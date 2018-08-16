Turkey Stocks, Lira Slide After Mnuchin Threatens More Sanctions

The Lira and Turkish stocks are sliding notably after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned that Washington is preparing more sanctions for Turkey due to the lack of progress on the release of Pastor Brunson.
Following a Turkish court's refusal yesterday to release American pastor Andrew Brunson, Mnuchin warned at a White House cabinet meeting today that U.S. has more sanctions prepared for Turkey if Brunson isn't quickly released.
Additionally, as Bloomberg reports, President Donald Trump said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday that Turkey hasn’t turned out to be a great friend to the U.S., and he complained that his administration secured the release of a Turkish citizen from an unnamed country on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s behalf.
“We got somebody out for him,” Trump said, from “some place,” but Turkey continues to hold pastor Andrew Brunson. It’s “not right” and a “terrible thing,” he said.
The Lira is seeing the biggest dip in 3 days, erasing all overnight gains in just a few minutes...
And TUR - the MSCI Turkey ETF - is down over 3%...
Time for another conference call!!
The Lira weakness is spreading quickly to the Rand and Yuan
USA playing the bully, as ever.
Keep up the pressure on those Turkeys!
It's the new-age warfare style: Force your currency use on a foreigner, then issue them sanctions if they don't comply.
And anyone still think the Fed is not the biggest war machine in the world?
War always has been about forcing your opponent into doing it your way, or rape and pillage the nation. The US does this regularly.
and the drop lasted about 30 seconds....
OK... let's get this right. The U.S. is trying to take Turkey down but at the same time they will most likely get IMF money that comes mostly from the U.S.
Am I missing anything?
nope. that about sums it up. moar global debt. nothing new under the sun.
Yes. 17,6% US share in IMF does not make « mostly » money coming from the US.
why all the hoopla about this Pastor Brennan? This guy has lived in Turkey for the last 23 years....as far as I am concerned---he's Turkish now and not an American. You reap what you sow. Who the fuck knows what this guy has been doing there for the last 23 years...wrongfully imprisoned? Maybe, maybe not. If he wants to keep American status, then maybe he should live in America. It's one thing if you are working in another country for a couple years, but 23? Nah, he's now Turkish.
Don't dare fuck with the Orange Bozo. He doesn't give a shit about the collateral
damage of his punishment actions. 10,000 babies die from sanctions imposed due to lack of formula, no problemo.
No, that was Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, Medal of Freedom winner under Obama who said, "the death of 500,000 Iraqi children was worth it".
not necessarily in this case. we also dropped charges on those Turkish "body guards" (thugs) who beat those protesters in Washington. Erdogan asked us to assist release his banker friend; tRumpf/Netanyahu did it. Seems Erdogan thought
he cud renege on tRumpf and is learning something
Believe me, I don't think Erdogan is anything other than a dictator who's ruining Turkey, a beautiful country with good people.
Most smuggled ISIS oil goes to Turkey, sold at low prices ...
A leaked report on illegal oil sales by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), which was ordered to be compiled by Norway, has revealed that most IS-smuggled oil has been destined for Turkey, where it is sold at bargain prices.
https://www.rt.com/news/326567-is-export-oil-turkey/
Show us the Contract where this was an actual deal... And while you are at it go to the NY Circuit Courts and read the longest list of court case filings where Trump breached personal services contracts and stiffed small contractors.
so,
it's all about a priest.
Yeah, I wonder if we find out later this priest dicked small boys.
Wow we really want that dude, don't we?
They got Allah, we got this pervert priest who likes to fuck small boys up the ass.
Fair power balance.
And look at those markets fly!
>25700?
Moar damnable winning! ;--)
Now there will be hell to pay:
https://8ch.net/qresearch/res/2627778.html#q2627990
DS communicates thru game chat rooms too?
Seth Rich's famous last words: "Don't shoot the messenger"
Just execute the fucking moron and hold the trial in absentia.
Releasing him would do nothing,its not about him,Erdogan defected to the SCO and he's not coming back.
DC is getting a taste of their own medicine in a huuuge suppository, and doesn't like it.
Live by the double cross,die by the double cross.
US cant have this guy testifying about the CIA trying o assassinate Erdogan. It would spoil the party about the Russians trying to influence the election...US hypocrisy knows no bounds....a dying country.
Bwaaaaaaaaaa. Never any proof, just Goebbels like promotion of a declaration. Assassinate Erdogan? When and where? What assets were employed to carry out an assassination? Where these the same assets used to train sharks to attack tourists in Egypt? Child-like poopoo claims. The world is incomprehensible to people with such fantastic claims, so simple made up assertions fill the void.
Ever heard about the failed coup in 2016. A coup organized by Turkish officers based at Incirlik and that very close ties with US officers ?
That was not Trump but the US tried to overthrow and kill Erdogan.
Sorry, but a mere pronouncement by Erdogan's Islamic gov't hardly fills the bill for proof.
The multi-billion pastor. The church should stay out of fx markets. Exchange him for some hypersonic CDS.
Everything is awesome, so now gold and silver can rally.
What an pathetic backwards world we live in?
This is why I keep daily logs of my trades and comments.
When TEOTWAWKI comes, I'll know how to position my trades.
The emperor has be De-robed.
Morons will run to the $usd at first, unless the crisis originates in Amerika.
Then they'll run to gold and silver.
...as the back of the Titanic rises out of the water, everybody says 'so if we're sinking, then why are we RISING, not FALLING?'
Great comment.
Chump is doing a great job uniting the world against him. Come on Erdogan, do the right thing and back the lira with gold, crash the dollar and kick the orange swine in the nuts.
Yeah, Turkey has the economic clout and stability to disrupt what? A hamster colony.
Yes, this is a currency war and yes, the USD will die, but it won't be at the hands of a foreign entity, all they can really do, and have been doing at record rates, is sell off their US Treasuries to the ESF.
The real story here with respect to the USD is how the US is shifting from monetary policy as the main driver of the domestic economy to fiscal policy.
For you laymen this means that if the US House and Senate remain in Republican control after November, you're going to see Mr. Trump go full steam ahead with Federal fiscal spending programs--primarily in the areas of rebuilding infrastructure and the manufacturing base-- that will require a level of deficit spending that would make even the great Ronald Regan blush.
In short, a hyper-inflation of the dollar and rising interest rates--we already know the Fed is willing to tighten in inflationary/recessionary times, but now it will be in a full on assault against Trump to stop him--at a time when there is a global shift away from the S.W.I.F.T. over to the C.I.P.S.
The real game that Trump is playing here is about defaulting on the US debt. Hyperinflation is the only real answer. It's not an answer without severe consequence, i.e., crashing the Dollar Complex, but it really is the quickest way of solving the debt problem and getting to a strategic footing that can rebuild the country financially under a new currency system.
Obviously, this is a gross over-simplification, but We think it lays out the broad strokes of what is really happening here, and this is what the Sheeple will never be told through any Mainstream medium of discourse.
Squat, Erdo.
MnDouchin with a printing press... a $hitcoin... and a "helmet" in the palm of his hand!...
Let's hope we'll all still be here on Zerohedge by October 2018!
Next, kick the fucking Chinese trade delegation out of the country. Come on Trump, you're Mr Chaos, let fly with the inflammatory tweets
I hear its only Xis janitorial cleaners anyway.
Fucking chinks all lie. No better than our orange Agent.
All the more reason to believe this "pastor" is a CIA plant. Had it been your Uncle Fester, the US would have gladly let him rot in jail.
That makes absolutely zero logical sense. Quiet diplomacy would be employed if the Pastor was truly an intelligence officer, not a very public squabble. Where's the proof? The Turkish gov't has provided not a shred of evidence, and I'm not too sure that the gov't of Turkey has even officially claimed that he is an intelligence officer with specific ties to any plans to overthrown its gov't. Erdogan has yet to even provide any proof of a coup attempt.
You're an imbecile and a piece of scum, while you laugh people out there are going to starve when their currencies become worthless, but, hey, you live in the US, hopefully soon you'll get exactly what you deserve, like an orange cock up your ass, stupid motherfucker.
It's nice to see a U.S. President kick ass to get what we want. Fuck Ergoman, dictator motherfucker.
Come on Trump, don't let that Milton Berle impersonator you hired as a Treasury Secretary steal your thunder - stir up some shit!
"What if an evolution of power in the Middle East led to a gold and oil backed understanding between Iran, Russia, Turkey, and Qatar that might compete with Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United States"?
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2018/08/karen-kwiatkowski/what-if-these-thi…
a lot more than the release of a US intel asset,the US pastor, but rather a big geopolitical shift