Twitter Suspends Alex Jones Over Offending Tweet

The campaign to silence Alex Jones finally crossed over into Twitter - which until now had faced intensifying media scrutiny and criticism for its hands off approach and tolerance of Jones’ posts on the platform - when on Tuesday, Twitter suspended the conspiracy theorist and blogger for violating the social media company’s policies, in a stark reversal for Jack Dorsey who previously bucked the trend by other tech giants to muzzle the InfoWars creator.
As CNET first reported, Jones' account was put in "read only" mode and will be blocked from posting on Twitter for seven days because of an offending tweet, the company said. While Twitter declined to comment on the content that violated its policies, a Twitter spokesperson told CNN the content which prompted the suspension was a video published Tuesday in which he said, "now is time to act on the enemy before they do a false flag"
Last week, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defended the company’s decision to not suspend Infowars and Jones from the platform, claiming they had not violated Twitter policies. As Apple removed links to some Infowars podcasts and YouTube terminated some of its channels, Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey said refused to follow in their footsteps:
“We’re going to hold Jones to the same standard we hold to every account, not taking one-off actions to make us feel good in the short term, and adding fuel to new conspiracy theories,” Dorsey said in a tweet last week. He later added that it was critical that journalists “document, validate and refute” accounts like those of Mr. Jones, which “can often sensationalize issues and spread unsubstantiated rumors.”
Still, after a CNN report identifying numerous past tweets from Infowars and Jones that did violate Twitter’s rules, those posts were deleted. Tweets by Infowars and Jones deleted last week included posts attacking transgender and Muslim people; a claim that the 2012 shooting massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School was a hoax perpetrated by “crisis actors”; and a video calling David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland, Fla., high-school shooting, a Nazi.
Dorsey finally caved overnight, with a "temporary suspension", which will likely become permanent upon Jones' next violation.
As Rolling Stone notes, while Jones and his sympathizers have cried censorship following the actions of YouTube, Facebook, Apple and others, internet-content platforms specifically reserve the right to suspend users or delete content found to violate of their guidelines — indeed, Infowars’ own terms of service includes such a provision.
Twitter’s crackdown came more than a week after technology companies, including Apple, YouTube and Facebook removed content from Jones and his site, Infowars. As the WSJ notes, the actions against Infowars intensified a growing debate over what role tech companies play in policing controversial content on their platforms while they simultaneously support the principle of free speech.
It is unclear if the ongoing censorship of Alex Jones is having the desired effect: as we noted over the weekend, Silicon Valley's coordinated purge of all things Infowars from social media has had an unexpected result; website traffic to Infowars.com has soared in the past week, according to Amazon's website ranking service Alexa.
Comments
even the zio-shills are not immune
We are all Alex now.
In reply to even the zio-shills are not… by cheka
CNN NEW MOTTO: If you can beat em, get em banned!!!
In reply to We are all Alex now. by WTFRLY
They should focus on actually enticing viewership.
Keep it up folks. Let’s get Alex to top 100 on web traffic.
In reply to CNN NEW MOTTO: If you can… by NotTiredOfWinning
The FTC and FEC need to shut twitter down.
In reply to They should focus on… by IridiumRebel
This a nutty leader ya'll got
In reply to The FTC and FEC need to shut… by 847328_3527
Not as nutty as you.....
In reply to This a nutty leader ya'll got by Freeze These
President Clockwork Orange Christ should set a good example and move to another venue.
In reply to Not as nutty as you..... by Stan522
Trump should take no action or repeal regulations concerning the internet, more regulation will only make it worse.
In reply to President Clockwork Orange… by DingleBarryObummer
Hey Twitter..... Bandwagon jumping are we....?
In reply to g by eforce
@Freeze These
Another reason why you lose so badly.
You can't even identify the real leaders.
In reply to Hey Twitter..... Bandwagon… by Stan522
I'm gonna call bullshit on the whole tone of this article, and side with Styx on this one.
The Constant Deplatforming of Infowars Is Pretty Much a Coordinated Harassment Campaign: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TmVhTbvmDls
In reply to T by Gaius Frakkin'…
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by HopefulCynical
Now don't these Cabal Corp's realize that by taking actions such as these, they identify themselves as The Enemy?
Not that people didn't already know...
In reply to . by Polynik3s
In reply to . by Croesus
Infowars, the app does not work for Android older than 5.0. A lot of us are on 4.4.2 if you can accommodate for more customers.
In reply to . "Ellipsis achieved." by HopefulCynical
Twitters suspension of Jones is one of the most hypocritical things I have ever read. Jones states we need to stop censorship. So to protect those from being silenced, they silenced Jones. Twitter actually violated their own policy with his suspension. They are truly fucking clueless liberal retards at Twit er.
In reply to . by Croesus
Or a campaign to drive traffic to Infowars?
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by HopefulCynical
It IS an operation to drive traffic to Infowars. This is a publicity stunt to lure patriots in and then pull the rug out from under themat a time of (((their))) choosing.
Alex Jones is NOT a patriot. He is a Pay-triot, an actor and a snake, and he has proven it time and time again, this past year.
Censorship is verybad, but be careful who you follow.
In reply to Or a campaign to drive… by any_mouse
Not an InfoWars fan, but proof please.
In reply to It IS an operation to drive… by Carl Spackler
I will say Alex Jones and Infowars have a lot of nerve for complaining about the ban considering the number of people THEY have banned from their platform. Myself being one of them...
In reply to It IS an operation to drive… by Carl Spackler
Don't know how the SH lawsuit is going but all he has to do to win is ask to see little Posners birth/death certificate.
In reply to It IS an operation to drive… by Carl Spackler
Yes, of course - because Zucc & Cook et al are in cahoots with InfoWars!
You do realize how fucking stupid this sounds - right?
In reply to Or a campaign to drive… by any_mouse
Death to liberals ?
In reply to T by Gaius Frakkin'…
In reply to Death to liberals ? by sheikurbootie
Had he said something like, "I love being rude to old, white men." or "white people are so boring" then he would be ok. Plan accordingly Mr. Jones.
and as a bonus:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9JRLCBb7qK8
In reply to Hey Twitter..... Bandwagon… by Stan522
What I think of AJ (and I don't watch him) is irrelevant....... I just don't appreciate the Lib social media giants being the arbiters of truth........
In reply to Had he said something like, … by American Psycho
Dilly dilly!
In reply to What I think of AJ (and I… by Stan522
Who's really behind the censorship of social media ?!?
--> The ADL lab at Berkley
https://www.adl.org/news/press-releases/adl-uc-berkeley-announce-ground…
In reply to What I think of AJ (and I… by Stan522
Holy shit. Great link.
(((They))) have done it right. They can be a minority and still rule if the machines are working for them. I wonder how long until the machine goes rogue and we have terminators running around silencing "critics?"
In reply to Who's really behind the… by Yellow_Snow
“Say what you want. I’ll fuck up anyone who tries to take that right away.”
-IridiumRebel
https://quoteinvestigator.com/2015/06/01/defend-say/
In reply to g by eforce
Somebody please tell Alex that speaking his mind is strictly forbidden...
Only Al-Qaeda, ISIS, and twisted liberals are allowed to do that on Twitter
In reply to “Say what you want. I’ll… by IridiumRebel
Even if you think Alex J is as crazy as a shit house rat, censoring him for questioning the MSM narrative (which he often does correctly, most prominently in calling out the BS of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq/need for war, calling out the "gas attacks" in Syria, and there are many more examples) is a threat to all of us. It has been quite eye opening to see the glib, arrogant comments of people like you all over the internet cheering for the systematic deletion of opposing points of view on twitter, facebook, youtube, etc.
In reply to This a nutty leader ya'll got by Freeze These
Yes, and certain "people" here have commented/suggested I (not just me, others too) should be in a death camp for simply and honestly voicing my opinion on research I have done, and those comments have garnered dozens of upvotes here.
In reply to Even if you think Alex is as… by LetThemEatRand
But you could have green jello.
In reply to Yes, and certain "people"… by DingleBarryObummer
I had the album Cereal Killer. Man that was whack.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Green_Jell%C3%BF
In reply to But you could have green… by shovelhead
“Conspiracy Theorist?”
Guy investigates & reports more news than any of these Fake News, Mocking Bird, Presstitute’s ever will.
In reply to Yes, and certain "people"… by DingleBarryObummer
So your point is that anyone should be able to question HONESTY whenever they want ? And build a regime off of it ? i.e. Trump !... Sorry, no can do... Some of the things they say and do I agree with, but cant just do what they say to help build more fascism. After all, it is all about money for the rich that these guys are trying to pursued, not betterment for the working class.
In reply to Even if you think Alex is as… by LetThemEatRand
That's not my point at all, and I have no idea after reading your post what your point is.
In reply to So your point is that anyone… by Calvertsbio
Neither do I.
Let people say, comment & opinion whatever they desire.
Let the end user of said “Information” or “Historical Data” decide whether it’s true or not.
Shaping Public Perceptions to form a desired, collective mind set is as sinister as it gets.
Rule of thumb.
It it has the letters ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN. CNBC, FOX, NYT, WP, Facebook, YouTube or Twitter you can be rest assured it’s “Fake News” Weaponized Media.
People should know when they’re being Gas Lighted.
In reply to That's not my point at all,… by LetThemEatRand
Why do they censor him then if he's nutty? Is it not better to just let him talk and SHOW everyone he's nutty? Censoring him only lends credence to his theories. And who wants these Silicon Valley kikes colluding to decide whose voice gets to be heard?
Oh right I forgot. Sheltered red diaper babies who all got participation trophies and who can't handle a different POV. Gov licking snowflake toilet hounds like yourself.
In reply to This a nutty leader ya'll got by Freeze These
I haven't been able to get to infowars for 24 hours now...increased traffic or attack?
In reply to They should focus on… by IridiumRebel
Orlov's article will be on ZH in a little while.
Censoring Alex Jones
https://cluborlov.blogspot.com/2018/08/censoring-alex-jones.html
In reply to I haven't been able to get… by Arne Saknussemm
The best so far is Jon Rappoport' three part article on the Jones attack.
https://jonrappoport.wordpress.com/2018/08/07/the-war-to-destroy-alex-j…
In reply to Orlov's article will be on… by chunga
Thanks I'll check it out. I am not a Jones reader but I clicked his site and get the message it's offline.
In reply to The best so far is Jon… by Bendromeda Strain
I saw a post yesterday that infowars was undergoing a DDS attack.
If (((they))) can recruit bots (check Yellow Snow's link above) to perform (((their))) dirty work then all bets are off. There is enormous power in the internet and if that is harnessed, it's digital oven time for those who might rock the boat.
FB and Twatter are one thing, but webhosting, DDS attacks and bot armies are another. If someone were to try and keep a site up against an AI directed bot army forget about it. The only hope is that the AI would turn on it's creator.
In reply to Thanks I'll check it out. I… by chunga
"Online Hate Index"? Holy crap, I suppose anyone suspicious of such a thing is a racist. This is getting real spooky.
In reply to I saw a post yesterday that… by pods
NYT editer says erase all whites = good
Alex Jones says stop sensorship = bad
NOT using Twitter, FB, Alexa/echo, Google = priceless
I can't even tell what country I live in anymore. You're almost better off running jihad camps and killing 3 y.o.s, burying them in the back yard w.o. a death cert after the failed excorcism. At least you get some support from the Libs and their judgery.
Everyday you think it can't get any more absurd, only to find that yesterday was almost comprehensible compared to today's whack.
Jesus must be coming. No other explanation except for Soddam and Gomorrah redux, this time in HDR and Dolby DBS.
In reply to CNN NEW MOTTO: If you can… by NotTiredOfWinning
Cunt News Network
All Cunts All Day
In reply to CNN NEW MOTTO: If you can… by NotTiredOfWinning
In reply to We are all Alex now. by WTFRLY