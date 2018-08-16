Death Of A Nation: Drug Overdose Deaths Jump To Record 72,000 Last Year

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates drug overdose deaths based on a current flow of mortality data from the National Vital Statistics System has just reached a record of 71,568 Americans in 2017. That is a 6.6 percent jump in overdose deaths over 2016 and represents a rapid deterioration of America’s inner core: The middle class.
More than 40,000 Americans died from opioid-related overdoses last year, and around 30,000 people died from overdoses of synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, said The Hill.
The overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids increased sharply from 2016, while deaths from heroin, prescription opioids, and methadone dropped.
Last month, in a separate CDC’s Mortality and Morbidity Weekly Report, we explained: The third wave of the opioid epidemic is here, as new synthetics [fentanyl analogs] that are 10,000 times as potent as morphine and used to tranquilize elephants are attributing to the latest surge in deaths.
Watch: First responders revive women with Narcan after an opioid overdose
Video shows first responders revive woman with Narcan after opioid overdose. We go inside the epidemic on @nightline https://t.co/6GyH8HYMw8 pic.twitter.com/SI8Qlyjq5I— ABC News (@ABC) August 23, 2017
For context, drug overdoses killed more Americans last year (71,568) than the Vietnam War (58,220 U.S. military fatal casualties).
Overdoses outpaced fatalities from suicide, or from influenza, and pneumonia, which claimed about 44,000 and 57,000 lives, respectively, in 2016. Drug overdoses almost rivaled the 79,500 people who die from diabetes each year in the U.S., which is the 7th leading cause of death.
But there is no comparison to the 150,000 Americans that die each year from automobile crashes.
The biggest spike in drug overdoses occurred in Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and West Virginia (33.3 percent, 22.5 percent, 21.1 percent, 15.1 percent, and 11.2 percent increases, respectively).
You will find more infographics at Statista
On a lighter note, the report mentioned areas like Wyoming, Utah, and Oklahoma experienced fewer deaths.
Regions like Mississippi and, notably, Massachusetts, saw modest declines in overdoses, said the report. New England, the South, and the Rust Belt have been particularly hard-hit by the opioid epidemic, as their local economies continue to deteriorate.
The Department of Health and Human Services recently declared the opioid outbreak a public health emergency. States are using grant money, which was signed into law in 2016, to counter the funding stress as the crisis continues to spread.
Earlier this summer, House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill in June aimed at curbing the out of control overdoses. Some Democrats voted for the legislation; others opposed it for not going far enough and for not containing guaranteed funding.
The drug epidemic is so concerning that opioid-related deaths have shifted the overall life expectancy rate for the U.S. lower for the second consecutive year. The last time this occurred, it was the early 1960s when the stock market raced to new highs, but then, shortly after that, experienced a sizeable market correction.
America is in decline. Drug overdoses are at record levels. So…what now?
I wonder where the outrage is, must be on a park bench with a needle in it's arm.
Those big drug companies sure do get away with murder don't they.
Heroin is the recreational drug of choice at parties; know a couple that lost thier 24 year old daughter to an overdose.
Kid was not a "drug addict" like you'd naturally picture. ..young, pretty, smart blonde hair and blue eyes. Tragic.
Don't interfere with the pace!
Some variation of;
Why do husbands die before their wives?
They want too!
What a waste!
The US is disintegrating at the edges. Globalism and diversity. That's what they sold trusting Americans. Things went to shit. Gets to the point where people on the edge just give up. In America it is at all times and in every way about corporate profits. And with a culture like that, what is the likelihood things will get better for workers here in Rome? I doubt it will hold together much longer.
Not a dime being spent on infrastructure. Water and sewer systems going to hell, roads rough as hell, bridges and dams about to pop from age and neglect, yet military spending is going through the roof.
The drug overdose problem bankrupting emergency health services budgets.
And the fentanyl problem is just getting started. How many tons of this horrific crap is ready to be dropped into America's water and food supplies? It would bring this country to its' knees.
Any water workers out there? What would happen if someone dumped a ton into a water supply system? Would a water treatment plant get it out? Because they can't take out birth control meds.
Liberalism does not work. Medication dispensed for made up syndromes is another liberal failure.
But, but, but guns.....
Good news. State judge threw out an initiative in WA state that would have added additional limitations, including a gun registry, a tax, a 10-day waiting period, and age restrictions on gun purchases: https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/08/17/judge-sides-nra-2nd…
They're going to go batshit cray-cray in Seattle as soon as they put their bong down!
I urge America's politicians to use more fentanyl.........do us all a favor.
Having a hard time giving a squat. Perhaps a single payer plan for Antifa would be arousing.
Good...it’s their choice.
Wonder what the ratio of libs to conservatives is in those overdose statistics?
Hey, Unkie Warren, wtf is going on in Nebraska?
The absolute state of this nation. There is no positivity, there isn't a Government funded BS that wants to teach some kids to be on the same level as the chinese or Indians. While homelessness becomes an Epidemic.
End the Fed.