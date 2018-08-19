Clapper Turns On Brennan: "John And His Rhetoric Have Become An Issue" 

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper threw former CIA Director John Brennan under the bus on Sunday, telling CNN's "State of the Union" that "John and his rhetoric have become an issue in and of itself," adding "John is subtle like a freight train and he's gonna say what's on his mind."
Brennan's latest "rhetoric," of course, is his Sunday morning threat to sue the Trump administration following the stripping of his security clearance.
WATCH: Former CIA Director @JohnBrennan says, 'I have been contacted by a number of lawyers.' #MTP #IfItsSunday pic.twitter.com/BnnpG33kgU— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 19, 2018
That said, Clapper empathized with Brennan over shared concerns regarding what they say is a threat to the United States from the Trump administration.
"I think that the common denominator among all of us [in the intelligence community] that have been speaking up … is genuine concern about the jeopardy and threats to our institutions," said Clapper.
Brennan's increasingly inflammatory commentary of late has also drawn the attention of Congressional GOP. On Thursday, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) slammed Brennan for "purport[ing] to know, as fact, that the Trump campaign colluded with a foreign power."
"If his statement is based on intelligence he has seen since leaving office, it constitutes an intelligence breach. If he has some other personal knowledge of or evidence of collusion, it should be disclosed to the special counsel, not The New York Times," said Burr, who added that Trump had the "full authority" to rescind Brennan's clearance if the former CIA Director's statements were "purely politicial and based on conjecture."
President Trump promptly tweeted Burr's statement:
“Director Brennan’s recent statements purport to know as fact that the Trump campaign colluded with a foreign power. If Director Brennan’s statement is based on intelligence he received while leading the CIA, why didn’t he include it in the Intelligence Community Assessment......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018
.....released in 2017. If his statement is based on intelligence he has seen since leaving office, it constitutes an intelligence breach......” Richard Burr (R-NC) Senate Intel Cmte Chair @LouDobbs— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018
On Friday's broadcast of MSNBC's "Rachel Maddow Show," Brennan defiantly stood behind his statement that Trump committed treason during the Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he called "nothing short of treasonous," before walking it back moments later.
"After Helsinki, you were stark, and even a little bit scary in your criticism of his behavior. You said it rose to treason," said Maddow.
"I said it was nothing short of treasonous," replied Brennan.
Maddow pushed back: "In this current controversy, that specific comment has been singled out by a number of people as a comment that maybe, by you, crossed the line, that was maybe –."
"Crossed what line?" Brennan responded.
Maddow said that she wasn't going to question Brennan's right to his remarks, though then asked "But do you stand by that consideration, and can you explain, can you elaborate what you mean by treasonous? It’s a very serious allegation."
Brennan answered: "I know what the Russians did in interfering in the election. I have 100% confidence in what they did. And for Mr. Trump to stand on that stage in Helsinki, with all the world’s eyes upon him, and to basically [say] he wouldn’t — he doesn’t understand why would the Russians interfere in the election. He’s given Mr. Putin and the Russians a pass time after time after time, and he keeps referring to this whole investigation as a witch hunt, as bogus, as — and to me, this was an attack against the foundational principle of our great republic, which is, the right of all Americans to choose their elected leaders. And for Mr. Trump to so cavalierly just dismiss that, yes, sometimes my Irish comes out, and — in my tweets, and I did say that it rises to and exceeds the level of high crimes and misdemeanors and is nothing short of treasonous. … I didn’t mean that he committed treason, but it was a term that I used, nothing short of treasonous."
Remember when John Brennan said Trump's behavior was "treasonous"? Turns out he didn't mean it: pic.twitter.com/PVm7mVkiJ5— Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) August 18, 2018
Is Brennan starting to come apart at the seams.
The man was mad when Obama appointed him..,
and he has only gotten crazier. Maybe HE will be the scapegoat they need to blame for everything, thereby saving face for the rest of the liars and thieves.
In reply to Clap on! Clap off! Clap on,… by Buckaroo Banzai
Sorry, Commies, you own Brennan. In many respects, he's the most honest among you.
In reply to Brennan is an enemy of the… by Jumanji1959
Can you imagine the atrocities Brennan committed when he ran the CIA? The guy is a psychopath.
In reply to Sorry, Commies, you own… by Banana Republican
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath.
April 20, 2018: Ep. 703 Explosive New Developments that Destroy the Collusion Fairytale
Explosive new developments contained in the Comey memos destroy the Russian collusion narrative and point fingers at the Democrats for the email leaks.
“But the big take away from today’s show. Major, major, breaking news on the Pakistani IT scandal. Passing information off to the Intel people. And, major breaking news on leaks to CNN that started this entire Trump collusion hysteria. Leaks that likely came from Jim Clapper. Who told Jim Comey according to his own memos to brief Trump about the sex stuff but leave the Spying stuff out. We don’t want him looking at that. But if you brief him on the sex stuff CNN can run a story about the Dossier.”
“And, who else is at CNN by the way? Lisa Monaco. Who was Obama’s Homeland Security & CounterTerrorism Advisor who worked with Bob Muller & the FBI directly for him. She’s at CNN now too. Now does it make sense why CNN is so single handily focused on this Russian collusion thing?”
“If their role in this collusion thing. Oh, don’t make any mistakes here & think this is kinda secondary, tertiary stuff. If CNN’s role, when their role comes out. Their role in this scandal. That leaks to them are what started this about the Comey meeting. That people connected to Muller. People connected to the Obama White House who are over there now who likely have information on this. It’s going to be very, very embarrassing for CNN.”
https://www.bongino.com/april-20-2018-ep-703-explosive-new-developments-that-destroy-the-collusion-fairytale/
In reply to Can you imagine the… by Got The Wrong No
Yup, a company man.
In reply to Can you imagine the… by Got The Wrong No
You're next, Clapper, you little shit.
Obvious ploy - toss the already security clearance stripped Brennan under the bus to save your own access to information for money.
Fuck you, Clapper.
Next time I see you on CNN, I hope Mad Cow Maddow is hammering your poop chute with a strap on as a preview of your up and coming prison sentence.
Clapper knows they're all under a microscope now and doesn't want the attention.
Let the wheels of justice turn on them one and all.
So the Dems have agreed to throw Brennan under the bus for the Russiagate fiasco, the Steele dossier and Obama's illegal spying on the Trump campaign.
And Trump appears to be going along with it. The rest are just "fine people".
One by one they will fall until it is so obvious even to the most hardened Lefty that the corruption was rampant. Then the hammer will come down hard on the rest of the swamp.
The left now realizes they have NO chance to advance their coup on America in ANY election. So now they're gearing up to seize it by force, you think the filthy MSM were nothing but screamers before?......You aint seen NOTHING yet!
The rats have started to turn on each other. They probably sense the hammer is about to fall on all of them.
Trump is excellent in playing his domestic opponents. Brennan made a huge mistake in publicly opposing him. He is now standing in the limelight and people will only dig further into his role in the "Russian collusion" campaign. Yesterday Brennan authored a New York Times Op Ed headlined President Trump’s Claims of No Collusion Are Hogwash. It does not provide any evidence for the "hogwash" claim. Brennan can not show that there was a Trump campaign collusion with Russia or anyone else.
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/08/john-brennan-is-no-match-for-trump-.html#comments
Why is it Brennan always has this look on his face like someone shoved a flag pole up his ass?
Guaranteed Brennons name is in a sealed indictment.
This is why he’s going apeshit trying to get Trump impeached.
