Mass-Casualty Incident: Dozens Overdose On Synthetic Marijuana In New Haven

Thu, 08/16/2018 - 17:07

The Office of Emergency Management in New Haven, Connecticut, has reported a mass casualty incident involving at least 71 people who have overdosed from synthetic marijuana with 52 of them near a Connecticut city park, authorities said late Wednesday.

A majority of the overdoses were located in the vicinity of the New Haven Green, a park near Yale University, throughout the day Wednesday, according to officials.

An official told CBS News that 25 overdoses occurred within a three-hour span and that some overdoses were “in multiples of 4-6 at a time.” All of those overdoses were in the area of the New Haven Green, said Rick Fontana, the city’s director of emergency operations.

At the height of the mass casualty incident, emergency medical services resources, such as personnel and equipment, were overwhelmed by the number of victims stretching across the 16-acre park. No deaths were reported but officials said two people suffered life-threatening symptoms.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) quickly revealed that the drug was K2, a synthetic cannabinoid, that induces a marijuana-like effect when smoked. The DEA also said there were no additives in the K2.

CBS affiliate WFSB-TV reported that the Department of Public Health delivered 50 doses of Narcan, to replenish the supply after first responders went through an entire stockpile the night before in New Haven. The local broadcaster adds that three arrests have been made.

Fontana told CBS that the city’s 911 dispatch started receiving calls just after 8 a.m. about possible overdoses at the park. First responders found multiple individuals suffering from “a multitude of signs and symptoms ranging from vomiting, hallucinating, high blood pressure, shallow breathing, semi-conscious and unconscious states.”

“Two individuals had life-threatening symptoms, and the others had non-life-threatening symptoms,” he said.

Paramedics were forced to permanently station themselves at Connecticut’s New Haven Green on Wednesday as the number of people falling unconscious or vomiting increased following a mass K2 overdose (Sorce/ Daily Mail) 

At the height of the situation, emergency crews were sprinting across the 16-acre park from victim to victim as the number of those falling unconscious or vomiting increased (Sorce/ Daily Mail) 

Those who were treated were suffering from a range of symptoms, including vomiting, hallucinations, high blood pressure and shallow breath (Sorce/ Daily Mail) 

Police believe the person responsible for the overdoses may have been given out free samples of the K2 drug  (Sorce/ Daily Mail) 

At one point, officials estimate that four to six people were dropping from overdoses at the same time and 25 of the overdoses happened within a three-hour stretch (Sorce/ Daily Mail) 

A total of 71 people were rushed to various hospitals suffering from apparent overdoses. Another five people refused medical treatment (Sorce/ Daily Mail) 

Officials said the patients were “all different ages” and that Narcan was administered to some.

NBC Connecticut Reporter records the moment when first responders arrived to find one man overdosing on the drug.

Here is another incident that was captured on social media.

WTNH News 8 reports from the scene to find a massive police and emergency crew presence.

Large police presence continued into the overnight.

Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy released a statement Wednesday evening highlight the “very real and serious threat that illicit street drugs pose to the health of individuals”:

“The substance behind these overdoses is highly dangerous and must be avoided. The state Department of Public Health and the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services have been assisting New Haven officials throughout the day. I have spoken with Mayor Harp and assured her that the state remains committed and ready to assist their response efforts wherever needed.”

New Haven, Connecticut, Mayor Toni Harp’s statement said:

“Today New Haven was on the front lines of a coast-to-coast struggle to combat the public health menace of illicit distribution and use of what appear to be tainted street drugs … I’m extremely grateful for the timely and effective work of first responders who helped revive, transport, and save these victims. I’m also grateful to the state Department of Public Health for its quick response to our request for additional doses of Narcan, the antidote administered to several of those afflicted.”

Maybe America has a drug problem? 

FireBrander house biscuit Thu, 08/16/2018 - 17:21 Permalink

Two types of drug users is the USA:

1. The people that have a prescription written for them and then die in their homes.

2. The people that buy drugs on the street and die on the street.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::

If weed was a dollar a bushel in the USA; the drug trade would reverse direction...and Mexico would PAY FOR A WALL to keep out the competition...

ThanksChump Leakanthrophy Thu, 08/16/2018 - 17:37 Permalink

Fake weed doesn't select anyone. It's harmless.

 

It can cause panic attacks in the emotionally incontinent, however.

 

Calling 911 for a panic attack gives cops a reason to demand more funding and authority. That's all this is.

 

No, give the Libtards free Fentanyl. And heroin. No needles though: let them re-use and share what they can find.

PrezTrump WonderDawg Thu, 08/16/2018 - 17:44 Permalink

Have no doubt it is the MUSLIMS AND CHINESE that are behind this.  The bags are sold empty online. The leafs can be obtained anywhere, they are harmless. The synthetic derivatives supply comes from CHINA.

The local mussies bring it all together, spraying their poison all over it.

Go have a look at your local gas stations. IT IS EVERYWHERE. tell your kids...

WonderDawg PrezTrump Thu, 08/16/2018 - 17:57 Permalink

Maybe so, but if weed were legal, it's doubtful anyone would bother with the synthetic bullshit, and if they did, well, Darwin had something to say about that. To me, a recovering alcoholic (15 years sober), alcohol is much more dangerous than weed. I got drunk and did crazy, stupid, violent, self-destructive shit. I get high, the worst thing I do is eat a bowl of ice cream while watching a Family Guy rerun.

Blackbirch WonderDawg Thu, 08/16/2018 - 18:05 Permalink

Dude that was Valedictorian at my HS in the 1970’s got a full boat scholarship to Rutgers, pre-med.  He found the innocent drug marijuana there.  They bounced him before his junior year.  Managed to eventually get a job in Human Services, now looks like Tommy Chong.  It wasted his brain, mind and body.  No need for clinical trials, just look at a Bernie Sanders rally: is that the result we want for this country?

ThanksChump house biscuit Thu, 08/16/2018 - 17:28 Permalink

Overdoses? Doesn't someone have to die or be given an antidote to prevent their death before that term is used? There's no antidote for synthetic or real weed because it's impossible to OD on them.

 

No one died. No one was harmed. There might have been some typical too-stoned panic crap, like the cop who stole weed from the evidence locker, then called 911 because he "couldn't remember how to breathe" and couldn't remember what day it was.

Theta_Burn ThanksChump Thu, 08/16/2018 - 17:42 Permalink

Exactly.. as far as weed is concerned.

Someone obviously making the rounds and selling nickel bags of some stupid shit spiked with God knows what.

No legitimate weed available in the park? Didn't bring your own?

Are millenials so fucking stupid they'll smoke or snort whatevers for sale by Raul at the moment? 

Decriminalize and even these morons can enjoy a harmless puff...

 

 

ThanksChump Theta_Burn Thu, 08/16/2018 - 17:47 Permalink

The synthetics (so far) are the same stuff with altered hydrogen chains so they don't show up in a urine test. Harmless. But up to 100x more potent per gram.

 

It's another product of prohibition on weed. Prohibition doesn't work, but the dumbest of people, politicians and nosy neighbor lady types, think if they do a thing over and over, then maybe it will work one time.