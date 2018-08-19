Iran Defends Eurasia Integration By Unveiling New Fighter Jet

Iran served as a critical bridge in the ancient Silk Road, connecting the East and the West. It also has enormous potential to play a significant role in the new Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
With the threat of hot war almost a monthly occurrence, the Trump administration has unleashed economic warfare on Iran, as it has become clear: Iran is a significant piece of the BRI.
The assault of sanctions, launched after Washington’s unilateral pullout from the Iran nuclear deal, “should be interpreted as an advance gambit in the New Great Game at whose center lies in China’s New Silk Road–arguably the most important infrastructure project of the 21st century—and overall Eurasia integration,” said Pepe Escobar, a Brazilian journalist with focus on Central Asia and the Middle East.
The Trump administration’s economic warfare on Iran is evidence of how China’s New Silk Road, or BRI, threatens the American global hegemony.
As the Eurasian Integration is expanding, Iran has considerably boosted economic cooperation with China.
On Saturday, “China is ready to develop further cooperation with Iran and condemns the use of unilateral sanctions in international relations,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif.
“China attaches a great importance to Chinese-Iranian relations and is ready to continue developing mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Iran,” Wang said, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, adding that Beijing had opposed the use of unilateral sanctions in international relations.
In response to Washington’s precision-guided economic warfare and constant threats from the Trump administration, Iran’s defense minister just announced plans to unveil a new fighter jet this week and continue enhancing missile capabilities.
In other words, Iran is boosting its defense capabilities to protect the BRI from future American intervention in the region.
Brigadier General Amir Hatami said in a live TV program over the weekend that the fighter jet would fly on Wednesday, which marks Iran’s Defense Industry Day. “Our focus has been on priorities, with the top priority being the missile issue,” he said. “We are in a good position in this field, but we need to develop it.”
Hatami also elaborated on the recent unveiling of precision-guided ‘Fateh Mobin’ missile, stressing that new Iranian missiles will add to the country’s defenses.
“We have never sought and will never seek weapons of mass destruction and nuclear weapons due to our religious beliefs and as stated by Leader of the Islamic Revolution [Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei], but we will not allow a violation of our interests and are looking for peace,” he said.
“We operate within the framework of Iran’s strategy based on active deterrence. Iran has never invaded a country, but anyone attempting to threaten our security will receive a decisive response,” he added.
Hatami said, “A plane, which has passed several stages, will be presented on the Defense Industry Day and people will see the fighter jet flying from a close distance as well as the equipment used for its manufacture.”
According to Press Tv, Iran recently made breakthroughs in its defense sector and achieved self-sufficiency in producing military equipment and hardware domestically, which has ultimately bypassed US sanctions and economic pressure on the country.
Hatami did not mention any detail about the new aircraft, but we have a hunch it could either one of these planes below:
As for the demolition of US global power, well, China and the BRI have made sure the collapse of American global hegemony has been accelerated. In the meantime, the chart below explains how the Trump admin has unleashed economic warfare on critical countries of the BRI, e.g., China, Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, and Russia. Notice how the countries are all along the BRI?
So, it all makes sense now, Make America Great Again really means destroying the countries underneath the BRI. Just look at what the US is doing to Turkey this month.
Comments
Winning. The USA is isolated by two large oceans. The Eurasian landmass ties these places together. Its a MUCH BIGGER MARKET THAN THE USA. In a trade war I am sorry to say but China will win that trade war. We have not done a good job of securing markets and winning the hearts of our South and Central American neighbors. China has been making huge inroads under our noses down South while we fight the Taliban and we fund ISIS in Syria and Iraq.
Turkey and Iran are 180 million people together, Pakistan 200 million, India 1.3 billion, Central Asian countries, say 80 million, then another couple of hundred million in Southeast Asia, Russia 144 million people, Eastern Europe 120 million folks and so on and so on....The Chinese reach all these places with their manufacturing. Not to mention the EU and African markets. The Chinese have plenty of places to sell their stuff trust me. Not to mention they can motivate increased consumption at home a market of 1.4 billion people. USA we have 360 million people and 30 million some odd Canuks that hate us up North with a large Chinese population that is growing with strong ties to China and slowly dominating the economy of the west coast of Canada.
USA’s biggest nightmare is becoming just another island lost somewhere in a large pool of salty water. Tough luck dude$ but it’s already happening.
In reply to Winning by COSMOS
On any reasonably intelligent analysis COSMOS is 100% correct. China is perfectly set to win. Easily.
Mostly because the USSA CFR, et al. is comprised of psychopathic fools.
In reply to USA’s biggest nightmare is… by olibur
People can laugh but that F-5 can easily be turned into an F-20 Tigershark, a stealthy version as shown above would be even more potent.
In reply to On any reasonably… by bluez
In reply to G by eforce
China own$ US! The peasants still haven't cottoned on even though they slurp at the trough of China's Walfart feeding stations where they get their stuff on "credit"..for now, but all that is coming to an end as the IOU petroscrip Saudi Mercan fiat filth toilet paper dollah gets flushed from the global Ponzi sewer. The chosenite Wall St shitter is primed and ready to blow in the greatest tsunami of toxic derivative shit humanity has ever imagined. The end approaches as the Potemkin Village idiot anglozionazi "economy" of Pentacon thugs, Washing town pedovores and banksters finally becomes obvious even to the zombie nation itself.
US "treasury" simply means a dead beat, war mongering "exceptional" nation's unpayable debt
https://www.statista.com/statistics/246420/major-foreign-holders-of-us-…
Real unemployment at 22% as in 100 million surviving on gubmint handouts and Sackler Crime family opioids
http://www.shadowstats.com/alternate_data/unemployment-charts
Hubri$ is US!
In reply to Winning by COSMOS
Who owns those "Walfart feeding stations," again? Who made the decision 50 years ago to outsource, again?
In reply to China own$ US! The peasants… by Fireman
The Sacred Tribe, worshipped by many followers of the Abrahamic teaching, and officially cannot be criticized, for being protected by law or one will cross over the Anti-Sem... Law :-) OMG, Oh My Lord, please bless The Chosenites to retake the world....
In reply to Who owns those "Walfart… by Lore
You can't bully the world without expecting a blowback
In reply to Winning by COSMOS
Cosmos, My oh my! you have come along way!
In reply to Winning by COSMOS
There shouldn't be a trade war, because we should be making most of our own shit. Not making our own shit is national suicide.
In reply to Winning by COSMOS
If Trump wants to trouble China, why can't he tweet about Taiwan and/or Tibet?? OR he should accept China is a regional super power and keep quiet...
This tariff route, is going very slow and giving China enough time to prepare, Is he looking at it, as a way to reduce the deficit by taxing us more??? I don't know...
No billionaire is ready to invest in USA, except in stock buybacks..
The Taiwan and Tibet "issues" are a total joke. China will let them go the day after the USSA gives Texas back to Mexico.
In reply to If Trump wants to trouble… by jt_54321
US global “supremacy “is based on carrier groups, but with no means to defend themselves against today´s developed military technology. Nice to slaughter folks of inferior technologies.
The carrier battle groups are great in the past IRAQ, LIBYA, then to some extent SYRIA. They will be good in Africa too. Then the South East Asia. Perhaps in the Middle East too. But that's all. No more and no less. Unless one keeps on overly consuming those Hollywood productions :)
In reply to US global “supremacy “is… by TeraByte
The carriers are obsolete, infrastructure is collapsing, justice and international law ignored, trust non existant, contempt for institutions has become ingrained, traitors in government and 10 years of exploding insoluble bankrupcy in every section of government and finance.
The Brics at least are building and investing in a peacful and increasingly successful trading block which will bring many benefits to future Asian citizens.
China is fixing the roof and the west are standing in the rain as the storm approaches.
In reply to US global “supremacy “is… by TeraByte
I am sorry to say you are full of shit, re:China winning anything.
Trade involves a two way exchange of goods/services. Show me where Chinese people use either, made outside of China. China (and most of the other countries cited) has a small consumer base.
Nice population numbers. How much do these billions of people have to spend in support of trade? Right.
Thanks for playing.
Lots of Chinese tourist out there recycling currency back into these countries as well as investment. They also consume many raw ingredients and foodstuffs from these countries as well as other natural resources such as oil and gas. Trust me the money if flowing back and forth there is a substantial amount of trade.
In reply to I am sorry to say you are… by BandGap
Bolton Meets Netanyahu: Iran's Nuclear Weapons at Top of List of Israeli, U.S. Challenges Aug 18, 2018
U.S. National Security Adviser Bolton tells ABC News Israel, Russia and U.S. all agree that Iran's entrenchment in Syria must end
Netanyahu said the most important topic he will discuss with Bolton will be "how to continue to roll back Iran’s aggression in the region and to make sure that they never have nuclear weapons."
"The interest that we’re pursuing in Syria and in Iraq is the final destruction of the ISIS territorial caliphate, dealing with the ISIS territorial threat and – and getting Iran back into – getting its forces back into its own territory," Bolton said
---------------------
Holly crap!
It isn't even entertaining to listen to them lying anymore.
Those fake news narratives ("Iran's nuclear enrichment," "Assad's gas," "Saddam's WMDs," "Putin's aggression," etc.) are getting pretty long in the tooth. Maybe it's time to dust off "Alien Invasion," or just ditch the scriptwriters entirely and start dealing with facts and reality for a change, such as (for starters) the routing of those "entrenched" parties who are NOT in Syria by the permission of the Syrian government.
In reply to Bolton's first trip to… by africoman
Simple education of the population with easily shared information about how they are being led to believe a collapsing series of contrived situations which rarely ever or never cares about their personal circumstances, is a little something that is Great Game Changing and an abiding and expanding existential threat to that and those who both formerly and currently would be classed and classified as TPTB [The Powers That Be]
It is why Media in particular is such a scorched earth battlefield of broken dreams and politically incorrect nightmares, for the emergence of undeniable truths would appear to be quite revolutionary and quantum leap evolutionary .... and proving itself to be overwhelmingly troublesome and most likely designedly deadly.
:-) One admittedly unsure, and probably still comprehensively untested way to try to buy time and turn things around with catastrophic shenanigans, is to purchase the silence of emerging advancing intelligence in order to aid the production of defences and alternate future pathways. That should not be too alien as it is definitely a simply complex clone of the well-worn traditional solution which many would know of known as the American Way.
And all for the price of plenty of pretty printed paper which one has to spend well to generate future change. It's a real bargain, and in a field which is infested with investment charlatans and parasitic wannabe trojans, a right turkey shoot.