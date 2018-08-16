Nate Silver At It Again; Predicts 75% Chance Dems Retake House

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/16/2018 - 21:45

Nate Silver, whose polling firm FiveThirtyEight (owned by ABC News) called the 2016 election in Hillary Clinton's favor with 71.4% of the vote, is at it again - this time predicting that Democrats have a 75% chance of retaking the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. 

Yes, this Nate Silver - whose November 8 prediction was flat wrong - even after he penned a mea-culpa following the 2016 primaries entitled "How I Acted Like A Pundit And Screwed Up On Donald Trump": 

But with some time to reflect on the problem, I also wonder if there’s been too much #datajournalist self-flagellation. Trump is one of the most astonishing stories in American political history. -Nate Silver

Alas for poor Nate, the self flagellation continued:

FiveThirtyEight says there is a 10 percent chance that Democrats gain fewer than 14 seats and a 10 percent chance of a big wave that would see them gain more than 58 seats.

The website goes on to project the final tally will be 230 House seats for Democrats and 205 for Republicans. Democrats currently hold 193 seats to Republicans' 236 seats, in addition to six vacancies. FiveThirtyEight plans to update the estimates daily. -The Hill

Here's Nate's take on midterms: 

Meanwhile, a CNN poll from Wednesday also finds that Democrats will hold an 11-point advantage in the House. Wasn't this fun two years ago? 

Flashback to Nate's "moment":

Tags
Politics
Broadcasting - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
The First Rule H H Henry P P … Thu, 08/16/2018 - 21:55 Permalink

Its all a question of how much Vote Fraud there is to help the Democrats.

 

Because in an honest election, the Democrats are Dead.  Everyone Hates Them.

(But there are several states w/Electronic Voting, No Paper Audit Trail, and companies formerly affliated with George Soros counting the votes) - So the Dems do have some hope....

 

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
jeffglobal TeamDepends Thu, 08/16/2018 - 21:57 Permalink

He already looks like warmed over death.  Can't they make him take classes on how to look good and lie better? 

So the Red Wave is real!?  That would be nice, if a giant, horrific democrat/deep state false flag wasn't going down to stop the interim elections from happening...

I mean in January of this year, the country finally won the right to actually sue the democrats for stealing an election!  Something that couldn't happen for the last 36 years.

The same 36 years that ended the US as we know it, and closed the wombs of women of aptitude, ending the whities.  White people are already extinct because of this shiite!  As we get distracted by this garbage, white people across the western world grow old and die and never again walk the earth.  Great job, white ladies, couldn't have done it without you. MGTOW.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
CompassionateC… Juggernaut x2 Thu, 08/16/2018 - 22:11 Permalink

Why are you laughing?  If you open up and read a Jewish Holey book that they wrote you'll clearly see that they, I mean YHWH the volcano demon god, defined the Christ killing judeo-bolshevik mass murdering, nation wrecking kikes as his Chosen Ones! 

You're clearly on the road to HELL with such thoughts!  Ya had better make a donation to (((B'nai Brith))) right now or you're going to BURN FOR ETERNITY!!!

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Giant Meteor Thu, 08/16/2018 - 21:50 Permalink

God Dammit man, you know it's a slow news day when Nate Silver is trotted out ..

Heh, I'll go ya one better, there is a 100% chance I'm not get gettin laid tonight ..

Can we have some decent Armageddon shit please, I'm dyin over here !

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
CompassionateC… AudiDoug Thu, 08/16/2018 - 22:01 Permalink

You say that like there is something wrong with that.  You sound like an anti-pedosexual bigot!  What I, as a proud LGBTQPIA2S+ rights supporter, want to see is all that all babies, toddlers, and preteens become absolute GRIDS infested cum dumpsters.  I think I speak for all liberals, Jews and and proper go along to get along circumsized kike cocksucking cuckservatives as well when I say this.  Let's not be bigots here folks!!!

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
CompassionateC… Thu, 08/16/2018 - 21:56 Permalink

If you don't believe in this kike's predictions then it is only because you are an anti-semite!  I keep harping on this, but anti-semitism is the worst crime that a goy can commit.  Remember, Nate is one of God's Chosen and speaks for God himself and if you go against him you go against God!  You really need to blow the dust off of your Holey Jew Book and read it!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Ms No Thu, 08/16/2018 - 22:00 Permalink

This propaganda is necessary prior to throwing elections.  It has to be prepared to seem plausible.  They may have been surprised by a landslide last time.  Still not clear.  Why Trump never revamped our fraudulent election system and forced it to give Americans barcoded receipts is beyond me.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
surf@jm Thu, 08/16/2018 - 22:00 Permalink

Lmao!.....

Its the height of delusion to run polls where your representative sample is skewed to get the answer you desire....

Reputation and Integrity be damned.....

Wasnt it Podesta the Molesta whose emails showed his approval of fake polls?.....