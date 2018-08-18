Sanctions, Sanctions, Sanctions – The Final Demise Of The Dollar Hegemony?

Authored by Peter Koenig via The Saker Blog,
Sanctions left and sanctions right. Financial mostly, taxes, tariffs, visas, travel bans – confiscation of foreign assets, import and export prohibitions and limitations; and also punishing those who do not respect sanctions dished out by Trump, alias the US of A, against friends of their enemies. The absurdity seems endless and escalating – exponentially, as if there was a deadline to collapse the world. Looks like a last-ditch effort to bring down international trade in favor of — what? – Make America Great Again? – Prepare for US mid-term elections? – Rally the people behind an illusion? – Or what?
All looks arbitrary and destructive. All is of course totally illegal by any international law or, forget law, which is not respected anyway by the empire and its vassals, but not even by human moral standards. Sanctions are destructive. They are interfering in other countries sovereignty. They are made to punish countries, nations, that refuse to bend to a world dictatorship.
Looks like everybody accepts this new economic warfare as the new normal. Nobody objects. And the United Nations, the body created to maintain Peace, to protect our globe from other wars, to uphold human rights – this very body is silent – out of fear? Out of fear that it might be ‘sanctioned’ into oblivion by the dying empire? – Why cannot the vast majority of countries – often it is a ratio of 191 to 2 (Israel and the US) – reign-in the criminals?
Imagine Turkey – sudden massive tariffs on aluminum (20%) and steel (50%) imposed by Trump, plus central bank currency interference had the Turkish Lira drop by 40%, and that ‘only’ because Erdogan is not freeing US pastor Andrew Brunson, who faces in Turkey a jail sentence of 35 years for “terror and espionage”. An Izmir court has just turned down another US request for clemency, however, converting his jail sentence to house arrest for health reason. It is widely believed that Mr. Brunson’s alleged 23 years of ‘missionary work’ is but a smoke screen for spying.
President Erdogan has just declared he would look out for new friends, including new trading partners in the east – Russia, China, Iran, Ukraine, even the unviable EU, and that his country is planning issuing Yuan-denominated bonds to diversify Turkey’s economy, foremost the country’s reserves and gradually moving away from the dollar hegemony.
Looking out for new friends, may also include new military alliances. Is Turkey planning to exit NATO? Would turkey be ‘allowed’ to exit NATO – given its strategic position maritime and land position between east and west? – Turkey knows that having military allies that dish out punishments for acting sovereignly in internal affair – spells disaster for the future. Why continue offering your country to NATO, whose only objective it is to destroy the east – the very east which is not only Turkey’s but the world’s future? Turkey is already approaching the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) and may actually accede to it within the foreseeable future. That might be the end of Turkey’s NATO alliance.
What if Iran, Venezuela, Russia, China – and many more countries not ready to bow to the empire, would jail all those spies embedded in the US Embassies or camouflaged in these countries’ national (financial) institutions, acting as Fifth Columns, undermining their host countries’ national and economic policies? – Entire cities of new jails would have to be built to accommodate the empire’s army of criminals.
Imagine Russia – more sanctions were just imposed for alleged and totally unproven (to the contrary: disproven) Russian poisoning of four UK citizens with the deadly nerve agent, Novichok – and for not admitting it. This is a total farce, a flagrant lie, that has become so ridiculous, most thinking people, even in the UK, just laugh about it. Yet, Trump and his minions in Europe and many parts of the world succumb to this lie – and out of fear of being sanctions, they also sanction Russia. What has the world become? – Hitler’s Propaganda Minister, Joseph Goebbels, would be proud for having taught the important lesson to the liars of the universe: “Let me control the media, and I will turn any nation into a herd of Pigs”. That’s what we have become – a herd of pigs.
Fortunately, Russia too has moved away so far already from the western dollar-controlled economy that such sanctions do no longer hurt. They serve Trump and his cronies as mere propaganda tools – show-offs, “we are still the greatest!”.
Venezuela is being sanctioned into the ground, literally, by from-abroad (Miami and Bogota) Twitter-induced manipulations of her national currency, the Bolívar, causing astronomical inflations – constant ups and downs of the value of the local currency, bringing the national economy to a virtual halt. Imported food, pharmaceuticals and other goods are being deviated at the borders and other entry points, so they will never end up on supermarket shelves, but become smuggle ware in Colombia, where these goods are being sold at manipulated dollar-exchange rates to better-off Venezuelan and Colombian citizens. These mafia type gangs are being funded by NED and other similar nefarious State Department financed “NGOs”, trained by US secret services, either within or outside Venezuela. Once infiltrated into Venezuela – overtly or covertly – they tend to boycott the local economy from within, spread violence and become part of the Fifth Column, primarily sabotaging the financial system.
Venezuela is struggling to get out of this dilemma which has people suffering, by de-dollarizing her economy, partly through a newly created cryptocurrency, the Petro, based on Venezuela’s huge oil reserves and also through a new Bolivar – in the hope of putting the breaks on the spiraling bursts of inflation. This scenario reminds so much of Chile in 1973, when Henry Kissinger was Foreign Secretary (1973-1977), and inspired the CIA coup, by “disappearing” food and other goods from Chilean markets, killing legitimately elected President Allende, bringing Augusto Pinochet, a horrendous murderer and despot to power. The military dictatorship regime brought the death and disappearance of tens of thousands of people and lasted until 1990. Subjugating Venezuela might, however, not be so easy. After all, Venezuela has 19 years of revolutionary Chavista experience – and a solid sense of resistance.
Iran – is being plunged into a similar fate. For no reason at all, Trump reneged on the five-plus-one pronged so-called Nuclear Deal, signed in Vienna on 14 July 2015, after almost ten years of negotiations. Now – of course driven by the star-Zionist Netanyahu – new and ‘the most severe ever’ sanctions are being imposed on Iran, also decimating the value of their local currency, the Rial. Iran, under the Ayatollah, has already embarked on a course of “Resistance Economy”, meaning de-dollarization of their economy and moving towards food and industrial self-sufficiency, as well as increased trading with eastern countries, China, Russia, the SCO and other friendly and culturally aligned nations, like Pakistan. However, Iran too has a strong Fifth Column, engrained in the financial sector, that does not let go of forcing and propagating trading with the enemy, i.e. the west, the European Union, whose euro-monetary system is part of the dollar hegemony, hence posing similar vulnerability of sanctions as does the dollar.
China – the stellar prize of the Big Chess Game – is being ‘sanctioned’ with tariffs no end, for having become the world’s strongest economy, surpassing in real output and measured by people’s purchasing power, by far the United States of America. China also has a solid economy and gold-based currency, the Yuan – which is on a fast track to overtake the US-dollar as the number one world reserve currency. China retaliates, of course, with similar ‘sanctions’, but by and large, her dominance of Asian markets and growing economic influence in Europe, Africa and Latin America, is such that Trump’s tariff war means hardly more for China than a drop on a hot stone.
North Korea – the much-touted Trump-Kim mid-June Singapore summit – has long since become a tiny spot in the past. Alleged agreements reached then are being breached by the US, as could have been expected. All under the false and purely invented pretext of DPRK not adhering to her disarmament commitment; a reason to impose new strangulating sanctions. The world looks on. Its normal. Nobody dares questioning the self-styled Masters of the Universe. Misery keeps being dished out left and right – accepted by the brainwashed to-the-core masses around the globe. War is peace and peace is war. Literally. The west is living in a “peaceful” comfort zone. Why disturb it? – If people die from starvation or bombs – it happens far away and allows us to live in peace. Why bother? – Especially since we are continuously, drip-by-steady drip being told its right.
In a recent interview with PressTV I was asked, why does the US not adhere to any of their internationally or bilaterally concluded treaties or agreements? – Good question. – Washington is breaking all the rules, agreements, accords, treaties, is not adhering to any international law or even moral standard, simply because following such standards would mean giving up world supremacy. Being on equal keel is not in Washington’s or Tel Aviv’s interest. Yes, this symbiotic and sick relationship between the US and Zionist Israel is becoming progressively more visible; the alliance of the brute military force and the slick and treacherous financial dominion – together striving for world hegemony, for full spectrum dominance. This trend is accelerating under Trump and those who give him orders, simply because “they can”. Nobody objects. This tends to portray an image of peerless power, instilling fear and is expected to incite obedience. Will it?
What is really transpiring is that Washington is isolating itself, that the uni-polar world is moving towards a multipolar world, one that increasingly disregards and disrespects the United States, despises her bullying and warmongering – killing and shedding misery over hundreds of millions of people, most of them defenseless children, women and elderly, by direct military force or by proxy-led conflicts – Yemen is just one recent examples, causing endless human suffering to people who have never done any harm to their neighbors, let alone to Americans. Who could have any respect left for such a nation, called the United States of America, for the people behind such lying monsters?
This behavior by the dying empire is driving allies and friends into the opposite camp – to the east, where the future lays, away from a globalized One-World-Order, towards a healthy and more equal multi-polar world. – It would be good, if our world body, the members of the United Nations, created in the name of Peace, would finally gather the courage and stand up against the two destroyer nations for the good of humanity, of the globe, and of Mother Earth.
Sanctions are the last cheap-shot "punch" of a world-reserve-currency nation before the inevitable full-blown fisticuffs of out-and-out war. They are the signs of a dying currency in its death throes. Look to history for proof.
Knowing all of this is not as important as understanding its source. We who KNOW must spread the word that this centuried cyclical pattern need not be repeated at the behest and benefit of the international usurers.
(((THEY))) are the cause. When (((they))) are confidently targeted and finally eliminated... peace and prosperity will ensue on planet earth.
Xi will fold, the euro-peons are already folding and that basket case Erdogan has made of Turkey will be left to wither on the vine and none of that involves woar.
Hey, look at it this way, Xi can trade with Burma, Vietnam, Cambodia and set up shop on farm land offered by the Russians that Russians don't want to farm.
He'll be fine, he's emperor for life now ya know ;-)
S. China Sea ANNEXATION, SANCTIONS? Great Wall $t. not interested.
Q
DEMISE of US$ Hegemony?
Simply, KARMA for the US perpetuating
the Greatest Injustice of the 20th Century.
Didnt read it all got tired of the bleating
Trump was INSTALLED to break the petro-dollar and get the USA's head out of the noose of the petro-dollar. Triffin's Dilema can no longer be borne as the USA is rotting from within
Hence - now comes the SDR or gold trade note - or?
"if shit can't go on, it'll fucking stop" - some economist
Well, I believe that's Trump's assignment: stop this Petro Dollar shit show
The US petrodollar is THE source of US hegemony
As Dr MacDonald has documented (((THEY))) ARE the cause.
Yet another White guy MURDERED by the COWARDS, in the very same way they killed the Hizballah guy, who was also White, and they have been assassinating, with US help, Iranian scientists for years.:
Jews Murder Syrian Scientist in New Middle East Terror Wave August 6, 2018
Jews from the Israeli secret service Mossad have murdered yet another Syrian scientist in their ongoing campaign of terror and violence in the Middle East with the car-bombing death of Dr. Aziz Isber, head of the Center for Scientific Research.
If you are OK with this, hey this is a "Free" country or something:
The cost of Israel to the American taxpayer in 2003 $3 TRILLION!
Huge US Weapons Cache Found in al-Qaeda Base in “Rebel”-Held Syria July 7, 2018
Jews Demand Open Borders for USA, But Use DNA to Keep Israel Racially Pure
The Man Behind the Curtain :
Cherchez le Juif: A review of Kevin MacDonald's The Culture of Critique
It's a last chance power drive from a gasping, decaying, corrupted nation. A flicker of hopeful glory from a bygone past.
The Saker...CIA cutout...weekend Tylers.
Its really quite astonishing isn't it?...lol...I can't wait for Danny Glover's and Sean Penn's article on socialized medicine in Latin America and it's prospects for America!
It’s called the emergency room.
Some stooge stealing my cord and tourniquet. That’s low, even for a scumbag.
Let's see you give a better explanation, wise ass.
You are quick to spew out some ad hominem bullshit but have nothing meaningful to offer. Let me see your evidence or data that disputes the premise of this article.
You're fine with whatever happens as long as you perceive yourself to be on the "winning" side. Principles, morals, ethics, mean nothing to you as long as your side "wins".
Well we will see, as they say, "Time will tell". Other empires have gone down this same road throughout history and it has never ended well......especially for the people of the failing empire.
If you believe we can....or should.....dictate policy to the rest of the world, then you are one arrogant, stupid son of a bitch, and certainly not an American. Just remember, you Trumptard bitch, the same government that you cheer to rule the world will rule yours as well. Last time I checked, that was not the intent of the idea we call "America". I was always told that was a Communist agenda.
"you Trumptard bitch"
Whoa! Trumptard bitch!...LMAO!...I'll have to return to this one, in the morning...such complexity ;-)
not a real ZH fave, are you, Hymie?
If the shoe fits, why wait? Just slip it on because you obviously don't have an argument.
In reply to "you Trumptard bitch" Whoa!… by nmewn
The Saker is the Mitch Rapp of Russia. I read it for a while to see if it had value; the propaganda was easier to dissect than here at ZH. I expect my propaganda to be Grade A, not floor scraps. ;)
Trump is simply playing his part to move to a new monetary system and away from one that's irretrievably broken.
https://www.macrovoices.com/430-eurodollar-university-season-2-part-1
And lying to the sheeple about the pain that is about to descend upon them.
Hey! I know. Let's do the same thing we did before the last great depression (pump out tons of debt and then raise rates) because this time will be different. Then we can rescue our economy with a massive world war, thereby killing off millions of unpaid liabilities and creating a new world of work needed to rebuild it. And of course that rebuilding will require a shit load of debt. Rinse and repeat.
Trump is either complicit or stupid. There ar no other choices.
(((Peter Koenig))). Them Jews sure don't like Trump.
PS: The Yuan is trustworthy as a reserve currency/s.
atleast it doesnt come with commie dictators who think the entire world is the mercy of USA. lol donny will get wake up call when mid terms go tits up
Remember, it’s upside down world
When an empire is dying it taxes the world for hard currency other than the printing out of thin air .
the dollar is dying and the countries of the world will make sure it would not rise again to bully them with fraudulent tricks.
Who are you trying to fool?
Mostly just mildly curious how much it costs to publish propaganda on ZH these days...
This is mostly how I see things.
Venezuela is being sanctioned into the ground, literally, by from-abroad (Miami and Bogota) Twitter-induced manipulations of her national currency, the Bolívar, causing astronomical inflations – constant ups and downs of the value of the local currency, bringing the national economy to a virtual halt. Imported food, pharmaceuticals and other goods are being deviated at the borders and other entry points, so they will never end up on supermarket shelves, but become smuggle ware in Colombia, where these goods are being sold at manipulated dollar-exchange rates to better-off Venezuelan and Colombian citizens. These mafia type gangs are being funded by NED and other similar nefarious State Department financed “NGOs”, trained by US secret services, either within or outside Venezuela. Once infiltrated into Venezuela – overtly or covertly – they tend to boycott the local economy from within, spread violence and become part of the Fifth Column, primarily sabotaging the financial system.
No No No it's socialism that did.
Is it the type of social welfare that defines socialism?
Is it the decline in infant mortality from 1949 onwards that defines the Chinese social structure as socialist?
Is it the family planning policies?
Is it the increase in caloric intake of the poor?
Is it the extensive development of infrastructure during the Maoist era?
Where is the recipe book for this definition of socialism? And what is to stop us from labeling every OECD country, including the U.S.A., as socialist, using similar criteria?
One of the problems when talking about politics is people assume the extremes. If you say you’re against socialism, then they ask you about things like traffic lights and paved roads, libraries, hospitals, parks, universities, transit systems, airports etc., which are forms of socialism.
Iran, Venezuela & Turkey reveal gold’s true value when paper money becomes worthless – analyst to RT
"One World Order" means a preindustrial Donkey Kart Economy. That's what Liberals want!!
All your nonsense aside, it is a better life for humans in general for us to be part of a community, to have a meaniful and productive life, and for us to live close to the ground. Our modern life is killing us physically, mentally, socially, and spiritually.
I do not know where ZH HQ is but it better not be in basement as all this endless crying, sobbing, slobbering, and involuntary bladder voiding is going to flood the place. Even if not in a basement there is severe risk from electrical shocks due to the wet floors and rugs if any.
Who WRECKED the USSR? Who wrecked the previous Russian Empire? Russians did. France and Germany played a large role after 1812 for France and 1872 for Germany but the lion's share of the wrecking is attributable largely to the Russians themselves.
The USA was way beyond the horizon until 1945 and Russia swallowed the Poison Elephant Lenin fed them after 1917. A people with the largest country in the World on the largest continent with vast resources and they wrecked it.
Who Wrecked Venezuela under Spain and after? Spaniards and Venezuelans wrecked it. Venezuela declared Independence in 1811- US in 1776. Did Bolivar admire George Washington and the US Constitution? No, he admired the first modern fascist dictator Napoleon. The Napoleon who did the greatest degree of damage possible to WRECK France.
Then the US must have WRECKED Germany, no? No, Germans wrecked Germany over and over again. Since the 1870s that had to slavishly follow insane Kaiser W 1, then insane Kaiser W 2, then insane Hitler and Himmler, and now they slavishly follow the old fascist Merkel from East Germany who slaps them across the face all day every day.
If your country is in ruins chances are nearly certain you and your fellow citizens did it to yourselves and are still doing it.
Who WRECKED Turkey, Yemen, and all these places who have been in place for 1000s of years before the US Declaration of Independence? You understand the answer.
You understand the answer.
Yes, Financiers. Speaking of Russia are you talking about the Feb revolution or Lenin's Oct coup d'etat? Lenin said the western financiers would finance their own suicide. Why didn't he credit the Russian peasants?
It is intellectually lazy to blame the peasants when the truth is the peasants are just along for the ride...
Educate yourself before you spout off inanities about things you obviously don't understand...a good place to start is with The Creature from Jekyll Island
funny --- aka balance-sheet, how ironic...
"Money" (chasing moar money?)
one word: 'Money'
Vol. I & Vol. II
Peter Koenig works for Russia. Fuck him.
Perhaps...living in a nation of pigs controlled by by the Rothschild Khazarian Mafia (home bases, City of London and Israel) is somehow better than living in nations demolished by "The new American Century" neocon satanists? At least our children in buses heading for common-core mindwashing are safer? But what about that massive false flag scheduled before the mid-term "elections"? Everything so far is setting up us pigs for a big hit on corporate media. How many pigs recognize the grooming in our Zionist media? Is it too obvious to believe?
Os nobres soldados dos EUA voltarão andando para casa, assim como os soldados romanos voltaram quando o Império Romano caiu.
Legiões inteiras sem salário, sem logística, voltando para suas famílias.
O Pax Romano e o inferno depois. Tarde Negra pra o Mundo bitchez!
Translation from Portuguese:
The noble soldiers of the United States will walk home, just as the Roman soldiers returned when the Roman Empire fell.
Entire legions without wages, without logistics, returning to their families.
1. Why is the $ so dang strong?
2. Why is $ demand so high that mid-long rate futures have fallen 200 basis points lower than the present Treasury rate?
2. Why is gold so low?
3. Why are long-term gold futures flashing $<1000? Is there any backstop to prevent the price of gold falling to $276 (price in 2000) if and when Turkey must liquidate gold to create Lira demand?
4. Ya'll do know the US holds far and away the most gold with 8100 tons while both China and Russia hold 1800 tons, Right?
5. Non-$ denominated oil transactions represent less than 1% of global transactions
6. Would you buy a Turkish Lira denominated bond?
7. Did you know that TX was the 3rd largest exporter of oil after Russia and China in July?
8. Does earning the #3 largest oil exporter make the $ weaker or stronger?
9. Where can I find any evidence that the US is collapsing due to tariff war?
10. Why do we have this utterly absurd propaganda hit piece unencumbered with any economic comprehension?
If you believe the US got holds that much gold or that fracking in TX is economically viable without ultra-low interest rates I have some swampland in FL to sell you
Wah....wah.....wahhhhhh....
You want to hate and blame the U.S. because your stupid currency is collapsing.......
Well, if it was based on something that had real value, and not your jackass dictators big mouth, it might not collapse....
Not every currency on the planet is collapsing.....I wonder why?....
"to the east, where the future lays, "
For X sake learn Anglusch!
I’ve said the dollar will be one currency in a basket of reserves for a few years now. Why wouldn’t foreign nations want to divide the risk? The US ain’t what she used to be. I recommend everyone buy at least some gold/silver.