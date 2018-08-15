Twitter Suspends Alex Jones Over Offending Tweet

Wed, 08/15/2018 - 09:48

The campaign to silence Alex Jones finally crossed over into Twitter - which until now had faced intensifying media scrutiny and criticism for its hands off approach and tolerance of Jones’ posts on the platform - when on Tuesday, Twitter suspended the conspiracy theorist and blogger for violating the social media company’s policies, in a stark reversal for Jack Dorsey who previously bucked the trend by other tech giants to muzzle the InfoWars creator.

As CNET first reported, Jones' account was put in "read only" mode and will be blocked from posting on Twitter for seven days because of an offending tweet, the company said. While Twitter declined to comment on the content that violated its policies, a Twitter spokesperson told CNN the content which prompted the suspension was a video published Tuesday in which he said, "now is time to act on the enemy before they do a false flag"

Last week, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defended the company’s decision to not suspend Infowars and Jones from the platform, claiming they had not violated Twitter policies.  As Apple removed links to some Infowars podcasts and YouTube terminated some of its channels, Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey said refused to follow in their footsteps:

“We’re going to hold Jones to the same standard we hold to every account, not taking one-off actions to make us feel good in the short term, and adding fuel to new conspiracy theories,” Dorsey said in a tweet last week. He later added that it was critical that journalists “document, validate and refute” accounts like those of Mr. Jones, which “can often sensationalize issues and spread unsubstantiated rumors.”

Still, after a CNN report identifying numerous past tweets from Infowars and Jones that did violate Twitter’s rules, those posts were deleted. Tweets by Infowars and Jones deleted last week included posts attacking transgender and Muslim people; a claim that the 2012 shooting massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School was a hoax perpetrated by “crisis actors”; and a video calling David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland, Fla., high-school shooting, a Nazi.

Dorsey finally caved overnight, with a "temporary suspension", which will likely become permanent upon Jones' next violation.

As Rolling Stone notes, while Jones and his sympathizers have cried censorship following the actions of YouTube, Facebook, Apple and others, internet-content platforms specifically reserve the right to suspend users or delete content found to violate of their guidelines — indeed, Infowars’ own terms of service includes such a provision.

Twitter’s crackdown came more than a week after technology companies, including Apple, YouTube and Facebook removed content from Jones and his site, Infowars. As the WSJ notes, the actions against Infowars intensified a growing debate over what role tech companies play in policing controversial content on their platforms while they simultaneously support the principle of free speech.

It is unclear if the ongoing censorship of Alex Jones is having the desired effect: as we noted over the weekend, Silicon Valley's coordinated purge of all things Infowars from social media has had an unexpected result; website traffic to Infowars.com has soared in the past week, according to Amazon's website ranking service Alexa

 

Tags
Social Issues
Technology Internet
Banks - NEC
Social Media & Networking

Comments

Donald J. Trump Croesus Wed, 08/15/2018 - 10:10

Twitters suspension of Jones is one of the most hypocritical things I have ever read.  Jones states we need to stop censorship.  So to protect those from being silenced, they silenced Jones.  Twitter actually violated their own policy with his suspension.  They are truly fucking clueless liberal retards at Twit er.

Carl Spackler any_mouse Wed, 08/15/2018 - 09:54

It IS an operation to drive traffic to Infowars. This is a publicity stunt to lure patriots in and then pull the rug out from under themat a time of (((their))) choosing.

Alex Jones is NOT a patriot. He is a Pay-triot, an actor and a snake, and he has proven it time and time again, this past year.

Censorship is verybad, but be careful who you follow.

ashleyashleyas… sheikurbootie Wed, 08/15/2018 - 10:12

LetThemEatRand Freeze These Wed, 08/15/2018 - 09:14

Even if you think Alex J is as crazy as a shit house rat, censoring him for questioning the MSM narrative (which he often does correctly, most prominently in calling out the BS of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq/need for war, calling out the "gas attacks" in Syria, and there are many more examples) is a threat to all of us.  It has been quite eye opening to see the glib, arrogant comments of people like you all over the internet cheering for the systematic deletion of opposing points of view on twitter, facebook, youtube, etc.

Calvertsbio LetThemEatRand Wed, 08/15/2018 - 09:35

So your point is that anyone should be able to question HONESTY whenever they want ? And build a regime off of it ? i.e. Trump !... Sorry, no can do... Some of the things they say and do I agree with, but cant just do what they say to help build more fascism. After all, it is all about money for the rich that these guys are trying to pursued, not betterment for the working class. 

Chupacabra-322 LetThemEatRand Wed, 08/15/2018 - 09:48

Neither do I.

Let people say, comment & opinion whatever they desire.

Let the end user of said “Information” or “Historical Data” decide whether it’s true or not.

 

Shaping Public Perceptions to form a desired, collective mind set is as sinister as it gets.

Rule of thumb.

It it has the letters ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN. CNBC, FOX, NYT, WP, Facebook, YouTube or Twitter you can be rest assured it’s “Fake News” Weaponized Media.

People should know when they’re being Gas Lighted.

farflungstar Freeze These Wed, 08/15/2018 - 09:45

Why do they censor him then if he's nutty? Is it not better to just let him talk and SHOW everyone he's nutty? Censoring him only lends credence to his theories. And who wants these Silicon Valley kikes colluding to decide whose voice gets to be heard?

Oh right I forgot. Sheltered red diaper babies who all got participation trophies and who can't handle a different POV. Gov licking snowflake toilet hounds like yourself. 

 

chunga Arne Saknussemm Wed, 08/15/2018 - 09:16

Orlov's article will be on ZH in a little while.

Censoring Alex Jones

https://cluborlov.blogspot.com/2018/08/censoring-alex-jones.html

Due to his huge and burgeoning popularity (which these latest attacks on him have actually served to enhance) Jones is a huge target, whereas I am but a tiny one. Still, first they came for Alex Jones, and then they may very well come for me, and so the time to start paying attention and pushing back is now. 

pods chunga Wed, 08/15/2018 - 10:01

I saw a post yesterday that infowars was undergoing a DDS attack.

If (((they))) can recruit bots (check Yellow Snow's link above) to perform (((their))) dirty work then all bets are off.  There is enormous power in the internet and if that is harnessed, it's digital oven time for those who might rock the boat.

FB and Twatter are one thing, but webhosting, DDS attacks and bot armies are another. If someone were to try and keep a site up against an AI directed bot army forget about it. The only hope is that the AI would turn on it's creator.

SybilDefense NotTiredOfWinning Wed, 08/15/2018 - 09:22

NYT editer says erase all whites = good

Alex Jones says stop sensorship = bad

NOT using Twitter, FB, Alexa/echo, Google = priceless

I can't even tell what country I live in anymore.  You're almost better off running jihad camps and killing 3 y.o.s, burying them in the back yard w.o. a death cert after the failed excorcism.  At least you get some support from the Libs and their judgery.

Everyday you think it can't get any more absurd, only to find that yesterday was almost comprehensible compared to today's whack.

Jesus must be coming.  No other explanation except for Soddam and Gomorrah redux, this time in HDR and Dolby DBS.