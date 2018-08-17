Crispin Odey: It Feels Like Tesla's "Final Stage of Life"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/17/2018 - 19:45

Hedge fund manager and noted Tesla bear Crispin Odey, in the wake of Tesla's nearly 10% crash on Friday, talked in his most recent investor letter about how difficult it was to be short the name. He also made the revelation that he believes that the company is "entering the final stages of its life".

Odey, like many shorts, has ridden out the seemingly never-ending bullishness in Tesla stock as, despite failed promises and erratic behavior from CEO Elon Musk over the last couple of years, the equity has done very little but move higher since it has been a public company.

Odey also compared Musk's behavior to Donald Crowhurst, "the amateur sailor who set off in the 1960s on a solo voyage around the world and never came back," according to a Bloomberg article

Tesla shares were pummeled on Friday, dropping almost 10% after Thursday night's New York Times piece, in which Musk tearfully broke down and admitted not only that no one had reviewed his going private Tweet before he put it out whilst driving, but also that he would voluntarily resign the position of CEO to somebody who could do it better.

"...if you have anyone who can do a better job, please let me know," he told the New York Times. "They can have the job. Is there someone who can do the job better? They can have the reins right now."

Also in Musk's interview with the New York Times, published Thursday evening, he again couldn’t help himself and had to take a shot at short-sellers like Odey.

Musk said he was bracing for “at least a few months of extreme torture from the short-sellers, who are desperately pushing a narrative that will possibly result in Tesla’s destruction.”

Referring to  short-sellers, he added: 

“They’re not dumb guys, but they’re not supersmart. They’re O.K. They’re smartish.”

It's not just short sellers that Musk thinks are "not supersmart" - he reserves that designation for virtually anyone, especially if they happen to disagree with him: in recent months, in addition to wrangling with short-sellers and sending David Einhorn "short shorts", Musk has belittled analysts for asking “boring, bonehead” questions.

The Bloomberg article noted that Tesla is Odey European Inc’s second biggest equity short position.

“The path this fund has taken to reach this place was so painful, but now I would not swap this portfolio for anyone else’s,” Odey wrote in the letter. “It is a pity you daren’t give it a try.”

Perhaps over the coming weeks, we will truly see who is smart and who is "smartish".

Tags
Electrical (Alternative) Vehicles

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
NoPension Fri, 08/17/2018 - 19:59 Permalink

Meanwhile...Ford Motor Company...which is over a hundred years old, and produces millions of vehicles all over the word, has a huge dealer network and a financing arm..is bouncing around $10.00 a share. 

This was fun to watch. Elon it seems got in over his head. But who can blame him? He was being touted as a god. 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
silverer Fri, 08/17/2018 - 20:01 Permalink

"...if you have anyone who can do a better job, please let me know," he told the New York Times. "They can have the job. Is there someone who can do the job better? They can have the reins right now."

That statement should have taken the stock to the bottom. Because where's the magic? If it's not Musk's magical marketing glitter, then it's the car itself. I doubt the car is magical. Any competent motor car company can produce a higher quality car and match the performance. So now what is propping up the stock price? Ah, I know: American stupidity.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Offthebeach Fri, 08/17/2018 - 20:08 Permalink

Crowhurst, an electronic genius, in fact set a circumnavigation record, via the river route through the center of the Earth.  If it wasn't for the magnetic damage to his navugation equipment  because of the big volcano lava, he would of won.  Instead a Nazi sub from Brazil was sent out with assassins.  Snuck up at night, boarded, threw him to sharks, took his notes and planted "his" diary.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
MINEFINDER Fri, 08/17/2018 - 20:08 Permalink

Musk doesn't seem to realize that , just because one can conceptualize products or ventures , it doesn't mean that you can or should manage the company bringing them forward to completion or market.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
navy62802 Fri, 08/17/2018 - 20:19 Permalink

Crispin Odey ... what a name.

 

On a different note, Tesla has been a joke of corrupt capitalism from day 1. The company exists solely to exploit "green initiatives."

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
motoXdude Fri, 08/17/2018 - 20:22 Permalink

... and Elon Musk sails into the abyss in his rescue submarine... to be surrounded and loved by underage youth in a dark hole somewhere surrounded by rock and water... sleepwalking in an Ambien-induced state! Yeah, let the Snake Oil Salesman go out quietly and in-peace! NOT! Battery Indicator: "CRITICAL"... Auto-Pilot "Engaged"... K-Rail Ahead, Change Course Immediately, Captain Kirk! There are Klingons around Uranis! Captain, it's raining... our rear bumper shield has separated from our vessel... our ass is exposed for all to enter! The Lithium-Ion Batteries are showing punctures... rear entry appears imminent! The SEC is Tailing us! What do we do?  Warp Speed 69, Scotty!  More Investors!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
idontcare Fri, 08/17/2018 - 20:23 Permalink

God forgive me for even thinking of this, but I have a really big feeling that we'll be hearing about Musk overdosing or getting in a fatal car crash soon.   Something is seriously wrong with this whole sudden cascade of events.