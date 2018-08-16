JCPenney Crashes To Record Lows As Default Risk Soars

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/16/2018 - 08:20

JCPenney shares are down over 20% this morning in the pre-market...

...trading below $2 for the first time in its almost 40 year history...

...after posting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and disappointing sales. The struggling department-store chain, which has been without a chief executive since May, also lowered its forecast for the year, and now expect a loss.

Chairman Ronald W. Tysoe gave an update on the CEO search in the earnings statement.

“The process is going well and the Board has met with highly qualified candidates who have expressed a strong desire to become the next leader of JCPenney,” Tysoe said. “The hiring of a new CEO is the top priority of the board of directors.”

We wish them luck.

JCP bond yields are now above 14%

 

And CDS imply a 65% probability of default (and that is without this morning's move)

We suspect once trading starts today that JCP will overtake Sears on the CDS deadpool list.

MilwaukeeMark Truther Thu, 08/16/2018 - 08:41 Permalink

Anyone not see this coming?   Nearby they have a 1MM distribution center that NEVER has any trucks, trailers or worker cars. Now it's up for sale.    

JC Penny needed a major re-branding 15 years ago when Sears was faltering. Now it's a little like saving the Titanic from the bottom of the Atlantic instead of when the leak first started.

Froman spastic_colon Thu, 08/16/2018 - 09:12 Permalink

Macy's is still around but one of our retail bankruptcy guys has been predicting their bankruptcy for the past two years.  They have staved it off so far by targeted store closures but supposedly they are not the healthiest financial condition.   They will more than likely limp along with accounting gimmicks, increased debt, and sales of hard assets like Sears and Lambert have done over the past 10 years.

corporatewhore Thu, 08/16/2018 - 08:32 Permalink

What happened to the genius from Edina, MN?

The genius behind Apple and Target and wanting to remake JCP into a Nordstrom for the working class and changed his mind every hour on the hour.

wwwww Farqued Up Thu, 08/16/2018 - 08:42 Permalink

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/J._C._Penney

James Cash Penney was born in Hamilton, Missouri. After graduating from high school, Penney worked for a local retailer. He relocated to Colorado at the advice of a doctor, hoping that a better climate would improve his health. In 1898, Penney went to work for Thomas Callahan and Guy Johnson, who owned dry goods stores called Golden Rule stores in Colorado and Wyoming. In 1899, Callahan sent Penney to Evanston, Wyoming, to work with Johnson in another Golden Rule store. Callahan and Johnson asked Penney to join them in opening a new Golden Rule store. Using money from savings and a loan, Penney joined the partnership and moved with his wife and infant son to Kemmerer, Wyoming, to start his own store.

Penney opened the store on April 14, 1902.

Let it Go Thu, 08/16/2018 - 08:48 Permalink

Part of this can be blamed on Amazon which has ravaged America's retail landscape destroying jobs while at the same time enjoying a slew of taxpayer subsidies.

Amazon is no stranger to sweetheart deals that line its pockets at taxpayer expense and is quietly moving in a direction that is destined to create even more controversy. Amazon is on the verge of winning a multibillion-dollar advantage over rivals by taking over large swaths of federal procurement

Recently Amazon seems to have increased the number of cross-company promotions that offer up Amazon Prime for free in an all gloves off effort to expand their customer base and weasel into the lives of those who have resisted its advances. The article below urges you to loudly just say NO!

 http:/To Amazon - Loudly Just Say NO!.html

Froman Thu, 08/16/2018 - 09:06 Permalink

Both Penny's and Sears could be competing toe to toe with Amazon if their clueless BoD and management had gotten on board with the internet in the late 90s early 00s.  At its base, Amazon is the current version of the Penny's and Sears paper catalogs presented over the internet in electronic form.  Sears and Penny's both have/had all of the logistics and inventory management tools in place already in terms of distribution warehouses and would have had a leg up on Amazon by having their already existing bricks an mortar outlets that they could have used as show rooms as well as sales outposts.  They also could have offered "free shipping" on internet orders over $25 and to address the sales tax free lure of the internet (which is now going away thanks to Congress) they could have just discounted the price of the items ordered via the website by the sales tax.  They would have made up for it in sales volume.  The lack of vision and mismanagement of these two iconic retailers in casebook stuff.  

GunnerySgtHartman Froman Thu, 08/16/2018 - 09:21 Permalink

Both Penny's and Sears could be competing toe to toe with Amazon if their clueless BoD and management had gotten on board with the internet in the late 90s early 00s.

THIS.  Sears, and to a lesser extent JCPenney, could have BURIED Amazon early on if they 'd wanted to do so ... but they were too comfortable with the brick-and-mortar/catalog-ordering concept which had admittedly served them well for 100 years.

Lack of vision, indeed.

MARDUKTA Thu, 08/16/2018 - 09:22 Permalink

Enough already.  Who are the assholes that run JCP, Kmart, Sears, Radio Shack, etc?  They obviously have proven they aren't qualified to be a Walmart door greeter.

Shut them down and sweep away the dust.

surf@jm Thu, 08/16/2018 - 09:22 Permalink

Another Federal Reserve zombie, needing more Federal reserve life support........

Whens Government Motors going to get their next bailout?.......

Penny Farms Florida is a nice retirement community though......Created by the founder of JC Penny.....Maybe they should all retire there......

adr Thu, 08/16/2018 - 09:31 Permalink

I guess Mr. Applestore didn't realize how big of a mistake selling appliances was going to be.

They gutted the men's department to put in washers, dryers, and fridges because per unit profits are much higher than $60 shirts.

YOU STILL HAVE TO SELL THEM TO BOOK PROFIT IDIOT.

 

JC Penney screwed their vendors and then doubled the retail price of most items while moving production from China and Vietnam to Mauritius and Burma. What sold for $28 MSRP went to $55 with half the quality. You could buy a better shirt at Walmart for $11.

Hey virtue signaling CEOs, men still make up half the population yet you've reduced mens product to less than 10% of your stores. MAYBE THAT IS AN ISSUE YOU NEED TO ADDRESS.