The 2nd Special Counsel, Assange, & The 'Free' Press

Two thirds of Americans want the Mueller investigation (inquisition, someone called it) over by the midterm elections. Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has said that if Mueller wants to interview Trump, he’ll have to do so before September 1, because the Trump camp doesn’t want to be the one to unduly influence the elections. Mueller himself appears to lean towards prolonging the case, and that may well be with an eye on doing exactly that.
And there’s something else as well: as soon as the investigation wraps up, Trump will demand a second special counsel, this time to scrutinize the role the ‘other side’ has played in the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath.
He’s determined to get it, and he’ll fire both Jeff Sessions and Rod Rosenstein if they try to stand in his way.
There have of course been tons of signs that it’s going to happen, but we got two significant ones just the past few days.
The first is the termination of John Brennan’s security clearance. It looks impossible that no additional clearances will be revoked. There are more people who have them but would also be part of a second special counsel’s investigation. That doesn’t rhyme.
The second sign is Senator Rand Paul’s call for immunity for Julian Assange to come talk to the US senate about what he knows about Russian involvement in the 2016 election. Obviously, we know that he denies its very existence, and has offered to provide evidence to that end. But before he could do that, a potential deal with the DOJ to do so was torpedoed by then FBI chief James Comey and Senator Mark Warner.
Both will also be part of the second investigation. Rand Paul’s motivation is simple: Assange’s testimony could be a very significant part of the process of figuring out what actually happened. And that should be what everybody in Washington wants. Question is if they all really do. That’s -ostensibly- why there is the first, the Mueller Russian collusion, investigation. Truth finding.
But Mueller doesn’t appear to have found much of anything. At least, that we know of. He’s locked up Paul Manafort on charges unrelated to collusion, put him in isolation and dragged him before a jury. But don’t be surprised if Manafort is acquitted by that jury one of these days. The case against him seemed a lot more solid before than it does now. A jury that asks the judge to re-define ‘reasonable doubt’ already is in doubt, reasonable or not. And that is what reasonable doubt means.
But it wasn’t just Brennan and Comey and Peter Strzok and Lisa Page and all the rest of them in the intelligence community who played questionable roles around the election and the accusations of Russian meddling in it. The American media were also there, and very prominently. Which is why when 300 papers publish editorials pushing against Trump ‘attacking’ the media, you can’t help but -wryly- smile.
Why does Trump attack the press? Because they’ve been attacking him for two years, and they’re not letting go. So the press can attack the president, but he cannot fight back.
That’s the rationale, but with the Mueller investigation not going anywhere it’s a hard one to keep alive.
There are three reasons for the behavior of the New York Times, WaPo, MSNBC, CNN et al.
The first is political, they’re Democrat hornblowers.
The second is their owners have a personal thing against Donald Trump.
But these get trumped by the third reason: Trump is their golden goose. Their opposition makes them a fortune. All they need to do is publish articles 24/7 denouncing him. And they have for two years.
That puts the 300 papers’ editorials in a strange light. Many of them would have been fighting for their very lives if not for anti-Trump rhetoric. All 300 fit neatly and easily in one echo chamber. And, to put it mildly, inside that chamber, not everyone is always asking for evidence of everything that’s being said.
It’s not difficult to whoop up a storm there without crossing all your t’s. And after doing just that for 2 years and change, it seems perhaps a tad hypocritical to claim that you are honest journalists just trying to provide people with the news as it happened.
Because when you’ve published hundreds, thousands of articles about Russian meddling, and the special counsel that was named to a large degree because of those articles, fails to come up with any evidence of it, it will become obvious that you’ve not just, and honestly, been reporting the news ‘as it happened’.
You have instead been making things up because you knew that would sell better.
And when the second special counsel starts, where will American media be? Sure, it may not happen before the midterms, and you may have hopes that the Democrats win those bigly, but even if that comes to pass (slim chance), Trump will still be president, and the hearings and interviews won’t be soft and mild. Also, there will be serious questions, under oath, about leaks to the press.
Still, whichever side of this particular fence you’re on, there’s one thing we should all be able to agree on. That is, when we get to count how many of the 300 editorials have actually mentioned, let alone defended, Julian Assange, and I’ll bet you that number is painfully close to zero, that is where we find out how honest this defense of the free press is.
If for you the free press means that you should be able to write and broadcast whatever you want, even if it’s lacking in evidence, as much of the Russiagate stuff obviously is, and you ‘forget’ to mention a man who has really been attacked and persecuted for years, for publishing files that are all about evidence, you are not honest, and therefore probably not worth saving.
Julian Assange and WikiLeaks are the essence of the free press. A press that is neutral, objective, fearless and determined to get the truth out. The New York Times and CNN simply don’t fit that description -anymore-. So when their editors publish calls to protect free press, but they leave out the one person who really represents free press, and the one person who’s been tortured for exactly that, you have zero credibility.
Sure, you may appear to have credibility in your echo chamber, but that’s not where real life takes place, where evidence is available and where people can make up their own minds based on objective facts provided by real journalists.
You guys just blew this big time. You don’t care about free press, you care about your own asses. And the second special counsel is coming. Good luck. Oh, and we won’t forget your silencing of Assange, or your attacks on him. If you refuse to do it, WE will free the press.
Someone needs start investigating Mueller..........
Sessions..........calling Jeff "Reefer madness" Sessions.....
Wishful thinking
In reply to Someone needs start… by Beowulf55
Some have speculated that the economic second shoe may finally be ready to drop and when it does Trump and conservatives in general will be blamed. Should that start to play out it's possible that Trump would turn the tables, claim that the crash is the result of sedition and deep seated corruption and order mass arrests.
Not my favorite scenario and one that could go wrong in many different ways but our current political situation requires a definitive resolution. Add in 2008 Part Two and the threatened tanks in the streets may take a different form than one might have imagined in the past.
In reply to Wish by Leakanthrophy
Someone should be pointing out Cognitive Errors/Distortions here. To say that Assange or ALT-Media are equivalent to 'Special Council' is very special... perhaps full retard. I sort of get it tho in a kind of rah rah, hopium kind of way. But Wistleblowers or people that set up a team of military men to swoop in and protect Wistleblowers, Witnesses, Insiders that can be Turned, people that would write books, people that have intimate knowledge of Clinton & Bush Treason... well now you are talking a real strategy, a plan, goals, steps to implementation of cleaning the swamp... who would fund? Well foundations fund bullshit influence on MSM, Education, Washington DC... So what do you think? How do we get talented experts to protect people convinced to blow the whistle?
In reply to Some have speculated that… by Billy the Poet
I know some leftist who are loving this Mueller investigation.........I can't wait to see their reaction to another special investigation.
In reply to Wish by Leakanthrophy
The lefties are losing a lot of weight eating all these Nothing-Burgers.
In reply to LOL by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Mueller, Strzok, Rosenstein, McCabe, Page et al better wish that this doesn't happen, because if it does, they will all be prosecuted for perjury, obstruction of justice, conspiracy to commit fraud on the U.S., etc. If the Demlibs lose the midterms, then this will start to unfold, Mueller will put his tail through his legs, and scurry off to await judgment against him. The others will be brought to the bar of justice, tried, convicted and sentenced.
In reply to Wish by Leakanthrophy
Bongino broke a story about week podcast ago that suddenly Mark Warner who sits the the Senate Intelligence Committee wants to meet with Julian Assange behind closed doors.
Adam Waldmen the lobbiest who represents Oleg Deripaska. A Russian Oligarch, intimately tied to Putin. Waldmen, also represents Christopher Steele too. He seems to speak for him in various text exchanges with who? Oh, Mark Warner, the Democratic Senator on the Intel Committee that’s been Corrupted from the start with leaks.
But who was Waldmen also, maybe not “representing” in as much contacting & having frequent meetings with?
Julian Assange from Wikileaks.
In reply to Mueller, Strzok, Rosenstein,… by Peter41
Not so much, it was linked below and I want to make sure that people see this. I hope this doesn't violate any rules here. Roger Stone has viewed this, likely Trump too, it has circulated the House and has been used by Nunes in his investigation. It's the most detailed dossier that exists in the public domain on Robert Mueller.
https://larouchepac.com/20170927/robert-mueller-amoral-legal-assassin-h…
In reply to Wish by Leakanthrophy
Your linked author lost me with this whopper: "Robert Mueller played a hugely significant role in covering up the Saudi/British role in the murders of almost 3,000 Americans on September 11, 2001"
The Saudis/Brits were peripheral/non-existent in that psyop. It was a Mossad/Israeli operation in collaboration with the Bush Neo-Con cabinet. Only a fool or (((shill))) would pretend otherwise.
The only question we must ask is the same one (((they))) and (((their))) lying media asked of themselves beforehand: "Is it good for the Jews?"
In reply to Not so much, it was linked… by Push
You do realize that Robert Mueller was appointed FBI director days prior to 9.11 and hid the evidence of the Saudi involvement. The same Saudi monarchy installed by the British, right? You do realize that we fought and ultimately freed the 28 pages of classified documents that prove the Saudi role, right? Google JASTA. Or are you just another internet shill?
Why don't you actually read the dossier, which is very long and in depth? I linked this just minutes ago. So you read like, what, 1 page? Go back to the peanut gallery.
In reply to Your linked author lost me… by opport.knocks
Antony Sutton identified the 3 layers of disinformation that are used by the CIA and other agencies to hide the truth from the public. The first is the MSM which covers 90%+ of the population.
The classified 28 pages were the in second layer to cover those who continued to question the official story. Everyone who cared already knew what the "classified" document said due to hints dropped by Senators like Lindsay Graham (another Israel firster like Trump). Those were released to cement the Saudi story and deflect attention away from the real masterminds.
The same was done for years after the Kennedy assassination as well.
I am not suggesting for a minute that Mueller is not a disinfo and obsfucation agent for TPTB, clearly he is. I will further state unequivocally that he is where he is now to take Trump down if he veers too far from "TPTB's script". Trump also knows that.
In reply to You do realize that Robert… by Push
While you are correct - it sounds weird to people. A person needs to really read a lot of documents to see the whole picture. That event is now shaping our middle east policies and it does it in a wrong way. Military guys see that. Almost the whole world sees that - and yet - US public does not.
In reply to Antony Sutton identified the… by opport.knocks
At no point in the Mueller dossier does it suggest that 9/11 was not an inside job. The fact is, Robert Mueller has a long history of working actively against the American people. That dossier outlines it all, including his cover up of 9/11. You're arguing over nothing and that dossier does not shift blame away from our own intelligence community, quite the contrary.
It was a coordinated operation between US, British, and Saudi assets. The 28 pages does not, in any way, shift blame away from the "true masterminds", which I seriously doubt you even know who the true masterminds actually are, anyway.
In reply to Antony Sutton identified the… by opport.knocks
You are absolutely correct and thanks for not letting people get away with the "red herring" of someone else being behind 911
In reply to Your linked author lost me… by opport.knocks
Read that statement, "the British/Saudi role" .. Do you deny that the planes were hijacked by Saudi's? No? Then you must conclude Saudi involvement. And since it was proven that the monarchy of Saudi Arabia was involved then you can conclude the British were involved, as Saudi Arabia is and always was a British puppet run by a British installed monarchy. You do realize that the day after 9/11 there is a famous photograph of Bush and Prince Bandar smoking a cigar (celebratory presumably) at the White House together.
Of course it was an inside job, but there were other actors involved, and they are the usual suspects.
In reply to You are absolutely correct… by 2stateshmoostate
The planes were not hijacked by Saudis (with box cutters - lol), at least 9 of those identified claimed to be alive afterward. The planes were flown by remote control. The Pentagon was hit by a cruise missile.
In reply to Read that statement, "the… by Push
Maybe not. They have plaited enough rope for a hanging. Maybe that's what Donald was waiting on.
In reply to Wish by Leakanthrophy
Conflation happens when the identities of two or more individuals, concepts, or places, sharing some characteristics of one another, seem to be a single identity, and the differences appear to become lost.[1] In logic, it is the practice of treating two distinct concepts as if they were one, which produces errors or misunderstandings as a fusion of distinct subjects tends to obscure analysis of relationships which are emphasized by contrasts.[2]
In reply to Wish by Leakanthrophy
Said it before, and then so did Trump. But it bears repeating. Daily.
The American Media Is The Enemy Of The American People -
In reply to Wish by Leakanthrophy
Someone needs to look very hard at why Senator Warner was so determined to prevent a deal with Assange.
Why was a senator meddling there?
In reply to Someone needs start… by Beowulf55
In reply to Someone needs to look very… by I Am Jack's Ma…
In reply to Trump Wears Atomic Hair by Prehuman Insight
In reply to Trump Wears Atomic Hair by Prehuman Insight
Accurate article...but a major false flag event will occur first before
returning honesty & integrity to the American citizenry.
In reply to Fuck off shit stain. Go jerk… by GunnyG
Muh Atomic Hair
In reply to Trump Wears Atomic Hair by Prehuman Insight
Here is all of the information that you need on Mueller. BTW, this has circulated congress
https://larouchepac.com/20170927/robert-mueller-amoral-legal-assassin-h…
In reply to Someone needs start… by Beowulf55
In reply to Someone needs start… by Beowulf55
In reply to Someone needs start… by Beowulf55
Something big is brewing behind the scenes. It's way too quiet since they declassified all those unredacted FISA documents.
Revenge and sometimes justice is best served cold and that's what I think is going to happen. They've been collecting evidence on these treasonous bastards the whole time.
Can you imagine all the boneheaded criminal mayhem that must've taken place by those holdovers from the Obama admin who thought they were going to frame and impeach Trump after the elections?
I'm guessing they gave Brennan and some other former dept. heads (Comey, Lynch, Kerry etc) just enough security clearance leash to hang themselves with the past 18 months or so.
These people committed treason!
In reply to Something big is brewing… by DarkPurpleHaze
In reply to she's been through enough… by just the tip
It all means absolutely nothing if the press doesnt get the chance to ignore and blackout all their heros doing perpwalks.....
Someone from the Mueller mob (I forgot who), supposedly met with Assange numerous times. Does anybody remember the name?
The FBI/DNC won't reveal their shady sources because they were colluding with Russian Oligarchs, like Oleg Derapaska. Which is kinda embarrassing especially given their obsessive-compulsive projection of Russia-bashing.
This cover-up will hopefully blow up after mid terms when they get buried. But if these rats are not prosecuted and if Trump doesn't stamp them out in time, they will re-surface again.
Adam Waldman is a shady dude...not sure he’s Mueller though, but he’s all over this.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-26/why-did-james-comey-issue-stand-down-order-imminent-deal-julian-assange
In short, Comey killed advanced negotiations with the WikiLeaks founder that would have safeguarded the lives of CIA agents who are now at risk, while also providing key evidence in the ongoing Russia investigations. For the longer version, keep reading.
In January of 2017, Julian Assange's legal team approached Clinton-linked D.C. lobbyist Adam Waldman to reach out and see if anyone in the Trump administration would negotiate with the WikiLeaks founder.
Waldman, who acted as an intermediary from 2009 - 2011 between Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska and the FBI, worked for Assange pro bono. Assange's bargaining chip was a massive trove of CIA technical documents known as "Vault 7," which detailed the agency's massive cyber-warfare arsenal.
After Assange's team made contact, Waldman reached out to Bruce Ohr - a DOJ official who would later be demoted in December, 2017 for failing to disclose secret meetings with Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson. Bruce's wife, Nellie Ohr was hired by Fusion GPS as part of an ongoing anti-Trump effort. Fusion also produced the 35-page "Steele Dossier," written by former MI6 spy Christopher Steele.
In reply to Someone from the Mueller mob… by Brazen Heist II
Yes, Waldman was the guy. This scandal is so much bigger than Watergate
In reply to Adam Waldman https://www… by MuffDiver69
The really good Mud Slinging, doesn't get good till closer to the elections.
i will say it again,.... for the 100th time. if the majority of people believed the MSM............ Trump would not be president. The game is close to over. I just wish we could get on with it already! I'm tired of waiting for the collapse and the EBT cards to fail.
Let’s start real simple
A review of publicly available information causes a reasonable person to wonder whether Bruce Ohr broke the law by promoting his wife’s anti-Trump research to the FBI when he was working at the Justice Department.
>The law prohibits public officials from involvement in matters in which their spouse has a financial interest.
The question is, Did Ohr “personally and substantially” participate in a particular matter in which his spouse had a “financial interest” while he was employed by the Justice Department as the assistant attorney general?
Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson disclosed in a sworn declaration that Fusion GPS paid Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, to research and analyze opposition research on Trump.
Ohr failed to disclose that his wife was being paid by Fusion GPS in his mandatory public financial disclosure form.
I'm getting sick of popcorn.
Boycott the old controlled media which is owned by just 6 corporations. Don't give them your money or attention. *A string of swearing*
When will the MSM apologize to the world -- for their part in the Iraq war, trillions of dollars spent, and million+ dead?
Enemy of The People. Enemy of peace.
I love the sound of this. Trump is singing our song. It will be pure pleasure watching double dealing hypocrites burn.
Let's make sure that we don't forget where all of this originated, and that Mueller has been a servant to the British going back to his days when he put the LaRouche organization in prison, helped cover up the evidence in the Iran-Contra affair, was appointed to FBI director the week of 9/11 where he hid the Saudi involvement, and now this.
He serves the international banking empire, run out of the City of London. IF you want the FULL dossier on Robert Mueller, have a look at this
https://larouchepac.com/20170927/robert-mueller-amoral-legal-assassin-h…
Why does the press attack Trump? They don't attack him, they just report on what he says and does in public. Yeah I know it looks really bad, but that's not an attack that's just the truth. I mean, the comedy practically writes itself. The doofus is a goldmine of material.
In reply to Why does the press attack… by cougar_w
That's only half true. They only report the negative, much of which if fabricated or taken out of context, while completely ignoring any positives. They paint a world picture that is totally false and so the viewer lacks the contextual understanding to determine whether or not a particular statement or action was beneficial or otherwise. It's totally one-sided and mostly complete made-up BS.
In reply to Why does the press attack… by cougar_w
I know you think you are morally right. I can read it in your prose. But, you will soon find that there are documents, which when released and declassified, will prove beyond any doubt, that you are incorrect.
In reply to Why does the press attack… by cougar_w
I liked how the LA times distanced themselves from the 350+ paper coordinated propaganda Trump bashing release, by instead using their front page to disparage him. CNN points out "Ha, it wasn't a coordinated attack from biased media. 2 of the 350+ papers refused to run the preparred column. You are wrong that it was coordinated hate speech! So there Mr Republic-man!". The Phoenix warbler review stood out as the other shining example of the free press by attacking him in their own way. Way to go.
Sure he goes a little too something or other, but treasonous? Unhinged, unfit? Not. Watch him run his meetings. He's spot on. There are two sides to every coin. If you only ever talk about tales, your not using your heads.
In reply to Why does the press attack… by cougar_w