Chelsea Clinton Says She Might Run For Office One Day

Will we have to endure a Hillary 2.0 for decades to come? Will we witness a "Chelsea 2032" campaign?
On Monday Chelsea Clinton caused a stir when at an event in Edinburgh, Scotland she said an eventual run for political office is a "definite maybe".
The former first daughter was in Scotland promoting her new children's book about activism and was asked about the possibility of politics in her future. Clinton indicated she has not ruled out an eventual run for office, referring to politics as a "definite maybe" but "definite not now" according to statements reported by The Guardian.
She further explained, "At the federal level, as much as I abhor so much of what President Trump is doing, I have a great amount of gratitude for what my congresswoman and my senators are doing to try to stop him at every point,” Clinton said, referring to Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).
And she hinted at a future run for office in the following:
I think my family ... is being really well represented. But if that were to change, if my city councilor were to retire, if my congresswoman were to retire, my senators, and I thought that I could make a positive impact, then I think I would really have to ask my answer to that question [of whether to run for office].
“For me it’s a definite no now but it’s a definite maybe in the future because who knows what the future is going to bring?” she added.
"I’m outraged every day by something our president has done or said or left undone or neglected, or who he has recently bullied on Twitter or television," Clinton explained further during the Monday book event.
Referencing her mother Hillary Clinton alongside President Trump, she said, “For me, sometimes, I think I’m just so fundamentally my mother’s daughter that I’m far more outraged by the Trump administration ripping children away from their families at the border and not having reunified those children with their families now for months, than I am about anything he has ever done to my families.”
Chelsea described her mother's defeat in 2016 against now President Trump as an "emotional gut punch".
She described the general impact on her family as follows: "She just has continued to persist forward in trying to have a positive impact in politics and outside politics in the way that I have seen her do my entire life," the younger Clinton said of her mother coming to grips with the loss.
Chelsea Clinton's Monday remarks are at the very least a clear indicator that the Clinton family will never go away, no matter how devastating their defeats (or scandals).
Perhaps now mom can live vicariously through her daughter's future political career.
Comments
God help us.
fugly bitch
In reply to God help us. by vortmax
It's her turn.
In reply to fugly bitch by 07564111
She will be walking into a buzz saw. By then, the country will be firmly opposed to the Clinton franchise.
In reply to It's her turn. by Kafir Goyim
Assuming they are not in jail.
In reply to She will be walking into a… by SQRT 69
Oligarachy: a form of power structure in which power rests with a small number of people. These people may be distinguished by nobility, wealth, family ties, education or corporate, religious or military control. Such states are often controlled by families who typically pass their influence from one generation to the next...
In reply to Assuming they are not in… by dark fiber
"neigh!"
In reply to Oligarachy: a form of power… by Stackers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=49&v=NobfMSwXm60
Sounds like a billy goat.. fucking weird
In reply to "neigh!" by fauxhammer
Not if her whole family is strung up in The Storm she won't.
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by Dilluminati
she was bred with webbbbbbbbsterrrrrr Hubbbbbbbleeeeeee
In reply to Not if her whole family is… by Cryptopithicus Homme
I only recognize her by the big lips- the Hubbell lips
In reply to "neigh!" by fauxhammer
Hey, Hilary needed someone to go down on her lower lips, but Willie Jefferson C. might've had tastier choices.
In reply to I only recognize her by the… by max_is_leering
Change your name to Hubbell wench, we all can see it. Then just go away.
In reply to Oligarachy: a form of power… by Stackers
Much worse Democrats are already in office now, making her election to something somewhere easily plausible.
In reply to Assuming they are not in… by dark fiber
These kind of children's books are written by celebrity virtue signalers who can't write real books and have no other talent. Look at the politically correct cover. It's a pathetic attempt to stay relevant.
This bastard child is dumber than a stump. (With apologies to stumps everywhere.)
In reply to Much worse Democrats are… by TBT or not TBT
Secretariat is a way better looking horse.
In reply to It's her turn. by Kafir Goyim
Much better to compare her to a horse that's living and a mare, not a stallion. Winx is a way better looking horse. (Just won her 26th race in a row in Australia!)
In reply to Proof money, airbrushing and… by overbet
Wouldn't it be better to see her running for her life?
In reply to It's her turn. by Kafir Goyim
she only said that 'cause mommy told her to
In reply to Wouldn't it be better to see… by boattrash
And I made my comment because it's the fucking truth!
In reply to she only said that 'cause… by rigpigiwas
Please run....away
In reply to fugly bitch by 07564111
Spot on! You beat me to posting exactly those words!
DavidC
In reply to God help us. by vortmax
Oh please do....please do.....you can bitch about not winning like your mom for years on end!
Yep, signed in just to say the same.
Fuckin LOL.
In reply to Oh please do....please do… by Wookie
feudalism
Id rather vote for Stormy.
Her Uncle Donald will support her...
The Clintons are 'good people' hahahahahahahahahahaha
In reply to Her Uncle Donald will… by 666D Chess
"I'd hit that" - Dron Drumpf
In reply to The Clintons are 'good… by 07564111
He said stuff like that during the period between the election and his inauguration, while the destructive assholes still held formal power over the reigns of government. To hopefully put them at ease while they prepared to fucking leave. Unfortunately no such luck the Obama admin put the federal government on the task of finding and disseminating any dirt they could find to support impeachment and prevent the usurper reversing what they’s wreaked.
In reply to The Clintons are 'good… by 07564111
Delusional illegitimate daughter "sired" by Webb Hubbell is gonna be delusional. Go figure.
Stop the world, I gotta throw up!
Ugly as a pig..
Sheesh! Those looks could turn any man gay.
In reply to Ugly as a pig.. by A Dollar Short
All American swine are presently moving to their SAFE SPACE.
In reply to Ugly as a pig.. by A Dollar Short
But not as cute.
In reply to Ugly as a pig.. by A Dollar Short
Brains matter, not looks. I forgot she's a brainless liberal.
The Clinton brand needs to be destroyed.
FUCK THAT!
And, in this sick, twisted, Dystopian Reality we live in.
After Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Cunt Hillary Clinton kicks the bucket.
They’ll give that putrid cunt a tax payer Funeral down Washington Ave. where she’ll be Celebrated as some type of Heroine.
I’ll make sure to show up & Shit on her grave site.
In reply to The Clinton brand needs to… by Krink26
chelsea running outta do it. maybe she can have a sex change 1st?
In reply to The Clinton brand needs to… by Krink26
Shes being groomed for public office!
Looks like she is being groomed at Petsmart.
In reply to Shes being groomed for… by Jerzeel
"Being groomed"? Been groomed for years! After all, she's Webster's legacy. She'll fail because she doesn't have the real politician, her faux father's genes and panache.
In reply to Shes being groomed for… by Jerzeel
Initiate gag reflex
LOL. But, but Q-anon said they were desperate, really struggling. The deep state is in fear, you see. It's not like even two bit has beens can take cheap shots at POTUS. He is an Alpha male! Unlike people like John Brennan, who were, and may still be, within an inch of removing him from office.
I hear it’s pretty difficult to run for office from prison
The real plan was for her to have been running for Congress in NY in 2018 had her mother the "untouchable crook" won over Trump.
She'll be off and running as soon as her Momma and Daddy find an office they can BUY for her with all the money they stole from the American Citizens over the years.
She'll be running her ass off if they ever do a proper audit of the Clinton Foundation.
In reply to She'll be off and running as… by MACAULAY
such arrogance is unpardonable even for an Eleanor Roosevelt clone--- thems slack'd jaws could easily fit a couple rocky-mountain oysters in with no trouble though...
hmm... you go girl, and swallow hard
Does her Jew Banker husband approve?