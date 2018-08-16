JCPenney Crashes To Record Lows As Default Risk Soars

JCPenney shares are down over 20% this morning in the pre-market...
...trading below $2 for the first time in its almost 40 year history...
...after posting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and disappointing sales. The struggling department-store chain, which has been without a chief executive since May, also lowered its forecast for the year, and now expect a loss.
Chairman Ronald W. Tysoe gave an update on the CEO search in the earnings statement.
“The process is going well and the Board has met with highly qualified candidates who have expressed a strong desire to become the next leader of JCPenney,” Tysoe said. “The hiring of a new CEO is the top priority of the board of directors.”
We wish them luck.
JCP bond yields are now above 14%
And CDS imply a 65% probability of default (and that is without this morning's move)
We suspect once trading starts today that JCP will overtake Sears on the CDS deadpool list.
Penny Stock ? ....
Oh JC Penney I forgot you were there. You may go now.
JC never liked Penny.
Future Big Box Immigrant housing
Rally in PM's this morning BITCHEZZZZ, except for silver, it's the new dogshit of precious metals.
JM Bullion going to be crying when their packaging my order from yesterday!!!
Fucking great to WIN one finally!!!!
Was in a JCP this week and they still look to be marketing to my parents demographic. They seem to be clueless as to who is spending money on clothes and home wares. Atleast Sears figured out that they could appeal to Mexicans.
Anyone not see this coming? Nearby they have a 1MM distribution center that NEVER has any trucks, trailers or worker cars. Now it's up for sale.
JC Penny needed a major re-branding 15 years ago when Sears was faltering. Now it's a little like saving the Titanic from the bottom of the Atlantic instead of when the leak first started.
Amazing, when I was in HS (yes, they are older than 40 yrs) it was more of a premier shopping chain, somewhere between Sears (default) and Dillards......
Who remembers Foley's before Macy's took them over.
Its worth maximum a penny in my thoughts.
Anything but a bond "default event" .... because CDS sellers never ever have to pay. Nor do CDS buyers get paid. Ever. Its just a fake phony exercise to give the appearance of having risky positions hedged.
Who?? I thought JCPenny went BK with Palace Royal?
Who Knew?
yet macy's is still around?? any bets on what "nationality" JCP's new CEO will be? Not sure how the SNB can resist those yields.
Used to go in JC's, but prices are a bit high. They can't compete with their cost overhead structure. It's easy for them to get around this. Shut down all the stores, then take a nice vacation to musloid filled Sweden. After all, they earned it.
Macy's is still around but one of our retail bankruptcy guys has been predicting their bankruptcy for the past two years. They have staved it off so far by targeted store closures but supposedly they are not the healthiest financial condition. They will more than likely limp along with accounting gimmicks, increased debt, and sales of hard assets like Sears and Lambert have done over the past 10 years.
BB >> B
Carry on....
What happened to the genius from Edina, MN?
The genius behind Apple and Target and wanting to remake JCP into a Nordstrom for the working class and changed his mind every hour on the hour.
He ran the company into the ground further and walked out the door with tens of millions in his pocket. Now he is collecting money by sitting on the boards of other public companies.
I could have sworn JCP is more than 40 yo.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/J._C._Penney
James Cash Penney was born in Hamilton, Missouri. After graduating from high school, Penney worked for a local retailer. He relocated to Colorado at the advice of a doctor, hoping that a better climate would improve his health. In 1898, Penney went to work for Thomas Callahan and Guy Johnson, who owned dry goods stores called Golden Rule stores in Colorado and Wyoming. In 1899, Callahan sent Penney to Evanston, Wyoming, to work with Johnson in another Golden Rule store. Callahan and Johnson asked Penney to join them in opening a new Golden Rule store. Using money from savings and a loan, Penney joined the partnership and moved with his wife and infant son to Kemmerer, Wyoming, to start his own store.
Penney opened the store on April 14, 1902.
People are broke, not many shopping at malls anymore. Recession here we come.
Some people are broke, but upper middle class and wealthy have moved to Amazon and online.
off topic:
foreshadow intel sgx flaw https://foreshadowattack.eu/
aussie trial balloon for key escrow https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/4757035/Aussie-Encryption-Bi…
One company I will miss because of childhood trips to the local JCPenney store back in the day.
Part of this can be blamed on Amazon which has ravaged America's retail landscape destroying jobs while at the same time enjoying a slew of taxpayer subsidies.
Amazon is no stranger to sweetheart deals that line its pockets at taxpayer expense and is quietly moving in a direction that is destined to create even more controversy. Amazon is on the verge of winning a multibillion-dollar advantage over rivals by taking over large swaths of federal procurement
Recently Amazon seems to have increased the number of cross-company promotions that offer up Amazon Prime for free in an all gloves off effort to expand their customer base and weasel into the lives of those who have resisted its advances. The article below urges you to loudly just say NO!
So maybe hiring a homosexual as your spokesperson was a mistake?
Both Penny's and Sears could be competing toe to toe with Amazon if their clueless BoD and management had gotten on board with the internet in the late 90s early 00s. At its base, Amazon is the current version of the Penny's and Sears paper catalogs presented over the internet in electronic form. Sears and Penny's both have/had all of the logistics and inventory management tools in place already in terms of distribution warehouses and would have had a leg up on Amazon by having their already existing bricks an mortar outlets that they could have used as show rooms as well as sales outposts. They also could have offered "free shipping" on internet orders over $25 and to address the sales tax free lure of the internet (which is now going away thanks to Congress) they could have just discounted the price of the items ordered via the website by the sales tax. They would have made up for it in sales volume. The lack of vision and mismanagement of these two iconic retailers in casebook stuff.
Both Penny's and Sears could be competing toe to toe with Amazon if their clueless BoD and management had gotten on board with the internet in the late 90s early 00s.
THIS. Sears, and to a lesser extent JCPenney, could have BURIED Amazon early on if they 'd wanted to do so ... but they were too comfortable with the brick-and-mortar/catalog-ordering concept which had admittedly served them well for 100 years.
Lack of vision, indeed.
Would be interesting if these failed brick and mortar stores were to make a comeback in VR. Take very detailed scans of all their products and allow them to be manipulated in a test environment. "Try them on" in VR.
Some better version of that idea could drive adoption of VR. Games don't really seem to be the killer app.
I think VR will really take off only after it becomes very consumer-friendly. The technology is there - but as you said, only gamers are taking to it. The broader public doesn't want to mess with headsets and the like.
Enough already. Who are the assholes that run JCP, Kmart, Sears, Radio Shack, etc? They obviously have proven they aren't qualified to be a Walmart door greeter.
Shut them down and sweep away the dust.
Another Federal Reserve zombie, needing more Federal reserve life support........
Whens Government Motors going to get their next bailout?.......
Penny Farms Florida is a nice retirement community though......Created by the founder of JC Penny.....Maybe they should all retire there......
It was founded for retired clergy of the church and is still open for for 'any person desiring to live a faithful life'. A faith that is now mocked by most Americans.
Go ahead, short it, I triple dog dare you!
"...trading below $2 for the first time in its almost 40 year history..."
Well,,, so much for being knowledgeable on the subject.
I guess Mr. Applestore didn't realize how big of a mistake selling appliances was going to be.
They gutted the men's department to put in washers, dryers, and fridges because per unit profits are much higher than $60 shirts.
YOU STILL HAVE TO SELL THEM TO BOOK PROFIT IDIOT.
JC Penney screwed their vendors and then doubled the retail price of most items while moving production from China and Vietnam to Mauritius and Burma. What sold for $28 MSRP went to $55 with half the quality. You could buy a better shirt at Walmart for $11.
Hey virtue signaling CEOs, men still make up half the population yet you've reduced mens product to less than 10% of your stores. MAYBE THAT IS AN ISSUE YOU NEED TO ADDRESS.
So the Chinese shirt is better than a Burmese shirt.
The Chinese and Walmart appreciate your loyalty.
They sell a load of shit. Nobody under 40 goes to Penney.