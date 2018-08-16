Turkey Stocks, Lira Slide After Mnuchin Threatens More Sanctions

The Lira and Turkish stocks are sliding notably after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned that Washington is preparing more sanctions for Turkey due to the lack of progress on the release of Pastor Brunson.

Following a Turkish court's refusal yesterday to release American pastor Andrew Brunson, Mnuchin warned at a White House cabinet meeting today that U.S. has more sanctions prepared for Turkey if Brunson isn't quickly released.

Additionally, as Bloomberg reports, President Donald Trump said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday that Turkey hasn’t turned out to be a great friend to the U.S., and he complained that his administration secured the release of a Turkish citizen from an unnamed country on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s behalf.

“We got somebody out for him,” Trump said, from “some place,” but Turkey continues to hold pastor Andrew Brunson. It’s “not right” and a “terrible thing,” he said.

The Lira is seeing the biggest dip in 3 days, erasing all overnight gains in just a few minutes...

And TUR - the MSCI Turkey ETF - is down over 3%...

Time for another conference call!!

The Lira weakness is spreading quickly to the Rand and Yuan