Sanctions, Sanctions, Sanctions – The Final Demise Of The Dollar Hegemony?

Authored by Peter Koenig via The Saker Blog,
Sanctions left and sanctions right. Financial mostly, taxes, tariffs, visas, travel bans – confiscation of foreign assets, import and export prohibitions and limitations; and also punishing those who do not respect sanctions dished out by Trump, alias the US of A, against friends of their enemies. The absurdity seems endless and escalating – exponentially, as if there was a deadline to collapse the world. Looks like a last-ditch effort to bring down international trade in favor of — what? – Make America Great Again? – Prepare for US mid-term elections? – Rally the people behind an illusion? – Or what?
All looks arbitrary and destructive. All is of course totally illegal by any international law or, forget law, which is not respected anyway by the empire and its vassals, but not even by human moral standards. Sanctions are destructive. They are interfering in other countries sovereignty. They are made to punish countries, nations, that refuse to bend to a world dictatorship.
Looks like everybody accepts this new economic warfare as the new normal. Nobody objects. And the United Nations, the body created to maintain Peace, to protect our globe from other wars, to uphold human rights – this very body is silent – out of fear? Out of fear that it might be ‘sanctioned’ into oblivion by the dying empire? – Why cannot the vast majority of countries – often it is a ratio of 191 to 2 (Israel and the US) – reign-in the criminals?
Imagine Turkey – sudden massive tariffs on aluminum (20%) and steel (50%) imposed by Trump, plus central bank currency interference had the Turkish Lira drop by 40%, and that ‘only’ because Erdogan is not freeing US pastor Andrew Brunson, who faces in Turkey a jail sentence of 35 years for “terror and espionage”. An Izmir court has just turned down another US request for clemency, however, converting his jail sentence to house arrest for health reason. It is widely believed that Mr. Brunson’s alleged 23 years of ‘missionary work’ is but a smoke screen for spying.
President Erdogan has just declared he would look out for new friends, including new trading partners in the east – Russia, China, Iran, Ukraine, even the unviable EU, and that his country is planning issuing Yuan-denominated bonds to diversify Turkey’s economy, foremost the country’s reserves and gradually moving away from the dollar hegemony.
Looking out for new friends, may also include new military alliances. Is Turkey planning to exit NATO? Would turkey be ‘allowed’ to exit NATO – given its strategic position maritime and land position between east and west? – Turkey knows that having military allies that dish out punishments for acting sovereignly in internal affair – spells disaster for the future. Why continue offering your country to NATO, whose only objective it is to destroy the east – the very east which is not only Turkey’s but the world’s future? Turkey is already approaching the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) and may actually accede to it within the foreseeable future. That might be the end of Turkey’s NATO alliance.
What if Iran, Venezuela, Russia, China – and many more countries not ready to bow to the empire, would jail all those spies embedded in the US Embassies or camouflaged in these countries’ national (financial) institutions, acting as Fifth Columns, undermining their host countries’ national and economic policies? – Entire cities of new jails would have to be built to accommodate the empire’s army of criminals.
Imagine Russia – more sanctions were just imposed for alleged and totally unproven (to the contrary: disproven) Russian poisoning of four UK citizens with the deadly nerve agent, Novichok – and for not admitting it. This is a total farce, a flagrant lie, that has become so ridiculous, most thinking people, even in the UK, just laugh about it. Yet, Trump and his minions in Europe and many parts of the world succumb to this lie – and out of fear of being sanctions, they also sanction Russia. What has the world become? – Hitler’s Propaganda Minister, Joseph Goebbels, would be proud for having taught the important lesson to the liars of the universe: “Let me control the media, and I will turn any nation into a herd of Pigs”. That’s what we have become – a herd of pigs.
Fortunately, Russia too has moved away so far already from the western dollar-controlled economy that such sanctions do no longer hurt. They serve Trump and his cronies as mere propaganda tools – show-offs, “we are still the greatest!”.
Venezuela is being sanctioned into the ground, literally, by from-abroad (Miami and Bogota) Twitter-induced manipulations of her national currency, the Bolívar, causing astronomical inflations – constant ups and downs of the value of the local currency, bringing the national economy to a virtual halt. Imported food, pharmaceuticals and other goods are being deviated at the borders and other entry points, so they will never end up on supermarket shelves, but become smuggle ware in Colombia, where these goods are being sold at manipulated dollar-exchange rates to better-off Venezuelan and Colombian citizens. These mafia type gangs are being funded by NED and other similar nefarious State Department financed “NGOs”, trained by US secret services, either within or outside Venezuela. Once infiltrated into Venezuela – overtly or covertly – they tend to boycott the local economy from within, spread violence and become part of the Fifth Column, primarily sabotaging the financial system.
Venezuela is struggling to get out of this dilemma which has people suffering, by de-dollarizing her economy, partly through a newly created cryptocurrency, the Petro, based on Venezuela’s huge oil reserves and also through a new Bolivar – in the hope of putting the breaks on the spiraling bursts of inflation. This scenario reminds so much of Chile in 1973, when Henry Kissinger was Foreign Secretary (1973-1977), and inspired the CIA coup, by “disappearing” food and other goods from Chilean markets, killing legitimately elected President Allende, bringing Augusto Pinochet, a horrendous murderer and despot to power. The military dictatorship regime brought the death and disappearance of tens of thousands of people and lasted until 1990. Subjugating Venezuela might, however, not be so easy. After all, Venezuela has 19 years of revolutionary Chavista experience – and a solid sense of resistance.
Iran – is being plunged into a similar fate. For no reason at all, Trump reneged on the five-plus-one pronged so-called Nuclear Deal, signed in Vienna on 14 July 2015, after almost ten years of negotiations. Now – of course driven by the star-Zionist Netanyahu – new and ‘the most severe ever’ sanctions are being imposed on Iran, also decimating the value of their local currency, the Rial. Iran, under the Ayatollah, has already embarked on a course of “Resistance Economy”, meaning de-dollarization of their economy and moving towards food and industrial self-sufficiency, as well as increased trading with eastern countries, China, Russia, the SCO and other friendly and culturally aligned nations, like Pakistan. However, Iran too has a strong Fifth Column, engrained in the financial sector, that does not let go of forcing and propagating trading with the enemy, i.e. the west, the European Union, whose euro-monetary system is part of the dollar hegemony, hence posing similar vulnerability of sanctions as does the dollar.
China – the stellar prize of the Big Chess Game – is being ‘sanctioned’ with tariffs no end, for having become the world’s strongest economy, surpassing in real output and measured by people’s purchasing power, by far the United States of America. China also has a solid economy and gold-based currency, the Yuan – which is on a fast track to overtake the US-dollar as the number one world reserve currency. China retaliates, of course, with similar ‘sanctions’, but by and large, her dominance of Asian markets and growing economic influence in Europe, Africa and Latin America, is such that Trump’s tariff war means hardly more for China than a drop on a hot stone.
North Korea – the much-touted Trump-Kim mid-June Singapore summit – has long since become a tiny spot in the past. Alleged agreements reached then are being breached by the US, as could have been expected. All under the false and purely invented pretext of DPRK not adhering to her disarmament commitment; a reason to impose new strangulating sanctions. The world looks on. Its normal. Nobody dares questioning the self-styled Masters of the Universe. Misery keeps being dished out left and right – accepted by the brainwashed to-the-core masses around the globe. War is peace and peace is war. Literally. The west is living in a “peaceful” comfort zone. Why disturb it? – If people die from starvation or bombs – it happens far away and allows us to live in peace. Why bother? – Especially since we are continuously, drip-by-steady drip being told its right.
In a recent interview with PressTV I was asked, why does the US not adhere to any of their internationally or bilaterally concluded treaties or agreements? – Good question. – Washington is breaking all the rules, agreements, accords, treaties, is not adhering to any international law or even moral standard, simply because following such standards would mean giving up world supremacy. Being on equal keel is not in Washington’s or Tel Aviv’s interest. Yes, this symbiotic and sick relationship between the US and Zionist Israel is becoming progressively more visible; the alliance of the brute military force and the slick and treacherous financial dominion – together striving for world hegemony, for full spectrum dominance. This trend is accelerating under Trump and those who give him orders, simply because “they can”. Nobody objects. This tends to portray an image of peerless power, instilling fear and is expected to incite obedience. Will it?
What is really transpiring is that Washington is isolating itself, that the uni-polar world is moving towards a multipolar world, one that increasingly disregards and disrespects the United States, despises her bullying and warmongering – killing and shedding misery over hundreds of millions of people, most of them defenseless children, women and elderly, by direct military force or by proxy-led conflicts – Yemen is just one recent examples, causing endless human suffering to people who have never done any harm to their neighbors, let alone to Americans. Who could have any respect left for such a nation, called the United States of America, for the people behind such lying monsters?
This behavior by the dying empire is driving allies and friends into the opposite camp – to the east, where the future lays, away from a globalized One-World-Order, towards a healthy and more equal multi-polar world. – It would be good, if our world body, the members of the United Nations, created in the name of Peace, would finally gather the courage and stand up against the two destroyer nations for the good of humanity, of the globe, and of Mother Earth.
Comments
Yep, El Presidente is on the Case ...
g wut?
In reply to g by BaBaBouy
Sanctions are the last cheap-shot "punch" of a world-reserve-currency nation before the inevitable full-blown fisticuffs of out-and-out war. They are the signs of a dying currency in its death throes. Look to history for proof.
Knowing all of this is not as important as understanding its source. We who KNOW must spread the word that this centuried cyclical pattern need not be repeated at the behest and benefit of the international usurers.
(((THEY))) are the cause. When (((they))) are confidently targeted and finally eliminated... peace and prosperity will ensue on planet earth.
In reply to g wut? by nmewn
Xi will fold, the euro-peons are already folding and that basket case Erdogan has made of Turkey will be left to wither on the vine and none of that involves woar.
Hey, look at it this way, Xi can trade with Burma, Vietnam, Cambodia and set up shop on farm land offered by the Russians that Russians don't want to farm.
He'll be fine, he's emperor for life now ya know ;-)
In reply to Sanctions are the last … by J S Bach
S. China Sea ANNEXATION, SANCTIONS? Great Wall $t. not interested.
In reply to Xi will fold, the euro-peons… by nmewn
Q
In reply to M by B-Bond
DEMISE of US$ Hegemony?
Simply, KARMA for the US perpetuating
the Greatest Injustice of the 20th Century.
In reply to Q by DeathMerchant
Didnt read it all got tired of the bleating
Trump was INSTALLED to break the petro-dollar and get the USA's head out of the noose of the petro-dollar. Triffin's Dilema can no longer be borne as the USA is rotting from within
Hence - now comes the SDR or gold trade note - or?
"if shit can't go on, it'll fucking stop" - some economist
Well, I believe that's Trump's assignment: stop this Petro Dollar shit show
In reply to Karma is a biyatch by loop
The US petrodollar is THE source of US hegemony
In reply to Didnt read it all got tired… by RafterManFMJ
Because the US-led, Anglo-French-Zio cabal tends to destroy any nation which refuses to trade in the petrodollar, an increasing number of other nations have allied agreeing not to trade fuel in it, which means a decreasing demand for it and accordingly decreasing value in it over time. Despite the control our sicko nations have over world finances, we have created such a huge black hole of debt and military hostility that other more solvent and sane nations like Russia and China tend to want other reserves for security and stability. As the dollar fades and we go off into the sunset with our pathetic birth rate and a devastated family system, leaving behind to our progeny our huge black hole of debt, there likely will be more reliance on gold. So buy gold for your dottage and your 1.2 children.
In reply to The US petrodollar is THE… by Juggernaut x2
I've made 10,000usd so far this year working 0nline. I'm using an online business opportunity. My lovely friend showed me and I've made lot of advantage of this site. It's really user friendly and I'm just so happy that I found out about it.. .. go to this site home tab for more details...
▬▬▬▬ http://www.todaysfox.com ᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵᴵ
In reply to Because the US-led, Anglo… by FBaggins
^
Fuck off....
In reply to I've made 10,000usd so far… by ggianna815
"Why cannot the vast majority of countries – often it is a ratio of 191 to 2 (Israel and the US) – reign-in the criminals?"
What dirt do the two have on the leaders of the 191? Fear of economic retaliations or financial system dependency? Fear they might not be able to survive without the two? The US Dollar? Perhaps some combinations of these.
The same question could also be asked: why can't the vast majority of citizens (with ratio that's far greater) revolt and "reign-in" the criminals in their governments?
In reply to ^ Fuck off.... by Shillinlikeavillan
The answer is the bankers. The private banking families that made the creation of Israel possible, and setup the US dollar after WWII as the reserve currency, own the debt that all countries have to the BIS. Simple as that. The countries themselves are slaves to the owners of the debt.
The citizens have little power as they are progressively being locked into the banking system, which will become complete once cash is abolished.
Bottom line is that as long as governments remain in debt to private individuals or families, nothing will change.
In reply to "Why cannot the vast… by beemasters
Looks like Trump is not only helping the break up the banking cartel he's also doing it in a way to bring back domestic manufacturing prior to it.
In reply to The answer is the bankers… by You Only Live Twice
In case you haven't noticed, the dollar is rising making US manufacturing LESS competitive. I agree with the author, the sanctions are an act of desperation. Ask yourself why America fracks oil? It's financed with $200b of junk bonds and environmentally destructive. Oil is the game and we've lost the Middle East. My fellow Americans, we're in big trouble.
In reply to Looks like Trump is not only… by JimmyJones
The interesting thing about bankruptcy is that the moment after the gavel falls, the debt disappears. Assets are picked up for pennies on the dollar. Most people pick themselves up, dust themselves off and start again. We all were pulled into a vastly complex intertwined global system where people on public assistance could buy an orange produced half a world away. Now that system is unraveling.
In reply to The answer is the bankers… by You Only Live Twice
Too bad the UN, Inc. building wasn’t vaporized on 9/11 too.
In reply to The answer is the bankers… by You Only Live Twice
"Sanctions are destructive. They are interfering in other countries sovereignty. They are made to punish countries, nations, that refuse to bend to a world dictatorship."
World dictatorship. That says a lot to me.
In reply to Because the US-led, Anglo… by FBaggins
These Jews are disgusting.
Why are there illegals hiding out on reservations posing as Natives? Are the Natives aware of this?
In reply to The US petrodollar is THE… by Juggernaut x2
Exactly.
It's like People can't observe and see a pattern.
Or maybe they firmly believe The Matrix they are presented with and so nothing makes sense.
In reply to Didnt read it all got tired… by RafterManFMJ
God you people in the comments section and the author of this shitbag article are stupid(or are you guys foreign investors that are going "wahh!!! trump is screwing up my NWO investments! WAAAAAHHH!)...
The whole point is to bring this shit BACK HOME...
... NOT give away US SHIT to the world for FREE anymore...
That day is DONE... Thank fuckin god...
In reply to Exactly. It's like People… by css1971
The shit that's 'coming home' to the JUSA is not the good shit you think it is...you are a dead man crawling
:D :D
In reply to God you people in the… by Shillinlikeavillan
The shit stained empire is undergoing the "pride cometh before the fall" phase.
Perhaps some important people have realized this already and that's why the world is self organizing into a more multipolar one as we speak.
The military, social, moral and intellectual bankruptcy of the Anglo-Zionist empire is plain to see. The last bankruptcy will be the financial one.
In reply to The shit that's 'coming home… by 07564111
That would be great, but he's still instigating against the countries with the greatest potential to erode the petrodollar. Tariffs could also weaken the dollar trade system, but I don't think he'll be able to make any dent in our trade debt, so it's not affecting the over valued dollar, either. Ending any serious tariffs will be too hard for Trump to resist if Wall Street starts bleating, and they're already bleating.
In reply to Didnt read it all got tired… by RafterManFMJ
The petrodollar has become meaningless.The whole purpose was to flood the international system with dollars and treasuries and this has been accomplished decades ago and is one reason Congress threw the Saudis under the bus. The US passed the Saudis as the second largest oil exporter all sold in dollars. In fact the US's problem is that they were too successful and has been desperate to create dollar weakness since the 80's. 75% of all international financial transactions are done in dollars. 50% of all trade is still settled in dollars. Banks have lent trillions to foreign entities all in dollars which creates a constant demand as they must be serviced in dollars. Many countries issue bonds in dollars and interest is paid in dollars. Even China has done this.
Back in the 80's right before the Plaza Accord meeting to address dollar strength US officials met with Martin Armstrong at Armstrong Economics and ask how can we remove the dollar as THE worlds reserve currency so it can weaken? His reply was you can't as there is nothing to replace it which is the same problem as today. At the PA meeting the US proposed that Europe go to a single currency hoping it would become a world reserve currency and take pressure off the dollar. European officials met with Armstrong after the meeting and told them it would eventually collapse which the two main reasons are one. a one currency fits all with so many diverse economies will not work and the second they would have to create a sovereign bond backed by all EU member countries. Now no country wants to guarantee anothers debt. There is no place then to park euros except treasuries. No one is going to buy most sovereign debt then like Italian and Spanish or negative German bunds nor park capital in most EU banks. The ECB has destroyed the sovereign and corporate bond markets are are forced to either buy or guarantee them. The bank of Japan did the same.
The computer models at AE forecast back in 2009 that Europe is beginning to collapse and capital will leave and move to dollars and dollar based assets. This started to accelerate in 2011 and this was one reason why the dollar has gained strength and the Dow kept breaking records all due to capital flight. The forecast back then when the Dow was around 6000 was to 22,000 then 23,000 and finally to around 40,000 during the last leg of the collapse. The models also forecast that capital flight accelerates at rhe end of 2018 and the shit hits the fan there around 2020/21 with the euro not expected to survive after 2021.
The models forecast that first the emerging markets go which we are seeing now with capital flowing into dollars from their collapsing currencies. The next to fall is Japan and then Europe which again we have been seeing since the forecasts.
In an ironic twist EU officials ask for an emergency meeting with Armstrong and staff which they flew to Brussels after meeting with officials in London from the PBOC. EU officials were told the collapse cannot be stopped only how hard it falls. The EU responded by announcing a 25% increase in member fees, wanting a tax on all financial transactions and wanting to tax directly all EU citizens and businesses.Then Juncker and Macron came out and wants all EU member countries to guarantee all others debt. Now the latest from Brussels is they want a single wide budget controlled by Brussels bypassing all countries so they would be prohibited from having their own.This all shows how desperate they have become. Almost all cities in France are broke from migrant costs. Over 50% of German cities are also broke from these costs. The German health minster announced over a 3 billion pound deficit as they claim they underestimated migrant health care costs. Spain's pension fund completely runs out at the end of 2018. Most banks in Europe are in serious trouble as capital still flees into dollars. Even many banks has opened branches in the US converting euros to dollars and parking at the FED ever since Draghi went to negative rates charging banks to park excess capital. His did this to get banks to lend instead of parking capital but has failed in a huge way as European banks are now lending in the US. All of the above are not isolated events but happening all over Europe.
The bottom line is if you control large amounts of capital are you really going to park it in Europe? For 10 years now the net has been full of nonsense that the dollar and Dow will collapse "any day", The worst is a correction before moving higher. These people are clueless!
In reply to Didnt read it all got tired… by RafterManFMJ
The major Central Banks being well aware of how devastating currency moves can be have gone out of their way behind the scenes to stabilize an unstable situation which they created with a decade of QE policies. The argument that currencies are trading in a false paradigm extends past simple manipulation and is bolstered by their being sheltered from the storm of volatility by existing in a rather closed system in which wealth tends to become trapped.
While like all fiat money the dollar is nothing to brag about at this time the other options are even less compelling. The article below argues that it is to early to count the dollar out because of its status as the worlds largest reserve currency by which all others are judged.
http://Currencies Continue Trading In A False Paradigm html
In reply to Karma is a biyatch by loop
Concur, and using Russian farmland by the Chinese might breake the Russian mafia's control of the agricultural markets.
In reply to Xi will fold, the euro-peons… by nmewn
Mafia control of the agricultural markets.
Russia sells non GM to customers and dont do tarriffs.
Mafia lol!
In reply to Concur, and using Russian… by IProtectYou
You are wrong.
Russia suffered under the sanctions by Obama and prospered. So will China. So will Iran.
As Nietzsche proclaimed: 'That which does not kill me, makes me stronger."
In reply to Xi will fold, the euro-peons… by nmewn
so will your momma's pussy,FCZ.
In reply to Xi will fold, the euro-peons… by nmewn
You're like Trump,. so wrapped up in minor battles to win,that you you lose the war.
Shorttermism , like the fixation of Wall St on one 1/4s figures.
In reply to Xi will fold, the euro-peons… by nmewn
As Dr MacDonald has documented (((THEY))) ARE the cause.
Yet another White guy MURDERED by the COWARDS, in the very same way they killed the Hizballah guy, who was also White, and they have been assassinating, with US help, Iranian scientists for years.:
Jews Murder Syrian Scientist in New Middle East Terror Wave August 6, 2018
Jews from the Israeli secret service Mossad have murdered yet another Syrian scientist in their ongoing campaign of terror and violence in the Middle East with the car-bombing death of Dr. Aziz Isber, head of the Center for Scientific Research.
If you are OK with this, hey this is a "Free" country or something:
The cost of Israel to the American taxpayer in 2003 $3 TRILLION!
Huge US Weapons Cache Found in al-Qaeda Base in “Rebel”-Held Syria July 7, 2018
Jews Demand Open Borders for USA, But Use DNA to Keep Israel Racially Pure
The Man Behind the Curtain :
Cherchez le Juif: A review of Kevin MacDonald's The Culture of Critique
In reply to Sanctions are the last … by J S Bach
It's a last chance power drive from a gasping, decaying, corrupted nation. A flicker of hopeful glory from a bygone past.
In reply to Sanctions are the last … by J S Bach
There will be no war - Zio/US doesn’t have the weaponry or the GUTS !!
The people would quickly wake up once they were being drafted - that would be right out of their comfort zone !
Fact is - the pressure hasn’t worked on Russia - China or Iran !
Russia showed in Syria that they are quite capable of turning Zio/US ‘proxy’ terrorists into fertiliser and the MSM says FUCK all !
Why ??? Because they can’t !!
Russia has suffered very few casualties in Syria - they have been quite brilliant !
US can only ‘look’ dangerous now - In the ‘Art of War’ they have been severely outplayed and will continue to be !
In reply to Sanctions are the last … by J S Bach
There is no US —just a used country under Zionism/Satanism.
Get rid of Zionism on planet Earth means getting rid of Satanism, for they are one and the same disease of evil ignorance.
The ZIO's think that American non-ZIO's have no guts and no balls. They think they can use you like the 911'd cattle they really think you are. Isn't it way way WAY past time to burn this clique of black magic down for all time?
In reply to There will be no war - Zio… by Jack Oliver
If you think the US will fight a war with Russia with tanks and guns you are out of touch with reality.
In reply to There will be no war - Zio… by Jack Oliver
It will be a nuke first strike with all of the Chosenites and their asskissers hidden somewhere underground and mostly south of the Equator.
In reply to If you think the US will… by dark fiber
If they had anything better - they would have used it in Syria !
I was Russia that ‚showcased‘ over 150 ‘never before seen’ weapons in Syria !!
Russia is FUCKING light years ahead !!
In reply to If you think the US will… by dark fiber
Take your stupid pill today?
Yep!
In reply to There will be no war - Zio… by Jack Oliver
Right on both points of observation. The American Dollar is the cause of the stress in the world markets as the reserve currency that is bringing everything down. The end game is of course the end of the American dollar as the reserve currency. The day is coming, quickly, likely within a few years where the dollar will get so strong, and then it will be over.
Without question, the Satanic Jews have caused way too much havoc on this world. They are a sickening black plague upon humanity. The Jewish cult, the Satanic 'religion' must and will be bombed out of mental existence. This is already underway. What is the best thing that you yourself can do to facilitate this inevitability? Just start with three things. Then once you have mastered the material, get these three things to everybody you know who is able to also master the material.
#1. Know what Christopher Bollyn is saying. The Zionist Jews did 911. That is 1000%. Now you will know in more detail, who, how, and most importantly, why. Start with the following and review many times.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9aOhnK01wMY&t=13s
#2. You need to know real history now, not the sickening lie the Satanic Jews have forcefed you with as you've been strapped and drained of your lifeblood in their matrix. Find out what the former Zionist Jew here, Mr. Benjamin Freedman, is telling you. Find out the real history of this world.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAgYBcc4bX4&t=1070s
#3. Find out about the absolutely authentic Protocols of Zion. In the nutshell of Zionism about to be crushed, this is exactly what they have done to you. For in their dogshit Satanic cult 'religion' you are nothing but animals to be used and slaughtered at will.
https://archive.org/details/TheProtocolsOfTheLearnedEldersOfZion
In reply to Sanctions are the last … by J S Bach
you're welcome.
In reply to g by BaBaBouy
Right, libtard writer.
Conviniently ignored the fact Venezuela sucks because of its policies. If it didn't go commie on itself, it would be just fine.
Conviniently ignored the fact that Iran deal that transferred of billions of euros into Iranian coffers - and likely had backdeals for Obozo and the Demoncrats we are still not fully aware of.
Oh, that evil Trump. Hillary would be so much better, we'd have mushroom clouds in the air by now.
In reply to g by BaBaBouy
The Saker...CIA cutout...weekend Tylers.
Its really quite astonishing isn't it?...lol...I can't wait for Danny Glover's and Sean Penn's article on socialized medicine in Latin America and it's prospects for America!
In reply to The Saker...CIA cutout… by SergeA.Storms
It’s called the emergency room.
Some stooge stealing my cord and tourniquet. That’s low, even for a scumbag.
In reply to Its really quite astonishing… by nmewn
Let's see you give a better explanation, wise ass.
You are quick to spew out some ad hominem bullshit but have nothing meaningful to offer. Let me see your evidence or data that disputes the premise of this article.
You're fine with whatever happens as long as you perceive yourself to be on the "winning" side. Principles, morals, ethics, mean nothing to you as long as your side "wins".
Well we will see, as they say, "Time will tell". Other empires have gone down this same road throughout history and it has never ended well......especially for the people of the failing empire.
If you believe we can....or should.....dictate policy to the rest of the world, then you are one arrogant, stupid son of a bitch, and certainly not an American. Just remember, you Trumptard bitch, the same government that you cheer to rule the world will rule yours as well. Last time I checked, that was not the intent of the idea we call "America". I was always told that was a Communist agenda.
In reply to Its really quite astonishing… by nmewn
"you Trumptard bitch"
Whoa! Trumptard bitch!...LMAO!...I'll have to return to this one, in the morning...such complexity ;-)
In reply to Let's see you give a better… by bshirley1968
not a real ZH fave, are you, Hymie?
In reply to "you Trumptard bitch" Whoa!… by nmewn
he is just a Christian Zionist.
In reply to not a real ZH fave, are you,… by Juggernaut x2