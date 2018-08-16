Housing Starts Disappoint Dramatically, Fall Year-Over-Year

After Housing Starts collapsed 12.9% in June, July rebounded just 0.9% (dramatically missing expectations of a 7.4% bounce) as Permits rose 1.5% MoM.
A second month in a row with a massive miss to economists' expectations...
Single-family starts remain very soft and multi-family starts barely rebounded at all from June's crash...
And housing starts are now down YoY for ehe 2nd month in a row...
Permits rebounded very modestly in both single- and multi-family units...
Two of four regions posted a gain in starts, with the South increasing 10.4 percent and the Midwest climbing by 11.6 percent; the Northeast declined 4 percent and the West plunged 19.6 percent, the biggest drop since January 2017
Finally we note that US homebuilder stocks have been tracking fundamentals dramatically lower all years...
Time for some more rate-hikes...
Materials are increasing in price, building lots are hard to find in metro areas, and after the Mexican laborers put everyone else out of business they have jacked their prices through the roof. If you are looking to buy a new home, be prepared for sticker shock.
I'm not surprised at this report. In my part of the country the economy lacks "depth"! The illusion of a robust economy has been propelled forward by the sheer quantity of economic growth rather than its quality. It now seems when Congress passed the Omnibus Spending Bill little thought was given to exactly how the spending would play out.
I'm referring to the fact that over the final seven weeks of fiscal 2018, the government is slated to embark on a spending spree of historic proportions as federal agencies look to spend $140 billion more than they expected to receive prior to the bill being passed. The article below delves into where some of the money may go.
http://How Stupidity Might Delay Our Economic Collapse .html
Seems comply counterintuitive that housing starts would be declining in some of the most expensive parts of the country.
While lowered "housing starts" may indicate a fall in home builder sentiment and an acknowledgement of oversupply and/or reduced sales, it may also has the effect of reducing future inventory, which can be a positive for prices.
Of course, builders can file new permits and/or begin building on already permitted project the day after the report. Never that simple as building a headline.
