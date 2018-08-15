Why Scandinavia Isn't Exceptional

Authored by Per Bylund via The Mises Institute,
The Scandinavian countries, and primary among them Sweden, are commonly referred to as anomalies or inspirations, depending on one’s political point of view. The reason is that the countries do not appear to fit the general pattern: they are enormously successful whereas they “shouldn’t” be. Indeed, Scandinavians enjoy very high living standards despite having very large, progressive welfare states for which they pay the world’s highest taxes.
As a result, a large and growing literature, both propagandist and scholarly, has emerged that tries to identify the reasons for this Scandinavian exceptionalism - especially as pertains to their welfare states.
I have myself contributed to this literature and have previously reviewed others’ contributions to it in this journal. But what has been missing is a summary analysis that is accessible to non-scholars. It was therefore a delight to read Nima Sanandaji’s Scandinavian Unexceptionalism: Culture, Markets, and the Failure of Third-Way Socialism, published by British Institute for Economic Affairs.
Dr. Sanandaji is a political-economy analyst and writer, well known in both Sweden and Europe, and as expected does an excellent job summarizing the state of scholarship. He also uses examples and quotes from articles published in Scandinavian news media to illustrate the narrative. The result is a short and informative but easy to read answer to both how and why the Scandinavian welfare states seem to work so well.
The short book provides the reader with insight into Scandinavian culture, an explanation of the causes of the nations’ exceptional rise from poverty, an overview of their recent political-economic history, the distinct structure and evolution of the Scandinavian welfare state, the origins of their egalitarianism and gender equality, and the effect of immigration. I will briefly touch on three of these areas.
First, Sanandaji makes clear that the rosy story of the Scandinavian welfare state, as it is usually told, is at best incomplete. The Scandinavian countries were among the European continent’s poorest by the end of the 19th century and were largely unaffected by the industrialization that had started centuries earlier in the United Kingdom. A combination of classical liberal reform and the adoption of industrialized production created a century-long “golden age,” as Bergh (2014) denotes the period approximately 1870–1970 in Sweden, of economic growth and rapidly rising standards of living.
This growth was partly also made possible by a distinct Scandinavian culture, which is characterized by the “[h]igh levels of trust, a strong work ethic and social cohesion [that] are the perfect starting point for successful economies” (p. 7). As Sanandaji points out, the market-aligned virtues of Scandinavian culture also explain the limited impact of the welfare state as it was erected and ballooned in the 1930s and beyond. Cultural change takes time, and thus old values lag in the face of political change. So it took time for the Scandinavian virtues to give way to the destructive incentives of the welfare state.
It should also be noted, though Sanandaji fails to make this point clearly, that after the welfare state was established, and during its several decades of expansion, it’s growth rate tended to be lower than that of the overall economy. The increasing burden was therefore, in relative terms, marginal. That is, until the radical 1960s and 1970s when Scandinavian governments, and the Swedish government in particular, adopted very expansionist welfare policies. (This political shift is analyzed in detail in, e.g., Bergh.)
Sanandaji also presents interesting data with respect to Scandinavian gender equality. His discussion begins with the internationally enviable women’s labor market participation rate in Scandinavian countries, and especially Sweden. The background, however, is that Sweden’s government had adopted a radical agenda for population control formulated by Gunnar and Alva Myrdal (yes, the same Gunnar Myrdal who shared the 1974 economics prize with Hayek). The gist of this reform was to enforce a shared responsibility between parents and “the community” for children’s upbringing. By raising taxes on income while offering government-run daycare services, families were incentivized (if not “forced,” economically speaking) to secure two full-time incomes.
Interestingly, while this indeed rapidly increased women’s participation in the labor market, Sanandaji notes that “few women in the Nordic nations reach the position of business leaders, and even fewer manage to climb to the very top positions of directors and chief executives” (p. 102). Part of the reason is that jobs that women typically choose, including education and healthcare, are monopolized in the vast public sectors. As a result, women at trapped in careers where employers do not compete for their competence and many leadership positions are political.
This development is indirectly illustrated in a terrifying statistic from Sweden’s labor market: “Between 1950 and 2000, the Swedish population grew from seven to almost nine million. But astonishingly the net job creation in the private sector was close to zero” (p. 33).
Finally, Sanandaji addresses the issue of immigration and shows that the Scandinavian nations were exceptionally good at integration, with greater labor participation for immigrants than other Western nations, prior to the radicalization of the welfare state.
Thereafter, due to rigid labor regulations and vast welfare benefits, immigrants were more or less kept out of Scandinavian job markets.
The literature identifies two potential explanations.
First, the anti-business and job-protection policies practically exclude anyone with a lack of work experience, highly sought-after skills, or those with lacking proficiency in the language or limited network. This keeps immigrants as well as young people unemployed (the very high youth unemployment rates in Scandinavia illustrate this problem).
Second, the promises of the universal welfare state tend to attract people who are less interested in working their way to the top and thus have a lacking work ethic.
This explains the recent problems in Scandinavia with respect to immigration, which is essentially an integration and policy problem - not a foreign-people problem.
Overall, Sanandaji’s book provides plenty of insights and a coherent explanation for the rise of the Scandinavian nations and their welfare states. Their impressive standard of living is a free-market story, which is rooted in an economically sound culture. This culture also supported the welfare state, until decades of destructive incentives eroded the nations’ sound values. The welfare state, after its radicalization, was soon crushed under its own weight, and Scandinavia has since undergone vast free-market reforms that again have contributed to economic growth and prosperity.
Considering the full story, Sanandaji summarizes the example of the Northern European welfare states simply and bluntly: “Scandinavia is entirely unexceptional.”
Comments
Five Christian Nations stained by the immorality of the eternally cursed wandering Jew.
How are you all Trump voters feel today? Did your life, or country got any better??
Scandinavian countries are out of reach for US at any level.. education, social, healthcare, jobs, income. Keep watching the Trump reality show because it is going to be over soon, or at least would continue out of the White House
In reply to Five Christian Nations… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Well at least our violent migrants are not stupid enough to try coordinated arson attacks on us.
They know very well what would happen.
Even MS13 wouldn't try that stunt.
Scandinavian Sweden on the other hand, prides itself on being open to violent foreigners to the degree that they don't even recognize the groundwork for a Tet offensive even as they film it.
All it takes to keep Scandinavians in check is to say "rayciss."
The Swedish education system hasn't done them any favors either.
And agains all odds, the Swedish MSM is far worse than ours -- owned, operated, and broadcast by anti Swedish traitors who are party to the destruction of their own nation.
So as a Trump voter I feel much safer.
In reply to How are you all Trump voters… by Bulgars
LMAO!..."Scandinavian exceptionalism"...I'm going to plagiarize that line forever ;-)
In reply to Well at least our violent… by fleur de lis
Must be the stink of farts in your Yurt Bulgar....
That thinkin you're doin is a stinkin....draaaaaag Trump into anything and prop him up as some sort of "fault"....
Bleet off all sorts of blather without any proof of that bleeting makes you - priggish at best - totally laughable at ....
Go back to MS-HIV and your daily dose of stupid by the MSM -
you'll feel better in the stup-tank of group farts.
In reply to How are you all Trump voters… by Bulgars
Why Scandinavia Isn't Exceptional
They include Norwegians?
In reply to Must be the stink of farts… by BabaLooey
Yeah, I bet those guys throwing the firebombs reed reel gud, and got jobs at Starbucks.
In reply to How are you all Trump voters… by Bulgars
Yeah, I'd much rather be a Turk, Saudi, Iranian, Syrian, Ethopian, Russian, Nigerian, Yemeni, Paki, Libyan, Chinese, Somali, Congolese, Brazilian or Nork. The planet needs more shitholes and failed cultures.
In reply to Five Christian Nations… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Because of commenters like you I can never recommend zerohedge to family and friends. That is a damn shame, and you should be ashamed too.
In reply to Five Christian Nations… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Likewise, pussy.
In reply to Because of commenters like… by MrJoy
True. How do you explain fightclub?
This forum is not for the delicate or weak, that's for sure!
In reply to Because of commenters like… by MrJoy
You're afraid that your friends and family can't handle the truth?
Spoon them Sesame Street--do them no favors.
In reply to Because of commenters like… by MrJoy
If that Nazi piece of shit is telling the truth, then the Jews are just better than we are.
Seriously though. Look at your proud ass superior Aryan race. They couldn't conquer the world, and they've tried really hard like 4-5 times now. If you guys are to be believed, the Jews have not only done it, but kept it going for 2000 years, and no one even knows about it. Talk about being fucking bosses!
After 2000 years of pointless struggle, isn't it time we goyim just gave up? 1st runner-up ain't that bad. Least we got Playstations and shit to amuse us in between shifts slaving away for our Jew masters.
In reply to You're afraid that your… by sparky139
Of course he's not ashamed. It's the defining trait of all deplorable toothless garbage people.
Why do you think people like him star in so many episodes of Jerry Springer and COPS?
In reply to Because of commenters like… by MrJoy
Barbara Lerner Spectre: Google.
Then proceed to keep saying what you're saying loud and proud. The downvoters are jews themselves. Fuck them.
In reply to Five Christian Nations… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
The Swedish welfare state was designed to level the playing field for Swedes and NOT to be a free lunch for those who wanted a free ride.
Many immigrants who came earlier from countries like Greece, Yugoslavia and Turkey have integrated quite well and after a few generations adopt the local ethics because they see that it works. Today it's a different story because of the sheer number but perhaps more importantly because many of these groups from the Middle East and North Africa actively isolate themselves and prevent integration. There are many Muslim communities funded by countries like Saudi Arabia that impose strict Sharia law and punish anyone trying to deviate. I understand that from their (meaning Saudi Arabia's) point of view this is a huge threat since a moderate Islamic interpretation and practice fostered and grown in Scandinavia would undermine their entire power structure. This btw is also why Saudi Arabia and their Wahhabi teachings are so full of hatred towards Iran and the Shia sect. No wonder Israel are their closest buddy, who will do anything to foster hate and strife that they can use.
In reply to The Swedish welfare state… by SoDamnMad
That's why we need to do like China, and integrate them with bacon, vodka, and a funnel.
In reply to Many immigrants who came… by hugin-o-munin
rEMEMBER TRYING TO EXPLAIN THE OUTCOME OF SOCIALIST LARGESS TO THE SOCIALISTS IN YOUR CIRCLE OF FRIENDS AND (oops) family? Well here it is, FOOLS! (intentional caps)
Comit Scandicide vb
To erase ones own culture by pathological altruism in the pursuit of social media SJW points
Has been research on this, its because scandinavia is feeding on US innovation, if every country used the scandinavian model we would have no progression.
Lol. Like with all the 'innovation' by Apple when they launched their iPhone? Totally ignoring all the intellectual property they just stole from both Ericsson and Nokia? Just asking.
In reply to Has been research on this,… by sony1
Shows Iceland and Finland flag in picture, which are not in Scandinavia.
I know seasoned Swedish engineers who can't even afford a car, and still live in apartments. High standard of living? Not by my yardstick.
Nordic people are naive. They live in "high trust" societies and assume everyone behaves like that. Most people don't.
Especially people who come from failed states where trust in government and society is almost zero.
So the Nords hook them on freebies and welfare, and before you know it, the guests are not feeling too grateful towards their hosts.
Since the Nords are like the English, - they hang on in quiet desperation and watch their countries turn into dystopias. At least take in skilled migrants like Australia does.
P.S - skilled migrants don't have time to burn cars, complain or riot. They are too busy making a life for themselves.
Really? Does not look like that in the now very crowded streets and public transport.
In reply to Nordic people are naive… by Brazen Heist II
Some governments regard migrants as tax cattle. If you are living in a country with a government that is doped up on mass immigration policies, next time you are feeling congested, just take a look around the farm pen, and think of the children!
In reply to Really? Does not look like… by keep the basta…
No different in Australia, & probably other countries. People from European countries who immigrated in the decades after ww2 often complain about the welfare given to the latest arrivals. They were given nothing except the chance of a new life.
We had a nice country which based on feeling of togetherness.
Now "they" say that nationalism is bad and Finland doesn't have, and ever had, any kind of culture and to even think otherwise is racism. Then we haul in tens of thousands from "richer cultures" to destabilize the society. We take billions of credit abroad to finance this. At the same time government is cutting benefits from the old and poor and pretty much from everybody except culture enrichers. Last I read that government is increasing foreign aid for the next year and taxes are increasing also.
I don't know why I work and pay taxes anymore. I must be a moron.
Chin up. It's the same in the US. Who is John Galt? Where is Galt's Gulch?
In reply to We had a nice country which… by finnzero
A book well worth reading.
In reply to Chon up. It's the same in… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I've been to Finland. You make good products. I named my son after Simo Hayha. The "white death'. Even better is that he was born from a Russian woman.
In reply to We had a nice country which… by finnzero
And RT's take on the LATEST firebombings...... https://www.rt.com/news/436080-sweden-firebombing-arson-lofven/?utm_sou…
So glad that I traveled the world when I did--enjoyed Sweden etc. when I was there.
Probably never going back.
They are still vikings. I share that blood. But what did vikings do? The Romans wanted nothing to do with them early on. Then the vikings created Russia. They went so far as to reach Persia and then India. That is where crucible steel was first made.
That steel was as good or better than anything made today. Metallurgists don't fully understand how they did it. They did though 1000 years ago.
I find these Scandinavia-bashing articles hilarious. We're trying so hard to talk down Scandinavia. Why is that?
* Highest density of millionaires per 100,000 citizens.
* Among the 5% happiest people on the planet
* Very high PISA scores
* Access to high-quality health care for everyone
* Top 5 percentile of life expectancy
* Bottom 5 percentile of obesity
* Free childcare of the highest quality, copied in many countries as "Swedish child care" or "Danish child crib"
* State universities rank among the top 100 in the world, free to anyone
Yes some terrible countries. And over here in the US everything is so much better that we need to tell other countries they should copy our model -- which produces below average outcomes ON ALL LEVELS!
You do realize that you are the product of centuries of ruthless selection and de-facto eugenics?
The Encyclopedia Britanica had a well argued entry on the benefits of inbreeding coupled to ruthless selection.
Do you remember the Island drawn in the sand?
Honour your sacrificed ancestry.
In reply to I find these Scandinavia… by ludwigvmises
But all humans are equal. And no evolution has occurred in the last 10000 years to differentiate those humans, no different selection pressures, no genetic isolation -- Hell even Britain was founded by Africans, not to mention the Kangz and their Pyramidz.
In reply to You do realize that you are… by Is-Be
Somebody page Ulfric Stormcloak, fast.
We've got very [too?] highly educated people. That's been the policy. Also, that's why have the public sector the size of this, you've got to employ all that the universities push out.
You have pay attention to a lot of details.
The Key of Life.
It perplexes me. That symbol turns up in Egyptology. It also turns up with the Mayans. It is in other cultures as well. I don't know what it means. No one does, but it is the same thing over and over again by people who could not have known each other.
I'm curious.