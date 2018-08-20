Brazil Deploys Troops To Venezuela Border After Migrant Chaos - "This Is Going To Turn Into War!"

Brazil’s President Michel Temer announced an emergency meeting of government Sunday after deploying troops to the border town of Pacaraima where Venezuelan migrants clashed with residents.
Temer met with key officials at his presidential palace, including those of defense, public security, and foreign affairs, but limited details were disclosed, said the AFP.
The situation in Pacaraima was critical on Saturday, migrant camps were overwhelmed by angry residents following reports that a local restaurant owner had been attacked by a gang of Venezuelans.
There has been growing hostility towards the numbers of Venezuelan migrants entering the Roraima state, Brazil’s northernmost region, in recent months.
Groups of men carrying blunt objects set fire to the camps and other items belonging to the Venezuelans, and more than one thousand migrants fled town back across the border.
“More than 1,200 Venezuelan migrants returned to Venezuela,” after Saturday’s violence, a spokesman for a Brazilian migration task force told AFP.
“The city looks deserted today, it’s very quiet because police reinforcements have arrived and the markets are reopening,” said a local in the town of around 12,000, who did not want to be identified.
Brazil’s public security ministry said it deployed 60 government soldiers to support the police in the area. They are due to arrive on Monday.
Shocking footage of the migrant crisis in Pacaraima was caught on video:
“Vebezuelanos being expelled from Pacaraima (Roraima City on the border with Venezuela). The state of Roraima no longer supports and the Federal government does @MichelTemer nothing to help, we are collapsing. This is going to turn into a war!” said a Twitter user.
Video of the migrants being expelled from the town.
Brazilians burn items belonging to migrants.
Brazilians cheer when a tractor demolishes one migrant camp structure.
Migrants running for the hills.
Clima é de tensão na fronteira entre Brasil e Venezuela, no município de Pacaraima, Roraima. Ministério da Segurança Pública diz que situação “está sob controle”
Another view of the chaos.
“It was terrible, they burned the tents and everything that was inside,” said Carol Marcano, a Venezuelan who works in Boa Vista and was on the border returning from Venezuela. “There were shots, they burned rubber tires.”
Roraima state Governor Suely Campos pleaded with Brasilia over the weekend to send security reinforcements to “face the increase in crime” she associates with Venezuelans in the region, particularly in the capital Boa Vista.
Meanwhile, Caracas, the Capital of Venezuela, called on Brazil Saturday to provide “corresponding guarantees to Venezuelan nationals and take measures to safeguard and secure their families and belongings.”
The uptick in violence came amid surging tensions in Latin America over migration triggered by the economic collapse in Venezuela.
According to the latest figures from the United Nations, more than 2.3 million Venezuelans have fled their country – mostly for Colombia, Ecuador, Brazil and Peru.
UN officials have also reported that 1.3 million of those migrants are now suffering from malnourishment, with food shortages running wild in parts of Latin America.
With another emerging markets-style crisis developing, the weakest currencies in Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Venezuela, etc..) have been some of the ones with the most external hard currency borrowing, political turmoil, and/or the highest current account deficits, second to Turkey.
The role of the US in this crisis should also not be underestimated, as the steady increase in dollar interest rates and quantitative tightening by the Federal Reserve have led to a “currency tantrum” in the emerging markets.
Fed Balance Sheet versus iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index
Comments
another "emerging market" getting choked to death by global central banks. aka Monday
In reply to If that scumbag Peter Strzok… by Sinophile
Killing them all will certainly take care of their hunger problem. Go SOCIALISM!!!!
"But, but, but... the problem is that the **smart** people like The Bern, Dear Leader Obam, or HIllary(!) didn't run it."
In reply to another "emerging market"… by ted41776
What I don't understand is why twitter isn't blocking this because this isn't really supportive of socialisme...
In reply to Killing them all will… by LSD - Lower Sl…
The neighborhood is going to have to get a crime watch together and clean out at their neighbor Venezuela.
In reply to What I don't understand is… by Sudden Debt
Now is your chance, Maduro. Send up your nonproductive bottom feeders to Gringotown.
In reply to The neighborhood is going to… by A Sentinel
Venezuelans should migrate to Spain. Integration would be seamless. Please contact Soros Foundation.
In reply to Now is your chance, Maduro… by WakeUpPeeeeeople
when a company fails, it is taken over, cleaned up, liquidated, etc...
when a country gets to the point that they have to shovel thousands of their people over a border ever day they have failed. They need to be taken over, cleaned up, divided up. They need to reestablish the rule of law. The top management needs to all be fired.
Once they're turned around, the country can go back to the people.
We don't need to re"colonize" because the last thing Venezuela needs is colonies of foreigners. But we need colonial like management to be in place until the country gets back on its feet. Sound currency, equal opportunity, rule of law.
ps...and no, that is not what Afghanistan is.
In reply to Killing them all will… by LSD - Lower Sl…
Shithole Countries everywhere.
In reply to when a company fails, it is… by Antifaschistische
Open borders are the solution.
just ask any lib.
In reply to Shithole Countries… by TahoeBilly2012
Hmmm so a Communist or Socialist-Radical Revolution seeks to nationalize assets... while forcing peasants and the poor over the borders... thus fomenting National Threat to neibor countries... thus leading to regional war... thus leading to escalation of conflict ... thus to arms race. Wow. Sounds like USSR or China under Mao.
In reply to Open borders are the… by A Sentinel
We don’t have white hats in that business anymore so no telling.
In reply to Hmmm so a Communist or… by TeethVillage88s
who are the "native" venezuelans exactly?
In reply to when a company fails, it is… by Antifaschistische
Aztecs and Mayas?
edit: but who gives a shit? Venezuela was a high-function country until a few years ago.
In reply to who are the "native"… by jmack
Venezuela was a high functioning country until they ran out of other peoples money. Fixed it for you.
In reply to Aztecs and Mayas? by A Sentinel
"I think you can burn you car now." I don't really speak English. Now we can need black smoke and confusion to cross into Columbia. If you are hungry and want to cross. We are all... hungry, we don't have food, and no more money is coming, ...so we need burning and fighting to cross the border now. You don't need your auto/car and we can use the confusion/smoke today. We will try to cross now today.
In reply to who are the "native"… by jmack
looks eerily similar to what europe will become in a few years.
In reply to when a company fails, it is… by Antifaschistische
What? They don't want to take a bunch of migrants?
DASSSS RACISSSS!!!
In reply to another "emerging market"… by ted41776
Don't worry. Our angel sister Merkel will welcome you to Germany unconditionally.
In reply to What? They don't want to… by ACP
No she won't. These are Christians, escaping a corrupt, Socialist regime. They come from hard working stock, and are looking for a way to work and support their families.
Merkel just wants Muslim people who won't work and want everything given to them. Totally different. The typical Venezuelan would be a godsend for Germany.
In reply to Don't worry. Our angel… by Panic Mode
This is a case where the region has a problem and the region can fix it.
Maybe China will “save the day.”
In reply to No she won't. These are… by DRTexas
Logged in for upvote.
In reply to What? They don't want to… by ACP
Emerging market= Shithole.
In reply to another "emerging market"… by ted41776
How lucky are we in this Country that we don't have to deal with this sheet ...
Imagine the people in Venezuela have guns. Do you think that dictator can still dance in from of the tele?
In reply to How lucky are we that we don… by algol_dog
Guns were taken away from the people in 2012. Guess why?
In reply to Imagine the people in… by Panic Mode
..for now.
In reply to How lucky are we that we don… by algol_dog
Good for them!!
Colombia should learn from Brazil on how to deal with the "socialist invaders"
They are not into open borders in SA.
In reply to Good for them!! Colombia… by BitchesBetterR…
Not each others. But they think the U.S. border should be open.
In reply to They are not into open… by jim942
Behold.
Liberal progress.
I will pay for liberals to stay in Venezuela, as I know I only need to pay for single journey. They have so much fat that they can either survive or solve the hunger problem in Venezuela.
In reply to Behold. Liberal progress. by MrButtoMcFarty
Isn't socialism great!
Wait a minute.... Brazil and Venezuela at war over illegal immigrants? Uhmmm... two shithole countries.... which way were the illegals trying to go? It is like 2 homeless drunk bums fighting over a single shoe.
https://www.reddit.com/r/PublicFreakout/comments/98lqit/everybody_was_d…
In reply to Wait a minute.... Brazil… by Truth Eater
Sheeyit... learned some hot moves from those pugilistic warriors.
In reply to https://www.reddit.com/r… by MrButtoMcFarty
This actually shows that things can become worse than people think.
In reply to Wait a minute.... Brazil… by Truth Eater
No Problem -Jerry Brown says the 1.3 million unruly Venezuelan migrants can come to California. All they need is for the Democrats to take the House in November.
imagine that, a border town expelling invaders without gov.org to save the fuking day. any childern involved?
cnn wasn't there to photo op the event to bad brazil? huh, oh if trump had even looked south they would have tagged him with
some sort of association. maybe russia is involved?
The seeds of destruction - Socialism, Politicians and Bankers - what a combo!
Let them eat Soylent Green!
In reply to The seeds of destruction -… by Goodsport 1945
Can Brazilians be racist against Venezuelans? I'm not sure how this whole racism thing works when you're all Hispanic, but I'm sure one of our resident SJW's can tell me how it works.
Brazilians are not Hispanic.
In reply to Can Brazilians be racist… by _triplesix_
Take a good look. Future of america if Trump gets impeached
That happening during election season in Brazil... Not a coincidence.
I don't get the panic since the new law for foreigners make possible for anyone declaring to be a refugee to become a permanent resident in 30 days.
Who said there was panic, and who cares about a fucking law? Some migrants attacked some people, so the town rose up and drove the migrants back across the border, after having formerly allowed them to set up a migrant camp. This isn't about laws, this is about person on person conflict, first done by migrants, and then done to migrants.
You always have some assholes who spoil it for the rest of the herd. Some little bastards decide to steal and assault the locals, and call down a load of whoop-ass upon their own and their fellow migrants heads. Hope to see Swedes dealing a little whoop-ass themselves, one of these days.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dU8SoW_dTRo
In reply to That happening during… by Der Ritter
This is how to fix illegal immigration.
A big beautiful wall could have prevented this activity.
Hint...hint.
Hurry up and build our wall before we are over run.
The Russians are definitely behind this!
That could be truth. A good friend of mine was in China some days ago. He was talking with some russian people there and the ruskies commented that still those of the comunist party are still behind the scenes financing the red ones in South America.
Ain't no secret Xaina supports them.
In reply to The Russians are definitely… by bh2