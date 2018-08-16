NATO Repeats The Great Mistake Of The Warsaw Pact

Authored by Martin Sieff via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
Through the 1990s, during the terms of US President Bill Clinton, NATO relentlessly and inexorably expanded through Central Europe. Today, the expansion of that alliance eastward – encircling Russia with fiercely Russo-phobic regimes in one tiny country after another and in Ukraine, which is not tiny at all – continues.
This NATO expansion – which the legendary George Kennan presciently warned against in vain – continues to drive the world the closer towards the threat of thermonuclear war. Far from bringing the United States and the Western NATO allies increased security, it strips them of the certainty of the peace and security they would enjoy if they instead sought a sincere, constructive and above all stable relationship with Russia.
It is argued that the addition of the old Warsaw Pact member states of Central Europe to NATO has dramatically strengthened NATO and gravely weakened Russia. This has been a universally-accepted assumption in the United States and throughout the West for the past quarter century. Yet it simply is not true.
In reality, the United States and its Western European allies are now discovering the hard way the same lesson that drained and exhausted the Soviet Union from the creation of the Warsaw Pact in 1955 to its dissolution 36 years later. The tier of Central European nations has always lacked the coherence, the industrial base and the combined economic infrastructure to generate significant industrial, financial or most of all strategic and military power.
In fact the current frustrating experience of NATO, and the long, exhausting tribulations that faced Soviet diplomats and generals for so many decades was entirely consistent with the previous historical record going back at least until 1718.
From 1718 until 1867 – a period of a century and a half – most of Central Europe, including even regions of Poland at the end of the 18th century, were consolidated within the Austro –Hungarian Empire, However even then, the Habsburg multi-national empire was always militarily weak and punched beneath its weight. After Emperor Franz Josef recklessly proclaimed his famous Compromise of 1867, the effectiveness of the imperial army was reduced to almost zero. The autonomous and feckless conduct of the Hungarian aristocracy ensured a level of confusion, division, incompetence and ineptitude that was revealed in the army’s total collapse against both Russia and Serbia in the great battles of 1914 at the start of World War I.
Germany moved in to occupy and consolidate the region in both world wars. But far from making Germany a global giant and enabling it to maintain its domination of Europe, the Central European regions – whether as part of Austro-Hungary during World War I or as independent nation-states allied to the Nazis in World War II – proved miniscule and worthless against the alliances of Russia, the United States, Britain and France that the Germans fought against in both global conflicts.
After the Soviet Union militarily destroyed the genocidal military power of Nazi Germany in World War II, Russia’s Great Patriotic War, the political consolidation of East Germany and Poland were strategically necessary for Russia’s security. But occupying and organizing the rest of the region was not. Far from strengthening the Soviet Union, those nations weakened and distracted it. Today, NATO is repeating the Soviet Mistake and that fatal move is inexorably draining the alliance of all its strength and credibility.
NATO is also repeating the disastrous mistake that France made in 1920-21 when it created a “Little Entente” of Czechoslovakia, Yugoslavia and Romania to supposedly counterbalance the revival of Germany. The plan failed completely.
Today those very same nations – enthusiastically joined by Hungary, Poland and the three little Baltic states – are relentlessly distorting both NATO and the EU. They generate weakness and chaos in the alliances they are in – not unity and strength.
As I have noted before in these columns, the great British historian Lord Correlli Barnett drew the important distinction between militarily powerful nations that are generators and exporters of security and those, either tiny or disorganized, pacifist and weak nations that have to import their security from more powerful states.
One might call such small countries “feeder” or “parasite” states. They siphon off energy and strength from their protector partners. They weaken their alliance partners rather than strengthening them.
The consistent lessons of more than 300 years of Central European history are therefore clear: Leading and organizing the tier of Central European nations in the Warsaw Pact did not strengthen the Soviet Union: Instead, those activities relentlessly weakened it.
Incorporating most of the small nations in Central Europe into any empire or alliance has never been a cause or generator of military or national strength, regardless of the ideology or religious faith involved. At best, it is a barometer of national strength.
When nations such as France, Germany, the Soviet Union or the United States are seen as rising powers in the world, the small countries of Central Europe always hasten to ally themselves accordingly. They therefore adopt and discard Ottoman Islamic imperialism. Austrian Christian imperialism, democracy, Nazism, Communism and again democracy as easily as putting on or off different costumes at a fancy dress ball in Vienna or Budapest.
As Russia rises once again in global standing and national power, supported by its genuinely powerful allies China, India and Pakistan in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the nations of Central Europe can be anticipated to reorient their own loyalties accordingly once again.
Comments
If not in the interests of the state, do not act. If you cannot succeed, do not use troops. If you are not in danger, do not fight. Sun Tzu
Joining NATO was the biggest mistake for CE countries
In reply to If not in the interests of… by Gardentoolnumber5
Joining NATO signals their status as a colony of the empire. Does it make them safe? It depends. Would Washington be willing to be destroyed for the sake of Warsaw or Riga? You decide.
In reply to Joining NATO was the biggest… by Tiritmenhrta
ANY PRETEXT - whether it be Riga, Rome or Russia - for Globo-Thug ZOG USSA to destroy Europe and obliterate what's left of Western Civilisation will suffice for its *"FUCK EUROPE!" & its NWO "ISISrael FIRST!!!" parallel agendas
ZOG USSA is, make NO mistake, WARRING ON Europe - doing it damnest to make it a "TWOFER" HOT WAR - where Europe & Russia get to annihilate each other for the Greater Glory Of ZOG-USSA/ISISrael. Let THAT FACT sink in.
*"FUCK EUROPE!" - As so eloquerntly enunciated by DUAL Citizen/ISISrael FIRSTER Asst USSA Sec Of State Victoria Nudelman-KAGAN. Not to mention the Muslim/Black Invasion of Europe PUSHED & PAID FOR by Kushner Sugar-Daddy Georgi "Europe NEEDS a BILLION MORE BLACKS!!!" Schwarz... without so much as a "Peep!" from Orange Clown.. who's, no doubt, too busy helping Kushner count those Soros Shekels.
In reply to Joining NATO signals their… by beijing expat
Old US plans to nuke what is now the EU...any one in the Baltics who thinks they are to be 'saved' is dreaming. The USA will sacrifice all in a futile attempt to save themselves.
https://futureoflife.org/background/us-nuclear-targets
In reply to ANY PRETEXT for ZOG USSA to… by NuYawkFrankie
From a US standpoint NATO is ridiculous - the US Taxpayer pays for the Defense of Europe, and gets Nothing in return.
We have this giant military which we pay to defend everyone else.
Completely Asinine............
In reply to Old US plans to nuke what is… by 07564111
Joining the military is the biggest mistake any individual could ever make.
In reply to From a US standpoint NATO is… by The First Rule
I've always thought NATO was a war in search of a place. I can see where the original idea was not bad but they've gone the full globalist banker route of "moar power" and have been acting like a match in search of a fuse for a while now.
In reply to Joining the military is the… by beemasters
Hey, lets invade Yugoslavia for no reason at all!
...oh wait a second, Bill Clinton already did that....
In reply to I've always thought NATO was… by Last of the Mi…
Not necessarily. Our son is a Navy Corpsman. Its worked out pretty well for him.
In reply to Joining the military is the… by beemasters
Isn't that both the whole point, and the benefit?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Top_100_Contractors_of_the_U.S._federal…
Admittedly it's not brilliant for the poor tax payer, but it's not as if tax payers can actually afford to pay for the us defence industry anyway - that's what the deficit is for.
In reply to From a US standpoint NATO is… by The First Rule
The point of NATO was to ensure the next war with USSR (now Russia) was to be fought outside the US, leaving the US intact again allowing the MIC to reap the pre-war and post-war benefits.
The Russians have wised up and now will ensure that the US receives what it gives plus interest.
In reply to We have this giant military… by OverTheHedge
good point. No reason to disturb the folks back home here at Walmart with all that blood and guts stuff....
In reply to The point of NATO was to… by HowdyDoody
USSR trauma. Cheaper than developing and storing their own B61 bombs.
In reply to Joining NATO was the biggest… by Tiritmenhrta
BS.
In reply to BS. by oncemore1
Tylers, get this spammer banned. It's getting boring , every comment string infected by these fucktards
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by stellastella149
This dude is hilarious. Either his mental age is around 12, or he is targeting that type of audience.
I am curious as to why you think your statement to be true. Tell us why. I am not saying that you are wrong.
In reply to This dude is hilarious… by BitchezGonnaBitch
.
"... from the creation of the Warsaw Pact in 1955"
NATO was created in 1949.
So NATO was created to counter a threat that wouldn't exist for another 6 years?
Interesting
In reply to This dude is hilarious… by BitchezGonnaBitch
NATO was created (as a French-Anglo idea) to...
1. Keep Germany down
2. Keep Russia out
3. Keep America in
QED
In reply to . "... from the creation of… by TMac2000
They therefore adopt and discard Ottoman Islamic imperialism.
When did Central Europe adopt Islamic Imperialism? I must have missed some history classes. What a BS...
I assume Sieff doesn't like Austria and Hungary, for refusing to let in Muslim "refugees".
Is the SCF sponsored by Soros?
In reply to They therefore adopt and… by IProtectYou
The USA doesn't want peace, it wants to be the boss of every country.
The ZOG doesn't want peace, it wants to be the boss of every country.
FIFY
In reply to The USA doesn't want peace,… by Thom Paine
I am of the opinion that NATO can fuck off and so can the UN. Opinions are like assholes; every has one and they all stink.
I know this much, if you go poking at someone with a stick continually, eventually that person will turn and fight you.
Same here. Both the UN, and NATO, are useless at this point in history.
In reply to I am of the opinion that… by Manipuflation
.
"Opinions are like assholes; every has one and they all stink."
Yours is smelling like roses my friend.
NATO. A solution in search of a problem.
In reply to I am of the opinion that… by Manipuflation
NATO. A problem creating other problems to 'justify' its existence.
TFTFY.
In reply to . "Opinions are like… by TMac2000
The Warsaw Pact was based on coercion and oppression of the Eastern European countries by the Soviet Union.
This comparison with NATO is utterly absurd.
I don't think he understands that these small states, as he calls them, realize that they have been repeatedly thrown under the bus and are at great risk from the Muslim and African invasion that is being allowed, and even encouraged, by both the EU and the UN.
Good for those small countries for telling the large ones to fuck off. At least a part of Europe will be saved from the Muslim barbarians and the African hordes.
ZATO ---> A Fig-Leaf for ZOG USSA Global Aggression
NATO, an aggressive organization in search of a mission
When the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact were out of business in 1991, NATO should have gone out of business as well. That didn’t happen. Unfortunately, NATO doesn’t have any particular function as a defensive organization - as we saw in Bosnia and Kosovo - it has behaved as an aggressive organization. It is an organization in search of a mission. Right now, we have Donald Trump who said that it is obsolete because it is not really defending its members’ territory against Islamic terrorism which is the only real threat Europe suffers. So frankly, what good is it?
NATO is essentially a tool of Washington to maintain control over Europe in security affairs. Remember back in the 1990s, the EU indicated it wanted to develop its own defense capability, and that provoked near panic in Washington. The Washington establishment moved very quickly to quash any such independence from the Europeans and to insist that security affairs must be governed by NATO and only NATO as the premier security organization in Europe. The Europeans could help out if they wanted to, but they were not in control of the process.
NATO, the force without a population to protect that's made up of nothing but mercenaries and blood-lust crazies who feed on fear and terror, but without the weapons they always need, they too amount to almost nothing...
The European union, by treaty, depends upon and requires NATO to exist.
https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/news_156759.htm
In reply to NATO, an aggressive… by Justin Case
Leading NATO men have no offspring to worry. All of them are selected on merits love each other. Hunting for the ultimate orgasm, while launching, is their only goal.
love each other.
One big circle jerk.
In reply to Leading NATO men have no… by Atalanta
Protecting Industrial investments requires military alignment.
Russia failed to develop the Ukraine,
thus it is now part of the West, NATO included.
In this case, the more prosperity, the less warfare:
1. The Ukraine isn't going to become an over-seas meddler.
2. The more energy it buys from Russia, the more stability
between them.
.
"Russia failed to develop the Ukraine"
The IMF and the West have done more to destroy Ukraine than Russia ever did.
In reply to Protecting Industrial… by Scaliger
Besides, Ukraine at the dissolution of the Soviet Union concentrated around 40% of the entire USSR production capacity. It all essentially went down the shitter ever since Ukraine gained independence.
In reply to . "Russia failed to develop… by TMac2000
It all essentially went down the shitter, except for its (((oligarchs))), ever since Ukraine gained independence.
In reply to Besides, Ukraine at the… by BorisTheBlade
Naturally, they stripped those assets to the bone.
In reply to It all essentially went down… by HowdyDoody
You do have to ask, however, how much of that is attributable to the Chernobyl disaster. Essentially, Russia ran the nukes into the ground, melted it down, and then abdicated responsibility for the resulting mess. And it wasn't just Chernobyl. I was told by eye-witness report that pretty much the entire area of central Ukraine was a dead zone prior to Chernobyl, due to acid rain and other pollution effects from that 40% of rapidly-grown heavy industry. Before Stalin and the Holodomor, Ukraine was the breadbasket of Europe; other visitors in the 80's reported topsoil (in the American East Coast, there is NO topsoil) two feet deep in the home gardens that fed Ukrainians through the collapse of the USSR.
Also, don't judge the wealth of a nation by "industry" alone. The expansionary urges that drove WWI and WWII were both focused on FOOD production.
In reply to Besides, Ukraine at the… by BorisTheBlade
Well, there's no either Stalin or Russia precluding Ukraine from becoming breadbasket of Europe once again and ever since industrial capacity got reduced significantly, the effects of pollution are being reversed. I wish them well on that road, except I don't think current leadership in Kiyv is that interested in restoring Ukrainian agricultural sector, when you have Russia to blame for everything while looting what's left of the country. BTW, it's not only Ukraine that suffered from either disastrous collectivization or effects of central planning (or Chernobyl for that matter - large parts of Bryansk region of Russia and significant parts of Belarus were poisoned), but one would think that almost 30 years after dissolution of USSR they would find their path and become self-sustainable - that unfortunately didn't happen.
In reply to You do have to ask, however,… by Faeriedust
The ZOG USSA Parasite must die if Europe is to survive
"...the biggest threat to European citizens is the way Washington and its NATO RACKET is bleeding Europe dry of financial resources – resources which instead should be spent on building safe roads, bridges and other infrastructure"
http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=174878
And Zio Agent Orange is helping the financial bleeding of Europe, by getting them to pay more for ZATO.
Most Europeans don't really believe in ZATO. It's merely something that the (((media))) keeps repeating and something that opportunist Eurotrash politicians exploit for their own careers on the gravy train. Same as in America.
In the end... All wars are (((Global-Lust))) wars.
In reply to The ZOG USSA Parasite must… by NuYawkFrankie
Those Visegrads, Baltics and Balkans were better off when behind the Iron Curtain and so were we.
NATO is still fighting to stay relevant , Putin himself said that he can destroy NATO is 3 days, so let them spend their newly printed fake money, they did not learn from their defeat in Afghanistan and Syria, they want to be more humiliated.
Please provide link to Putin said that.
In reply to NATO is still fighting to… by Davidduke2000
What often happened during the 'first' Cold War was that the smaller countries played off the USSA-USSR against each other while obtaining benefits from both. Nothing new.