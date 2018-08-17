How The Hell Did A Teenager Hack Apple's Secured Servers?

An Australian teenager whose name has been withheld is facing serious charges by authorities over a massive data breach of Apple’s secured network.
Apple said on Friday no customer information was compromised after Australian media reported a boy, 16, from the southern city of Melbourne, hacked into the world’s most valuable company from his parent’s basement many times over the last year, The Age newspaper reported, citing statements by the teenager’s lawyer in Children’s Court. He was summoned to a Melbourne court on Thursday.
Apple contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation which launched a major international investigation, The Age said, quoting statements made in court. The FBI then passed the case to the Australian Federal Police (AFP), where they later tracked down the teen and found software that had enabled the hacking.
The AFP raided the teen’s family home in Melbourne and seized two laptops, a mobile phone, and a hard drive. Court documents said the teenage hacker stored 90 gigabytes of Apple secured files and customer accounts in a folder titled “hacky hack hack,” the newspaper said. Authorities also said he readily spoke about his illegal activities on Facebook-owned instant messenger WhatsApp.
Here is what the court heard:
“Two Apple laptops were seized and the serial numbers matched the serial numbers of the devices which accessed the internal systems,” a prosecutor said.
“A mobile phone and hard drive were also seized and the IP address … matched the intrusions into the organization.
“The purpose was to connect remotely to the company’s internal systems.”
The teen’s lawyer told the courtroom his client had become so popular in the international hacking community that even mentioning the case in detail could expose him and his family to unwanted risk.
Crown Prosecutors also acknowledged that Apple was “very sensitive about publicity,” as it seems the story has not been widely reported.
An Apple spokesman said this in a statement to Guardian Australia:
“At Apple, we vigilantly protect our networks and have dedicated teams of information security professionals that work to detect and respond to threats,” said the spokesman.
“In this case, our teams discovered the unauthorized access, contained it, and reported the incident to law enforcement. We regard the data security of our users as one of our greatest responsibilities and want to assure our customers that at no point during this incident was their personal data compromised.”
Dr. Suelette Dreyfus, a privacy expert from the University of Melbourne’s school of computing and information systems, urged against jailtime. “I have researched a number of teen hacker cases internationally,” Dreyfus told Guardian Australia.
“Almost all these teens grew out of the technology boundary-pushing of their youth, and then went on to live useful lives and contributing to society. Putting them in prison is often a waste of that potential. “Young people often make mistakes when they are exploring and rule-breaking especially online – including boasting about their exploits. It’s not right, but for tech teens, it can be a part of growing up … there’s usually a really worried teen and family at the end of this sort of court case.”
Both AFP and Melbourne court declined to comment on the matter when asked by Guardian Australia. Reports indicate the teenager would be sentenced next month on September 20.
So we ask a difficult question: How the hell did a teenager hack the world’s most valuable company and steal customer data? Apple has a lot of explaining to do...
Comments
Autism has no boundaries on what they're capable of.
When I was 16 I ascertained the master password of a minicomputer that was used by five different county school systems.
My cronies and I utilized this password to hijack and prank the system.
At the time, there were no laws against this. My instructors and the system administrator were very annoyed but also very impressed.
I ended up teaching the programming class my last two years of high school.
Today, I would be branded a criminal hacker and prosecuted.
Apple's security is actually quite good. They should give the kid's computer back and offer him a job.
(boomer hater down voters - tough titty said the kitty 'cause the milk's all gone)
In reply to Autism has no boundaries. … by H H Henry P P …
By creeping up from the basement and stealing his moms password?
How the hell did a teenager hack the world’s most valuable company and steal customer data?
See the illuminati one eye symbolism in that photo? That is their way of telling us that this whole story is orchestrated by them to get us used to the idea that we have no privacy... anything can be "hacked".
If Apple had half a fkg brain, they'd hire the little sht.
Hummm. Let's see. Could it be that Apple's security is a pipe dream? Or Googles? Or Microsofts? Or fill in the blank's _____...
Good people, you've (we've) "been had! Ya been took! Ya been hoodwinked! Bamboozled! Led astray! Run amok! This is what he does!” Malcolm X (1992)
It's all a load of crap - see it for what it IS!
Apple should hire him or brought into the U.S. and granted instant U.S. citizenship and employed by the U.S. government.
Apple's Secured Servers?...
Obviously Apple was lying!
I wonder what he was looking for, and then what did he get. 90GB is nothing these days, although it does take a while - if one is in the US anyway.
Probably he was looking for free iTunes stuff.
Who cares about how he did the Hack!!
I want him to reveal how it managed to do anything let alone download 90Gb with our slow and terribly unreliable National Broadband Network! !!!! THAT is the shocking element to me.
Oh come on. I have probably one of the crappiest DSL connections in the country and I routinely transfer 1GB chunks of stuff. Yes, it takes awhile and I use a robust FTP client. But it is doable and really doesn't take that long.
Ok ok 😄 I was just crying out for attention through hyperbolic satire.
It's "okaaaay" now.
This sounds like a made up story to hide a more serious problem, Russian or Chinese.
Yes that way he would be brainwashed into watching pron all day with Hitlery and Bathhouse Barry posters adorning his cubicle walls.
Kid isn't that smart if he bragged about it online, let alone didn't cover his tracks.
90% chance this is human error on Apple's part. Either someone got suckered in a social engineering scheme or an Apple employee got phished, had a keyboard sniffer installed, and their password grabbed when they logged in for work.
haha, he won't be worth a shit after ten years of working for those shit for brains.
Exactly right, Apple might actually learn a thing or two from this smart kid...
About 20 years ago my computer died and I went to local town library to be in an online meeting. I had to add an IRC chat client to the library's server. It wasn't hard. It was admin/admin. I wonder if the rest of the town's system was set up by the same lazy IT guys. Wouldn't doubt it.
hacky hack hack FTW!!
Normies have no boundaries. Bunch of sodomites.
The truth is young white non-socializable males have the most superior minds. I reached my peak when I was 14. It's all down hill from there.
And then you just pound beer for the rest of your life working a dead-end job?
Doesn't matter as long as it's XXXX, mate! Crikey!
No mention of autism. A boy smarter than you is not autistic, just smarter.
How does it feel Apple? ..... now you know how the sheep "feel".
The funny thing is people think Apple is secure..... Laugh my ass of every time i hear such stuff...
Their infrastructure is "security by obscurity"
The kid obviously got around that.
Double post - I blame society
I guess the question should be asked. What the hell are we tax payers spending billions of dollars on?
Some rich cunts Moroccan Villa...
War against yourself and everyone else.
You are correct, I wish I had the poetic inclinations of poe, linguistic character of Pol Pott, , musical genius of Mozart to convey this to the public. That we are being led to the slaughter house through debt.
Ask about those serial numbers..
Either he got in via the AppleCare warranty program, having registered his laptops, or his crash logs gave his serial numbers... or Apple is capturing serial numbers of devices, and tracking everyone. Everywhere. Match the serial number with the AppleCare account, the credit card used to buy the devices, the IP addresses, and then start capturing the data flow.
The FBI, CIA and NSA will be using that data to spy on all Americans, as well as all foreigners.
If you use any apple product, you would be amazed how much info phones home to apple servers.
Little Snitch will show you everything Apple snoops on and allow you to block it.
Don't take the technical details in the article literally. "Serial numbers" is not what was tracked. There are other unique identifiers that are routinely snarfed from clients when activities across the Interwebs take place.
Yeah. The article went through a Normie Speak translator so the details are just colour.
How? He had help. They're probably Russian.
Do tell - based on what evidence did you infer it was the Russians? Or that he had help?
Jeez my guess is Q, Trump just had dinner with Tim Cook. He is in big trouble.
Can you imagine what he could have done if he had named the folder "Program Files"?
Or Better Yet" "Nothing To See Here - Move Along" :-P
Program Files? Windows. No cracker uses Windows. Linux or Mac(BSD)OS from command line.
The article title would be more compelling if the hacker was, say, over 50 years old. I don't find it surprising in the least that this hacker is young and "1337."
Maybe the bulls missed because they were looking for creepy nerds. Not likely.
Take my advice children. When your ISP suddenly gives you God rights to the root of the url you are studying on, this does not mean "go for it"! It means the jolly green giant just noticed you.
Do not walk. #runaway!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JcplDg32y7Q
Reveals Apple security flaws. The kid didn't bother to spoof his identity, IP, router ID, MAC ID, apparently thought it was a joke. At 16 I think he can't be jailed. Smart kid, looking at work in the security world.
At this point, is it still legit to call it a "secure" netowrk?
Of course! If you like your "secure network" you can keep your "secure network"! /s
At this point, is it still legit to call it a "secure" netowrk?
With that filename, it sounds like this c o u l d just be a setup to crackdown on hackers, a so-called "honey pot" where the hacker is invited in to see if they can get in, and what they go after once they get access.
I would have called it the "Hacky Sack".