Chelsea Clinton Says She Might Run For Office One Day

Will we have to endure a Hillary 2.0 for decades to come? Will we witness a "Chelsea 2032" campaign?

On Monday Chelsea Clinton caused a stir when at an event in Edinburgh, Scotland she said an eventual run for political office is a "definite maybe".

The former first daughter was in Scotland promoting her new children's book about activism and was asked about the possibility of politics in her future. Clinton indicated she has not ruled out an eventual run for office, referring to politics as a "definite maybe" but "definite not now" according to statements reported by The Guardian.

Chelsea Clinton at the Edinburgh International Book Festival where she made the comments on Monday. Image source: Evening Express

She further explained, "At the federal level, as much as I abhor so much of what President Trump is doing, I have a great amount of gratitude for what my congresswoman and my senators are doing to try to stop him at every point,” Clinton said, referring to Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).

And she hinted at a future run for office in the following:

I think my family ... is being really well represented. But if that were to change, if my city councilor were to retire, if my congresswoman were to retire, my senators, and I thought that I could make a positive impact, then I think I would really have to ask my answer to that question [of whether to run for office].

“For me it’s a definite no now but it’s a definite maybe in the future because who knows what the future is going to bring?” she added.

"I’m outraged every day by something our president has done or said or left undone or neglected, or who he has recently bullied on Twitter or television," Clinton explained further during the Monday book event.

Referencing her mother Hillary Clinton alongside President Trump, she said, “For me, sometimes, I think I’m just so fundamentally my mother’s daughter that I’m far more outraged by the Trump administration ripping children away from their families at the border and not having reunified those children with their families now for months, than I am about anything he has ever done to my families.”

Chelsea described her mother's defeat in 2016 against now President Trump as an "emotional gut punch".

She described the general impact on her family as follows: "She just has continued to persist forward in trying to have a positive impact in politics and outside politics in the way that I have seen her do my entire life," the younger Clinton said of her mother coming to grips with the loss.

Chelsea Clinton's Monday remarks are at the very least a clear indicator that the Clinton family will never go away, no matter how devastating their defeats (or scandals).

Perhaps now mom can live vicariously through her daughter's future political career.