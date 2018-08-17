Turkey's Collapse Could Send "Millions" Of Refugees Flooding Into Europe

As Turkey braces for a fresh round of US sanctions amid a plummeting lira and what Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan says is "economic warfare" with Washington over the detention of US pastor Andrew Brunson, millions of refugees - primarily from Northern Africa and neighboring Syria, would likely flood into Europe as the Turkish economy collapses according to Newsweek.
Over 3.5 million refugees now live in Turkey after having escaped the brutal conflict that has continued for over seven years in neighboring Syria. At the same time, there are at least half a million refugees from other parts of the Middle East and Northern Africa also living in the transcontinental country.
Many of these migrants settled in the country because of a deal Ankara struck with the European Union in 2016. -Newsweek
“There are 4 million refugees in Turkey. Even though they haven’t integrated into Turkish society, they have benefited from a welcoming government. Erdoğan says he’s spent $20 billion of unbudgeted funds on these people. It’s quite clear these are unbudgeted expenditures he’s been willing to spend. But if you add another million on top of that, who knows,” Bulent Alizira, director of the Turkey program at the Washington, D.C.–based Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Newsweek.
Erdoğan was convinced to bring the European migrant influx under control in exchange for $6.6 billion in assistance, however this may be untenable as the Turkish economy goes deeper into a death-spiral, and another million migrants may cross the border after an impending Russian-backed Syrian government offensive in the jihadist stronghold of Idlib province.
Turkey, meanwhile, has threatened to open the floodgates to Europe in the past - as foreign minister Süleyman Soylu warning that Ankara could send "15,000 refugees to you… each month and blow your mind," while threatening Brussels into footing the bill for the multi-billion dollar deal.
Such a scenario "could have major political consequences for politicians like German Chancellor Angela Merkel," whose internal battles within her coalition government have left it in a precarious state after significant pressure to dial back her EU open-border migration policies which began in 2015.
Merkel has urged the Erdoğan administration to maintain the independence of Ankara's central bank - stressing the importance of an "economically stable neighborhood," while speaking from Bosnia this week. "No one...has an interest in an economic destabilization of Turkey, but of course everything must be done so that, for example, an independent central bank can work and so on," she added.
That said, experts cited by Newsweek say that the majority of migrants who might flee an economic collapse in Turkey would likely flood into Greece, not Germany.
"Erdoğan has been talking about sending people back to parts of Syria that Turkey controls. But many of the refugees are from the areas that [Syrian President Bashar] al-Assad controls, they aren’t going to want to go to northern Syria," says Alizira. "The so-called Balkan route has been closed down. If Turkey turns on the spigot, which is a terrible way to refer to refugees, they’ll go to Greece. If boats start to leave Turkey, it’ll be a problem for Greece. Beyond, I don’t think it’ll hurt the EU."
“Clearly if Turkey’s economic crisis continues, if the government has to seriously reign in public funding, funding for refugee programs would have to be on the chopping block,” Ross Wilson, an expert on Turkey at the Atlantic Council in Washington D.C., told Newsweek. “But I doubt that there will be much impact in the short term.”
Comments
Next stop Germany!!
The gates of hell has been released...
Or, should I say, hell is soon to be upon them.
In reply to Next stop Germany!! by eitheror
By Design
Unarmed Western Europe overrun my Muzzies in a bid to stamp out the White Race.
In reply to The gates of hell has been… by El Oregonian
Just build a wall and patrol the waterways. Have one fence right on the border, and another fence inside the border. Inside the two fences is a kill zone.
In reply to By Design Unarmed Western… by JRobby
"We'll have to raise taxes to do all that." "The carbon tax exposed to be a fraud and all, we'll need more money from somewhere"
In reply to Just build a wall and patrol… by tmosley
Seems like the people who fund crazy ass Sunnis need to come up with $20 billion to repay Erdogan. How about Saudi Arabia for $10 billion of it, since they seem to have infinite money to build mosques and fund radical imams all over the west. Israel and the USA can split the remaining $10 billion.
The people who funded and supported these religious psychos are responsible for the havoc they wreaked, just like you would be responsible if you gave a retarded 3rd grader a big bag of anthrax and told him to enjoy himself at the fair. You can barely even blame the religious psycho sunnis, as they are just retarded morons that have been brainwashed since childhood. They should be put down as humanely as possible. But those who gave such mental defectives the weapons and money that actually made them dangerous need to step up and take responsibility for the havoc their little darlings have unleashed.
In reply to "We'll have to raise taxes… by JRobby
We're gonna need bigger guns.
In reply to Just build a wall and patrol… by tmosley
Better lock up the goats...
In reply to We're gonna need bigger guns. by css1971
Islam is for everybody. Not about race for them. (Even if the Islamic infected world is riven by ethnic, tribal, and incidentally racist conflict, that's just inherent to the fixed sum thinking the sickening creed limits its followers to)
In reply to By Design Unarmed Western… by JRobby
JRobby said, "Unarmed Western Europe overrun my Muzzies in a bid to stamp out the White Race."
in a bid to stamp out any NON-muslims. Fixed it for you. I'll bet you didn't know this but they even fight among themselves. Shias and Sunnis anyone. But first they are going to assimilate the world and then go back to infighting.
In reply to By Design Unarmed Western… by JRobby
100% ..... Remember the beginning of the European Union and the elites were pushing Turkey as a member ? They couldnt get Turkey as a member from the inception, so this is the backup plan ... the stealth Islamic scum invasion .... how people cannot see this is beyond me
In reply to By Design Unarmed Western… by JRobby
Since Islamic airluft capabilities are non exsitant, good thing Merkle incentivized building huge Camp of Saints staging areas.
In reply to By Design Unarmed Western… by JRobby
Collapsing Turkey is the goal of Trump’s masters, in large part to flood Europe per The Kalergi Plan.
https://www.counter-currents.com/2018/06/the-truth-about-the-kalergi-plan/
It’s going to happen, unless those incentivizing the ongoing flood of economic migrants and ‘refugees’ who should be going to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are stopped.
Europe’s biggest enemy is its own idiot Left wingers who are so desperate to appear morally superior they welcome an unending flood of welfare recipients who will bankrupt them and leave them a minority in their own country.
http://www.renegadetribune.com/angela-merkel-kalergi-plan-destruction-white-race/
In reply to The gates of hell has been… by El Oregonian
“Europe’s biggest enemy is its own idiot Left wingers who are so desperate to appear morally superior they welcome an unending flood of welfare recipients who will bankrupt them and leave them a minority in their own country.”
Those idiots are a danger to any country they reside in. Hard to believe how mentally bankrupt they are while constantly telling everyone how intelligent they are while doing it.
Makes me think of Forrest Gump..
In reply to Collapsing Turkey is the… by I Am Jack's Ma…
You stupid prick - Europe was being invaded way before Trump ever got elected and in fact, the Deep State didn't expect him to win. Are these "MASTERS", yours as well, because you seem to indicate that pretty much everybody has one. WHO is YOUR MASTER?
Special interests have been lobbying politicians on both sides of the OCEAN forever to allow unlimited immigration. Reagan authorized a HUGE amnesty based on the fact the border was going to be sealed. WHO WAS REAGANS MASTER?
Get rid of that assinine, derogatory insinuation. It makes you look like a rube.
In reply to Collapsing Turkey is the… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Orban for President, of the EU. Remind me what NATO was for?!
In reply to Next stop Germany!! by eitheror
And to think that Turkey was one of our closet allies just a short while ago...
USSA and IsaHell would never have been able to maintain our ISIS terrorists and kill so many innocent Syrian women and children without them... pity...
In reply to Orban for President, of the… by TBT or not TBT
Stalin's Russian empire was our ally for a short time while the Nazi regime in Germany was our enemy.
In reply to And to think that Turkey was… by Yellow_Snow
Send them all to Canada.
In reply to Next stop Germany!! by eitheror
stop bombing syria and yemen, and iraq
problem solved
I seen this movie, we have Capt. America, the Black Panther and his army. That was real right? Right!
In reply to stop bombing syria by Squid Viscous
But those places would still be Islamic, ie lost to humanity.
In reply to I seen this movie, we have… by booboo
who the fuck cares, they've been islamic for 1400 years, idiot
except Syria which has alot of Christians and Druze, majority Sunni Islam, but you're gona
fix it from your trailer park...
when you run out of meth you can snort mountain dew,
i heard that somewhere
In reply to But those places would still… by TBT or not TBT
Yep, small minority of non-Islamic faithful still in those places. The purifying effect of jihadist mentality, built into Islam, kept them down and cowed and once an a while ethnically cleansed.
In reply to who the fuck cares, they've… by Squid Viscous
it's not a small minority, dope
do some research,
what percent of Palestinians are christian?
more than your small mind can probably grasp
In reply to Yep, small minority of non… by TBT or not TBT
Agreed, just bomb Iran.
In reply to stop bombing syria by Squid Viscous
By design, stamp out the White Race.
Islam is for everybody. Not about race.
In reply to By design Western Europe… by JRobby
Depending on what time it is where you are, it's almost time for your prayers, yes?
In reply to Islam is for everybody. … by TBT or not TBT
So I'm not a racist when I say that all Muslims must convert or die?
In reply to Islam is for everybody. … by TBT or not TBT
Not at all.
That is the default Islamic position on other religions after all.
In reply to So I'm not a racist when I… by tmosley
The tolerance is the thing I admire..........
In reply to Not at all. That is the… by css1971
Good luck walking thru Armenia they will need it.
To the promised land. LOL
This message has been brought to you by Turkish Airlines.
The airline of choice for Radical Islamic Terrorists fleeing the Russians in Syria for your neighborhood. Remember, we are all White Helmets and you are all infidels.
Build a wall and top it with razor wire and machine guns. Problem solved.
For good measure, remove kebab.
send them anyway!
Sweet, let the pussies suffer with it.
Blackmailing Mutti..
Reinstalling a caliphate is always messy.
'...they aren’t going to want to go to northern Syria...'
'Want to go?' Who cares if they want to go? Get on the truck or get shot.
The idea of Turks walking thru Armenia is pretty funny.
All of the refugees are a direct result of the wars fomented by jewish sayanim neocons in the US in coordination with Tel Aviv.
The only place these refugees should be heading is Israel.
Future European history books will show that the pol's at this juncture in history were completely bought off and that they gleefully invited the barbarians past their gates and into their own social (dis)order. Big mistake!
All because they wanted a piece of the huge Russian/Iran/Korean sanction money pie under Obama. They just couldn't say "no".
An absolutely irreversible and shortsighted mistake they'll never recover from. Sweden has been lost...forever.
Could? No the fact is it will send millions of refugees into Europe. But I think wicked Europe deserves it. And if you haven't figured it out yet, all that really matters is what I think, because the truth blows a big hole right through your clouds of lies.
So basically work with the Russians and Syrians to rebuild Syria so refugees can simply go back?
This is gonna be good, Germans are good at systematically killing people, just need to get them to the boiling point....
$1,000,000.00 BITCOIN COMING SOON.
644 DAYS.
Bitcoin Block Reward Halving Countdown. Google it.
Just a friendly reminder for the NEWBS.
When you sell your bitcoin, you are selling it to a whale, or even worse, A BANKSTER.
Never before in the world of finance has a predetermined event of this magnitude happened. It could be the GREATEST FINANCIAL EVENT EVER TO TAKE PLACE.
A Known/Known event.
The WHALES know this and are getting coin cheap right now. Organized theft from weak hands.
Don't sell your bitcoin cheap.
HODL MOON LAMBO
JC
Now it is getting clearer to everybody.
GREECE IS KEY.
When Turkey unleashes those millions of refugees on Greece... And Greece retaliates by attacking Turkey.. then you will have the makings of WW3.
The Great Warning will happen first though.
No refugee will make it to Europe. Doors are shut. All Syrian refugees will stay in Turkey and oust the turks. Assad, Iran and the Kurds will overtake Turkey, helped by Russia and China. That´s the way Trump will show Erdo the ass card.