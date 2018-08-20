North Korea To Let UN Inspectors Observe Missile Launches

North Korea has agreed to allow the UN's International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to conduct an on-site inspection of the country's missile launches in order to ensure the safety of international flights from the country's missile launches, reports the Japan Times, citing officials with the Montreal-based UN agency.
Inspections by the ICAO aim to ensure that member states comply with its regulations concerning the safety of international aviation. The last review of North Korea, conducted in 2008, was not related to missile launches. -Japan Times
Assurances were given to high-ranking ICAO representatives by North Korea's General Administration of Civil Aviation during the UN agency's visit to the country in May.
The 192-member ICAO is now planning to send its personnel next year in order to verify what measures North Korea, which is a member of the group, has taken to keep unannounced missile launches in check as it pledged, they said.
After last May’s trip, the ICAO said North Korea had promised to suspend activities that represented a danger to civil aviation, including the test-firings of long-range missiles without prior notice. Pyongyang conducted numerous unannounced missile tests last year, posing an enormous threat to airplanes flying in the region. -Japan Times
The danger of North Korea missile testing was highlighted last July, when an Air France plane flying from Tokyo to Paris flew "downrange" of a North Korean ballistic missile which splashed down into the Sea of Japan off Hokkaido sailed past minutes later.
North Korea's willingness to allow an on-site inspection is the latest in a series of measures taken by the isolated country to convince the world that it stands behind its pledge to dial back their ballistic missile program as it mends ties with the international community. The upcoming inspection will include visits to the country's aviation authorities, as well as access to those in charge, according to the ICAO.
Last October, the ICAO issued a strong condemnation of North Korea's seemingly continuous launches of ballistic missiles within range of international air routes without prior notice - claiming they seriously threatened the safety of international travelers.
Meanwhile, oiver the last two months, and amid desperate attempts by the neocons and their media lapdogs to disparage President Trump's agreements with North Korea's leader, claiming Kim is violating the terms, 38North confirmed that not only is progress being made on dismantling its nuclear missile launch facilities, but "activity at the launch pad appears to go beyond that commitment."
Commercial satellite imagery from August 3 indicates additional dismantlement activities are ongoing at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station since last observed. At the vertical engine test stand, used for testing and development of engines for ballistic missiles and space launch vehicles, the North Koreans have continued to tear down the steel base structure and appear to be removing fuel and oxidizer tanks from dismantled bunkers.
At the launch pad, work on the rail-mounted processing/transfer structure used to support rocket launches continues, with two-thirds of the west wall and a third of the north wall having been removed, and its components remain on the adjacent ground. While the launch pad activity seems to be related to dismantlement, as it stands right now, we cannot rule out the possibility that it could be the beginning of a project to modify the structure for other purposes. -38North
It appears that North Korea is operating in good faith.
Comments
“It appears that North Korea is operating in good faith.
Interesting to say the least
U.N. aviation agency denies report saying it will send team to North Korea for on-site inspection
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2018/08/20/asia-pacific/u-n-aviation-…
In reply to “It appears that North Korea… by MuffDiver69
North Korea "playing nice" for domestic propaganda appearances, in order to buy time and gain in global prestige.....
Trump et al. using all of this for domestic propaganda appearances.....
And the cult members in both countries eat it up.
Meanwhile the MIC continues to grow everywhere else unchecked.
In reply to U.N. aviation agency… by PacOps
NK is operating in good faith, yet the US has put new sanctions on them, from what I've read. Why? Because they are sticking to the signed agreement and not surrendering as the neocons fantasized.
In reply to north by helltothenah
Yep, more rumors and hearsay presented as Trump "winning". Still no hard evidence of said winning actually happening.
In reply to U.N. aviation agency… by PacOps
i'm not 100% certain that the MIC could be starved to death. a starving MIC is more dangerous than one that is fed
In reply to “It appears that North Korea… by MuffDiver69
But But But..... MSNBC said "Trump gave away everything" having a meeting like this. He should of never Met with them...that broke the "Boogieman" protocol. Always keep a "Boogieman" that is ready to attack your family...and that promotes the Military Industrial Complex.
ABSOLUTE BRILLIANCE...YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS...
Jordan Peterson..."Are we hardwired to our views.?" Liberals vs. Conservatives. go to 26:00 mark for this topic. Or watch the entire thing to be blown away.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ha6jgVLeG4
In reply to “It appears that North Korea… by MuffDiver69
Except, the UN denies the report of an impending inspection, sooo....
In reply to But But But..... MSNBC said … by takeaction
Do you know how fucking busy I am!?
Based on your avatar, i can't blame you.
In reply to Do you know how fucking busy… by NVTRIC
Basically their letting the US spies in to watch
That way they will know who and where the spies are.
In reply to Basically their letting the… by Francis Marx
"North Korea To Let UN Inspectors Observe Missile Launches"
Why? Because it's fun to watch missile launches.
In reply to That way they will know who… by Ward of the Squid
Whoever it is that is posing as Kim could be famous, bigly. If he played music or sang, then he could be a sensation.
"I'm so ronrey..."
In reply to Whoever it is that is posing… by Grandad Grumps
Miraculously the little rocket man disappeared from Trump´s agenda. He goes on building nuclear weapons, sanctions are violated daily and everything suits Trump well. What a difference a day makes.
Kimmy - more naive than expected? Or cleverly defusing the situation much to the chargin of US geopolitical desires?
Good question. But I'd miss Kim if he wasn't around. A brilliant part of the entertainment system we have these days.
In reply to Kimmy - more naive than… by RationalLuddite
I've thought this since the summit, but I think KJU has good intentions and may very well lead NoKo to growth similar to that of South Korea and Singapore.
LMFAO!
In reply to I've thought this since the… by bluebird100
Maybe! But first he has to kill his left over relatives, political companions, military leaders and many other enemies which he regards as possible danger. Come on! That guy is a rotten dictator. He will never turn around. And if, China would stop him.
In reply to I've thought this since the… by bluebird100
Will they also inspect offending generals receiving execution from death by howitzer?.....
Its North Koreas favorite pastime......
Far better than ours. We let them keep their security clearance and put them oit to pasture consulting/lobbying for the MIC and selling us more overpriced F-35s and Zumwalts
In reply to Will they also inspect… by surf@jm
Yea didnt they do the same thing with Iraq UN inspectors going in looking for "WMD" and being compliant............ just saying
The UN is possibly the most useless and corrupt organization I can imagine.
Oh... I can think of lots of others as well...
In reply to The UN is possibly the most… by navy62802
If that scumbag Peter Strzok can have a go-fund-me page, then why can't I? Please check out my page: https://www.gofundme.com/retire-in-china Thanks to all, and God bless.
After observing a launch the Inspectors will volunteer to have their valuable organs harvested so that Rocket Man can afford to order up another case of premium beluga caviar and a case of Jack!
They will all be CIA, Mossad, and MI6 so no real harm or loss
In reply to After observing a launch the… by Utopia Planitia