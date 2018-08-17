China's Long Range Bombers "Likely Training For Strikes" Against The US, Pentagon Warns

Fri, 08/17/2018 - 07:35

A new Pentagon report has sounded the alarm over China's expanding military reach and says the rival to American power is increasing its ability to send bombers further afield while "likely training for strikes" against the United States and its allies

The warning is contained in an annual Pentagon report prepared for Congress called Military and Security Developments Involving The People's Republic of China 2018, which further notes a defense spending estimate of $190 billion — a third that of the United States which has in part gone toward the People's Liberation Army (PLA) "undergoing the most comprehensive restructure in its history"

The report comes amidst heightened trade tensions and concerns that China is attempting to gobble up territory in international waters through its militarizing artificial islands in the South China Sea.

“Over the last three years, the PLA has rapidly expanded its overwater bomber operating areas, gaining experience in critical maritime regions and likely training for strikes against U.S. and allied targets,” the report reads. 

In terms of potential targeting, this may demonstrate the "capability to strike US and allied forces and military bases in the western Pacific Ocean, including Guam," the report adds.

However while generally outlining ways that China is establishing itself as an unrivaled regional power, such as through its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the report notes that it's not clear what message Beijing is projecting by carrying out the flights “beyond a demonstration of improved capabilities.”

The report projects that China's military budget is likely to expand to $240 billion over the next decade, adding that "The purpose of these reforms is to create a more mobile, modular, lethal ground force capable of being the core of joint operations" that can "fight and win" against a major military power. 

Notably the Pentagon's annual report also highlights China's growing space program "despite its public stance against the militarization of space" something which likely factored into President Trump's mid-June announcement that he would "immediately" establish a "space force" as an independent service branch of the Department of Defense. 

The report says of the contentious issue of Taiwan, which is claimed by China but maintains de facto independent security ties with the US, that China "is likely preparing for a contingency to unify Taiwan with China by force".

The assessment spells out China is ready to go to war to protect its claim over the island: "Should the United States intervene, China would try to delay effective intervention and seek victory in a high-intensity, limited war of short duration." 

China's sole aircraft carrier, the Liaoning. Image source: AFP/Getty via Foreign Policy

Acknowledging the potential for rapid and worrisome escalation between the global powers, the Pentagon report stresses that the US "seeks a constructive and results-oriented relationship with China".

As Reuters points out, "While Washington and Beijing maintain a military-to-military relationship aimed at containing tensions, this has been tested in recent months, notably in May when the Pentagon withdrew an invitation to China to join a multinational naval exercise."

However, Washington and Beijing have kept communication channels open, despite a growing trade war, as a Chinese trade delegation is set to visit the US this month to initiate a new round of talks.

The Chinese delegation, reportedly to be led by vice-commerce minister Wang Shouwen plans to meet a group led by US Treasury undersecretary David Malpass amidst aggressive US tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, and after Trump threatened tariffs on a further $200 billion worth of imports. 

ThanksChump B-Bond Fri, 08/17/2018 - 07:52 Permalink

We've ALWAYS been at war with Eastasia.

 

Eurasia has always been our ally.

 

Orwell nailed that.

Unfortunately, our yoots are reading Orwell in reverse order and mistakenly concluding that Orwell is pro-socialism just because, in his naivete, he started out that way.

Luc X. Ifer Hal n back Fri, 08/17/2018 - 08:15 Permalink

1st, the social's enclave critical resources for member's wealth and prosperity are taken over at gun point by the leaders and sent to another foreign and enemy enclave just because rhe leaders can collect a greater cut then, when this named foreign enclave start to develop into an obvious treath the poor members of the enclave are asked to give their blod and lifes in the name of patriotic values and other blah. does it sound right? to me it is in the open bad judgement and greed driven decisioning process, so treason and economical terrorism.

Cloverfield-Z dirty fingernails Fri, 08/17/2018 - 08:19 Permalink

You sound like a character from Scooby Doo - if it wasn't for these pesky kids I'd have got away with it. And why would anyone want to consider an alternative to the current economic model - I mean capitalism and neoliberalism are working just fine right? Junk money, junk food, junk wars, junkies on every corner, jihadis roaming the word armed to the teeth with compact cars, the oceans full of shit and our political leaders in the pockets of anyone other than the electorate. Everything is great. 

Killdo Cloverfield-Z Fri, 08/17/2018 - 08:53 Permalink

exactly you are right. 

I lived in socialist Yugoslavia - and it was better than the US of AIPAC in every possible way (I spent around 14 years in the US and 20ish in YU). Their current socialism for the rich and feudalism for everyone else is the most pathetic BS I have ever seen. And no American I know is happy - even (or especially) the very rich people I know (some are billionaires). They are getting more scared and depressed by the day. Completely lost and even hoarding/stingy

The psychopath - worshiping US of AIPAC is a  society completely removed from human biology and our instincts which took millions of years to evolve. Once lost these instincts are impossible to rebuild. Especially in a predatory dystopia  without many (or any)  connective social rituals left- where any cohesion was sold out decades ago. Everyone is competing rabidly against everyone else for ever even and especially when this competition hurts them (like dumb slaves)

I agree milenials are quite dumb on average - but let's not forget who their parents are - it's mostly their fault for having raised a bunch of insecure, ignorant, fearful zombies who can't even get on well with their friends

Dilluminati Bill of Rights Fri, 08/17/2018 - 08:27 Permalink

It is sad to watch the "intellectual feeble" and then to compare that to say someone in a trade, like electrician, HVAC, plumbing, etc.  The former is metro-sexual and the later has a family and knows the dangers of socialism.  But the intellectual debt crushed Marxist demands the fruits of the labor of the worker off of his table, from his family.. all because of their emotions and theories and ideas.. which have no real basis in human history, natural history, or any equitable argument basis.  

When these people have had enough, and the gravy train gets derailed, you hear the false choices offered by those who run Baltimore, Chicago, and other socialist plantations.  They are like Venezuela and those who work know this.  What the Universities preach makes me tear up their Alumni periodicals and hang up on them when they call.  I PAID MY TUITION and my student fees in full!  Want something free?  MOVE TO VENEZUELA!    

It is sad to watch.. but what I say is true.. their destination in these plantations is their Gulag.  

ThanksChump Dilluminati Fri, 08/17/2018 - 08:37 Permalink

It's not so sad to watch, though.

 

I mean, you KNOW they're going to figure out, eventually, that they were completely wrong, but they'll find out too late to spare the grief they'll inflict on themselves. It's like pre-schadenfreude...

 

I find myself feeling sorry, guilty even, then I spot one of them with a fleabag beard & manbun and I immediately feel good again.

quadraspleen algol_dog Fri, 08/17/2018 - 08:50 Permalink

"while "likely training for strikes" against the United States and its allies.  "

Shock fucking horror Mr. Pentagon; because the United States and its allies would *never* train for strikes against China (or NK, Syria, Libya, Sudan, Yemen, Niger, Yugoslavia, Grenada, Haiti - I've lost the will to carry on...)

RedBaron616 Dilluminati Fri, 08/17/2018 - 08:41 Permalink

Several things are left unsaid:

1. Our U.S. dollars sent to China for Chinese goods have enriched China and weakened America in economic terms. No doubt a good amount of this money has been spent upgrading China's military, so we are effectively funding a potential adversary.

2. It is long past time that we stop the insane military spending and focus on defending AMERICA. Screw the rest of the world. Defend YOURSELVES. We can defend America for a 1/10 of what we are spending now.