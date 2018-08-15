Video Captures Moment Punk Band Lead Singer Attacks Trump-Supporting Fan During Live Show

A Sacramento police investigation is underway after a Trump supporter alleged he was severely beaten by the lead singer of the well-known punk rock band Social Distortion at one of their concerts.
Trump supporter Tim Hildebrand of Galt, California says that when 56-year-old band lead singer Mike Ness went on an anti-Trump rant while performing at the the Ace of Spades club in Midtown Sacramento, the concert attendee responded with a middle finger, and the chaos started from there.
“I stood pretty much with my silent protest with my middle finger up for the next two songs,” Hildebrand told reporters, saying he came to hear music, not a political speech. “I pretty much said I paid for your music, not your politics,” he said.
Cellphone video taken at the early August concert captured the moment the fan says he was brutally beaten when the group's frontman took off his guitar mid-set, jumped into the audience below the stage and began punching the Trump supporter in the face.
Cell phone video of the incident...
Cell phone video footage shows the altercation beginning as Ness spits on the fan from the stage, reportedly in response to the latter's protesting the band's anti-Trump statements by raising his middle finger toward the stage.
Hildebrand, who looks to be in his late 30's or early 40's described: Lead singer Mike Ness “takes his guitar off, jumps off the stage and proceeds to punch me multiple times in the head.”
The fan is moving forward with charges, and though an official statement from the band wasn't immediately forthcoming, an eyewitness to the altercation was cited in local media as saying, “If you’re that into politics, don’t put yourself in a situation where it could become a problem for you.”
The eyewitness and fellow Social Distortion concert goer also admitted, however, “It was a little bit excessive."
Something like this happened at nearly every punk gig I went to in the late 70s, though then instead of pummeling someone wearing a MAGA hat, they'd tend to go after the unfortunate person who showed up wearing a Styx t-shirt....https://t.co/qmEvyghjpg— Jeffrey St. Clair (@JSCCounterPunch) August 15, 2018
Punk rock has since its origins had a reputation of being politically controversial and has a subculture and atmosphere of violent live shows.
After security broke up the fight, Hildebrand said he left with two black eyes, a busted lip, a concussion and a missing tooth, though investigating police have yet to confirm the injuries.
“I wasn’t able to defend myself because people in the crowd were holding me back,” the fan explained.
Social Distortion is known for delivering anti-Trump and anti-Republican tirades at their live shows of late.
Now that the story is going national, it will be interesting to see if the band faces a backlash for the antics, or perhaps their popularity will only increase.
“I wasn’t able to defend myself because people in the crowd were holding me back,” - more defendants for the criminal prosecution. And if any tough guy claims the victim is a whuss, I dare them to be placed in the same situation and see how they do, where there are several accomplices aiding and abetting in the beating.
The real pussy is the azhl guitar player who would never have gotten away with it unless he had 10-50 people pinning the victim down
It's a punk show, dumb ass. This kind of shit is expected. Don't flip off the band leader unless you want an ass kicking.
Nice out of court settlement to pad this victim's retirement nest egg with. I wonder if the band is set up as an LLC or general partnership where each one is also responsible for the liabilities of the other's negligent intentional actions.
This will come out of their pockets and not insurance since most ins policies do NOT cover intentional torts (assault and battery).
Too bad the [pussy] police don't enforce the law anymore against lefties or he might face criminal A&B charges too.
Yeah, at this age, and what he's been through in life, dude shouldn't be worrying about some fag in the audience flipping him off. It's not like he has a lot of money to go paying out in settlements, I mean they're playing some fucking noname club in Sacramento. He'll have to tour a couple years to pay off the legal bills for this one.
Sometimes it's costly being punker than fuck.
"...Add this ball and chain..."
lol nice. I thought it was ironic that they were in the middle of playing Ring of Fire. That's maybe how Mike Ness' asshole will feel after the dude's lawyer reams him out.
The easy solution, is boycott these creeps.
Like the man said, "I pay for your music, not your political views" - if these clowns think they can get by on revenues from their Libtard groupthink fans, let 'em.
You pay to see a show, that means the band's politics might be part of it.
Who cares? Dude in the audience should have just let him spew. It's his show. Just because dude paid for it, doesn't mean he doesn't not get to hear the singer's politics.
It can be argued either way.
I would blame more the MAGA guy. Der Trumpenfuhrer doesn't need anyone sticking up for him.
he has the right to politics on his show, and the other one has the right to middle finger him
next time, the singer should cry out preemptively state "no middle fingers allowed", which would make him a pussy
but the singer simply initiated force, which made him a pussy
Give me fucking break! That shit ain't punk...it sounds like butt fucking fag music.
Social Distortion has been punk for longer than you've know what punk is, punky.
Yes. But SD always sucked anyway.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_v0bqZsoIOw&t=2227s
That is true but they once kicked all the Santa Barbara douchey frat boys out of a concert at the Anaconda in Isla Vista.
Now they are the douchey frat boys.
Fuck both of you jealous haters. SD kicks ass.
upvoted for telling me to fuck off over a band
Upvoted if you were not one of the douchey frat boys he booted.
Punk? Didn't sound punk to me. Just a crappy bar band with no energy and low talent. No wonder the 50 something musician was pissed. I would be too if I was leading his shitty life. I was a musician for 25 years. Unlike this guy, I quit while I was ahead.
In reply to It's a punk show, dumb ass. … by chumbawamba
You must be a really oldguy if you don't know that Social Distortion is punk band. Neil Diamond more your sway perhaps?
Lol. 9 years later and you're still hanging out in the comments on ZH signing your name.
Social Distortion had a few decent albums...they were mostly about relationships and being down on one's luck. His solo albums were below average. No one wants to hear the politics of a 60 year old with a 14 year old's political knowledge. When I think politics I think The Clash and Crass.
I got creds, yo.
Bad Religion is more my flavor: snarky metaphors. SOAD was good too, of course (Toxicity, everything after was meh).
I put my name behind my words.
Well, I did that when what I wrote mattered. Now, I write absolute dreck and all my comments should always be down-voted. But I still sign off as a courtesy (sometimes it's to effect a courteous "fuck you").
+100 for knowing CRASS
Wasn't a fair fight. Ergo, stfu faggo.
"I stood pretty much with my silent protest with my middle finger up."
What a bitch-made faggot. I'll promise you this - no leftist degenerate would even think about trying this on me.
"Those who want to live, let them fight, and those who do not want to fight in this world of eternal struggle do not deserve to live." - Adolf Hitler
The guy was a Trump supporter protesting anti-Trump leftist bullshit the band was promoting.....In the middle of a riled up leftist mob favoring this shit show....I don't think he was a bitch-made faggot.
and if this situation were in reverse it would be all over the news...
lol
Just brainwashing.
That's bitter, Mr. 1 year and 2 months.
Respect your elders.
Children.
Kept us busy and entertained, enjoyed your comments all these years chuma.
Was that not something else though? I held that up for basically half a day. Now, some might say I need to find something to do with my life. To those people I might say, you're looking at it.
But I am working on something. I might actually finish it someday.
Or just check out the podcast. That's coming sooner.
dup
Would you stop fucking tarding up the comments section?
Down-voting haters don't know exquisite performance art when they see it.
You bitches should be praising my accomplishment.
Fuckers.
I'm one of the down-voters. You are totally off topic. The topic is political violence in the music scene. And who cares because most the ZH posts get more downvotes than upvotes. Its a cynics website more than anything.
I give you a point for realizing that ZH is nothing more than a bastion of nihilism but I take away two for your annoying schoolmarmery.
Smoke a bowl.
Dude! Did you get laid-off or retire? Too much free time. You ass has been all over this site today.
Yeah, I need something to do.
? Considering the vast number of down votes you are acquiring, I am not exactly sure your perception is entirely accurate. I might have said the same to you, actually, with all your posts about smoking weed and the like. You certainly write like someone whose mind is in the marijuana induced fog. It all seems really 'cool' from a first person perspective, but to a disinterested third party the posts are pretty lame. But, you have been here for 9 years, so I just put up with it.
And I was just thinking earlier in the day how when one lame poster gets kicked off, another one takes their place. 'Free This' is a good example. He/she/it is gone now - might come back - but the posts were often just completely absurd, and off topic. Then they (as another poster pointed out recently on another thread) people react, and half the thread is people swearing at each other, and nobody is on topic at all.
You may have noticed I rarely, very rarely, will comment on the substance of another poster's comment. I do that to avoid wasting the reader's time with a post they will definitely not be interested in reading.
So, I like to stay on topic, post things that are factual, and when necessary, cite sources so the reader can learn something they might not have known or considered before. I think the the term for that is a contribution. And, given your post, I make a rare exception. Maybe somebody else wouldn't mind reading good, focused, article based comments. Most of them are, very good ones at that. It is the ones that go off on unrelated tangents that degrade the quality of the thread and the discussion.
In your case, you might find it amusing to post 30 times on the first page of a thread about your need to get high, or obtain some "weed" or make a joke about "bongs" when the subject of the article that you take the opportunity to share your noted wisdom with the world is about the take down of a former CIA jerkoff, who is just one symbol of everything that has gone wrong with not only the nation but the entire world, but I honestly find it annoying. Maybe somebody else does too.
Now, if a comment about pot could somehow be weaved into some part of the article via a wry observation, no matter how low or crass it is expressed, that would work. It takes intelligence and thought to come up with a worthy comment. You have had 9 years to practice.
I thought Cheech and Chong were funny for about an hour when I first heard them when I was a kid smoking pot at the ripe old age of 13. But I grew up and became a better person, and surely am glad I dropped the bad company they led me into smoking weed. God, what a waste of time and money.
I won't even try explaining. You're so dry, even if I did, you'd still miss the point.
Anyway, I'm sorry you did not enjoy my contributions today. Nine years ago you may have felt differently.
Here's an allegory:
There was once a time when America was truly that shining beacon on the hill. Times have changed, the luster is faded and the facade is falling off.
So, too, goes the once mighty Hedge.
:(
Upvoted your diatribe but you have to admit that Chumblez can take it on the chin and still be a gent in his subsequent replies. That's laudible.
Congrats.
Congrats!
If you let a 56 year-old get the best of you, then you deserve it. LOL! What a fucking pussy.
If you are going to flip some motherfucker off you had better be sure you can back it up
Don't underestimate the old dude. Remember Epic Beard Man?
Old age and treachery will always beat youth and exuberance.
-chumblez.
