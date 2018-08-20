Johnstone: How To Get Rid Of Paranoid Conspiracy Theorists

Authored by Caitlin Johnstone via Medium.com,
Are you as sick and tired as I am of all those tinfoil hat-wearing conspiracy nutters who express skepticism whenever the kind and beneficent US intelligence agencies bestow us with urgent information about a new country in need of regime change?
Do you want to get rid of that kooky fringe 74 percent of Americans who believe in a “Deep State” which controls the elected government?
Well you’re in luck, bucko! I happen to have compiled right here a list of six simple steps that our compassionate government and fearless media can take to rid America of these looney toon paranoid conspiracy theorists once and for all:
1. Stop fucking lying all the time.
Simple, right? Just stop lying and people will stop wondering how the narrative they’re being spoon fed by their politicians and the media differs from reality!
End the practice of defense and intelligence agencies collaborating with think tanks and unelected insiders to manufacture false narratives which are then promulgated by pundits and politicians of both mainstream parties to advance imperialist agendas. What will Alex Jones and Sputnik talk about if the voices of power start telling the truth all of a sudden instead of lying about the justifications for imperialist wars, excluding and censoring skeptics of establishment orthodoxies from the mainstream conversation, and being forthright about the massive and ubiquitous problems in America’s democratic system?
That’ll show those crackpots!
2. Try some actual fucking government transparency.
That’s right! Add government transparency into the mix and what will hostile non-state intelligence operatives like Julian Assange have to publish? I say we drive the WikiLeaks fake news complex right out of business by eliminating the immense veil of secrecy which shrouds so many levels of US government. That way when those annoying conspiracy kooks try to say we’re not being given the full story about the behavior of America and its allies, our leaders can just tell them “Uh, yes we are actually” and show unredacted documentation of all their behaviors.
How do you like that, Russian WikiLeaks? We are the WikiLeaks now!
3. Stop fucking killing people.
Of course, it’s hard to be transparent when you’re conducting countless military operations all over the planet at any given moment, so we’ll probably have to stop that too. We don’t want to give away the secret plans and locations of America’s brave servicemen and women, after all. Dedicate the US military to defending America’s own shores and close down the hundreds of US military bases which dot the world like freckles on a Scotsman, and the next time those paranoid conspiracy freaks start questioning what they’re being told they can just be shown the truth.
Not as much fun as drone bombing children, I’ll admit, but if we want to get serious about this conspiracy theory epidemic we’ve got to start somewhere.
4. Stop promoting fucking conspiracy theories.
I don’t like to be a Debbie downer, but when we’ve got news stories coming out every few days promoting theories about the US president conspiring with the Russian government, it gets a little difficult to tell people not to indulge in conspiracy theories. Unproven claims about powerful people conspiring together is the exact thing that a conspiracy theory is, and while I understand that these are authorized conspiracy theories, we can’t rely on these crazy loons to understand the distinction.
Better to lead by example and avoid trafficking in conspiracy theories altogether, in my opinion.
5. Stop being such fucking assholes.
If US intelligence agencies weren’t torturing people, they wouldn’t have to lie about torturing. If US intelligence agencies weren’t surveilling US citizens, they wouldn’t have to lie about their surveillance programs. If US intelligence agencies weren’t constantly committing horrific atrocities to protect the interests of the powerful from the powerless, everyone would trust them and you’d stop seeing all these ridiculous conspiracy theories about what those agencies have been up to.
Call me crazy, but I’ve got this wild notion that maybe if highly secretive defense and intelligence agencies weren’t inflicting unspeakable acts of depravity and degradation upon humanity all the time from behind the veil of government opacity, humanity would be less paranoid about them.
6. Maybe try some fucking democracy for once.
People are beginning to notice that no matter who they vote for they get the same exploitative neoliberal policies at home and the same murderous neoconservative policies abroad, which doesn’t do much to dispel those wacky notions about a permanent unelected government pulling the strings while the official elected government puts on a pretend democracy show every few years. It would probably be a good idea to do something about how America has the worst electoral system in the western world, how ordinary Americans have virtually no influence over US policy or behavior compared to wealthy Americans, and the way the rigidly-enforced two-party system necessarily creates an extortion scheme where both parties serve the same plutocratic interests but bully Americans into supporting one or the other under the threat of losing civil liberties.
And again, I hate to be a wet blanket, but those defense and intelligence agencies technically are unelected and technically do wield an immense amount of power, and technically do have an immense amount of influence over Washington, Wall Street, Silicon Valley, Hollywood, the mainstream media, big oil, plutocratic interests, US allies, world trade, and countless major world events. By restoring power to the people instead of leaving it all in the hands of an elite class of secretive agencies and their plutocratic allies, people might feel like they have a bit more control over what’s going on in their country and won’t have to make up nonsensical stories about a “deep state”.
If we could pull these steps off, what will these conspiracy-mongering grifters have to sell to the naive populace? If everyone trusts their government and feels confident in the democratic process, who will believe stories about powerful unelected forces ruling over them?
You certainly wouldn’t have 74 percent of them subscribing to this absurd “deep state” conspiracy theory, that’s for sure.
Oh sure, why not do what the Chinese are doing? Own a book? You're flagged. Visit a website like ZH? Flagged. Didn't install that government tracking app on your phone? Flagged and sent to a training camp! Remember Hilliary laughing about fun camps for adults? Bought a large amount of gas or diesel, get ready for a knock-n-talk.
"In the last two years thousands of checkpoints have been set up at which passersby must present both their face and their national ID card to proceed on a highway, enter a mosque, or visit a shopping mall. Uighurs are required to install government-designed tracking apps on their smartphones, which monitor their online contacts and the web pages they’ve visited. Police officers visit local homes regularly to collect further data on things like how many people live in the household, what their relationships with their neighbors are like, how many times people pray daily, whether they have traveled abroad, and what books they have."
https://www.technologyreview.com/s/611815/who-needs-democracy-when-you-…
What will it take for you to log off and go grey?
Only reason Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath at Large John Breanan wants his “Security Clearance” kept is to conduct more Highly Compartmentalized Intelligence Clandestine Operations of Tyrannical Lawlessness upon the American People via False Flags, War, Murder, Drug/Gun Running & Human & Child Trafficking.
Now, with the CIA Front Companies & Sub Contractors in the Surveillance Theater & Security apparatuses. 5.1 Million Individuals in the US currently possess Security Clearances at all Levels. Big money to be made with Government Contracts, the Private Industry and subcontractors that still possess Security Clearance. What a racket. Having a Security Clearance is a valuable commodity.
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath at Large John Breanan leaves Government with his expensive “Security Clearance” only to work for NBC and claim Treason. Talk about Sociopath.
Its become a commodity in DC to poach people with active Security Clearances, move them into six figure jobs while the Government & the tax payer subsidize the Security Clearing process for people who go on & take lucrative jobs in the Private Sector.
Its the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the Highly Compartmentalized “Intelligence” Levels that continue to attempt to openly subvert and oust a sitting President via a soft coup.
What a fucked up world we live in.
Caitlin, your privilege is showing...
Nice twist on a well-worn topic, Caitlin.:)
Hey, you weaken your narrative considerably by the overuse of that very very tired expletive "fucking" - show some vocabulary and up your credibility - seriously - you're scoring "own goals".
At this stage of the game nice words just won't do. Actually we need more than words because this won't change until there is resistance. And at a certain point TPTB will become overtly police state, like flipping a switch. It's in place ready to go.
No argument here!
Conspiracies are really just a Bias term for the truth we do not want to believe in.
According to WAPO, conspiracy theories are for losers. The exception being conspiracy theories pushed by MSM and their anonymous "sources", like Russian collusion. Those are 100% true because our intel agencies say so and they never lie. Never mind the fact that they NEVER give any proof to back their claims. That's because of national security. If they showed the proof we would all be killed by terrorists. Just be thankful they are risking their lives every day to keep you safe.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/news/posteverything/wp/2018/08/0…
https://www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/news/posteverything/wp/2018/08/0…
In reply to Conspiracies are really just… by Chupacabra-322
Actually only two actions need to be taken: purge the US government of all ZioNazis and terminate all support of Israhell.
My favorite conspiracy theory is that the Titantic was sunk for the insurance money.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RMS_Titanic_alternative_theories
