson revved up the crowd by slamming the establishment’s failures, calling the last two governments the worst in Swedish history. T-shirts calling for a Swexit, or an exit from the EU, were exchanged as bands played nationalist tunes.
Ted Lorentsson, a retiree from the island of Tjorn, said he’s an enthusiastic backer of the Sweden Democrats. “I think they want to improve elderly care, health care, child care,” he said. “Bring back the old Sweden.” But he also acknowledges his view has led to disagreement within his family as his daughter recoils at what she feels is the “Hitler”-like rhetoric.
No doubt, the media and Eurocrats in Brussels will take simple, innocent statements from elderly retirees like "bring back the old Sweden" as nothing short of declaration of a race war, but such views will only solidify after this week.
Another Sweden Democrat supporter, a 60-year old woman who works at a distillery, told Bloomberg, “I think you need to start seeing the whole picture in Sweden and save the original Swedish population,” she said. “I’m not racist, because I’m a realist.”
Sweden's two biggest parties, the Social Democrats and Moderates, are now feeling the pressure as Swedes increasingly worry about key issues preached by Akesson like immigration, law and order, and health care - seen as under threat by a mass influx of immigrants that the system can't handle.
Bloomberg explains further:
But even young voters are turning their backs on the establishment. One potential SD supporter is law student Oscar Persson. Though he hasn’t yet decided how he’ll vote, he says it’s time for the mainstream parties to stop treating the Sweden Democrats like a pariah. “This game they are playing now, where the other parties don’t want to talk to them but still want their support, is something I don’t really understand,” he said.
Akesson has managed to entice voters from both sides of the political spectrum with a message of more welfare, lower taxes and savings based on immigration cuts.
With many Swedes now saying immigration has “gone too far” and as this week's events have once again thrust the issue before both a national and global audience, the next round of polling will mostly like put Sweden's conservative-right movements on top.
Comments
Coming to America
Diversity is their strength
In reply to Coming to America by vaporland
How all of this doesn't end in another world war is beyond me. it's like watching a train wreck in slow motion.
In reply to Diversity is their strength by QueeroHedge
Time to introduce electronic vote and fake it.
In reply to How all of this doesn't end… by evoila
Gotta see it to believe it. So far these Swedes have been nothing but disappointing. All the ones with balls left on the Viking longships loooooong ago. There are only pussies there now.
In reply to Time to introduce electronic… by Panic Mode
They think they enemy is outside their borders
https://southfront.org/sweden-to-purchase-patriot-air-defense-systems-f…
Swedes are fucked :D
In reply to Gotta see it to believe it by COSMOS
Their men are mostly fags so the women need their husky Arab love.
In reply to They think they enemy is… by 07564111
Diversi-tee, weakens thee and strengthens me.
In reply to Gotta see it to believe it by COSMOS
Such a stupid comment... Always this "the swedes, french, germans are just pussy" statements.
So lets see what happens: Corrupt left wing politicians flood your country with third world people and protect them by justice departments, media, NGOs, SJWs and so on. While you can go to jail for "fascist" comments on facebook, criminal immigrants get no punishment.
If the european countries would install tomorrow a national guard unit and give the people the right to defend themselves, they will do it. you would see on the first day 10k dead muslim bodies on the street.
In reply to Gotta see it to believe it by COSMOS
"Diversity is their strength"
Ask ten people what this vague slogan means, and you will get ten different answers, with at least nine of them being wrong.
In reply to Diversity is their strength by QueeroHedge
rumble time!
In reply to "Diversity is their strength… by ElTerco
Thanks for the response to my unedited comment saying that diversity of viewpoints to reach a common goal is good, but diversity of viewpoints to reach different goals leads to chaos, conflict, and paralysis.
In reply to rumble time! by Government nee…
Remember democracy is the real enemy. Your ari$tocracy knows best!
"Count" Richard Coudenhove Kalergi’s Plan outlined by Gerd Honsik: “Kalergi proclaims the abolition of the right of self-determination, ... the elimination of nations by means of ethnic separatist movements or mass allogeneic (genetically dissimilar) immigration to create a multiethnic flock without quality, easily controllable by the ruling class. Kalergi characterized the multi-ethnic flock as cruel and unfaithful but maintained the elite must deliberately create them in order to achieve their own superiority: ‘Then the elite will first eliminate democracy – the rule of the people. Next, the elite will eliminate the people via miscegenation, thereby replacing the ruling white race with an easily controllable mestizo race. By abolishing the principle of equality of all before the law, avoiding and punishing any criticism of minorities, and protecting minorities with special laws, the masses will be suppressed.’' https://media.8ch.net/pdfs/src/1432679832359.pdf
The same khazar jews that slaughter Palestinians (with impunity) in their Gaza cage, after stealing their land, welcome ethnically cleansed muslims to Urupp.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5p2zt0ne_4
In reply to Diversity is their strength by QueeroHedge
Fuck, that sounds like me! Wait, I am pro white and a nationalist! I don't see a problem with white pride. Fucking fags have gay pride, coloreds have black pride, even the commies run around with their commie flag. Time for some white pride!
Love Lauren Southern's t-shirt that said: It's Okay to be White!
I refuse to feel guilty about being white, conservative, and Christian. No more. Those days are over.
In reply to Coming to America by vaporland
Where do blacks and/or Muslims en masse live in peace? In prosperity? Where do they respect the rights of the individual? Where do they create governments that aren’t dictatorial or ruled by Kings for Kings? Oh, that’s right, these are the reasons Socialists want to import them. And none of these observations are racist, they are factual.
In reply to Fuck that sounds like me! … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
In reply to Fuck that sounds like me! … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Ethnic-cultural protectionists are noble patriots and modern day heroes.
Stop the ethnic cleansing of the white peoples in the western world!!!!
In reply to Coming to America by vaporland
A Militia and Carbines are what Sweden needs.
They need to hook up with some Russkies. Order a truckload of AKs and ammo. Not even joking.
In reply to A Militia and Carbines are… by BetterRalph
HRH you are calling for a breakdown of law and order and the rule of law.
young russkies as you care to call them are likely studying hard... they scooped the maths and ohysichics or geography olympiads and it against Russia’s policy to break international law or to interfere in another country.
In reply to They need to hook up with… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
After seeing five different Swedish cities firebombed, in a planned attack, the time for men to take charge has arrived (or will arrive shortly). I am sure there are some Russians that have some extra hardware they wouldn't mind disposing of for compensation. That is what you call a win/win.
I wasn't talking about the good Russians. I was talking about the Russian Mafia. After being deported from Belarus, and sitting in a train station for several hours, I learned that trade between Russia and Western Europe is strong. Tractor parts were one thing that the Russians were buying from Europe and the Russians were selling good Russian vodka to Europeans. Now it is time for Europeans to seek out Russians, for appropriate hardware and tools. See? Cooperative endeavors!
In reply to HRH you are calling for a… by keep the basta…
"Gone too far"? You cunts are fucked.
Barbara Jewish Zionist Talmudist Marxist Specter will not be Proud.
What a impotent society! No public will to get rid of the Black&Muslim rubbish. Melting pot is total illusion.
Bring more in, and fire's can be bigger and the more carnage. We can have lawless Sweden in 20 year's.
LOL - Sweden is lawless today. No arrests - just a stern verbal rebuke to the arsonists.
In reply to Bring more in, and fire's… by God is The Son
I know. The popo said they were going to talk to the parents of the youths. Yeah. A coordinated firebombing in mulitiple cities and the popo think that talking to someone is a solution. That's crazy!
In reply to LOL - Sweden is lawless… by BidnessMan
there goes the neighborhood.
Multiculturalism cause's long term damage, like Radiation from Nukes Destroys DNA, and cause's defects for century's.
Yup. That's why the joooos dont allow it to infect Israel. Better to keep those nigger bitches on forced birth control.
In reply to Multiculturalism cause's… by God is The Son
Well, the Swedes can just end it now by dropping bacon bombs on the no-go zones and refugee camps.
I checked the latest polls, seems 75% of Swedish voters prefer immigration and liberal policies and only 25% vote for a nationalist/anti-immigration party. There are 5 articles about Sweden and the "horrible immigration" every week, yet the polls show a very large majority of voters prefer the status quo.
What if those polls are wrong? Remember the polls in the US before our election? They claimed that Trump was going down in flames. People do not feel free to state their point of view in Sweden without a backlash. What makes you think they aren't lying to those pollsters or hanging up when they call?
Same thing for Brexit. The polls were wrong about that, too.
People are waking up to the lies told by the left and the globablists. Since when was enforcing your border a bad thing? The whole diversity is strength is being shown for what it is: a lie.
In reply to I checked the latest polls,… by ludwigvmises
And what if the polls are NOT wrong? What if 75% of Swedes actually like a multi-ethnic society? What if we need to simply stop telling other countries how they should live. What on earth happened to us that we think we need to educate other countries; like we're so exceptional and special?
In reply to What if those polls are… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Hey chill out! I'm not telling anyone how to live. But choices have consequences.
Furthermore, my ideal life doesn't include bowing down five times a day and looking into someone else's butt crack. I'll pass, thank you very much!
You know who is really fucking screechy about telling me what I should think and then calling names, or worse, if I disagree? The left! Nothing is enough for those people. Nothing. No wonder they get along with the muzzies. That sounds great until it comes down to who is really in charge: the leftards or the muzzies and I can tell you this, right now, those leftards will lose that battle.
In reply to And what if the polls are… by ludwigvmises
if they're having fun that's fine by me. however, it seems to me that they'd be the ones telling deplorable racists how to live moreso than anyone in the usa trying to tell them how to live.
In reply to And what if the polls are… by ludwigvmises
i'm sure it was a very scientific poll. lolz
question 1) do you believe in global warming or are you an asshole?
question 2) do you believe in immigration or do you like watching babies dehydrate to death?
question 3) do you enjoy getting gang raped or are you a racist piece of shit?
In reply to I checked the latest polls,… by ludwigvmises
they only polled one particular group. ;)
In reply to i'm sure it was a very… by buzzsaw99
If true, then Sweden is a nation of wimps who deserve contempt
In reply to I checked the latest polls,… by ludwigvmises
They're thoroughly brainwashed. Immolation is their future.
In reply to If true, then Sweden is a… by BidnessMan
CNN polls all say 131% for Hillary out of 131% registered to voot.
In reply to I checked the latest polls,… by ludwigvmises
The Swedish need to take this opportunity to set things right, there may not be another one. The other parties will keep on imcreasing immigration until they have a majority and Swedes are a minority.
Send THEM ALL to ZOG USSA...
who - with its NEVER-ENDING 'WARS For A GREATER ISISrael' -- has ACTIVELY FORCED all these Hajib Hillarys & Johnny Jihads into Europe in the FIRST PLACE... to be used as a convenient smoke-screen for the upcoming ZOG 'War ON Whitey!"... that's if ZOG USSA can't manage to get WHITE Europe annihilated beforehand in a contrived 'War ON Russia'
they have catched noone it seems
wonder if it will ever be solved why it happened and who was behind it
The Swedes need their guns back.
Swedes are fucking fags. They're scared to death of the feral Somalis
In reply to The Swedes need their guns… by Manipuflation
The most effective Waffen SS unit of World War 2 was the 5th SS Wiking(scandanavian) division ,Soviet commanders were always concerned about going up against this unit,yes that side lost but if you see the combat footage of them on you -tube they are 10 times the man than their descendents,its a shame Valhalla wont be getting many from this current crop
We are all invaded by Muslims and I don't understand how we let it happen. That is US and Europe.(not Russia) What the fuck did I miss? These people are EVERYWHERE. Why did we allow this to happen? I know what happened here locally but I'd like to hear from Europeans as to what happened there.
I am 100% Northern European white. My genetics results... I even have a forged Ulfberht sword. Our forefathers would be really PISSED OFF.