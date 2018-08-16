The One Oil Industry That Isn't Under Threat

Authored by Nick Cunningham via Oilprice.com,
Peak oil demand might be near, but the consumption of oil for plastics will keep demand elevated for decades. Indeed, the IEA has said that plastics and other petrochemicals are the only sector in which oil consumption could continue to grow well into the 2030s.
Rising plastic consumption is driven by population growth, higher median incomes and urbanization. Plastic production and consumption has absolutely skyrocketed over the last two decades and the growth in emerging economies such as China and India will ensure that consumption continues on its steep upward trajectory.
While there are multiple feedstocks for plastics, solvents and other derivatives, the two main feedstocks are ethane and naptha, which come from natural gas and crude oil.
Oil demand in the transportation sector is expected to peak, and while there is a great deal of disagreement over when we might arrive at that date, many forecasts converge at around the 2030s as the most likely period. But long before then, oil demand for transportation will begin to slow as more and more electric vehicles cut into the market share of the internal combustion engine.
With oil demand in transit slowing, petrochemicals take on a larger role. Over the next two decades, petrochemicals could account for the largest portion of oil demand growth, and by 2035, petrochemicals will “account for almost all growth” by 2035, according to a new report from Wood Mackenzie. Surging petrochemical production and consumption largely comes down to plastics.
To be sure, the ghastly levels of plastic in the world’s oceans and waterways have sparked a nascent movement to ban plastic, at least in some form. Starbucks made headlines when it recently announced plans to phase out plastic straws by 2020. In their place, Starbucks will use a recyclable strawless lid and alternative materials for straws. The company also said it would spend $10 million to develop compostable cups.
Meanwhile, governments are also slowly beginning to target plastic. States and municipalities have placed taxes on plastic bags at the checkout counter, or banned them altogether. Europe is mulling a ban on plastic bags.
“However, in their current form, these decisions are likely to have only a marginal impact,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch wrote in an August 3 research note. “While a clear risk to our view, we do not see enough support for recycling and alternatives for now to significantly move the needle on petrochemical oil demand.”
Consumption is rising because plastic is extremely cheap, so finding alternatives is tricky. “Plastics are incredibly efficient and cost effective and finding alternative solutions for their myriad applications and benefits is not easy. It’s also going to be more expensive and few want to incur the burden of higher costs,” Wood Mackenzie wrote.
“The aspirations to curb plastics is long on intentions and short solutions.” There are a variety of bio-based alternatives that companies are exploring, but “plastics are just too efficient to be easily replaced,” WoodMac concluded.
WoodMac noted a few upsides to plastics, including reduced food spoilage, reduced transit costs and fuel consumption. “If plastic food packaging is banned, spoilage increases and this will lead to more land, water, pesticides, equipment and so on being consumed. In the end, is this better for the environment?” Paper is often cited as an alternative to plastic, but paper production has a larger carbon impact than plastic, WoodMac says.
Still, a shockingly low percentage of plastic is recycled. According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, packaging accounts for about 36 percent of plastic production. But only 14 percent of plastic in packaging is recycled, with the rest either incinerated, littered or sent to a landfill. Sorting is a big issue because different materials need to be processed in different ways. Meanwhile, as the volume of plastic in individual packaging is reduced, it becomes less profitable to recycle. This practice, known as “lightweighting,” actually leads to reduced recycling rates. Plus, plastic replete with food and drink is too dirty to recycle and ends up discarded into a landfill.
Overall, oil and natural gas demand for the production and use of plastic is set to rise substantially in the years ahead, although prices will influence the rate of growth. “It is important to mention that recycling will also be impacted by oil prices. High oil prices lead to high chemical prices, incentivising recycling,” WoodMac wrote. “Low oil prices result in lower virgin [plastic] prices making it difficult for recycled products to remain economically viable.”
Ironically, EVs could keep plastic consumption aloft. EVs could lead to a peak in oil demand and potentially push the oil market into decline. But that could translate into a structural decline in prices as demand in transportation steadily falls. Cheap oil, in turn, may keep demand elevated in the petrochemical sector, boxing out alternatives to plastic.
It’s a tough nut to crack. But any campaign to definitively break the fossil fuel addiction is going to have to systematically include a colossal effort to wean the global economy off plastic. As of now, it’s hard to envision. The conundrum of plastic makes the campaign for electric vehicles look easy by comparison.
They need to make a ship that scoops up and burns the ocean trash as it goes along. A steam powered ship. Could stay out indefinitely.
they already do, most ships run on diesel which is refined ocean trash (remains of algae and plankton from ocean). for some reason this was branded as non-renewable energy because i guess oceans ran out of algae and plankton at some point so no more oil could be produced ever again. or maybe all the peak oil hysteria is just something someone came up with to make more money off their oil investments. now what happened with "safe" and "clean" nuclear energy on the other hand, fukushima was a good way to sterilize a vast area of the ocean which may actually reduce it's ability to produce new oil for a few thousand years. it can also cause a significant increase in algae blooms in the Atlantic because the Pacific got radioactively pasteurized and is no longer an ideal environment for microorganisms
https://www.newsweek.com/florida-red-tide-2018-map-update-when-will-red…
So we can land a man on the moon, cure or eliminate diseases, harness solar power, and the list goes on and on yet we can not recycle plastics. Something does not seem right about that.
Hey 'tard, you know that the "algae" in question were laid down as fossil fuels like 100 million years ago right? And that the Earth today isn't even in a good position to pull off that same stunt at all, right?
Remember in the 70's when were told by all the paid-for-scientists and news-heads that we would absolutely. positively run out of oil before the year 2000? Yeah, kind of like Global Warming today.... But large plastic floating islands in the Pacific is a problem.
Nobody ever said that, fuckstick. You and Donald and your alternative facts.
Falklands Oil
It’s eight years since Rockhopper Exploration Plc discovered the 220 million-barrel Sea Lion field off the Falkland Islands. A green light for the project -- which is operated by Premier Oil Plc -- would signal renewed confidence in the outlook for the oil industry after a three-year slump in investments due to low prices.
“The project of course is looking a lot better at $68 a barrel,” Tony Durrant, chief executive officer of Premier Oil, which holds 60 percent of Sea Lion, said in an interview on Thursday. “It’s a project that’s very sensitive to oil prices.” (Bloomberg 11 Jan 2018)
What about Argentina? And what does the law say about the ownership of natural resources?
Argentina's Continental Shelf Claims and The UN CLCA Commission (1 page):-
https://www.academia.edu/33898951/Argentinas_Continental_Shelf_Claims_-The_UN_CLCS_Commission
Plastic is such a small portion of oil consumption though.
Plastics are one more subtle tool to depopulate.
No plastics are serving humans fine, that's why we'll never leave them. It's the environment being depopulated but nobody needs to worry about that.
Travelling to Mars is achievable but somehow gathering floating plastic is not. Somebody is lying.
Something many of us have been watching since the shale boom and obviously in Trumps game plan. The last round of our Chinese tariffs were centered on feedstocks and derivatives
This year, research firm IHS Markit expects the United States to add 5.2 million tons of production capacity of natural gas-derived chemicals including ethylene, propylene and methanol, all used to make a wide range of plastics, building materials and consumer goods. That’s more than triple the production capacity slated to come online in the Middle East
Ethane has become scarce in the Middle East, but plentiful in the U.S. as a result of the shale drilling boom
The dramatic shift in regional production is centered on the need for ethane, the natural gas liquid that is the feedstock of choice for petrochemicals. Ethane has become scarce in the Middle East, but plentiful in the U.S. as a result of the shale drilling boom.
>Domestic ethane production is projected to increase nearly 60 percent to 2 million barrels a day by 2021, up from 1.26 million barrels a day in 2016, according to IHS Markit.
More than two-thirds of the new U.S. capacity will be devoted to producing ethylene, which is used to make polyethylene, world’s most common plastic. In 2019 and 2020, the U.S. is expected to add nearly 6.1 million tons of new ethylene capacity, compared to just 304,000 tons in the Middle East.
https://www.houstonchronicle.com/business/article/It-s-all-about-ethane-in-the-petrochemical-12849315.php
There will be no "peak oil" at any point soon so forget that concept. Simply study the actual energy industry and the existing hydrocarbon supply continues to expand. Current Oil Whale is Balochistan.
Plastics should be burned in HELE coal generating plants as we can recycle the energy captured/invested in the plastics when they are manufactured. This is a resource thrown in the water by primitive, backward people and will not be resolved in the short term.
I imagine most "recycled" plastic isn't reused at all, but sent to China and burned in power plants. That's why they don't want it anymore; as a fuel, plastic is really dangerous even at the price (free).