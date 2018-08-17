Jim Kunstler Exposes The Democratic Party's "Three-Headed Monster"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/17/2018 - 14:35

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,

The faction that used to be the Democratic party can be described with some precision these days as a three-headed monster driving the nation toward danger, darkness, and incoherence.

Anyone interested in defending what remains of the sane center of American politics take heed:

The first head is the one infected with the toxic shock of losing the 2016 election. The illness took hold during the campaign that year when the bureaucracy under President Obama sent its lymphocytes and microphages in the “intel community” — especially the leadership of the FBI — to attack the perceived disease that the election of Donald Trump represented. The “doctors” of this Deep State diagnosed the condition as “Russian collusion.” An overdue second opinion by doctors outside the Deep State adduced later that the malady was actually an auto-immune disease.

The agents actually threatening the health of the state came from the intel community itself: Mr. Brennan, Mr. Clapper, Mr. Comey, Mr. Strzok, Mr. McCabe, Mr. Ohr, Ms. Yates. Ms. Page, et. al. who colluded with pathogens in the DNC, the Hillary campaign, and the British intel service to chew up and spit out Mr. Trump as expeditiously as possible. With the disease now revealed by hard evidence, the chief surgeon called into the case, Robert Mueller, is left looking ridiculous — and perhaps subject to malpractice charges — for trying to remove an appendix-like organ called the Manifort from the body politic instead of attending to the cancerous mess all around him. Meanwhile, the Deep State can’t stop running its mouth — The New York Times, CNN, WashPo, et al — in an evermore hysterical reaction to the truth of the matter: the Deep State itself colluded with Russia (and perhaps hates itself for it, a sure recipe for mental illness).

The second head of this monster is a matrix of sinister interests seeking to incite conflict with Russia in order to support arms manufacturers, black box “security” companies, congressmen-on-the-take, and an army of obscenely-rewarded Washington lobbyists in concert with the military and a rabid neocon intellectual think-tank camp wishing to replay the cold war and perhaps even turn up the temperature with some nuclear fire. They are apparently in deep confab with the first head and its Russia collusion storyline. Note all the current talk about Russia already meddling in the 2018 midterm election, a full-fledged pathogenic hallucination.

This second head functions by way of a displacement-projection dynamic. We hold war games on the Russian border and accuse them of “aggression.” We engineer and pay for a coup against the elected government of Ukraine, and accuse Russia of aggression. We bust up one nation after another in Middle East and complain indignantly when Russia acts to keep Syria from becoming the latest failed state. We disrupt the Russian economy with sanctions, and the Russian banking system with a cut-off of SWIFT international currency clearing privileges, and accuse them of aggression. This mode of behavior used to be known as “poking the bear,” a foolish and hazardous endeavor. The sane center never would have stood for this arrant recklessness. The world community is not fooled, though. More and more, they recognize the USA as a national borderline personality, capable of any monstrous act.

The third head of this monster is the one aflame with identity politics. It arises from a crypto-gnostic wish to change human nature to escape the woes and sorrows of the human condition — for example, the terrible tensions of sexuality. Hence, the multiplication of new sexual categories as a work-around for the fundamental terrors of human reproduction as represented by the differences between men and women. Those differences must be abolished, and replaced with chimeras that enable a childish game of pretend, men pretending to be women and vice-versa in one way or another: LBGTQetc. Anything BUT the dreaded “cis-hetero” purgatory of men and women acting like men and women. The horror….

Its companion is the race hustle and its multicultural operating system. The objective has become transparent over the past year, with rising calls to punish white people for the supposed “privilege” of being Caucasian and pay “reparations” in one way or another to underprivileged  “people of color.” This comes partly from the infantile refusal to understand that life is difficult for everybody, and that the woes and sorrows of being in this world require fortitude and intelligence to get through — with the final reward being absolutely the same for everybody.

Tags
Politics
Construction & Engineering - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 44
Vote down!
 1
roadhazard Fri, 08/17/2018 - 14:38 Permalink

The Democrat Party is going into the Mid Terms not knowing what to say. They are leaving it up to the candidate in each District to decide what the message is.

Vote up!
 22
Vote down!
 2
Chad Thunderfist venturen Fri, 08/17/2018 - 14:56 Permalink

No ... just their owners.

https://www.opensecrets.org/pres16/contributors?id=N00000019

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donald_Sussman
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Penny_Pritzker
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Harris_Simons
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Haim_Saban
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Soros
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dustin_Moskovitz
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Justin_Rosenstein
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/S._Daniel_Abraham

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 1
Zerogenous_Zone Blended Fri, 08/17/2018 - 15:21 Permalink

the democrats problem is that they are NOT aligned with any moral standard...

 

unless the abandonment of any moral standard is a moral standard?!

 

next thing they'll attach themselves to NAMBLA...and have a the first openly bestiality candidate...and then DARE the 'right' to 'judge' them...

 

is it me...or wasn't it a whole lot better when the freaks stayed in the closet and didn't fell empowered to flaunt their quirks and kinks like a clown-badge of honor?

 

zerogenous_zone

Vote up!
 14
Vote down!
 1
HockeyFool Never One Roach Fri, 08/17/2018 - 14:51 Permalink

"This comes partly from the infantile refusal to understand that life is difficult for everybody, and that the woes and sorrows of being in this world require fortitude and intelligence to get through — with the final reward being absolutely the same for everybody." DEATH

This is actually one of the smartest thing Kunstler has ever said.

PS

He must of had a hell of a time in school.

Hey Kunt!

Hey Kunthustler!

Hey Kuntstinker!

I am certain he has a much longer list. Might explain a few things ...

 

 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Dickweed Wang HockeyFool Fri, 08/17/2018 - 15:16 Permalink

. . . the infantile refusal to understand that life is difficult for everybody, and that the woes and sorrows of being in this world require fortitude and intelligence to get through . . .

 

And you can put the blame for 99% of that bullshit directly on the fucking parents of those people.  You know, the "everyone gets a trophy" crowd.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Burticus HockeyFool Fri, 08/17/2018 - 15:24 Permalink

Wake TF up, guys.  The One Ruling Party won't stop the foreign invasion any more than they will shed the Fed, end the perpetual War on People, terminate Social Insecurity & Mediscare or eliminate recurring trillion-FeRN budget deficits.  As long as you're fighting among yourselves, your only choices are a fat elephant cock or skinny jackass cock up your @$$e$.

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 0
SDShack Chad Thunderfist Fri, 08/17/2018 - 14:54 Permalink

What's really funny is that Trump approval rating is actually increasing with Blacks. It will be interesting to see if that trend happens with Hispanics too. That's the problem with having an agenda driven only by identity politics because it necessitates hating everyone that doesn't change to believe like you. Eventually you discover the only person that believes like you is you, and you end up hating the world as a result and can't figure out why the world hates you back.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Insurrector SDShack Fri, 08/17/2018 - 15:38 Permalink

So you want to cherry pick polls now?  One Rasmussen poll, which curiously is quite opaque on questions asked, sample size and subsample composition, suggests that.

Gallup shows his current approval rating at 13 percent with an average fluctuation between 10 and 15 percent. Reuters also indicated a current approval rating of 13 percent among black voters with peaks of about 18 percent in February 2017 and May 2018. Numerous YouGov/Economist surveys from July and August also showed an average of a 13 percent approval rating. Only about 9 percent of black Americans approved of Trump in multiple Quinnipiac University surveys in the past two months.

 