Turkey Stocks, Lira Slide After Mnuchin Threatens More Sanctions

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/16/2018 - 12:44

The Lira and Turkish stocks are sliding notably after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned that Washington is preparing more sanctions for Turkey due to the lack of progress on the release of Pastor Brunson.

Following a Turkish court's refusal yesterday to release American pastor Andrew Brunson, Mnuchin warned at a White House cabinet meeting today that U.S. has more sanctions prepared for Turkey if Brunson isn't quickly released.

Additionally, as Bloomberg reports, President Donald Trump said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday that Turkey hasn’t turned out to be a great friend to the U.S., and he complained that his administration secured the release of a Turkish citizen from an unnamed country on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s behalf.

“We got somebody out for him,” Trump said, from “some place,” but Turkey continues to hold pastor Andrew Brunson. It’s “not right” and a “terrible thing,” he said.

The Lira is seeing the biggest dip in 3 days, erasing all overnight gains in just a few minutes...

And TUR - the MSCI Turkey ETF - is down over 3%...

Time for another conference call!!

The Lira weakness is spreading quickly to the Rand and Yuan

 

Comments

nope-1004 Dutti Thu, 08/16/2018 - 12:52 Permalink

It's the new-age warfare style:  Force your currency use on a foreigner, then issue them sanctions if they don't comply.

And anyone still think the Fed is not the biggest war machine in the world?

War always has been about forcing your opponent into doing it your way, or rape and pillage the nation.  The US does this regularly.

 

 

Snaffew gatorengineer Thu, 08/16/2018 - 13:39 Permalink

why all the hoopla about this Pastor Brennan?  This guy has lived in Turkey for the last 23 years....as far as I am concerned---he's Turkish now and not an American.  You reap what you sow.  Who the fuck knows what this guy has been doing there for the last 23 years...wrongfully imprisoned?  Maybe, maybe not.  If he wants to keep American status, then maybe he should live in America.  It's one thing if you are working in another country for a couple years, but 23?  Nah, he's now Turkish.

Winston Churchill Thu, 08/16/2018 - 13:00 Permalink

Just execute the fucking moron and hold the trial in absentia.

Releasing him would do nothing,its not about him,Erdogan defected to the SCO and he's not coming back.

DC is getting a taste of their own medicine in a huuuge suppository, and doesn't like it.

Live by the double cross,die by the double cross.

Mewa Thu, 08/16/2018 - 13:00 Permalink

US cant have this guy testifying about the CIA trying o assassinate Erdogan. It would spoil the party about the Russians trying to influence the election...US hypocrisy knows no bounds....a dying country. 

falconflight Mewa Thu, 08/16/2018 - 14:10 Permalink

Bwaaaaaaaaaa.  Never any proof, just Goebbels like promotion of a declaration.  Assassinate Erdogan?  When and where?  What assets were employed to carry out an assassination?  Where these the same assets used to train sharks to attack tourists in Egypt?  Child-like poopoo claims.  The world is incomprehensible to people with such fantastic claims, so simple made up assertions fill the void.

Yen Cross Thu, 08/16/2018 - 13:03 Permalink

  Everything is awesome, so now gold and silver can rally.

  What an pathetic backwards world we live in?

  This is why I keep daily logs of my trades and comments.

  When TEOTWAWKI comes, I'll know how to position my trades.

  The emperor has be De-robed.

 Morons will run to the $usd at first, unless the crisis originates in Amerika.

  Then they'll run to gold and silver.

666D Chess Thu, 08/16/2018 - 13:06 Permalink

Chump is doing a great job uniting the world against him. Come on Erdogan, do the right thing and back the lira with gold, crash the dollar and kick the orange swine in the nuts. 

We Are The Priests 666D Chess Thu, 08/16/2018 - 14:11 Permalink

Yes, this is a currency war and yes, the USD will die, but it won't be at the hands of a foreign entity, all they can really do, and have been doing at record rates, is sell off their US Treasuries to the ESF.

The real story here with respect to the USD is how the US is shifting from monetary policy as the main driver of the domestic economy to fiscal policy.

For you laymen this means that if the US House and Senate remain in Republican control after November, you're going to see Mr. Trump go full steam ahead with Federal fiscal spending programs--primarily in the areas of rebuilding infrastructure and the manufacturing base-- that will require a level of deficit spending that would make even the great Ronald Regan blush.

In short, a hyper-inflation of the dollar and rising interest rates--we already know the Fed is willing to tighten in inflationary/recessionary times, but now it will be in a full on assault against Trump to stop him--at a time when there is a global shift away from the S.W.I.F.T. over to the C.I.P.S.

The real game that Trump is playing here is about defaulting on the US debt.  Hyperinflation is the only real answer.  It's not an answer without severe consequence, i.e., crashing the Dollar Complex, but it really is the quickest way of solving the debt problem and getting to a strategic footing that can rebuild the country financially under a new currency system.

Obviously, this is a gross over-simplification, but We think it lays out the broad strokes of what is really happening here, and this is what the Sheeple will never be told through any Mainstream medium of discourse.

falconflight CashMcCall Thu, 08/16/2018 - 14:04 Permalink

That makes absolutely zero logical sense.  Quiet diplomacy would be employed if the Pastor was truly an intelligence officer, not a very public squabble.  Where's the proof?  The Turkish gov't has provided not a shred of evidence, and I'm not too sure that the gov't of Turkey has even officially claimed that he is an intelligence officer with specific ties to any plans to overthrown its gov't.  Erdogan has yet to even provide any proof of a coup attempt.