Clapper Turns On Brennan: "John And His Rhetoric Have Become An Issue" 

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper threw former CIA Director John Brennan under the bus on Sunday, telling CNN's "State of the Union" that "John and his rhetoric have become an issue in and of itself," adding "John is subtle like a freight train and he's gonna say what's on his mind." 

Somebody wants to keep their security clearance...

Brennan's latest "rhetoric," of course, is his Sunday morning threat to sue the Trump administration following the stripping of his security clearance. 

That said, Clapper empathized with Brennan over shared concerns regarding what they say is a threat to the United States from the Trump administration. 

"I think that the common denominator among all of us [in the intelligence community] that have been speaking up … is genuine concern about the jeopardy and threats to our institutions," said Clapper. 

Brennan's increasingly inflammatory commentary of late has also drawn the attention of Congressional GOP. On Thursday, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) slammed Brennan for "purport[ing] to know, as fact, that the Trump campaign colluded with a foreign power." 

"If his statement is based on intelligence he has seen since leaving office, it constitutes an intelligence breach. If he has some other personal knowledge of or evidence of collusion, it should be disclosed to the special counsel, not The New York Times," said Burr, who added that Trump had the "full authority" to rescind Brennan's clearance if the former CIA Director's statements were "purely politicial and based on conjecture." 

President Trump promptly tweeted Burr's statement: 

On Friday's broadcast of MSNBC's "Rachel Maddow Show," Brennan defiantly stood behind his statement that Trump committed treason during the Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he called "nothing short of treasonous," before walking it back moments later. 

"After Helsinki, you were stark, and even a little bit scary in your criticism of his behavior. You said it rose to treason," said Maddow. 

"I said it was nothing short of treasonous," replied Brennan. 

Maddow pushed back: "In this current controversy, that specific comment has been singled out by a number of people as a comment that maybe, by you, crossed the line, that was maybe –."

"Crossed what line?" Brennan responded.

Maddow said that she wasn't going to question Brennan's right to his remarks, though then asked "But do you stand by that consideration, and can you explain, can you elaborate what you mean by treasonous? It’s a very serious allegation."

Brennan answered: "I know what the Russians did in interfering in the election. I have 100% confidence in what they did. And for Mr. Trump to stand on that stage in Helsinki, with all the world’s eyes upon him, and to basically [say] he wouldn’t — he doesn’t understand why would the Russians interfere in the election. He’s given Mr. Putin and the Russians a pass time after time after time, and he keeps referring to this whole investigation as a witch hunt, as bogus, as — and to me, this was an attack against the foundational principle of our great republic, which is, the right of all Americans to choose their elected leaders. And for Mr. Trump to so cavalierly just dismiss that, yes, sometimes my Irish comes out, and — in my tweets, and I did say that it rises to and exceeds the level of high crimes and misdemeanors and is nothing short of treasonous. … I didn’t mean that he committed treason, but it was a term that I used, nothing short of treasonous."

Is Brennan starting to come apart at the seams. 

Chupacabra-322 Got The Wrong No Sun, 08/19/2018 - 16:23 Permalink

Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath.

 

April 20, 2018: Ep. 703 Explosive New Developments that Destroy the Collusion Fairytale

 

Explosive new developments contained in the Comey memos destroy the Russian collusion narrative and point fingers at the Democrats for the email leaks.

 

“But the big take away from today’s show.  Major, major, breaking news on the Pakistani IT scandal. Passing information off to the Intel people.  And, major breaking news on leaks to CNN that started this entire Trump collusion hysteria.  Leaks that likely came from Jim Clapper.  Who told Jim Comey according to his own memos to brief Trump about the sex stuff but leave the Spying stuff out.  We don’t want him looking at that.  But if you brief him on the sex stuff CNN can run a story about the Dossier.”

 

“And, who else is at CNN by the way?  Lisa Monaco.  Who was Obama’s Homeland Security & CounterTerrorism Advisor who worked with Bob Muller & the FBI directly for him.  She’s at CNN now too.  Now does it make sense why CNN is so single handily focused on this Russian collusion thing?”

 

“If their role in this collusion thing.  Oh, don’t make any mistakes here & think this is kinda secondary, tertiary stuff.  If CNN’s role, when their role comes out.  Their role in this scandal.  That leaks to them are what started this about the Comey meeting.  That people connected to Muller.  People connected to the Obama White House who are over there now who likely have information on this. It’s going to be very, very embarrassing for CNN.”

 

https://www.bongino.com/april-20-2018-ep-703-explosive-new-developments-that-destroy-the-collusion-fairytale/

SILVERGEDDON Nature_Boy_Wooooo Sun, 08/19/2018 - 16:13 Permalink

You're next, Clapper, you little shit. 

Obvious ploy -  toss the already security clearance stripped Brennan under the bus to save your own access to information for money.

Fuck you, Clapper. 

Next time I see you on CNN, I hope Mad Cow Maddow is hammering your poop chute with a strap on as a preview of your up and coming prison sentence.  

MrSteve Sun, 08/19/2018 - 16:09 Permalink

Confusion to the enemy! -  a great old rallying cry and a most excellent toast. 

It is always a problem to have to eat your words when they are so bile-covered.

xrxs Sun, 08/19/2018 - 16:09 Permalink

> and to me, this was an attack against the foundational principle of our great republic, which is, the right of all Americans to choose their elected leaders

About that....

opport.knocks Sun, 08/19/2018 - 16:09 Permalink

So the Dems have agreed to throw Brennan under the bus for the Russiagate fiasco, the Steele dossier and Obama's illegal spying on the Trump campaign.

And Trump appears to be going along with it. The rest are just "fine people".

JOHNICON Sun, 08/19/2018 - 16:11 Permalink

As soon as his clearance was revoked they treat him like a pariah because...he can't provide them with any juicy tidbits.  What whores...and pimps.

Idiocracy's Not Sure Sun, 08/19/2018 - 16:15 Permalink

 [Willie Nelson:]
Grandpappy told my pappy back in my day, "Son,
A man had to answer for the wicked that he done."
Take all the rope in Texas
Find a tall oak tree,
Round up all of them bad boys
Hang them high in the street
For all the people to see

 

 Send 'em all to their maker and he'll settle 'em down
You can bet he'll settle 'em down

south40_dreams Sun, 08/19/2018 - 16:16 Permalink

The left now realizes they have NO chance to advance their coup on America in ANY election. So now they're gearing up to seize it by force, you think the filthy MSM were nothing but screamers before?......You aint seen NOTHING yet!

gearjammers1 Sun, 08/19/2018 - 16:18 Permalink

Jew Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal defends Irish commie Brennan - https://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/08/15/blumenthal-trump-revoking-br… - Jews and American Irish have a special relationship

 

Trump tweets dredge up Blumenthal's Vietnam controversy - Jew Blumenthal lied about his war record - http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/02/09/trump-tweets-dredge-up-blume… - Jews don't serve in our wars - they fly off to Israel to serve in the Israel Army like Jew Rahm Emmanual

Trump tweet : “Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie), now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him?” Trump tweeted. “Chris Cuomo, in his interview with Sen. Blumenthal never asked him about his long-term lie about his brave ‘service’ in Vietnam. FAKE NEWS!”

 

 

Americans are fleeing from Connecticut. Decent Americans are running away from Jewish power.

MuffDiver69 Sun, 08/19/2018 - 16:24 Permalink

Trump is excellent in playing his domestic opponents. Brennan made a huge mistake in publicly opposing him. He is now standing in the limelight and people will only dig further into his role in the "Russian collusion" campaign. Yesterday Brennan authored a New York Times Op Ed headlined President Trump’s Claims of No Collusion Are Hogwash. It does not provide any evidence for the "hogwash" claim. Brennan can not show that there was a Trump campaign collusion with Russia or anyone else.

http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/08/john-brennan-is-no-match-for-trump-.html#comments

PigMan Sun, 08/19/2018 - 16:26 Permalink

" I didn’t mean that he committed treason, but it was a term that I used "

 

John, when We say you committed Treason, We mean it!

Defecation Sun, 08/19/2018 - 16:29 Permalink

Trump has made enemies with the entire intelligence community and the navy seals. Hopefully his North Korean and Russian friends will back him up.