Crispin Odey: It Feels Like Tesla's "Final Stage of Life"

Hedge fund manager and noted Tesla bear Crispin Odey, in the wake of Tesla's nearly 10% crash on Friday, talked in his most recent investor letter about how difficult it was to be short the name. He also made the revelation that he believes that the company is "entering the final stages of its life".
Odey, like many shorts, has ridden out the seemingly never-ending bullishness in Tesla stock as, despite failed promises and erratic behavior from CEO Elon Musk over the last couple of years, the equity has done very little but move higher since it has been a public company.
Odey also compared Musk's behavior to Donald Crowhurst, "the amateur sailor who set off in the 1960s on a solo voyage around the world and never came back," according to a Bloomberg article.
Tesla shares were pummeled on Friday, dropping almost 10% after Thursday night's New York Times piece, in which Musk tearfully broke down and admitted not only that no one had reviewed his going private Tweet before he put it out whilst driving, but also that he would voluntarily resign the position of CEO to somebody who could do it better.
"...if you have anyone who can do a better job, please let me know," he told the New York Times. "They can have the job. Is there someone who can do the job better? They can have the reins right now."
Also in Musk's interview with the New York Times, published Thursday evening, he again couldn’t help himself and had to take a shot at short-sellers like Odey.
Musk said he was bracing for “at least a few months of extreme torture from the short-sellers, who are desperately pushing a narrative that will possibly result in Tesla’s destruction.”
Referring to short-sellers, he added:
“They’re not dumb guys, but they’re not supersmart. They’re O.K. They’re smartish.”
It's not just short sellers that Musk thinks are "not supersmart" - he reserves that designation for virtually anyone, especially if they happen to disagree with him: in recent months, in addition to wrangling with short-sellers and sending David Einhorn "short shorts", Musk has belittled analysts for asking “boring, bonehead” questions.
The Bloomberg article noted that Tesla is Odey European Inc’s second biggest equity short position.
“The path this fund has taken to reach this place was so painful, but now I would not swap this portfolio for anyone else’s,” Odey wrote in the letter. “It is a pity you daren’t give it a try.”
Perhaps over the coming weeks, we will truly see who is smart and who is "smartish".
Comments
Tesla's final stage of life will be as a flying car in "Back To The Future VIII" ...Chinese with english subtitles...
"He's dead, Jim"...............
In reply to . by GoFuqYourself
Shorting Tesla was a no brainer from the start.
In reply to "He's dead Jim"… by ZENDOG
What's the new saying? "As Tesla goes, so goes the US." Sounds a bit too accurate, doesn't it?
In reply to Shorting Tesla was a no… by Ahmeexnal
Uh, no.
In reply to What's the new saying? "As… by silverer
urgent need of mouth-to-mouth resuscitation from skilled lips of b hussein homobama
In reply to Uh, no. by Gen. Ripper
They're killing TESLA one piece of propaganda at a time, somewhat
different than the way they went about it with the TITANIC.
In reply to urgent need of mouth-to… by bamawatson
Silver, bitchez...
If Obama was around he'd bail the fucker out
In reply to Silver, bitchez... by Disgoatled Grunt
Tesla served it's purpose, send our auto co.'s chasing the chimera of "autonomy".
Next decade, boom!
No legit company gives a shit about shorts.
Only Ponzi schemers.
Damnit, don’t need these dudes coming out of the woodwork now taking victory laps. Gonna fukk up my short
Guess Musk picked the wrong week to quit sniffen glue.
Guess Musk picked the wrong week to quit sniffen arsch.
There, fixed it for ya.
In reply to Guess Musk picked the wrong… by Won Hung Lo
You obviously never saw "Airplane"
In reply to Guess Musk picked the wrong… by Ahmeexnal
huffing
In reply to Guess Musk picked the wrong… by Ahmeexnal
Meanwhile...Ford Motor Company...which is over a hundred years old, and produces millions of vehicles all over the word, has a huge dealer network and a financing arm..is bouncing around $10.00 a share.
This was fun to watch. Elon it seems got in over his head. But who can blame him? He was being touted as a god.
"...if you have anyone who can do a better job, please let me know," he told the New York Times. "They can have the job. Is there someone who can do the job better? They can have the reins right now."
That statement should have taken the stock to the bottom. Because where's the magic? If it's not Musk's magical marketing glitter, then it's the car itself. I doubt the car is magical. Any competent motor car company can produce a higher quality car and match the performance. So now what is propping up the stock price? Ah, I know: American stupidity.
Musk believes he has a jobsian reality distortion field.
Truth of the matter is, Tesla fanbois are just plain stoopid.
In reply to "...if you have anyone who… by silverer
Easy :
fat-legged, coke-sniffin' wall-streeter joos clip-clomping around on their fiat stilts.
In reply to "...if you have anyone who… by silverer
Ya but he is going to make money now on his space x scam. We are going to mars boys! Well not really....
Crowhurst, an electronic genius, in fact set a circumnavigation record, via the river route through the center of the Earth. If it wasn't for the magnetic damage to his navugation equipment because of the big volcano lava, he would of won. Instead a Nazi sub from Brazil was sent out with assassins. Snuck up at night, boarded, threw him to sharks, took his notes and planted "his" diary.
Musk doesn't seem to realize that , just because one can conceptualize products or ventures , it doesn't mean that you can or should manage the company bringing them forward to completion or market.
Toyota Tesla has a nice ring to it.
Five years too late.
In reply to Musk doesn't seem to realize… by MINEFINDER
You can go broke in a hurry when you go up against fossil fuels and central banks.
Final stage of life as a public company. Will give him that much. May not end the way shorts want it to.
At least Musk has a death machine ready to go when the time is right to exit this mess.
Crispin Odey ... what a name.
On a different note, Tesla has been a joke of corrupt capitalism from day 1. The company exists solely to exploit "green initiatives."
"Final stage of life".... Gee, Ya think!! I hate people who show up fashionably late and state the obvious.
... and Elon Musk sails into the abyss in his rescue submarine... to be surrounded and loved by underage youth in a dark hole somewhere surrounded by rock and water... sleepwalking in an Ambien-induced state! Yeah, let the Snake Oil Salesman go out quietly and in-peace! NOT! Battery Indicator: "CRITICAL"... Auto-Pilot "Engaged"... K-Rail Ahead, Change Course Immediately, Captain Kirk! There are Klingons around Uranis! Captain, it's raining... our rear bumper shield has separated from our vessel... our ass is exposed for all to enter! The Lithium-Ion Batteries are showing punctures... rear entry appears imminent! The SEC is Tailing us! What do we do? Warp Speed 69, Scotty! More Investors!
God forgive me for even thinking of this, but I have a really big feeling that we'll be hearing about Musk overdosing or getting in a fatal car crash soon. Something is seriously wrong with this whole sudden cascade of events.
It was wrought and made fashionable by commies, therefore :
" The End justifies the means. "
Keep praying.
In reply to God forgive me for even… by idontcare
Who, in their right mind, would want to throw cash at this sinking ship of a company?