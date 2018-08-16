"Turkey Is Rewriting The Crisis Textbook": El-Erian Says It's Time To Cut Exposure

The Lira was holding on to its rebound gains after 6,100 investors reportedly listened in to Turkish FimMin's conference call. But then Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser to Allianz SE, spoiled the party by telling Bloomberg TV that it's time to reduce Turkish exposure as restrictions on shorting the lira only offer short-term relief.
El-Erian specifically noted:
"Turkey is trying to rewrite the crisis management chapter in the playbook for emerging markets. It’s trying to go without interest rate hikes. It’s trying to do it without the IMF. That’s hard. It’s not impossible, but it’s hard."
Additionally, El-Erian warned that the $15 billion pledge from Qatar "not enough," adding that the lira is "as uncertain as starting quarterback spot on New York Jets."
"We are in the midst of a contagion phase that’s impacting both strong and vulnerable economies."
"If I were back in the game, I would say this is great. The market isn’t distinguishing enough between strong and weak names."
El-Erian concludes by telling investors to look for three things: balance sheet strength, agility (policy and corporate side) and places with no immediate funding needs.
This seemed to spark an immediate reversal in the lira...admittedly modest for now.
El-Erian is not alone:
Julian Rimmer, a London-based trader at Investec Bank, said "I definitely wasn’t impressed," in response to Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak’s conference call with investors on Thursday.
“The only modicum of encouragement was that he expressed commitment to cutting spending and said they’d already started that. Whether they’re able to implement it fully is another matter.”
“Unfortunately, he still seems to be claiming that this crisis is purely caused by a change in investor sentiment because of some geopolitical events. But this dispute with America only began recently. And the Turkish lira has lost a huge amount of its value in the last five years."
“He was asked a very straightforward question on monetary policy. It was an easy time to say that they would raise rates if necessary. He ducked the question."
“I’ve been underweight Turkey for as long as I can remember. And I see no catalyst to change my stance.”
Rimmer concluded:
“There’s denial and a refusal to accept market realities and the fact they will have to hike rates and/or cut spending very sharply. There’s no way of getting round it. It seems like they think they can."
Additionally, Per Hammarlund, chief emerging-market strategist at SEB in Stockholm, wrote in a note today that the Turkish lira could fall to 8 or more by the end of the year unless the government shifts course on policies including interest rates. Bloomberg reports that Hammarlund thinks USDTRY could reach 5.50 in coming days, given agreement with Qatar on funding, but rally won’t last:
"Turkey may be able to avoid a full-blown balance of payments and banking crisis for another 3–6 months by tinkering with reserve requirements and other temporary regulatory changes," Hammarlund writes.
"But the day when the authorities will be forced to change course is drawing closer"
Some context for the recent bounce seems to confirm the warnings that this is far from over...
The credit market - not subject to same technical squeeze that FX is - is not buying the bounce.
Comments
Even Wile-E Coyote can only defy the natural laws for just a short while. Reality really sucks when you are on the wrong side of the consequences.
it is time for the bitcoin community to lend its assets to turkey
no need for imf
hugs,
chrissie lagarde
In reply to Even Wile-E Coyote can only… by Truth Eater
Going Cold Turkey!
In reply to it is time for the bitcoin… by SafelyGraze
DISASTER OMG WORLD ENDING lmao
In reply to Going Cold Turkey! by B-Bond
nothing more funny than somebody named Mohammad El-Erian making a football joke. What did they want to hear? That they'd raise rates by 10%? Give me a break. I'm broke, so let me pay you more money every month. That is the problem with fiat.
When fiat currency exposes you to that risk of being kicked while you're down, then the flip side of that is those holding it get to hear a "I'm broke, you're fucked, let's sit down and figure out how to get unfucked together" every once in a while.
In reply to DISASTER OMG WORLD ENDING … by PrezTrump
The security arm of ACME is primed and ready to come and spread some freedom to peace-loving Turkish coyotes.
In reply to Even Wile-E Coyote can only… by Truth Eater
Governments would never have one conference call with "investors" in a SANE world
" It’s trying to do it without the IMF. "
turkey is kicking out the satanic pedovore banksters
Time for some IMF luncheons, Kabul style.
In reply to " It’s trying to do it… by donefuhkingaround
Yeah, those evil capitalists with their money.
Just you watch Turkey prosper under the strong Islamic guidance of the wise Erdogan.
This time Islam will work...
In reply to " It’s trying to do it… by donefuhkingaround
Lol. Good luck with that Turkey.
Hard but not impossible. Impossible would be something like Merkel surviving in office if Erdogan pushed another 1,000,000 "Syrians" towards the EU. Only a matter of time....
The Erdogan government seized control of the central bank, and decided to print and keep extremely low rates to “boost the economy” without any measure or control.
However, the lira depreciation was something that was not just accepted by the government but encouraged.
Handouts in fresh-printed liras were given to pensioners in order to increase votes for the current government, subsidies in rapidly devaluing lira soared by more than 20% (agriculture, fuel, tourism industry) as the government tried to compensate the loss of tourism revenues due to security concerns with subsidies and grants.
Loss of foreign currency reserves ensued, but the government soldiered on promoting excessive debt and borrowing. Fiscal deficits soared, and the rapidly devaluing lira led to a rising amount of loans in US dollars.
This is the typical flaw of monetarists, they believe monetary sovereignty shields the country from external shocks and loans in foreign currencies soar because no one wants to lend in a constantly-debased currency at affordable rates.
>flaw of monetarists
It crossed the line from monetary policy to theft at some point after the failed coup. Even the monetarists understand that one musn't steal too quickly. Otherwise they would not have terminology such as "orderly devaluation".
In reply to The Erdogan government… by MuffDiver69
¥¥¥bailout, but only when it gets bad enough. Turkey is too important of a present and future strategic geographic area to let slip into the chaos of Nuland-esque coup.
'bailout"?... For a minute there I thought you wrote ¥¥¥blackout!...
Because it might as well be.
In reply to ¥¥¥bailout, but only when it… by Consuelo
Turkey’s strategic importance depends on where you live and what you’re trying to protect. In you’re in the America’s the answer is who gives a shit.
In reply to 'bailout"?... For a minute… by Son of Captain Nemo
Only if a protagonist is planning on having an Asian Empire. Otherwise cheaper to let them pull each other back to the first century. Ship in food and do water management projects.
In reply to ¥¥¥bailout, but only when it… by Consuelo
Bailout a strong arm dictator who is not used to taking it up the ass? My guess he will concede to them only if he can choose the tune he has to dance by and the brand of condom the banksters use to ass fuck him. Other than that he will suck Putin and XI off for a hamburger if he can pay on Tuesday.
In reply to ¥¥¥bailout, but only when it… by Consuelo
Turkey is in a useful position, but Erdogan is such a liability that they are more likely to get help from Russian than the US.
Long term, neither Russia (due to Islam) or the US want to support his regime, now he's just been given a lifeline from an anti-saudi faction, the hole just got 10ft deeper.
In reply to ¥¥¥bailout, but only when it… by Consuelo
Turkey is in a useful position, but Erdogan is such a liability that they are more likely to get help from Russian than the US.
Long term, neither Russia (due to Islam) or the US want to support his regime, now he's just been given a lifeline from an anti-saudi faction, the hole just got 10ft deeper.
In reply to ¥¥¥bailout, but only when it… by Consuelo
El-Erian?...
Soon-to-meet nail gun or tall building!
Crowd-funding?
Craigslist/Ebay?
A giant bake sale?
...I'm just brainstorming here.
LOL!!! Just more proof that it is the useless fucking paper-pushers in banking and finance that are in trouble...
FUCK'EM JUMP YOU FUCKERS!
Anyone who can pull capital out of Turkey probably already has. When does the first default happen? Turkey should just go ahead and convert all bonds and loans to Lira. Claim they are not defaulting. Just getting out of the currency of an enemy into something safer. Save time for everyone. Most Turks would love it in the short run. EU would think it was great till they find out how much that would cost DB.
It's a tough party when everybody in the room is a Panhandler with his hand out asking for Billions.
Welcome to Earth, Third Rock from the Sun.
...telling investors to look for three things: balance sheet strength, agility (policy and corporate side) and places with no immediate funding needs.
el Erian didn't mention the fourth. Qatar aside (we'll see if the money shows up) How many friends does Erdogan have?